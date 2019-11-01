BankFinancial Corporation's Market Price Currently A Bit Expensive

Dividends are expected to be increased to $0.43 per share in 2020, suggesting dividend yield of 3.42%.

Loan growth is expected to recover due to low interest rates and strong demand in the commercial and industrial segment. This growth will lead to an increase in earnings.

BankFinancial Corporation's (BFIN) earnings are expected to grow next year on the back of low interest rates. The management also foresees strong demand in the commercial and industrial loan segment. Due to the prospects of earnings increase I expect the company to increase its dividends to $0.43 in 2020, implying forward dividend yield of 3.42%.

Management Expects Loan Growth to Recover Next Year

A majority, around 47%, of BFIN's loans are in the Multifamily Residential Loan segment. The outlook for this segment is not too bright as low interest rates are driving prepayments, but high valuations and economic uncertainty are limiting re-investment in the segment.

I expect the pressure in the Multifamily segment to get undermined by the Commercial and Industrial segment, C&I, which has a strong pipeline. As mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, the management's goal is to originate between $200 million to $225 million in the C&I segment. Further lower interest rates will increase demand for credit in the coming quarters.

Keeping the above factors in mind, I'm expecting BFIN's loans to grow by 8.2% in 2020, as shown in the table below.

My loan growth expectation is a little below the management's target for 2020. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is targeting to expand their loan portfolio to $1.3 billion to $1.325 billion by the mid of 2020, and then to reach $1.35 billion to $1.375 billion by the end of 2020. BFIN currently does not have any merger and acquisition plans. Any such announcements in the future can help the management meet their targets.

Deposit Re-pricing to Support NIM

Due to a declining interest rate scenario and a high amount of excess cash on books, BFIN's net interest margin, NIM, is expected to decline in the remainder of 2019 and in the first half of 2020.

The pressure on NIM will be somewhat offset by deposit re-pricing. Already there has been some modest movement on the retail pricing side, as mentioned in the conference call. The management expects wholesale to also offer some support to NIM as 90% of that segment is going to re-price in the next 12 months. According to the management, deposit pricing is not very interest rate sensitive, and is more driven by local competitive factors and asset liability factors of the competitors.

NIM is also expected to receive support from prepayments and refinance activity. According to the management almost every real estate related loan carries prepayment penalties.

In light of the above factors, I'm expecting BFIN's NIM to decline by 9bps quarter over quarter in 4QFY19, 12bps in 1QFY20 and 7bps in 2QFY20. I'm expecting margin to stabilize in the second half of 2020. The table below summarizes my estimates.

The management expects overall asset yield to be somewhere around 4.25% for 2020 and NIM to be in a range of 3.40% to 3.50% in the first half of 2020.

Non-Interest Expenses to Limit Earnings Growth

I'm expecting BFIN's non-interest based expenses to increase by 2% in 2020 due to the company's plans to increase its staff of commercial and lease bankers. The company is also planning to invest in its technological infrastructure, but according to the management that expenditure will be immaterial. The management expects BFIN's baseline expenses to be relatively stable.

Combining the effects of loan growth, NIM compression and non-interest expense expansion gives earnings growth of 9.5% for 2020. The table below shows my earnings estimates for BFIN.

My estimates are slightly below the management's target. The management is targeting quarterly earnings per share of $0.22 to $0.25 over the first half of 2020.

Offering Dividend Yield of 3.42%

I expect the upwards trend of dividends to continue in 2020. My assumption is based on an expected increase in earnings and a payout ratio of 50.6%, which is close to BFIN's historical average payout ratio. I'm expecting BFIN to pay $0.10 per share for 4QFY19 and 1QFY20 and $0.11 per share for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020. The dividend estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 3.42%.

BFIN also has a share buy back program maturing on March 31,2020, under which around 638,463 shares are remaining to be purchased.

Valuation Analysis Shows Price Downside

I usually value banks and bank holding companies by their historical price to book multiple, but doing so for BFIN will be inappropriate as the company's future return on equity it very different from its past. The historical and forecast ROE are shown below.

The justified price to book method is more appropriate for BFIN than the historical price to book method. Consequently, I've used the formula given below, which has been derived from the Gordon Growth Model, to determine BFIN's justified P/B multiple.

Justified P/B = (sustainable ROE - growth rate)/(required return - growth rate)

This model gives us a justified P/B multiple of 1.0x, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the justified P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $12.1 gives a December 2020 target price of $12.1. This price target is 3.9% below BFIN's October 28, 2019 closing price.

Conclusion: Maintaining Neutral Stance

The potential price downside, of 3.9%, cancels out BFIN's forward dividend yield of 3.42%, leaving a total expected return of negative 0.5%. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. I think investors should consider buying BFIN if its price dips to $10.97, which is 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.