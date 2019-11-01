Treasury Slashes I Bond's Fixed Rate To 0.2%

Also, no change for the terms of EE Bonds. They'll earn a lousy fixed rate of 0.1% but double in value in 20 years, for an effective return of 3.5%.

Bad news? Disappointing, yes, but I Bonds will remain an attractive investment into 2020 as long as real yields on TIPS remain depressed.

The I Bond's fixed rate is falling from 0.5% to 0.2% for purchases through April 2020, a move that was expected after a year of declining interest rates.

In response to deep declines this year in real interest rates, the U.S. Treasury announced today it is cutting the fixed rate for U.S. Series I Savings Bonds issued through April 2020 from 0.50% to 0.20%.

The move, while expected, is disappointing for investors in I Bonds -- inflation-protected securities that allow buyers to preserve capital with ultimate safety and tax-deferred earnings.

I Bonds earn a composite interest rate that combines a permanent fixed rate with an inflation-adjusted variable rate that changes every six months to match U.S. inflation. Today's Treasury announcement means I Bonds issued through April 2020 will earn a composite rate of 2.22%.

The composite rate combines the 0.20% fixed rate with the 2.02% annualized rate of inflation. Inflation increased from 254.202 in March 2019 to 256.759 in September 2019, a six-month change of 1.01%. The new inflation-adjusted variable rate is a jump from the previous 1.40%. Here is how those rates were determined:

I Bonds remain attractive

I'm greeting today's news with a shrug; the Treasury couldn't continue to hold the I Bond's fixed rate at 0.5% when 10-year real interest rates have fallen nearly 100 basis points over the last year.

If anything, holding the line at 0.2% was a generous move by the Treasury. I Bonds remain a superior investment when compared with Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

An I Bond's fixed rate (which is permanent) is much more important than the variable inflation rate (which changes every six months). The fixed rate is equivalent to the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS. At this point, a fixed rate of 0.2% makes an I Bond investment more attractive than a 5-year TIPS (real yield = 0.07%) or a 10-year TIPS (real yield = 0.15%).

Here's a history of the Treasury's I Bond fixed-rate decisions -- on May 1 and November 1 each year -- showing a comparison with the real yields of 5- and 10-year TIPS. When the I Bond vs. TIPS yield spread dips toward zero or goes negative, I Bonds are clearly a superior investment.

Based on these trends, I Bonds will remain an attractive investment into 2020. Investors in I Bonds are limited to purchases of $10,000 per person per calendar year. I had advised savvy I Bond investors to buy to the limit before November 1, capturing the more attractive 0.5% fixed rate.

But if real interest rates remain low into 2020, the I Bond's current fixed rate of 0.20% will remain attractive, beating or at least matching the returns of both 5-year and 10-year TIPS, while offering advantages of a flexible maturity, tax-deferred interest and better protection against deflation.

I'm expecting to be an I Bond buyer in 2020. As you can see in this chart, the I Bond's fixed rates were stuck at zero for years after the economic collapse of 2009 and resulting aggressive quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve. We could be heading lower ...

No change for EE Bonds

The Treasury also announced today that EE Bonds will continue to carry a permanent fixed rate of 0.1%, which is horrible but also irrelevant. The key factor with EE Bonds is that they double in value if held for 20 years, providing a tax-deferred return of about 3.5%, compounded. Here is the exact wording from the Treasury announcement:

All Series EE bonds issued since May 2005 earn a fixed rate in the first 20 years after issue. At 20 years, the bonds will be worth at least two times their purchase price. The bonds will continue to earn interest at their original fixed rate for an additional 10 years unless new terms and conditions are announced before the final 10-year period begins.

What this means: EE Bonds should be purchased, held for exactly 20 years, then redeemed. An investor using this strategy will earn 3.5%. Anything less than 20 years will earn 0.1%, anything beyond 20 years will earn additional interest at 0.1%.

A return of 3.5% is a whopping 150 basis points higher than the current yield of 2.0% on a nominal 20-year Treasury.

EE Bonds remain highly attractive for any investor who can positively, absolutely hold them for 20 years. They are the "sneaky secret" of safe investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.