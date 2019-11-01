Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/30/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/30/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Tile Shop (TTS)

Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Anterix (ATEX)

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

GTT Communications (GTT)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Snap (SNAP)

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

Lam Research (LRCX)

Laboratory Corporation (LH)

Knight Swift Transportation (KNX)

Facebook (FB)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Visa (V)

TriNet (TNET)

Mastercard (MA)

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Progyny (PGNY)

Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Frazier Life Sciences IX BO Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT JB* $19,999,988 2 Agi T DIR, BO TriNet TNET AB $11,636,219 3 Flynn James E BO Cabaletta Bio CABA JB* $7,700,000 4 Kinder Richard D CB, DIR, BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $6,051,390 5 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix ATEX B $2,991,849 6 Becker Daniel J DIR Principia Biopharma PRNB B $2,598,026 7 Conifer Mgt BO GTT Communications GTT B $2,145,606 8 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $2,127,519 9 Seidenberg Beth C DIR Progyny PGNY JB* $999,999 10 Kamin Peter DIR, BO Tile Shop TTS B $756,277

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Valueact BO Alliance Data Systems ADS JS* $389,660,000 2 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $71,044,100 3 Murphy Robert C CTO, DIR, BO Snap SNAP AS $10,023,041 4 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $6,215,268 5 Bettinger Douglas R CFO, VP Lam Research LRCX S $5,215,962 6 King David P CEO, DIR Laboratory Corp LH AS $4,991,217 7 Knight Kevin P CB, DIR Knight Swift Transportation KNX AS $4,645,756 8 Sheedy William M VP Visa V S $3,782,284 9 Rush William M Rusty CEO, DIR, BO Rush Enterprises RUSHA JS* $3,377,566 10 Copeland David L DIR First Finl Bank FFIN S $2,873,658

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

