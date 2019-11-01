Eldorado Gold Had A Very Good Quarter

The Q3 was very good, but the management must stay focused and avoid the temptation to chase too many rabbits at once.

There is a good chance for the Kisladag mine life to be expanded and for the Lamaque mine production rate to be expanded.

Eldorado Gold (EGO) is another company that reported the Q3 2019 financial results. The quarter was pretty busy for the company, several expansion studies are underway and also the situation in Greece started to look much better and the new government-issued some key permits. Overall, Eldorado Gold's Q3 can be seen as very positive.

Eldorado's gold production increased by more than 10% quarter-over-quarter, to 101,596 toz. This is the highest quarterly production in more than two years. This result was achieved especially due to the great performance of the Lamaque mine that reached commercial production earlier this year. The Canadian mine produced 32,037 toz gold and approached the production level of the Kisladag mine (35,885 toz gold). The good news is that due to the continuing positive exploration results, Eldorado considers the possibility to expand Lamaques annual production capacity from 130,000 toz to 170,000 toz gold.

Along with growing production volume, the unit total cash costs declined from $670/toz in Q2 to $603/toz in Q3, or by 10%. The total cash costs reached their lowest level since Q1 2018 when they stood at $598/toz. However, due to notably higher sustaining CAPEX spending ($30 million in Q3 compared to $15.6 million in Q2), the AISC increased by 12.4% quarter-over-quarter, to $1,031/toz.

Source: own processing, using data of Eldorado Gold

Despite higher production volume (101,596 toz gold vs. 91,803 toz gold) and also higher average realized gold price ($1,513/toz gold vs. $1,321/toz gold), the Q3 revenues were slightly lower compared to Q2 ($172.3 million vs. $173.7 million). The reason is simple. In Q1, Eldorado was unable to sell a big part of its gold production (this is why the Q1 2019 revenues were only $80 million). This gold was sold in Q2, which boosted the Q2 gold sales to 113,685 toz. In Q3, Eldorado's gold sales were in line with the production (101,596 toz produced, 99,241 toz sold). The big volume of Q1 production sold in Q2 caused that Q2 revenues and also some other financial results were slightly better compared to Q3, although from the operational point of view, Q3 was more successful than Q2.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Eldorado Gold

Although the Q3 net income declined to $4.2 million and the EPS declined to $0, the operating cash flow was highly positive. It climbed to $51.2 million, slightly surpassing the Q2 level of $51 million. The positive cash flows helped to improve Eldorado's cash position. The volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments increased by 12.5%, to $134.9 million. The volume of debt remained almost unchanged, at $510 million. As a result, Eldorado's net debt decreased to $375.1 million. It decreased only by 3.4% but what is important, things seem to be moving in the right direction.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Eldorado Gold

Eldorado seems to be moving in the right direction not only from the perspective of the declining net debt. Several important events occurred during Q3. It seems like the Kisladag mine life will be expanded beyond the currently expected 3 years. Some tests with a 250-day heap leach cycle are still ongoing but the company seems to be optimistic and a new mine plan should be prepared in Q1 2020.

The management is optimistic also about the Lamaque mine. A PEA evaluating the possibility to expand the mill throughput from 1,800 tpd to 2,500 tpd is underway. It is expected that this should lead to production expansion from 130,000 toz gold to 170,000 toz gold per year. However, Eldorado expects that the mill might be able to process even 2,650 tpd. The PEA should be completed by the end of this year, and if positive, a PFS should be prepared by the end of next year.

Things finally started moving also in Greece. Eldorado has already received some permits that are needed to move the Skouries and Olympias projects forward. The problem is that Eldorado doesn't have enough money to continue developing all the assets. The Skouries mine is a really interesting project, it should be able to produce 140,000 toz gold and 66.9 million lb copper per year, at an AISC of $215/toz gold, over its initial 23-year mine life. The problem is, that according to the 2018 updated technical report, it should cost almost $700 million to complete the mine construction. Eldorado should find a JV-partner or delay the mine construction for several years and focus on Lamaque, Kisladag, and Olympias. Starting the Skouries development now and alone could equal financial suicide.

After the huge run-up that occurred between June and August, Eldorado Gold's share price started to consolidate. It retreated from the $10 level;however, it did not decline below $7, the current level of support. There were two attempts to break this support but both of them were unsuccessful. Right now, the share price stands above both 10-day as well as 50-day moving averages. Moreover, the 10-day moving average seems to be primed to cross the 50-day moving average to the upside, which would be a bullish signal. RSI equals approximately 60 and it is far from being overbought. Generally, the chart looks good. The next couple of days should set the tone for the near-term price development. If the share price remains above the 50-day moving average and the quicker moving average crosses the slower one to the upside, we should see a retest of the $10 resistance. On the other hand, if the share price declines closer to the $8 level, a retest of the $7 support should be expected.

What I like about Eldorado's Q3:

Gold production increased by more than 10%.

The net debt decreased.

The Lamaque mine is doing well.

It seems like the Kisladag mine life will be expanded.

There is a good probability that the Lamaque mine will be expanded.

The situation in Greece is improving, some important permits were obtained.

What I don't like about Eldorado's Q3:

The AISC increased by more than 12%.

Eldorado doesn't have enough money to keep on developing all of its assets, there is a risk that the management will bite off more than it can chew.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.