Growing Monetary Risks Threaten The Indonesia ETF

For now, it looks like a good time to sell Indonesian ETF's like EIDO and wait for the smoke to clear.

Indonesia has had steady high economic growth, but it has also has steady currency devaluation at the expense of overseas investors.

Over the past decade, the Indonesian economy has seen a robust economic growth rate of about 5% per year. The average Indonesian has seen their income rise by just over a third due to the doubling of the country's services sector.

Despite the growth, the Indonesian stock market has gone nowhere when priced in U.S dollars.

There are a few significant reasons for the underperformance. Chiefly, the Indonesian Rupiah has devalued about 50% against the U.S dollar. Beyond that, much of the high growth rate was priced in via high "P/E" ratios following the financial crisis. As such, most of the positive equity performance has been concentrated in smaller firms that are not represented in ETF's like iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO).

Compared to similar emerging market country's, the stocks in EIDO are expensive with "P/E" ratios typically above 15X. While that may sound low for U.S investors, it is high both historically and compared to its peers. Considering an Indonesian 10-year bond pays 7%, the fair valuation of most stocks is likely below 14X (given earnings yield ought to be above government bond yield).

On top of that, economic growth appears to be slowing in the country. Indonesia is tied very closely to China through trade and banking. To a certain degree, Indonesia is the "factory of China" as it exports far more to Asia than the rest of the world (70% of exports) with China, Singapore, and Japan holding the most significant shares. Considering continental Asia is either headed for a recession or now in one (Hong Kong), this is problematic. Combined with the fact that Indonesia already has a -3% of GDP current account deficit, the Rupiah is under threat.

The iShares Indonesia ETF - EIDO

Despite the poor performance, Indonesia continues to attract many investors looking for an emerging market opportunity. The iShares Indonesia ETF holds 78 of the largest Indonesian stocks, with most being in the financials or consumer staples sector. It also has a relatively high expense ratio of 59 basis points and currently has just under $500M in AUM. This figure has been relatively stable over time, which indicates that U.S investors in the fund generally have a long-term orientation.

Over the long-run, I agree that another strong bull market is likely. However, because the country's government continues to devalue the currency after a period of growth, they are essentially generating seigniorage revenue at the expense of overseas investors. This is a widespread practice among many E.M's today and is the most common risk factor I find.

To illustrate, take a look at the total return price of EIDO (which includes dividends) vs. the Jakarta stock index. If it were not for currency movements, the two would be very closely correlated as they are generally made up of the same stocks:

As you can see, the short-term movements are seen in both, but the Jakarta index (priced in Rupiah) has had a nice trend higher while EIDO has been range-bound. This is mainly due to the country's massive increase in the M0 money supply of about 3X since 2010. Economic growth is meaningless for foreign investors if the host government is going to devalue its currency consistently.

I expect this trend to continue to shave profits. Now that the Indonesian economy is showing clear signs of weakening and profits are falling in the stocks in EIDO, I expect the recent drop to continue.

High Valuations Given Currency and Economic Risk

The ETF currently has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 16X and a low dividend of 1.4%. While these are still better than most U.S stocks today, it is high given the weakening fundamentals and slowing economy.

The sector breakdown of the ETF is very typical of single-country funds. Mainly financials and then basic consumer items:

Financials usually have the highest exposure to the currency due to borrowing from overseas. The country has far less of this 'external debt' than it did in 2000 following the Asian financial crisis, but it is still significant at 40% of GDP. This is important because currency devaluations effectively increase the debt burden for the borrowing banks.

Take a look at our select fundamental statistics for the top 50 stocks in EIDO:

Overall, these fundamentals are not bad, but they are also not great. Usually, an E.M needs stellar fundamentals to make for a strong investment. The stocks have a median "P/E" ratio equal to the funds weighted average at 15X, and they are trading at 20% below their typical price-to-sales rate. There are certainly a few value plays in this list, but the ETF as a whole is expensive.

To compare, the Singapore (EWS), Japan (EWJ), and South Korea (EWY) ETF's all have lower average valuations and higher general economic stability. Malaysia's (EWM) is about the same ("P/E" of 16.6X) while Thailand's (THD) are slightly cheaper ("P/E" of 15X).

The debt ratios of the companies in EIDO are okay, with most being around 50%. The banks have slightly higher capitalization than most developed market banks, but the non-financial companies have higher leverage. However, if you account for the country's much higher interest rates, it is clear they higher balance sheet risks.

Revenue growth, margins, and ROE are also generally fine, but once again, nothing to write home about. As I'll explain in the following section, these metrics are likely to deteriorate going forward.

The Bottom Line

The core problem is that the country's economy is slowing fast and is likely to cause yet another currency devaluation. Currency devaluations directly lower the share price of funds like EIDO and do not result in higher yields.

Take a look at the currency vs. Indonesia's manufacturing PMI below:

Last time the PMI fell in such a manner, inflation spiked much higher as the country expanded the money supply to try to stop the bleeding. They have already begun such again by lowering the short-term interest rate by 1% despite rising core inflation. Lowering interest rates is fine as long as inflation is falling; if not, it can be deadly and cause a currency crash.

Retail sales growth has also been steadily falling lower and is adding yet another recession signal:

Falling retail sales is a strong signal that revenue growth and net margins are likely to decline in quarters to come for many of the firms in EIDO.

The bottom line is that now is an excellent time to take profits, if any, on EIDO. I am a firm believer that emerging markets will outperform in the next bull market, but Indonesia needs to get its monetary house in order before than can happen. I give EIDO a strong "sell" rating and may short the ETF after there is a bounce following the recent sell-off.

