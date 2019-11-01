Global Self Storage: Subscription Rights Offer Opportunity For Deeper Discount

Share offering will be dilutive to share holders declining to exercise their rights but is a good way to finance the purchase depending on where purchase price is set.

Earlier this year, I contributed Seeking Alpha articles titled Buying Properties At A Steep Discount and Global Self Storage Value Just Got More Attractive. Both articles quantified a steep and rising discount to market valuation at which shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) were trading at the time of publication. The thesis presented in those articles remains fundamentally in-tact. However, since 16-Aug, there have been several material developments that warrant brief commentary.

What are these events?

On 4-October, SELF entered into a contract to purchase a 12th storage property, Erie Station Storage, LLC located in West Henrietta, NY for $6.2M. Purchase is currently under due diligence and is expected to close this year. SELF announced a Share Holder Rights offering for November to raise $11.6 million through sale of newly issued shares of common stock for the purpose of financing the West Henrietta property purchase and other expansion projects or acquisitions. SELF launched a 3rd Party Management Storage Property management service and secured their first customer in Edmond, Oklahoma.

This article is a brief update primarily focused on examining the impact the Share Holder Rights Offering and answering questions that followers have asked. As the final prospectus is not yet available, the article will by necessity have to make certain assumptions as to the final share pricing in the offer. These assumptions and estimates could be wildly wrong. But I’ve attempted to show the rationale behind the assumptions. A more comprehensive update can be provided following the Q3 earnings release and after a final prospectus is made available.

About the Property:

Listing Highlights

Facility Less than 3-years-old

57,300 gross SF

46,850 NRSF

458 rental units (230 climate control)

5.4-acre parcel

7,600 SF single-story

Description

Erie Station Storage is less than 3-years-old, with a 57,300 gross SF; 46,850 NRSF; 458 rental units on a 5.4-acre parcel of land located in the growing upstate suburban community of West Henrietta, NY (Rochester – Monroe County). The facility is being offered for sale at a price of $6,795,000. The facility opened in September of 2016, but the climate-controlled building was not opened until December of the same year.

Location

Erie Station Storage is located in the southwest corner of the Town of Henrietta and has its own post office, West Henrietta, and its own zip code – 14586. The zip code directory for the existing tenants shows 90+ tenants from that zip code. Subject site is further described as being located at the southeast quadrant of Erie Station Rd. and E. River Rd. (Rt. 84) which runs north-south and leads directly into the campus of RIT to the north. Erie Station Storage is further described as located on Erie Station Rd. between the two major north-south routes (Rt. 84 & Rt. 15) running through the Town of Henrietta from Jefferson Rd. (Rt. 252) south to the NYS Thruway (I-90) entrance. Henrietta is one suburb with more growth than Rochester.

The Town of Henrietta is situated south of the City of Rochester and has the sewer capacity to keep on growing. Erie Station Storage is situated in the middle of this pocket of growth between the planned Community of Riverton, the single-family home development of Ryan Homes, the multi-family development catering primarily to the growing RIT Campus and the corporate business parks wanting close proximity to the NYS Thruway exit 46 located just around the corner

Why finance with a sale of shares vs. other means?

The purchase requires $6.2M. SELF does not currently have sufficient cash or marketable securities to be able to finance the deal from the existing balance sheet. Seller financing, a loan, a bond issue, or an equity round of some sort is required. Management chose an equity round reserved for existing shareholders vs. an open secondary offering to the street. Hopefully an offer to existing shareholders who know the company can be achieved at a lower cost, a lower dilution and discount than would be achieved by going to the street. It may also reward existing shareholders who have stuck with the management team through some lean times. Management is giving existing stockholders a first bite at the apple.

Another option that could have been considered would be using the common stock as currency by paying the seller’s asking price and paying with newly issued Stock with a short lock up. Or some combination of cash + stock. The asking price was $6,795,000, a $595K difference with the contracted price of $6.2M. Considering that the rights offering will cost $400K just to execute before considering any discount offered to subscribers, paying the seller in stock would perhaps have resulted in reduced dilution as well as payment with shares at a potentially higher price. The seller receives a higher valuation in return for sharing a calculated risk. They receive shares that are already deeply undervalued relative to the market and which are paying a 6% dividend during the lock up period which may have some appeal (just ask the seller to read my prior articles J). Perhaps it’s an option that could be considered for future acquisitions.

According to the preliminary prospectus, the existing $10M revolving credit facility that was entered into in December 2019 is a short term instrument that matures in December 2021. It is also a floating rate instrument based on one month libor + 3%. Today that rate would be approximately 1.82+3 = 4.82%. This instrument is very useful for bridging and quickly completing acquisitions of up to $10M while other capital is secured but was never intended to be a long term debt instrument.

Certainly SELF’s management team could have secured a fixed rate loan secured by the property. SELF is not over leveraged relatively speaking so would have to believe that a rate somewhere in the neighborhood of the current promissory note, 4.192% would be achievable in the current market. However, securing an additional equity investment is a common means for REITs to keep cost of capital low. At some point, a capital raise would have been necessary if SELF is going to continue to grow. This approach also has a benefit of growing the market capitalization of the company from nano-cap to micro-cap and maybe getting some attention for analysts and fund managers. Finally, I would suspect that it is a technique that may need to be used again going forward so it is good to practice using one of the tools in the financial tool chest provided that it doesn’t overly dilute existing shareholders. In this author’s opinion, SELF either needs to grow and execute its way out of the discount or find a buyer that can release the value trapped in these shares.

A Few Words on Recent Price Action Following Rights Sale Announcement:

Since Q2 earnings were announced on 12-Aug, the share price has traded between $4.15 and $4.95 / share. Most recently since the Share Holder Rights Offering was announced on 25-Oct, SELF’s share price declined from $4.60 / share to subsequently trade as low as $4.11 as I write this article, a decline of ~10.7% over 5 days.

It doesn’t take much volume to move the share price of this stock in either direction as it is a very thinly traded Nano-Cap stock. The 50 day moving average of daily volume is around 16K shares. Daily volume in the past three days was above average, but still a small percentage of the shares outstanding. There is nothing wrong with booking profits and I am assuming that is precisely what some traders decided to do while the price is still up YTD. The thought has undoubtedly occurred to those traders as it did to me that a rights offering will undoubtedly be dilutive to existing shareholders who choose not to exercise their rights under the offering. Whether or not this is detrimental to your situation really depends on your timing and outlook. More on this later.

The volume uptick over the prior 5 days is nether material nor significant in the grand scheme of things. SELF is really not a good short term trading vehicle. It’s just too small, too thinly traded, and too easy to get trapped in to be used for a trading vehicle. There are easier vehicles for those who want to trade. Rather, in this author’s opinion, SELF is a fundamental under-valuation opportunity that will take some time to play out in order to capture the significant value currently trapped in SELF’s shares. SELF is precisely the kind of “cigar” from which a young Warren Buffet would have enjoyed taking “risk free puffs”, from a discarded cigar butt others are ignoring. For those of you interested in what is meant by “risk free puffs”, please read Alice Schroeder’s “The Snowball” biography of Buffett. In the meantime, SELF is too small to attract Buffet’s attention. But therein lies an opportunity for you and those willing to do some homework and willing to be paid a 6% dividend for patiently waiting while the valuation thesis plays out. The father of value investing, Benjamin Graham, explained this concept by saying that in the short run, the market is like a voting machine--tallying up which firms are popular and unpopular. But in the long run, the market is like a weighing machine--assessing the substance of a company. Right now, one could argue that SELF’s shares are unpopular based on the discount. In the long run, the value of the underlying properties is the undeniable substance to be assessed.

For now, key questions are: Should existing owners participate in the rights offering? And, how do the recent events potentially impact the undervaluation thesis discussed in the previous referenced articles?

Revisiting and Revising the Undervalued Thesis

In August, following the Q2 earnings announcement, a simple valuation thesis was provided in Global Self Storage Value Just Got More Attractive. This thesis claimed that SELF was very conservatively worth $5.99 / share in a liquidation scenario based on the information publicly available in the Q2 10Q and based on an assumed average 7.5% cap rate. A higher valuation could reasonably be argued for now as average Cap Rates have continued to decline and additional capacity has been added. Now, let’s update the model based on revised assumptions:

Assumptions:

Ignore Millbrook expansion for the purposes of this analysis.

West Henrietta property closes for $6.2M in Q4 as planned

West Henrietta occupancy stabilizes at 85% within 4 quarters

Rights offering fully subscribed at $3.97/share, a ~5% discount from current trade price.

Q2 10Q reported numbers as a baseline

To revise the previous valuation model, we need a proforma estimate for the following:

New share count following rights offering

Incremental NOI from the West Henrietta property

Total debt net of cash and securities following the rights offering

Share Count and Share Price Estimate:

The challenge for management is to minimize the cost of capital and maximize the returns generated for shareholders. So what is the optimal discount to achieve full subscription level whilst minimizing dilution to existing shareholders? For those planning to exercise, the bigger the discount the better. But management has a fiduciary responsibility to existing shareholders too and needs to set the discount to the minimum needed to reach full funding.

The process of setting the share price and discount first needs to acknowledge that SELF’s share are already trading at a substantial discount to market valuations. The 2019 Second Half Self-Storage report by Marcus & Millichap indicates that the long term national average Cap Rate for storage facilities has continued to decline. In the Northeast, where the Erie Station property is located, Marcus & Millichap’s mid-year report indicates that average cap rate has declined to 6.5% which is roughly in line with the national metric. When I last published, SELF’s shares were trading at approximately a 9.5% Cap Rate based on Q2 numbers. But, setting the price also has to acknowledge where the shares are currently trading on the real market ($4.18/share as of 31-October close) and shares are worth what the market will pay for them today. On that basis, management will need to provide sufficient motivation in the form of a discount to motivate shareholders to allocate additional capital.

One possible view of where to set the discount would be to look at what alternative interest costs would be if the entire $6.2M purchase were financed at 5% per annum for 20 years with 240 payments. Question: What is the Net Present Value of the interest payments that would be made over the life of such a loan? A. NPV of the interest payments is $489,242 or about 4.2% of the $11.6M being raised. So, what if we just round up and call it a 5% discount? From today’s close at $4.18, a 5% discount would yield a subscription price of $3.97 / share. At $3.97/share, at full subscription, the rights offering would add $11.6M/$3.97/share = 2,927,347 shares to the total issued and outstanding shares on the balance sheet.

Estimated Incremental NOI from Erie Station Acquisition

Next we need to estimate what incremental NOI will be generated from this property. To keep it ultra simple for this analysis, I will simply apply the average 6.5% Cap Rate to derive the incremental NOI from this property.

$6.2M purchase price * 0.065 = $403K incremental NOI in year one.

The property is currently at 74.4% occupancy as of September 30 according to the prospectus. My expectation is that part of the value of a professional management system is that SELF’s team will be able to stabilize this property at above 85% occupancy and begin to raise rental rates within ~12 mos.

Total Long Term Debt Estimate

For the purposes of a revised valuation, I will simply take the Total Debt reported as of June 30, 2019 of 19.057M and subtract the balance of the Rights Offering Proceeds remaining after the West Henrietta purchase:

Revised Total Debt = $19,057,000 – $11,224,500 + $6,200,000= $14,032,607

Revised Valuation

Similar to the previous posting, I’ve done a simple NOI/Cap Rate multiple model to establish a valuation for SELF. The middle column of Figure 1 uses the data from the Q2 10Q. One thing that I’ve done differently here is I have assumed the 6.5% national Cap Rate average for storage properties as reported by Marcus & Millichap’s 2019 mid year report.

Figure 1 Global Self Storage Simple Valuation Model Compiled by the Author from Publicly Available Data

One could argue from Figure 1 that the Valuation per share decreased following the purchase and rights offering. This true. But the counter point is that in either case, the shares are currently trading at a substantial discount to the liquidation value. For a long term investor the end game is to release the trapped value in the shares.

This is a very simple valuation analysis. We can debate the impact of dilution. We could debate what an appropriate discount should be. Existing shareholders will certainly debate whether or not to exercise their rights under the offering. But, at the end of the day, the fundamental fact remains that there is significant value trapped in SELF’s shares both before and after the purchase and rights offering. This stock should be trading above $6. The new purchase and the share sale do not fundamentally alter this valuation.

Concluding Points

We need to see a final prospectus with the share price ASAP. As the discount rises above 5% to market price, financing the purchase through a loan begins to look more attractive.

Expect the offering to be fully subscribed. The rights offering provides those owners that have available cash and may be close to the REIT limit a way to buy additional shares at an additional discount while minimizing their dilution.

There are several items not taken into account in this analysis that may have favorably impacted the valuation: The valuation analysis presented here does NOT take into account the Millbrook Expansion or the incremental NOI that will be generated from the additional capacity. The valuation analysis presented here does not take into account Q3 accomplishments or improvements that may have been achieved during Q3 such as further principle payments on the existing debt instrument, increases in rental rates or occupancy at the eleven existing properties, favorable results, if any, from property tax appeals. The valuation does not take into account the marketable securities currently on the balance sheet.

One area of potential concern is the $0.26 per share annual dividend which is paying shareholders to be patient while the value thesis plays out. The rights offering will add 2.9M new shares outstanding and require incremental dividend payments of $761K annually. That incremental payment will eventually need to be funded through operations. Q2’s results were impacted heavily by property tax expenses and SG&A expenses and the dividend was not fully funded through AFFO. The balance of funds remaining from the offering after funding the West Henrietta acquisition will provide management some runway to allow for Millbrook expansion to come on-line, stabilize the new acquisition, and to further raise rents and occupancy across the board.

The Third Party Facility Management Service is a good strategic development. But expect no material impact to NOI for some period of time. Until we receive more color and guidance from management, it is enough that this service break even. It may take a number of properties before we see any material impact to NOI. Third Party Facility management is a competitive space with thin margins. However, it is worth pursuing. Probably is best to view this segment of the business as an emerging/development activity that steps toward building a pipeline of potential acquisitions. It also provides a possible means of working in partnership with LLC funds that invest in storage.

Hopefully management will be able to provide further color on SG&A expense trends in the Q3 report and discussion. In Q2, expenses grew at a faster rate than revenue which is not a sustainable trend.

SELF has hired a new CPA. It is not yet clear if this will result in any accounting policy changes going forward. But, one hope is that the new CPA will enable shorter reporting cycles and better governance especially as it pertains to SEC filings such as 10Q/10K’s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SELF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.