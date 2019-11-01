Crocs: Positive Momentum Continues

Although its share price has run up quite a bit, we believe there is additional upside potential should its momentum continue.

The company's shoes have staged an impressive comeback due to growing enthusiasm for its products among teens and students.

Introduction

Crocs (CROX) is a perfect example of how quickly shifts in fashion trends can change a company's entire trajectory. After enjoying immense popularity in the first decade of the 21st century, shares fell off a cliff as declining demand and operational missteps almost forced the company to file for bankruptcy. However, the company has staged an impressive comeback since then and shares are now trading at the highest levels since prior to the recession.

(Source: thinkorswim)

Although shares have enjoyed an impressive run over the past couple of years, we believe that there remains upside potential given that positive trends and momentum in retail companies can lead to long, sustainable uptrends that defy both gravity and traditional fundamental analysis.

We will provide an overview of how management was able to turn Crocs' business around and why we believe that Crocs' positive momentum will continue for the time being.

Financial Snapshot as of October 31, 2019 (in millions USD)

Share Price 34.99 Shares Outstanding 71.97 Market cap 2,518.2 Debt 260.39 Cash and cash equivalents 107.82 Enterprise Value 2,670.8

(Source: CapitalIQ)

The Great Clog Comeback

Crocs has been the fortunate beneficiary of two fashion trends: shoes that many feel are aesthetically unappealing have become very popular. Just look at FILA, whose "dad shoes" have made a major comeback over the past several years.

In addition, Skechers has also done very well as of late which is partly attributable to the success of its "chunky" sneaker model (D'LITES). Some believe that nostalgia for the 90s is powering this shift in consumer demand, although one might also credit an effort on the part of youths across the country to defy conventional standards of beauty in a subtle act of teenage rebellion.

Secondly, there is an ongoing secular change towards comfort, even at the cost of appearances or formality. Tailored Brands (TLRD) has struggled due to changing corporate policies and attitudes with respect to dress codes, while comfort-focused apparel brands like Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) have flourished.

Whatever it is, it's working. Crocs announced a 19.8% YoY revenue growth (excluding the effects of FX changes and store closures) during Q3 2019 and operating margins expanded by 750 basis points to 12.8%. Management also raised FY sales guidance to 11.5% at the midpoint.

Sales of clogs increased by 18% YoY, which comprised 57% of total revenues for the quarter. Sales of sandals also increased by 11% YoY and sandals made up 27% of the company's revenue during the quarter.

The fact that the growth of clogs (which are the company's iconic shoe) is also accompanied by growth in the sales of sandals is another encouraging sign that management is focusing on all product segments in order to avoid relying too much on a single product.

Brand Traction Continues To Grow

Piper Jaffray's semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey found that Crocs is in 7th place among teens' preferred footwear brand, up from 13th in fall 2018. The following quote from a 17-year-old New Jersey teenager perfectly explains why Crocs has done so well as of late:

People want to wear it ’cause it’s gross. It’s like rebelling against whatever society thinks is wrong,” she said. “I always thought they were ugly, but then everyone started wearing them and it just became a trend. Everyone I know has at least one pair.

In addition, Google Trends data shows heightened interest in Crocs, both domestically and overseas.

Source: Google Trends

Valuation Analysis

The company's recent successes have led to a stretched valuation. Shares are currently trading at a 28.4x EPS multiple as well as an 18.2x EBITDA multiple. However, note that surface-level valuation analysis almost never tells the full story, since valuations generally reflect recent company performance and market sentiment.

Source: CapitalIQ

Crocs is currently experiencing both top and bottom-line growth due to how hot its products are, which has had a two-pronged effect on its business. Sales are growing quickly because there is lot of demand for Crocs shoes and sandals, and margins are also expanding because high demand means that the company can charge full price for its products instead of discounting to capture demand.

If this trend continues, the company's share price will have additional room to run given that red-hot sportswear/fashion companies such as Lululemon trade at even greater multiples to reflect high consumer demand and expanding margins. The stock market is partly a reflection of investors' enthusiasm, and we believe that Crocs can sustain its uptrend if it continues to deliver top and bottom-line results.

Source: CapitalIQ

Net operating margins have expanded from just 2% in 2017 to 12.4% during the first nine months of 2019, evidence that management is doing a great job of growing sales without having to spend excessively on sales and marketing. SG&A expenses as a percentage of net revenues have actually declined from 49% to 38% from 2016 to the first nine months of 2019, an excellent indicator of organic business growth.

Risks

We believe the primary risk that Crocs faces is a slowdown or reversal of the fashion trends and consumer tastes that have made its products very popular again. This would cause sales growth to slow and lead to margin contraction. The stock is priced for growth at the moment, which means that share price will suffer if any signs of slowing demand surface.

Conclusion

Crocs has benefited from solid operational performance as well as fashion trends that have made the company's shoes very popular among teenagers. We believe that it is very difficult to stop a company's momentum when it is enjoying tailwinds such as those described above and believe that the company's stock is currently a buy. However, we will update readers if we see any sign of a slowdown in Crocs' momentum. We welcome all comments and feedback. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CROX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.