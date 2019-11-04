NuStar: Fast Improving Outlook Offers 9% High-Yield Preferreds, Significant Price Upside

NS preferred units have gone nowhere over the last 18 months despite a rapid rise in the NS common unit and lower interest rates, making them excellent values.

A comparison of NS preferreds to their closest peers shows NS preferreds to be an overwhelmingly better value.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and Preferred Stock Trader

NuStar

NuStar Energy LP (NS) is an MLP that operates in three segments: Pipelines, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. They have assets spread across the United States.

NS has approximately 9,800 miles of pipeline and a total storage capacity of 88 MMbbls.

In a previous article on NuStar Logistics 7.625% Fix to Float Subordinated Notes (NSS) (an NS baby bond), we highlighted NS's growth opportunity in the Permian Basin and Corpus Christi as the US becomes a more significant exporter of oil. NSS remains a strong buy with a yield of +8%.

Source: NuStar

In the chart above, you can see that NS has revised upwards its future projections. NS is now projecting 2019 DCF (Distributable Cash Flow) coverage at 1.3 to 1.4 times, and with earnings projected to explode in 2020, this can only get better. Additionally, 2019 debt to EBITDA is estimated to be a respectable 4.1 times, especially respectable when you consider the high yields that are offered by their preferred units.

Source: NuStar

NS reported a very strong Q2 with every major metric improving year over year. Pipeline throughputs increased over 18%, their adjusted EBITDA grew 8% and their Distributable Cash Flow ('DCF') was up almost 10%. Their debt-to-EBITDA ratio dropped from 4.72x to 3.95x, a material improvement due to rising EBITDA, as well as the sale of their UK/Europe operations in Q4 of 2018 and the sale of their St. Eustatius operations in Q2 of 2019.

All of the fundamentals are trending in the right direction. Furthermore, NS is in the process of investing $500 to $550 million, while still reducing their debt/EBITDA ratio. Year to date they have,

Increased capacity in the Permian from 460k barrels per day to 560k.

in the Permian from 460k barrels per day to 560k. Added 25 well connections in the Permian.

in the Permian. Increased volume in the Permian over 200% since May of 2017, currently at 400k barrels per day and they project being at 450k by year end.

in the Permian over 200% since May of 2017, currently at 400k barrels per day and they project being at 450k by year end. Completed two pipeline expansions to move refined products into Mexico for Valero Energy VLO ).

to move refined products into Mexico for Received and shipped the first Permian Crude from their facility in Corpus Christi.

We believe that NS will continue to show improving results while maintaining good control over the total debt level.

The US oil market is making up for low prices through higher volume. NS stands to benefit from the growing volume, with the potential to benefit even more if prices increase.

NS Preferred Units

NS offers three publicly-traded preferred units. (Since NS is structured as a partnership, these are partnership "units" rather than shares). All are par $25, cumulative, fixed-to-floating rate preferreds which go ex-dividend around February 28, May 30, August 30, and November 29. Here are the details.

NuStar Energy L.P., 8.50% Series A Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NS.PA)

Fixed coupon is $2.125 or 8.5%

Current Price is $24.27

Current Stripped Yield is 8.9%

Yield to Call is 10.65%

Callable on 12/15/2021

After 12/15/2021, yield floats at LIBOR plus 6.766%

NuStar Energy L.P., 7.625% Series B Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NS.PB)

Fixed coupon is $1.91 or 7.625%

Current Price is $21.69

Current Stripped Yield is 8.9%

Yield to Call is 14.50%

Callable on 6/15/2022

After 6/15/2022, yield floats at LIBOR plus 5.643%

NuStar Energy L.P., 9.00% Series C Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NS.PC)

Fixed coupon is $2.25 or 9.0%

Current Price is $24.69

Current Stripped Yield is 9.2%

Yield to Call is 9.97%

Callable on 12/15/2022

After 12/15/2022, yield floats at LIBOR plus 6.88%

In this article, we are going to focus primarily on NS-B due to its superior price upside, but we are bullish on all three preferreds. NS-C has an advantage with the highest current yield and furthest call date while NS-A has the advantage of the best floating rate relative to its fixed-coupon. And don't be fooled into thinking that NS-A and NS-Calso don't have significant upside like NS-B. NS-A traded as high as $27.40 in 2017 and peer Targa Resources Partners LP Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Unit Series A (NGLS.PA) (which is discussed in the next section) currently trades at $27.11 with only one year before it can be called.

A Comparison Showing NS Preferred Units Are Grossly Undervalued Versus Its Closest Peers

Often, and if possible, when we do articles on preferred stocks or baby bonds, we like to do a comparison to similar preferreds or baby bonds to validate that our recommendation is relatively undervalued or mispriced - i.e. a bargain relative to its peers. Few authors put their recommendations to a test against their peers when making a recommendation, thus providing no evidence that there aren't better values in the market than the security that they are recommending.

To achieve this comparison, we looked for other energy midstream MLP preferred units that are fixed-to-floating rate and that have the same credit rating as NS. Fortunately there are two other companies that offer fixed-to-floating preferred units that also have the same exact Moody's credit rating as NS. Although S&P does rate NS a little lower, Fitch concurs with the Moody's rating. The preferred units with the identical Moody's credit ratings are:

DCP Midstream LP, 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (DCP.PB), and

DCP Midstream LP, 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (DCP.PC),and

Targa Resources Partners LP, Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Unit Series A (NGLS.PA).

The chart below provides a comparison.

Source: Author and Quantumonline

We immediately can see that the NS preferreds have vastly more potential than NGLS-A. NGLS-A sells well over par at $27.11, carries only a 1.2% YTC (yield to call) and is callable in one year. On top of that, the current stripped yield is lower than the NS preferreds.

Probably the more interesting comparison is with the DCP preferred units, which like NS preferreds, also sell below par. NS preferreds have a higher current yield and significantly higher upside potential as can be seen by their yields-to-call, especially NS-B.

But where NS preferreds really destroy the DCP preferred units is in their floating rate conversion formulas. As can be seen from the chart, with LIBOR currently at 2.0%, the conversion to floating rate would cause little change in the yields of the NS preferreds. With DCP preferreds, they will drop in yield by 1.00% or more, which is a drop of approximately 12.5% from their current yield. So not only will NS preferreds provide close to a 2% yield advantage vs. DCP, when DCP and NS convert to floating rate, but the price of DCP preferreds are likely to drop in price by 12.5% vs. NS preferreds. This would likely cause around a $3.00 per unit drop in the price of DCP preferred units vs. NS preferred units.

If LIBOR is only 1% when these preferreds convert to floating rate, the situation is even worse for DCP preferreds. NS-C would offer a floating yield of 8.1% vs. around 6.1% for the DCP preferreds. This would provide NS-C with a yield that's 30% higher than that of the DCP preferreds, and possibly a 30% higher price than DCP preferreds. Currently NS-C is at almost the same price as the DCP preferreds, so the change to floating rate will give an enormous advantage to NS preferreds in price and yield. The market does not seem to be giving NS credit for their much superior future floating rate yields vs. DCP preferreds.

So we can only conclude from our comparison of NS preferreds to their closest peers that NS preferreds are very mispriced (undervalued) vs. these peers.

Safety

1- Enterprise Value Coverage

At the current price of NS, $27.82, NS has an enterprise value of $8.4 billion. If we subtract all of the company's liabilities (including all debt) from their enterprise value, the company would have a value of $4.40 billion. NS currently has $1.37 billion in preferred units, so if NS was to pay off all liabilities and be debt free, its enterprise value would cover the preferred units by a comfortable 3.2 times.

2- Interest and Preferred Dividend Coverage

Given analyst's average estimate of $1.60 per share in GAAP earnings for NS in 2020, we estimate that 2020 EBITDA should be at least $800 million. With 2020 estimated interest expense of around $210 million and preferred dividend expenses of $130 million, we get 2.35 times coverage of interest plus preferred dividends. If we subtract interest expense from EBITDA, we get around $5.9 billion of EBTDA. EBTDA covers preferred dividends by a solid 4.5 times.

3- Common Dividend and DCF

NS currently pays a $2.40 per share common dividend. As most know, NS would have to cut this dividend to $0 before they could even consider suspending preferred dividends. Considering the DCF of NS is expected to cover the common dividend by 1.3 to 1.4 times in 2019, there seems little risk of the dividend being cut at all let alone completely cut. And DCF should be even higher in 2020 when GAAP earnings are expected to explode.

4- Common Dividend

Another thing we like about NS preferred units is that they yield more than NS common units. On the other hand, DCP currently pays out close to 13.6% to the holders of its common units, 5.1% higher than the yield on their preferred units. In general, as preferred stock holders, we don't like seeing such high dividend payouts to holders of the common equity as it weakens the company. NGL, TRGP and ET also pay out a higher yield to common holders than they do to preferred unitholders. NS is unusual in that the yield on its preferred units is higher than its common units.

Risks

One of the risks relates to oil prices. Although NS is generally not directly impacted by oil prices, lower prices could cause oil production companies to cut back on volumes which would impact NS.

NS has a debt maturity of $450 million in September of 2020. Considering that NS just issued $500 million of a 6% bond, it would seem NS has good access to the credit markets and should easily refinance this debt. Additionally, they had $853 million available on their line of credit as of the last 10-Q filing, which also provides a high level of liquidity.

Fair Value

In looking at peer energy MLP preferred units, we demonstrated that NS preferreds clearly have superior metrics vs. NGLS-A and should trade closer in price to NGLS-A than they currently do. But because NGLS-A sells for so much over par, it's hard to say exactly how much higher the NS preferreds should trade vs. NGLS-A. The better comparison is with the DCP preferred units which sell below par like the NS preferred units.

The preferreds units of peer DCP currently yield around 8.15%. Given that the floating conversion rate of NS preferreds is spectacularly superior to DCP preferreds, we think that a very conservative yield target for NS preferreds would be the same 8.15% as the inferior DCP preferred units. We are pegging the fair value yield for NS-A at 8.15%, NS-B at 8.05% given its superior upside, and 8.25% for NS-C given its lower upside potential.

At an 8.15% yield, NS-A would currently trade at $26.42 or $2.18 per share higher. At an 8.05% yield, NS-B would trade at $23.95 or $2.26 per share higher. And at an 8.25% yield, NS-C would trade at $27.55 per share or $2.86 per share higher.

To adjust for call risk, we are putting a fair value price of $26.00 on NS-A, $23.95 on NS-B, and $26.60 on NS-C.

NS Preferreds Grossly Lagging the Rally In NS Common and in Treasury Bonds

As can be seen from the first chart below, over the last 18 months the NS common unit has rallied close to 37% while NS-B is virtually unchanged in price. This is highly unusual as high yielding preferreds are generally more affected by the company's performance than lower yielding preferred stocks. This is a major disconnect. It might be explained if long-term interest rates had risen during the last 18 months, but just the opposite is true. You can see in the second chart that the Ishares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) has also had a large rally, moving up a hefty 15% over this same period.

Given the huge rally in NS common units and TLT, the NS preferreds should have also rallied significantly. The fact that they have not yet rallied, while other preferred stocks have had large rallies, presents us with what we believe is an excellent entry point to these high yielding NS preferred units. It's this large rally in NS common units, that has not been followed up by a rally in the NS preferred units, that has led to the unusual situation of the preferred units now yielding more than the common units.

18 Month Price Comparison of NS-B versus NS Common Unit

Source: Yahoo Finance

18 Month Price Comparison of NS-B Versus TLT (Long Term Treasury ETF)

Source: Yahoo Finance

Which NS Preferred To Buy

Although this is subjective, our first choice would be NS-B simply due to its large upside price potential. Given that its current yield is nearly the same as NS-A, despite NS-A being much higher in price and closer to par, we like NS-B as our top choice.

Our second choice would be NS-C. It provides the highest current yield and trades the most below fair value (before adjusting for the call possibility), which means that it has the most price protection of the three preferreds units.

Note: K-1s are issued for NS preferred dividends.

Summary/Conclusion

NS is a growing midstream MLP with rapidly improving EBITDA as well as coverage ratios. Earnings are expect to explode in 2020 while capital spending is expected to decrease substantially.

NS offers three cumulative fixed-to-floating preferred units which range in current yield from 8.9% to 9.25%.

Additionally, the preferred units have significant price upside potential, particularly NS-B .

. NS common units have rallied strongly, up 27% over the last 18 months, while NS preferreds have gone nowhere . When considering that TLT (treasury bonds) also rallied 15% during the same period , we believe that NS preferred units are due for a large catch-up in price and that we are now at excellent entry points .

. When considering that TLT (treasury bonds) also rallied 15% during the same period . We also compared NS preferred units to similarly-rated midstream MLP preferred units from TRGP and DCP. The comparison showed NS preferreds to be a greater value relative to their closest peers.

Safety metrics show that the dividends of NS preferreds are comfortably covered. Enterprise value less all liabilities cover the preferred units by 3.2 times while EBITDA minus interest costs covers the preferred dividends by 4.5 times. NS also is unusual in that the yield on its preferred units is higher than its common units.

Risks - Although NS is not directly impacted by oil prices, lower oil prices could cause producers to cut back on volumes impacting NS.

K-1s will be issued for NS preferred dividends.

We are currently quite bullish on all three NS preferred units. We have price targets of $26.00 on NS-A, $23.95 on NS-B and $26.60 on NS-C. These fair value prices represent significant upside from current prices to go along with the over-sized yields.

Our first choice would be NS-B due to superior upside price potential, and second would be NS-C due to it having the highest current yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NS.PA, NS.PB, NS.PC, NSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.