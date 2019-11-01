Accenture: Solid Reads From Cognizant's Recent Print

With Cognizant reporting 3Q results, we have received a strong read-through for Accenture, which is one of Cognizant’s most important competitors in the United States, if not the most important one. Below, we analyze these implications on a per vertical basis:

1. Financial Services: Demand for banking and insurance segments remains strong, as was evidenced by Cognizant’s top clients in this space, who also happen to be Accenture’s top clients. Note that it is typical for S&P 500 companies to work with at least several vendors, and CTSH and ACN frequently come up as top choices for most global firms. Within banking, we are seeing increasing demand for mobile and cloud services, which have grown at 20%+ for Cognizant, in addition to more traditional business process outsourcing for insurance clients. Overall, we continue to see Financial Services vertical growing 11% Y/Y in 2020, in line with the strong traction we have witnessed in 2019, as banking, insurance, and capital markets sub-segments in North America continue to drive the strength. The ongoing de-regulation in the United States should drive the banking revenue, which should continue to impact at least 40% of this vertical’s top-line, with the company’s bulge-bracket bank clients expanding their engagements with Accenture by at least 2-3%.

2. CMT (Communication, Media, and Technology):

The CMT (Communication, Media, and Technology) is definitely the strongest vertical at Accenture, and we project its revenue to grow 22-24% Y/Y in 2020. Cognizant’s results from the Telecom group is the best read for this vertical. At Cognizant, most of the tech-related growth is inorganic, given the tuck-ins the company pursued in recent years. This actually makes CTSH one of the best reads for Accenture’s CMT, given how diverse and broad these channels are. What we are seeing is continued strong demand for digital services. At Cognizant, it grew around 25% Y/Y during the third quarter: since historically, growth for this particular segment is within a 300 bps range at Accenture, we are comfortably (and conservatively) modeling 22% Y/Y growth for the quarter. Furthermore, we expect at least 100-150 bps in incremental revenue tailwinds from the Fintech clients. With CMT composing about 28% of Accenture’s total revenue, we see its strong revenue traction as the core driver of the company’s revenues; while this segment also commands a relatively weak margin, we believe that these bottom line investments are absolutely crucial to recruiting smaller clients (the company is already well-established with top-tier accounts), as well as to gaining traction in emerging markets, particularly Brazil and India.

3. Healthcare vertical:

Formally known as Health & Public Service at Accenture, we have a read through only for the Healthcare side. Our conclusion here is actually more favorable for Accenture than for Cognizant itself, because while at CTSH this vertical is moderately declining (about -1% in 3Q, with our estimate for 2020 showing tepid growth), at Accenture we actually see an upside, since the patent cliff affecting Cognizant's pharma business is less pronounced for ACN. The payer business, which grew in mid-single digits at Cognizant, offsetting pharma, is a much more domineering force. We see enough traction to keep the payer momentum going for Accenture not only this quarter but also in 2020.

Valuation:

Per our industry-wide analysis and Accenture’s favorable fundamentals, and given the company’s strong top-line growth, we believe that ACN shares merit ~29x P/E multiple on 2019 earnings. When we apply it to our 2019 EPS estimate of $8.49 (up from $8.42), we get the target price of $246 (up from $245). We note that this P/E multiple is contingent on the S&P multiple of ~18x, and may expand/contract together with the multiple.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Accenture is an IT Services company that provides services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations segments. The company has a revenue base of about $40 billion, with more than 470,000 employees] serving clients in more than 200 cities in 120 countries. ACN focuses on an "as-a-service" model of service delivery, which includes business process outsourcing, cloud services, managed operations, security, and infrastructure services. Accenture works with more than 90 clients out total 100 current clients of the Fortune Global, though in recent years the company has been reaching out to smaller and “niche”-focused clients.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following three core risks to our long Accenture thesis.

Pricing Wars:

While Accenture strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy, and Wipro, potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future. In addition, there are smaller players that are threatening Accenture in Europe, such as Epam and Luxoft.

2. Too Much European Exposure:

Europe makes up about 45% of Accenture’s total revenues. With economy in Europe slowing down, we may see demand on some European contracts pressured. At present, none of Accenture’s clients voiced concerns regarding the slowing economy; yet, we know from the previous European slowdown in 2012 that IT services pressures can be sudden and very impactful.

3. Legislative Uncertainty:

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempts to heavily regulate the number of visa works each company can hire. Should the H1-B and L-1 visas become even more limited, there could be a negative 40-60 bps negative impact to Accenture’s margin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.