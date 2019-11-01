Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/30/19

|
Includes: ADS, ATEX, GTT, PPR, PRNB, TTS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/30/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Tile Shop (TTS)
  • Principia Biopharma (PRNB)
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • Anterix (ATEX)
  • Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • GTT Communications (GTT)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Snap (SNAP)
  • Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)
  • Lam Research (LRCX)
  • Laboratory Corporation (LH)
  • Knight Swift Transportation (KNX)
  • Facebook (FB)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Visa (V)
  • TriNet (TNET)
  • Mastercard (MA)
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI)
  • First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
  • Progyny (PGNY)
  • Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Frazier Life Sciences IX

BO

Phathom Pharmaceuticals

PHAT

JB*

$19,999,988

2

Agi T

DIR, BO

TriNet

TNET

AB

$11,636,219

3

Flynn James E

BO

Cabaletta Bio

CABA

JB*

$7,700,000

4

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$6,051,390

5

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

B

$2,991,849

6

Becker Daniel J

DIR

Principia Biopharma

PRNB

B

$2,598,026

7

Conifer Mgt

BO

GTT Communications

GTT

B

$2,145,606

8

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$2,127,519

9

Seidenberg Beth C

DIR

Progyny

PGNY

JB*

$999,999

10

Kamin Peter

DIR, BO

Tile Shop

TTS

B

$756,277

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Valueact

BO

Alliance Data Systems

ADS

JS*

$389,660,000

2

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$71,044,100

3

Murphy Robert C

CTO, DIR, BO

Snap

SNAP

AS

$10,023,041

4

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$6,215,268

5

Bettinger Douglas R

CFO, VP

Lam Research

LRCX

S

$5,215,962

6

King David P

CEO, DIR

Laboratory Corp

LH

AS

$4,991,217

7

Knight Kevin P

CB, DIR

Knight Swift Transportation

KNX

AS

$4,645,756

8

Sheedy William M

VP

Visa

V

S

$3,782,284

9

Rush William M Rusty

CEO, DIR, BO

Rush Enterprises

RUSHA

JS*

$3,377,566

10

Copeland David L

DIR

First Finl Bank

FFIN

S

$2,873,658

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATEX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.