International Game Technology Has A Lot Of Potential For Those Willing To Wait

The stock is fairly high risk with a large amount of debt, but I do not see it falling below 52-week lows anytime soon hinting at less than 15% downside.

Trading Near Lows IGT Offers Both Value And Growth

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has had a tough year so far falling over 26% in the last 52 weeks. The company provides everything from electronic gaming to sports betting services in North America as well as internationally. IGT has strung together a series of misses in recent earnings and, consequentially, is trading just off of lows. The stock now trades at just 11.4x earnings, significantly lower than peers (Figure 2). Add in growth catalysts such as the spread in sports betting legalization (Figure 1) as well as an approximately 6% dividend yield and you have a lot of potential for investors willing to roll the dice.

(Figure 1) The Legalization of Sports Betting Across States In America Will Act As A Significant Catalyst For IGT Going Forward

Valuation

Looking towards P/E ratios (FWD) of competitors (Figure 2), International Gaming trades at the lowest value of this potentially high growth group. The company has struggled to deliver on revenue down 3.5% (YoY) worse than the sector average which has been up around 4.5% (YoY). If IGT can begin to come through with earnings beats rather than earnings misses, it could completely turn this stock around. With gaming product sales on the rise, it is just a matter of time before this growth is reflected in the price of the stock.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) IGT Is The Most Under-Valued Gaming Stock When Comparing To Peers

Analysts are standing behind International Game Technology with 9/10 recommending the stock as a buy (Figure 3) with an average price target currently at $19.72. This would hint at an around 47% upside at current prices. This, in my view, is a rather optimistic view and would only occur if the sector turned more bullish as a whole as well as IGT beating on earnings over the next few quarters. I see a more realistic upside of ~22% over the next 2-3 quarters based upon the undervaluation to peers. That being said, the stock has a rather high potential in a short period of time, and investors get paid to wait with one of the highest dividend yields in the sector if they are willing to bet on IGT.

(Figure 3) International Game Technology Is Looking Very Bullish In The Eyes Of Analysts Going Forward

IGT has done very well in ROE as well with a 14.2% return on equity, monumentally higher than the 0.7% sector average indicating substantial future growth opportunity. This combination of industry-leading growth potential along with a sector leading valuation is what stands out to me when looking at International Gaming Technologies.

Risks

One of the risks with the stock that jumps out at you right away is the $8.46B in debt. The company addressed this in their most recent earnings and this does not look to be an issue in the short term. It is something to watch for long-term holders though the company has been taking steps towards better handling the financials over the last year. At the current valuation, I do not see the stock breaking below the 52-week low mark of $11.32, which hints at less than 15% downside over the next 2-3 quarters barring any significant macroeconomic headwinds.

IGT's Role In Sports Betting

International Gaming Technologies processed more than $12 billion in sports wagers in 2018 alone. Their United States services are rapidly growing (Figure 4) and the overall mobile sports betting market has been valued at as much as $150 billion. IGT currently has a market cap of just $2.75 billion, so even if they could secure even just 1% of those potential future profits, then we are looking at a massive undervaluation. The key for international gaming in this aspect in my opinion is to jump on this opportunity and continue to get their name out there in the states that are legalizing sports gambling. If they can continue to do that and establish themselves as the industry leader in this category, I see that being a great catalyst in earnings for several years to come.

(Figure 4) America Is The Fastest Growing Sports Betting Country In The World And Will Likely Continue That Trend As Sports Gambling Legalization Spreads Across The Country

Investment Overview

International Game Technology has the potential for multiple catalysts going through the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 with the new opportunities in sports betting (a potentially $150 billion+ market) as well as the potential to turn things around in earnings. A surprise beat next week could be all this stock needs to start a run-up to trade in line with peers which would be an over 25% upside in less than a year. With only a 15% potential downside in my opinion, it may be worth a small investment below the $13.25 mark for high-risk investors. That risk may be minimal as free cash flow hit all-time highs for the company according to the latest earnings release. Factor in an industry-leading 6% dividend yield and IGT is a buy worth a small bet for patient value/growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IGT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.