Parsley Energy Management Got The Overspending Memo

Parsley Energy (PE) issued stock as much as any other Permian based company. For a long time, the Permian was "the place to be". Therefore, stock prices were relatively high and Parsley took maximum advantage of that price by issuing shares whenever possible. Those issuances paid for more leases and also allowed accelerated production growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 31, 2019

Now, Mr. Market has a very different attitude towards Permian based oil producers as shown above. Management has kept the balance sheet in good shape. So there are a lot of options for management to choose an appropriate strategy for the future. Issuing shares of common will probably not be one of those options in the future unless the overall deal is an exceptional bargain.

Costs

The company reports some of the lowest costs in the industry. It manages to keep pace with some of the competitors like Diamondback Energy (FANG).

Source: Parsley Energy Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

The continuing costs shown above would tend to make a corporate breakeven price below $30 WTI possible. At worst with lower natural gas and liquids pricing, the breakeven would be in the WTI $30 range. That would be an exceptionally good cost structure that many in the industry would desire. Debt levels remain well within investment grade guidelines. Therefore, debt servicing costs remain reasonable, plus the debt can be easily refinanced. This company does not have to worry about paying the debt when due as long as the debt balance remains reasonable.

Once depreciation costs are included (of roughly less than $16 BOE), then the breakeven reaches into the WTI $46 or so range. That is still a very reasonable breakeven cost. This company could simply wait out low oil pricing or hostile industry conditions with decent cash flow until oil prices improve.

Source: Parsley Energy Barclays CEO Energy Power Conference September 2019

Parsley has continued to lead the industry in lower costs per BOE as shown above. The trend forward will begin to flatten as operating costs are much lower now than anyone ever anticipated a few years back. But as long as the trend to lower costs shown above continues, it is hard to imagine oil prices rallying to sustained higher levels. Production would simply increase to keep prices where they are currently or lower.

More importantly, this company keeps designing new wells with lower breakeven costs. Average depreciation should decline as lower finding and development costs prevail. So the future corporate breakeven point should continue to decline. The industry revolution that has led to lower across the board costs shows no sign of abating anytime soon. That appears to be good news for consumers that like lower gasoline pricing. A company like Parsley Energy with industry leading costs should be able to maintain reasonable profitability as costs and oil pricing continue to decline in the future.

Growth

Probably the biggest accomplishment is the ability to grow within cash flow at a reasonable (or even fast) pace. The company announced 10% quarter over quarter growth and 28% higher production when compared to the quarter in the previous year. That growth pace should protect shareholders from inevitable oil industry cyclical declines.

25% growth rates mean that production levels would triple every five years. This company is doing better than that currently and it is accomplishing that growth within cash flow. Management did state that they outspent cash flow somewhat in the first half of the fiscal year. However, management also stated that free cash flow would be generated beginning in the second half of the fiscal year.

Management appears confident enough about free cash flow to consider a dividend policy for the first time in the company's history. An initial dividend of $.03 per share each quarter will be paid. Growth and long-term appreciation are still the primary attractions of this investment. However, the beginning of a dividend payment marks another milestone in the development of this company.

Location, Location And Location

This company already has a very long list of future projects.

Source: Parsley Energy Barclays CEO Energy Power Conference September 2019

What many investors do not realize is that the list of "A" level possibilities continues to expand with technology improvements. Therefore, the long list of possibilities shown above is unlikely to decline anytime soon as long as technology continues to advance.

There are also several unexplored parts of this stacked play that may prove to be profitable once the current targets exhaust. Texas has been producing oil for a very long time. Current assessments of the best targets are only based upon company experience. As this acreage becomes explored and further developed, more very good potential targets will be identified for the future.

In short, this acreage could keep this company very busy for several more decades than anticipated. The amount of recoverable oil keeps going up and so does the initial production. There is just so much for this relatively young industry to explore. Parsley Energy could have a very bright and busy future even if the company never made another acquisition.

Conclusion

The balance sheet is in great shape and this company has the ability to grow quickly within cash flow. A 25% production growth means that production will triple every five years. Currently, this company is growing faster than that as costs keep dropping.

There is an offer for Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) currently in process. Parsley Energy has a long history of growing by acquisition. Therefore, this merger will probably enhance future prospects if it goes through. The deal should be accretive and the "all stock" part should keep debt ratios low.

For quite a while, the stock price valued this company very highly. That is no longer true as the current price-earnings ratio shows. A lot of oil companies that have good acreage are now at bargain pricing. This appears to be one of those bargain priced companies.

The days of gaining acreage by selling stock (and similarly outspending the cash flow for production growth) appear to be over unless there is some spectacular exception to the current conditions. But then again, this company can now profitably expand production at current pricing.

Debt is also low enough that the company can wait out low oil pricing without a fear of financial strain. This company could well be a future takeover candidate at the right price. Some decent pricing has returned to the Permian stocks while there is decent growth ahead.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.