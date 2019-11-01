Mid-Con Energy Partners: Solid Results

One of the most depressed oil and gas E&P firms in recent years has been Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP). Slammed by fears over the current energy market, combined with a looming deadline of late 2021 for the redemption of its preferred units, shareholders have been pessimistic about the firm. However, in its latest earnings release, covering the third quarter of the entity's 2019 fiscal year, management revealed some positive rhetoric, combined with mixed results, that suggests the future for the entity is looking bright.

Some fine results

On the whole, investors should consider Mid-Con's latest quarter a success. According to management, the company drilled two wells in two fields in Oklahoma. They also returned 40 wells to production (including 27 that were acquired in the second quarter of this year), plus they executed five re-stimulations and returned five wells to water injection in Wyoming. Despite all of these activities, capital expenditures for the third quarter were a modest $4.3 million.

Thanks to these activities, management is confident that, moving forward, the company can continue to grow production organically, while reducing debt, all within operating cash flows. This suggests a bump higher in output next year, but management is still in the planning phase for that and shareholders shouldn't expect anything concrete until an announcement early next year at the latest. During the quarter, Mid-Con managed to see output come in at 3,543 boe (barrels of oil equivalent), essentially flat compared to the 3,538 boe per day experienced in the second quarter of this year. At a time when market watchers are forecasting financing issues and potentially declining (or no better than flatlining) output for many of the industry's participants, keeping essentially flat production is a great sign.

Due to level production, management reported some other positive results too. Net income, for instance, came in at $6 million, while operating cash flow was $5.9 million. The disparity between operating cash flow and capex allowed management to reduce debt during the quarter, but this move was by just $1 million from $66 million to $65 million. To really be in a positive position, between now and the time of their preferred notes being redeemed (unless they are redeemed for shares, which won't happen unless Mid-Con's common share price rises), the firm needs to cut debt by around $25 million to $30 million. Alternatives to this would be in production growing and/or in energy prices rising.

Just because Mid-Con did really well in many respects doesn't mean the company did well all around. Lease operating expenses, for instance, came in quite high. According to management, these totaled $25.44 per boe during the quarter. This is a sizable increase over the $23.56 per boe seen in the second quarter of the year. As an example, this spread alone caused costs to come in $0.61 million higher than what the company would have otherwise achieved during the quarter. Spread across the year, this would translate to $2.44 million in extra costs. Based on management's rhetoric, though, this move higher was fueled largely by items that are one-time in nature, driven by the integration of its acquired assets into its existing operating base.

Another minor pain for Mid-Con during the quarter was the pricing of WTI crude that the firm received. During the quarter, its realized price on crude was $52.05. This represents a decrease from the $55.20 in realized pricing seen a quarter earlier. These prices are net of derivatives. The big problem, though, wasn't a spread in the differential but, instead, a drop in WTI crude pricing on the open market. In the second quarter, oil averaged $59.79 per barrel, while in the third quarter it had fallen to average $56.36 per barrel.

A look at the rest of this year

Despite the one-time costs reported by management, the financial picture facing Mid-Con is looking up. In its third quarter earnings release, management gave investors a glimpse into some of the guidance for the full 2019 fiscal year. This can be seen in the image below. Sadly, management is pretty sparse when it comes to providing guidance, but by comparing new guidance to prior guidance, we can get a good idea as to what shareholders can expect.

*Taken from Mid-Con Energy Partners

As an example, in its newest guidance, the firm stated that its production for 2019 will average between 3,500 and 3,600 boe per day. This is a much-narrower range than the 3,400 to 3,800 boe per day previously anticipated by management. This narrower range is certain to bring investors some feeling of safety since it means the lower end of the picture is out of the equation. However, at the mid-point, production is now lower, with 2019's production slated to be 3,550 boe per day versus the 3,600 boe per day under prior guidance.

*Taken from Mid-Con Energy Partners

I don't see this movement lower as a negative, nor do I see the uptick in capex from $9 million to $11 million as much of a concern. Management has also explained away the higher lease operating expenses of $0.50 per boe as being due to one-time costs. If anything, on the whole, investors should be excited heading into the fourth quarter. This is because, with capex planned for the fourth quarter of only $1.6 million, free cash flow for the quarter should be between $4 million and $5 million (assuming energy prices remain range-bound). This will allow management to reduce debt even further in the fourth quarter, further deleveraging the business and placing it on a path to recovery.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, investors in Mid-Con should be pretty satisfied with what they are seeing. With the fourth quarter underway, the expectation should be for output to average about 3,649 boe per day, and with one-time expenses now out of the way and management's focus on debt reduction, the prospects moving forward can't be understated.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.