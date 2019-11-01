CEN: Excessive Leverage And Expenses, Disastrous Performance, Unsustainable Dividend

CEN seems to be an example of the latter.

Yields this high are a rarity and could indicate either an undervalued investment with the possibility of substantial capital appreciation or an unsustainable suckers yield.

Long-time readers know I love midstream companies, as these offer some of the highest yields, strongest growth prospects, safest, most reliable cash-flows, and cheapest valuations available in the market today. Although the sector offers the potential for outsized gains and hefty dividends, it also offers the possibility of substantial losses. Value traps and sucker yields abound.

With the above in mind, I decided to take a look at the Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) a popular, but somewhat under-covered, MLP fund. CEN boasts an eye-catching 18.90% distribution yield and is managed by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), one of the best asset managers in the world and, definitely, the ones with the most experience and success in managing energy infrastructure assets. Although CEN seems like an attractive investment opportunity, the reality is much less rosy. CEN's high expense ratio, unsustainable distributions, excessive use of leverage, and sustained history of underperformance make it a subpar investment at best, a disastrous one at its worst. Investors looking for investments in the MLP or midstream industry should consider alternatives.

Industry Overview

A quick industry overview before taking a look at the fund itself. The energy infrastructure industry, or midstream industry, encompasses the transportation, distribution, storage and processing of energy products, mostly oil, natural gas, and assorted NGLs.

Three key things stand out about these companies and the broader industry:

Reliable cash flow generators , as revenues generally depend on long-term fixed-fee contracts with reliable counterparties. Midstream companies' financials are somewhat isolated from commodity price cycles, although they do tend to trade alongside energy prices.

, as revenues generally depend on long-term fixed-fee contracts with reliable counterparties. Midstream companies' financials are somewhat isolated from commodity price cycles, although they do tend to trade alongside energy prices. Capital-intensive, as pipelines require extremely large amounts of upfront CAPEX, and building a large-scale distribution network requires hundreds of miles of pipelines.

as pipelines require extremely large amounts of upfront CAPEX, and building a large-scale distribution network requires hundreds of miles of pipelines. Wide-moat assets, as it is prohibitively expensive for companies to compete with or undercut each other. Strict government regulations effectively forbid excessive asset buildup, somewhat insulating midstream companies from competition.

These three points combine to create safe, reliable, and incredibly attractive dividends for their shareholders. In theory. In practice, most of the smaller companies in the sector, especially the smaller MLPs, operate in less capital-intensive, more competitive market niches and tend to have larger operations and investments in more commodity-price sensitive areas. Due to this, I tend to prefer the larger corporations in the sector, especially when compared to the smaller high-yield MLPs. The market seems to agree, with most MLPs significantly underperforming relative to the broader energy infrastructure market for years on end:

With the above in mind, let's take a look at the fund itself.

Fund Basics

Fund Manager: Brookfield

Distribution Yield: 18.69%

Expense Ratio: 3.68%

Total Returns CAGR Since Inception: -5.25%

Effective Leverage Ratio: 30%

Holdings: 28

Fund Overview - Actively-Managed Midstream CEF

CEN is an actively-managed leveraged CEF focusing on energy infrastructure companies. It invests in both corporations and MLPs, but mostly the latter. The fund is managed by Brookfield Asset Management, Canada's largest asset manager, and one of the largest, most successful alternative asset managers in the world. BAM generally focuses on long-term wide-moat real assets, investing heavily in pipelines, regulated utilities, transportation and distribution infrastructure, and the like. BAM is one of the strongest, best-performing asset managers in the world, and is the unparallel market leader in its niche. BAM's shareholders have shared in the company's success, with outstanding market-beating total returns throughout the years:

BAM should be the ideal midstream fund manager, due to the company's strong and proven track record in successfully managing real assets and delivering shareholder value, but it surprisingly isn't. As we shall soon see, CEN is an uncharacteristically underperforming BAM fund and has been a disastrous investment since inception.

CEN itself mostly invests in midstream MLPs and holds a very concentrated portfolio. The fund's top five holdings compromise 41.3% of the total value of the fund, a sizable percentage. Concentrations of this magnitude are somewhat common in some actively-managed high-conviction funds, as the relevant investment managers almost certainly believe that these few holdings are significantly undervalued and are bound to overperform:

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) makes sense at the top, as the company is the largest midstream MLP in the market and, probably, the safest, most reliable stock in the industry. Most of the other companies are also household names and probably well-known by most investors and readers interested in the midstream industry. I wouldn't place too much importance on the fund's holdings themselves. As an actively-managed fund, CEN's investments are bound to constantly change, the above list might become outdated reasonably soon.

CEFs generally use leverage to boost their returns and distributions and CEN is no exception. The fund currently boasts an effective leverage ratio of 30%, a reasonable figure but probably slightly higher than normal for the industry. CEN's use of leverage has three key implications for the fund's shareholders.

First, as leverage magnifies gains and long-term shareholder returns are almost always positive, modestly leveraged funds tend to overperform unlevered funds under a long enough time frame. Expect CEN to overperform if the industry starts to recover, doubly so if it stabilizes too.

Second, as leverage also magnifies any potential shareholder losses, the fund will significantly underperform under recessions, commodity price crashes, or just generalized market malaise. As energy prices, stocks, and valuations are quite volatile, this means that CEN's shareholders will most likely constantly experience sizable losses and wild market swings, much greater than those investing in unleveraged energy funds or just more broad stock market funds. Expect CEN to be significantly riskier than comparable funds and investments.

Third, leverage tends to be especially disastrous under periods of sustained market volatility, as losses erode the NAV of a fund and somewhat hamper the gains once markets recover. Once again, consider the volatility of energy prices, stocks, and valuations. CEN is likely to underperform on a risk-adjusted basis and, probably, by a very wide margin.

CEN's leverage is also slightly riskier than that of most of its peers. CEN funds itself mostly through short-term variable-rate debt, most other CEFs prefer to use more long-dated instruments and tend to prefer fixed-interest debt. Although we are not currently in a rising rate environment, using variable-rate debt exposes the fund to more risks than it is necessary or common.

As a final point, CEN is an extremely expensive fund. It boasts a 3.7% expense ratio, significantly greater than average, and a 3.5% average interest rate expense, slightly below average. Funds are expensive as CEN is rarely a good investment opportunity, as most funds are simply unable to generate enough alpha to warrant or overcome these expenses.

Taking into consideration the relatively high risk inherent in some MLP investments, the fund's concentrated holdings, and its use of leverage, it seems to me that CEN is a particularly risky investment choice, a huge negative for the fund and its shareholders. Risky investments might still prove comparatively attractive if they offer the potential for outsized gains, but, as we shall soon see, that doesn't seem to be the case for CEN.

Peer Comparison

I'll be comparing CEN to the five following funds:

AMLP: Leading MLP industry benchmark

MLPX: Largest energy infrastructure index fund/ETF

KYN: Largest MLP CEF

TYG: Second-Largest MLP CEF

FEN: Best-performing MLP CEF / Top Pick

I think the fund choices are pretty self-explanatory. MLPX is probably the most appropriate benchmark, although I imagine most readers are not too familiar with the fund. I've previously written about FEN, and I'm quite bullish about the fund, so I thought a comparison might prove instructive.

CEN's performance throughout the years has been disastrous. Returns have averaged -5.2% per year since inception, dreadful results. It also has consistently underperformed relative to its peers and the broader market, usually significantly so:

Data by YCharts

Performance remains exceedingly weak. The fund has underperformed during the past year and during the past few months as well:

Data by YCharts

CEN's disastrous performance is partly the result of bad timing, the fund was created just 1-2 years before the most recent oil price crash. Still, most other funds were able to more successfully navigate the crash and were sooner to recover.

CEN's use of leverage also contributed to the fund's underperformance and, also, only partly. By my calculations and assuming CEN's underlying holdings performed about as well as its benchmark index, the fund should have returned about -30% since inception, quite a bit higher than the fund's actual performance. This effectively means that the fund's managers have generated negative alpha throughout the years.

In my opinion, CEN has underperformed for two key reasons.

First is the fact that the fund focuses on MLPs, some/most of which are simply too volatile, risky, unprofitable, and badly managed. As mentioned previously, some of the larger MLPs like EPD have been outstanding investments, but most of the blue-chip stocks in the industry are structured as corporations, so focusing on MLP has proved to be a mistake for many investors in the industry. Both MLPX and FEN.

Second is simply the fact that the company's overall investment strategy has failed. Although I can't really pinpoint any specific company or investment that has proven disastrous, the company's current holdings all seem fine, the performance analysis clearly shows the company underperforming relative to its peers and its benchmark index.

Distribution Analysis

CEN currently sports a whopping 18.90% distribution yield. Now, the yield seems great, and I'm pretty sure more than a few investors have chosen to invest in CEN and other MLP funds due to their sky-high yields, but yields these high are almost never real or sustainable, and CEN is no exception.

Technically, all of CEN's distribution yield is a return of capital distribution:

Realistically, this is due to certain favorable tax treatments that allow MLPs to characterize their distributions as ROC. Disregard these regulations and the fund's distribution would only consist of 25% ROC. In other words, CEN generates enough income from its holdings to cover 75% of its distribution, not a very good figure:

The above sounds reasonably good, but it fails to consider the fund's expense ratio and its hefty interest rate expense.

By my calculations and taking into consideration the fund's underlying dividend/distribution yield, interest rate expenses, and management fees, the fund is actually only able to generate about 8% in income for its shareholders per year. A good yield, but not particularly good in the MLP industry, which yields 9% on average.

CEN's lackluster income generation, excessive ROC distributions, and disastrous price performance throughout the years combine to create a plummeting NAV, which significantly endangers the fund's future distributions and its shareholder performance, at least if MLP prices ever recover:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion - Better Choices Out There

CEN's disastrous shareholder performance, unsustainable distribution, sky-high expense ratio and interest rate expense, and excessive use of leverage make it a high-risk low-reward investment opportunity. As the fund is actively-managed and holds very concentrated positions, it could significantly improve its performance in the coming years, but I see no reason to believe this will be the case. Investors looking to invest in the midstream industry should consider other alternatives. I'm partial to both FEN and MLPX, as these two funds offer more sustainable distributions and have performed significantly better in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.