What Makes Amicus Therapeutics An Exciting Buy Now

There seems no respite for the global markets from uncertainties of the U.S. - China trade war. Although both countries claim progress in the first phase of the deal, talks are far from over. Then, we have increased political uncertainty ahead of the fiscal 2020 presidential elections. The Brexit drama has further exacerbated the global worries. Then again, the third-quarter earnings season in the U.S. has been mostly mixed. Major economists continue to warn about an impending recession.

In these gloomy times, investors are on a look out for relatively safe stocks with high return potential. Historically, small biotech stocks have not been good contenders for this category. However, there are times when certain stocks emerge as an exception to the rule.

Meet Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), a rare disease player with a robust commercial franchise, strong R&D pipeline, and significant cash balance. This company currently stands in an enviable position as compared to the majority of its biotech peers. In this article, I will explain why I believe Amicus can prove to be a healthy pick in 2019.

Galafold launch is proving to be a commercial success

In its analyst day presentation, Amicus Therapeutics has guided for peak sales of $1.0 billion for its only commercialized Fabry disease therapy, Galafold. The drug has continued with its strong launch performance and has emerged as a cornerstone of Amicus' success. Galafold is expected to reach an annual revenue potential of more than $500 million in 2023. This will imply a five-year CAGR of more than 40%. Improvements in the diagnosis of Fabry disease patients are fast emerging as a driving force for increased adoption of Galafold.

Galafold has already secured pricing and reimbursement approvals in 27 countries across the world. The drug has also secured regulatory approvals in 9 markets including the U.S., Canada, EU, Australia, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, and Argentina. By the end of June 2019, Galafold accounted for a 24% global share of the treated amenable Fabry disease patients.

In the third quarter ending September 2019, Galafold managed to report preliminary unaudited revenues of more than 48.0 million. This has already exceeded the Wall Street consensus of $45.43 million. More than 1,000 patients had already used the drug by the end of the third quarter. The global compliance and adherence rate for Galafold has consistently been more than 90%.

Amicus has revised upwards Galafold's fiscal 2019 revenue guidance from $160 million - $180 million to $170 million - $180 million. The new guidance is more in line with the consensus estimate of $175.42 million.

All these factors highlight the strength of the Galafold franchise, thereby increasing our confidence in the future growth prospects of Amicus Therapeutics.

Data from Phase 1/2 trial evaluating investigational therapy, AT-GAA, seems to establish Amicus' position in the Pompe disease treatment landscape

After Fabry disease, Amicus Therapeutics is going behind Pompe disease, a severe and fatal muscular dystrophy with significant unmet demand. Pompe disease is one of the most prevalent Lysosomal Disorder. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, more than 5k - 10K patients across the world are diagnosed with this genetic condition. Caused due to the buildup of a complex sugar called glycogen in the body's cells, it affects the ability of muscles and organs to function properly. The disease leads to respiratory and cardiac failure. In 2018, global ERT (enzyme replacement therapy) sales crossed $900 million.

Amicus Therapeutics' investigational therapy, AT-GAA, consists of recombinant human acid alpha-glucosidase (rhGAA) enzyme and a small molecule pharmacological chaperone (designated AT2221). In February 2019, AT-GAA secured Breakthrough Therapy Designation from FDA for treatment of late-onset Pompe disease. The drug's intellectual property may protect its market exclusivity well into 2030. Amicus is targeting an annual peak sales opportunity of $1.0 billion - $2.0 billion with AT-GAA.

In preclinical studies, AT-GAA resulted in increased tissue enzyme levels, reduced glycogen levels in muscle, and improvements in muscle strength. In the phase 1/2 clinical trial, the therapy has demonstrated robust efficacy in ERT-Switch Ambulatory and ERT-Naïve patients. The results are strong and durable, up to a period of two years. They have demonstrated dramatic improvements in muscle strength and function as well as improvements in key biomarkers of disease for patients.

Amicus Therapeutics is now enrolling patients in the Phase 3 PROPEL study. Enrollment is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. Data from this trial is anticipated in the first half of 2021.

To ensure that manufacturing does not become a constraint, Amicus has already entered into an exclusive commercial manufacturing partnership with Wuxi Biologics. These companies have already produced 1,000 liters of AT-GAA, which will be used in the PROPEL study.

Amicus also boasts of a robust gene therapy pipeline

Amicus Therapeutics has a broad pipeline involving pharmacological chaperones used to stabilize naturally produced enzymes and next-generation ERTs for stabilizing and targeting externally-produced enzymes. The company is also working with gene therapies for stabilizing and targeting internally produced enzymes.

Amicus Therapeutics is focused on developing differentiated gene therapies designed to optimize expression, secretion, stabilization, and targeting. The company is targeting over $1.0 billion market opportunity with these therapies. The company is targeting multiple rare diseases such as Fabry disease, Pompe disease, CLN6 Batten disease, CLN3 Batten disease, CLN8 Batten disease, CLN1 Batten disease, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder GTx / ERT, Niemann-Pick Type C, and Tay-Sachs Disease. Here, gene therapies targeting CLN6 Batten disease and CLN3 Batten disease are the only ones that have entered the clinic. Amicus expects Pompe gene therapy to enter the clinic in 2021.

Although there will be several more years before these therapies make to the market, any positive news about these gene therapies can definitely push up the company's stock price.

Amicus Therapeutics does not anticipate any resource crunch till the first half of fiscal 2022

As of June 30, 2019, Amicus Therapeutics had a cash balance of around $575 million. The company has projected for a cash balance of $420 million by end of fiscal 2019. The company believes that this cash coupled with Galafold revenues will see through all of its strategic priorities at least for the next 2.5 years. Priorities include operating expenses, R&D programs, capex, and people-related expenditures.

Amicus finds itself fully funded for its portfolio milestones and global growth till the first half of fiscal 2022. The company expects cumulative Galafold revenues to exceed $1.0 billion in the period of 2020 - 2022. These revenues will offset a major portion of the company's spending and investments.

Besides increased Galafold revenue projections, Amicus also expects to benefit from its ongoing cost optimization strategies. The company has been working on initiatives to save operating expenses, prioritize profitable programs, and has opted for a phased approach to capex. The company has projected for peak non-GAAP operating expenses in 2019. Thereafter, these expenses are expected to gradually decline. Further, the company is also not anticipating the need for any major business development move for the next several years. Inorganic growth is generally a major source of cash drain in the healthcare industry. Finally, the company is also anticipating an only modest rise in capex. The company also claims several non-equity sources of capital. Hence, even in case of sudden requirement of funds, the chances of significant equity dilution remain low.

Investors should be aware of certain company-specific risks

R&D failure risk is definitely one of the biggest risks for this small-cap biotech company. The company is dabbling in the area of rare diseases. Here, therapies are known to take four more years to move from clinical to approval phase as compared to drugs targeting non-rare diseases. Enrollment related challenges account for 30% of the failed Phase 3 trials targeting rare diseases. Challenges, however, are not limited to identifying investigators and recruiting rare disease patients.

Rare disease R&D is pretty costly. Phase I clinical trials for rare diseases generally require six times the number of investigative sites to recruit a quarter of the number of patients as compared with those for non-rare diseases. Further, rare disease R&D programs also face high screen and randomization failure rates.

Then again, Amicus Therapeutics will continue to face pricing pressures for its therapies. Since rare diseases target a very small patient pool, companies are forced to price them at high levels to recover their R&D investment. This has made rare disease drug targets a regulatory scrutiny.

Despite these risks, I consider Amicus to be a very promising investment opportunity

Amicus Therapeutics is currently trading at a P/S of 16.34x. Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price for the company to be $17.95.

Ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings, H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated his buy rating and set the target price of $18 for the stock. The analyst believes that the significant decline in share price after its second quarter earnings result in July has created a compelling investment opportunity for investors with a one-year investment horizon. Cowen analyst Ritu Baral also believes this to be a good time to load on Amicus and has set the target price to $31.

I find Cowen's target price a bit too steep. I agree more with H.C. Wainwright's target price, which seems reflective of the true potential of this stock. This implies a growth potential of 113.52% based on the closing price on October 31. Hence, I recommend retail investors to go for this stock in November 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.