GNC: A Sense Of Deja Vu

GNC (GNC) has been an infrequent subject of our attention over the last several months as the company has performed much as we expected although the transitory financial impacts of corporate dispositions and restructurings have muddied the fiscal waters. The company’s third quarter results included no real surprises other than slightly weaker than expected same store sales performance for the year to date and somewhat better than anticipated operating margins. Arguably, the only surprise was that management did not appear to make any outlandish financial commitments or projections which it would almost certainly fail to achieve, an unforced error that had been a recurring feature of the company’s quarterly earnings calls for nearly two years.

We’re currently updating our financial models based on the third quarter results and extending our projections into the coming year at which point we will present an updated valuation for the company. However, the company’s results so far this year are tracking quite closely with our expectations presented at the end of last year with the added benefit of additional clarity around the financial impact of the myriad corporate transactions over the last year.

Operating Performance

GNC’s operating performance has been slightly ahead of our expectations on the operational side while falling somewhat short of our expectations on revenues and same store sales results. The larger impact of operating margins versus revenues has caused the company to marginally outperform our expectations for the year despite the sale of the company’s manufacturing business. Nonetheless, adjusted earnings per share (i.e., excluding special items related to the debt refinancing, etc.) seem unlikely to fall far beyond our expectations of around $0.40 for the full year.

In terms of free cash flows, the company is also nearly right no target with our expectations for the full year with one exception. We’d projected free cash flows to be about $74 million for the year versus the company’s current estimate of $90 million to $100 million, both of which exclude the cash flow impact associated with the sale of the manufacturing unit. The difference is primarily related to the exceptionally large increase in accounts payable over the course of the year – nearly $49 million during the first three quarters – while contributions from inventory reductions associated with store closures are running behind our expectations even though the company has closed slightly more store locations this year than anticipated in our models.

The increase in accounts payable is partially attributable to the sale of the manufacturing segment but, in the face of declining overall inventory levels, is not a sustainable source of free cash flow. We’ve commented in the past on the company’s reliance on one time adjustments in working capital accounts rather than recurring sources of cash flow to achieve stated free cash flow targets. The results are still, in our view, a significant consideration for prospective investors due to how such adjustments obscure underlying cash flow performance especially as large cash generative adjustments often appear in the company’s fourth quarter results.

In terms of EBITDA adjusted for special items related to the debt refinancing, etc., the company appears to be on track to report $210 million to $230 million in the current year versus our initial estimate for the year of $227 million. The slightly lower midpoint rate is largely associated with the impact of the sale of the manufacturing segment, which occurred after our projections and reduced EBITDA, partially offset by somewhat better than expected performance in operating margins. However, again, the projected result for the year is more or less on track with our expectations.

GNC is thus tracking well with our year ahead projections despite the various business adjustments reinforcing our often stated view that the company’s business is typically surprisingly predictable.

Debt Levels

GNC’s debt levels are also almost exactly on target with our expectations. The company’s long term debt (including the current portion) at the end of the third quarter stood at $859 million versus our projection at the end of last year of $858 million.

It’s worth nothing that these figures essentially exclude the sale of the manufacturing segment which was announced after our debt projections. The company has yet to use the proceeds from the sale of the manufacturing segment for debt reduction providing a direct comparison with our estimates. Instead, GNC has retained much of the proceeds in cash as the company enters into debt refinancing negotiations, as discussed further below, likely to provide additional leverage and options in those discussions and insulate against any need to redeem the convertible debt outside of a debt refinancing.

Comparable Store Sales Metrics

In addition to tracking relatively closely with our financial expectations, GNC is continuing to experience declines in same store sales metrics despite the boost at the margin due to the transfer of sales from closed locations to other stores. The company has explained part of the lack of a more tangible benefit on transfers to franchise locations rather than other company owned stores which will impact the overall effect but, nonetheless, same store sales results continue to run in the negative low single digits.

The ongoing weak performance on the comparable store sales metrics is a concern but only insofar as the company’s ability to turn around the core business. We’ve noted in previous articles that the company would be able to make its debt payments even with same store sales metrics continuing to run in the negative low single digits, so the ongoing performance is not, in our view, an existential threat to the business in terms of default.

Debt Refinancing

Similarly, the company’s reported pursuit of a debt refinancing is almost exact on our expected schedule. In our article “GNC: The Long Term Debt” posted in this forum in December, we anticipated a refinancing of the company’s debt to be completed in the first or second quarter of 2020, a process which would have begun in the last half of 2019. The recent swoon in interest rates likely contributed to prompting the company to slightly accelerate this schedule, especially in the event it could take advantage of interest rate swaps to convert any variable rate debt into fixed rate debt, so it’s not surprising the company would pursue a refinancing slightly earlier than our expected time frame. In the event the company successfully refinances its long term debt before the end of the year as currently planned, it would mean our expectations were only off by a few months.

We’ll include an updated debt analysis in our revised models to account for current credit conditions.

Potential Acquisition

Finally, the recent speculation about a potential acquisition of the company as reported by Bloomberg was slightly surprising to us given the pattern of prior Chinese acquisitions in the nutraceuticals and supplements industry. The company’s decision to sell its manufacturing business, which we found especially disappointing as we considered this segment the company’s crown jewel, in our view eliminated one of the company’s primary attractions for prospective acquirers. A dalliance with a primarily U.S. domestic retail business – especially given the China joint venture – is not common for Chinese businesses.

Regardless, a quick estimate based on recent comparable – which we will refine further based on recent period results – implies in our view an acquisition valuation of around $3.50 to $4.25 per share, a premium over the current market price per share of roughly 30% to 55%. The potential premium is significantly dependent on the acquirer’s view of the available opportunities to reduce expenses and improve margins, but it’s difficult for us to see at this preliminary stage an acquisition valuation much above these levels, especially since the only likely acquirer – Harbin – already essentially controls 40% of the company’s outstanding shares on a converted basis. Of course, we could still be surprised by any proposed acquisition price. A potential acquisition, based on the terms of the preferred stock financing, would require approval by the company’s board of directors which may try to compel a higher offering price, but this alone is unlikely to result in a significant additional premium beyond that supported by the economic fundamentals.

Regardless, this presumes that an offer is ultimately forthcoming, as for those long experienced in the frequent historical acquisition speculation surrounding the company, that is hardly a foregone conclusion.

Conclusion

GNC is certainly cheap but it is not clearly inexpensive even though our initial perspective is that the company could be materially undervalued in the event it is ultimately able to reverse the persistent decline in the core business. The issue is not – and has not been for some time – whether it would be able to manage its significant debt burden which in our view has been quite manageable assuming operating metrics did not fall off a cliff. Instead, the question is whether the company is caught in a terminal decline that will erode the underlying value even as the company reduces debt. The sense of déjà vu is strong – the company’s follows have seen much of the same for some time.

The overarching result is that, in general, there is nothing new under the sun with respect to GNC. GNC remains a potentially undervalued business (though to what degree we will assess as we update our financial models) accompanied by a relatively high degree of operational risk.

In the meantime, we’re not inclined to speculate on acquisition rumors – a regular pastime for anyone who has been following the company over the last three years – in part because doing so is not our style of investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.