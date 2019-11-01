The Fed Cuts Rates Again, But It Will Not Be Enough To Support Markets Much Further

In the recent FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates again, the third time this year. In the press conference, Chair Jerome Powell tried to hint that while the Fed isn't likely to raise rates anytime soon, the Fed will hold off and not slash rates again - unless, of course, the data shows further deterioration in the U.S. economy.

The Fed hopes these rate cuts will ward off a recession, much like in the mid-1990s, when the Fed cut rates as a preemptive measure. Nevertheless, these insurance rate cuts are likely to provide a short-term uplift to consumer spending and financial markets, although they aren’t likely to improve investment spending (the recent GDP report showed another quarter of declines in gross private domestic investment - see here [PDF]).

Currently, the risk of a recession is low in the near- to intermediate-term: The U.S. consumer is still healthy, unemployment is below 4%, and wage growth hovers over 3%. The effect of this year’s rate cuts can already be seen in the housing market - prices have started to recover - and in stock market, which has reached record levels. Moreover, the inverted yield curve, which in the past 40 years has been a reliable signal of a recession within six to 18 months, has moved away from inversion for the 10-year-to-3-month spread on U.S. Treasury bond yields.

The renewed optimism hasn’t only been due to the Fed’s rate cuts. This shift in sentiment is also because of the Fed’s renewed intervention in the repo market - in which the Fed started to buy assets to boost liquidity - and due to a temporary truce between the U.S. and China over trade (or at the very least no further escalation in the trade war, for now).

However, the Fed is concerned, and rightly so, over the prospect of slower economic growth, especially when interest rates are already low, and the Fed cannot reduce the fed funds rate by 500 basis points in case of a recession, as it had done in previous downturns. Back in the 1990s the fed funds rate was hovering around 5.5%, and the rate cuts helped keep the economy rolling. This time, however, interest rates are already low at less than 2%.

The concerns over a global slowdown, uncertainty over trade, subdued investments, high corporate debt, and a slowing manufacturing sector are some of the issues that the markets are discounting, for now, and they could cast a shadow on the growth path of the U.S. economy.

While these issues are the primary reasons for the Fed’s rate cuts, this round of monetary easing isn’t likely to ameliorate these conditions and they could wind up making the Fed complacent in appeasing the financial markets and creating asset bubbles. By lowering interest rates, the Fed provides a boost to asset prices (e.g., stocks and houses); however, these rate reductions aren’t likely to revive corporate investment, as the trade uncertainty keeps companies from allocating more resources toward long-term projects. After all, paying slightly less on loans isn’t likely to make companies more inclined to build a factory.

I suspect the Fed’s logic here is to stimulate consumer spending with lower rates that will, in turn, support corporates’ earnings growth, at least in the short run. In this way, it offsets the adverse effect the trade war has been having on businesses and the slower global economic growth.

The downside is that this would be a short-term fix that may not be enough if investment spending continues to suffer. Moreover, the economic woes in Europe and China could start leaking into the U.S. and impede firms’ earnings growth not only in 2019 but also in 2020.

Since the December 2018 rate hike, which was a policy mistake, the Fed has been paying attention to the financial markets and has been trying to appease them and offset the adverse effects of the trade wars and the prospects of a global economic slowdown. However, the Fed hasn’t signaled any plans to cut rates again this year, and the markets don’t expect it will, at least not in the December 2019 meeting. Therefore, the financial markets won’t have any further support from the Fed going forward. And if the trade wars don’t resolve (or at least achieve a détente) the ramifications may start to show in the data, not only in lower investment spending but also in hiring and wage growth – issues that could adversely affect the U.S. consumer and start raising the chances of a recession again.

