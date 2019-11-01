Grain Markets: Cold But Mostly Dry Pattern Supports Sideways Trading

Forecast models remained locked in on cold into mid-November; potential exists for several clipper systems to move across northern tier states but overall precipitation outlook is dry.

Export sales come in mostly positive; Mexico purchases more than half of corn; China purchases half of the soybeans.

Investment Thesis

Grain prices will continue to trade sideways with the combination of weather, trade, export, crop progress, and inspection data weighing.

Grain futures finish Thursday mixed/nearly flat after export sales all come in line with expectations

On Thursday, the U.S. December corn futures finished down 0.10% to $3.8962, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 0.11% to $9.3200 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing lower 0.07% to $5.0862. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished unchanged on Thursday 0.0% ($0.00) to $15.16, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.22% ($0.04) to $15.73, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.22% ($0.01) to $5.43.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 0.4 cents to $5.086, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 1 cent to $4.192. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was down $0.004 to $5.240.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

USDA net export sales positive coming in line with trade expectations; Mexico and China purchases large amounts of corn and soybeans, respectively

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending October 24, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending October 24, 2019, came in at 493,800 metric tons. These came within, albeit on the higher end, traders' expected range of 200,000-500,000 metric tons. The 493,800 metric tons were up 88% from the prior week and 31% from the four-week average. The main buyer of the 2019/20 wheat crop last week was Japan (118k) and the Philippines (112k).

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending October 24, 2019, of 549,100 metric tons exported came within traders' expectation range of 300,000-800,000 metric tons. The 549,100 metric tons were up 12% from the prior week and 29% from the four-week average. The main buyer of the 2019/20 corn crop last week was from Mexico (297k).

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending October 24, 2019, of 943,600 metric tons exported came within traders' expected range of 500,000-1,100,000 metric tons. The 943,600 metric tons were up 99% from the prior week but down 39% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 soybean crop last week were China (481k metric tons), Germany (135k), Thailand (95k), and Japan (90k).

Forecast models across the board including the GFS and the ECMWF continue to stay locked in on the cold into mid-November

A large and deep upper-level vortex over central Canada, supported by a persistent eastern Pacific ridge further upstream, will play a significant role in the weather pattern across the nation over the next couple of weeks. This broad cyclonic upper-level feature rotating around central Canada will continue to send perpetual reinforcing shots of cold air into the western and northern U.S. over the next couple of weeks. This upper-level vortex/trough will gradually work its way eastward over the course of the next couple of weeks. Ultimately, this will result in colder than average temperatures across much of the country for the balance of the next couple of weeks. The coldest of temperatures will be found over the Rockies/Plains over the next couple of days before shifting eastward from the Plains to the East Coast late this week and over the weekend. There will be a brief break in the cold November 5-6 before another reinforcing shot of cold air comes in over the northern U.S. November 7-11. The focus of the coldest air mass at that time will be on the North-central and Northeast U.S.

Figure 6 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (November 1-6) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (November 7-12) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The precipitation pattern over the next couple of weeks will be largely drier than normal across much of the country including the grain belt. Most of the activity will be across the northern sections of the country near/along the U.S.-Canadian border or in close proximity to southern Canada where the pattern will be active with multiple shortwaves/storm systems. Currently, we have a potent Autumn storm system that's moving into the Northeast U.S. from the Great Lakes. The season's first accumulating snow event will take place on the cold side of the storm system across the Great Lakes region including the Chicago area. In the warm sector, widespread moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms will move across the eastern U.S. After this storm system, the next best chance for precipitation will be Monday/Tuesday and, then again, Thursday of next week as the pattern turns active across southern Canada and some of these shortwaves/storm systems associated with the upper-level trough track southward into the northern U.S.

Figure 8 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Thursday morning to next Thursday morning) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 9 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country in the 2-8 day time frame (November 1-8).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 10 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a near-normal pattern across much of the country with the exception of the southern U.S. in the 8-14 day time frame (November 7-14).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

There are signs as advertised by the forecast models, however, that this persistent cold pattern driven by a stubborn Gulf of Alaska/Eastern Pacific Ridge will begin breaking down. The timing of that, however, keeps getting pushed back deeper into the month of November and now looks to persist into mid-November. The persistent Gulf of Alaska/Eastern Pacific Ridge is being fed by warm ocean waters in the eastern Pacific and could very well be a major player this winter season. For now, we'll maintain the cold across much of the country through November 14-15 with the potential for temperatures to moderate after November 14.

Final Trading Thoughts

This cold blocking pattern shows no signs of breaking over the next couple of weeks. There have been some signs towards the end of the two-week period or during the middle of November than the resilient eastern Pacific and Alaskan ridge driving this cold pattern downstream into the Lower 48 will break, but the evidence is not convincing enough to believe that this pattern will break. Regardless of the outcome during the middle of November, there remains plenty of cold in the outlook to pose freeze risk to the yet to be harvested corn and soybean crops. The good news for the corn and soybeans harvest is that the pattern looks pretty dry across much of the corn/soybean belt. The cold will continue to support for prices to move higher, but a dry outlook could help to keep upside potential limited. Overall, I expect grain prices to continue to trade sideways with export, inspection data, and trade also weighing.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.