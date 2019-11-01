HKBN Ltd.: Positive On Synergies From Transformative Acquisition But FY2020 Dividend Guidance Is Below Expectations

HKBN expects to derive revenue and cost synergies of HK$300 million by FY2021 with its transformative acquisition of enterprise solutions company WTT.

I like Hong Kong-listed telecommunications services operator HKBN Group Limited (OTC:HKBNF) (OTC:HKBNY) [1310:HK] for the synergies to be realized from its acquisition of enterprise solution company WTT Holding Corp. and its promising mid-term dividend growth target.

HKBN trades at 10.7 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE August) EV/EBITDA and 9.5 times consensus forward FY2021 EV/EBITDA, making it the most expensive Hong Kong telecommunications services operator on the basis of forward EV/EBITDA. The stock offers a trailing dividend yield of 5.0% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.5%.

HKBN's share price declined by close to -9% from its all-time share price peak of HK$15.14 on October 18, 2019 to as low as HK$13.84 on October 29, 2019, after it released its full-year FY2019 results on October 24, 2019. HKBN last closed at a share price of HK$14.00 on October 31, 2019.

The negative share price reaction post-results could be due to HKBN's near-term FY2020 dividend guidance, according to a JPMorgan (JPM) sell-side report, being below expectations. I assign a "Neutral" rating to HKBN, as there could be more attractive entry opportunities for the stock at a lower share price. HKBN trades at a premium to its peers and its share price could be under pressure in the short term due to its FY2020 dividend guidance and ongoing social unrest in Hong Kong.

Started in 1999 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015, HKBN is an integrated telecommunications services operator and the second largest provider of residential broadband services in Hong Kong with a 35.8% market share after market leader HKT Trust and HKT Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:HKTTY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:HKTTF) [6823:HK].

HKBN has adopted a strategy involving low prices and product/services bundling to win subscriber share in the residential broadband market, before shifting to a focus on revenue share (versus subscriber share) after 2017 when it started raising prices for its residential broadband plans. HKBN expanded its enterprise solutions business with the acquisition of New World Telecom in March 2016, which was followed by the recent acquisition of WTT Holding Corp. in April 2019 that made it the second largest fixed-line broadband operator in the Hong Kong enterprise market with a 36.5% market share.

HKBN derived approximately 48.4%, 45.5% and 6.1% of its 1H2019 (YE Aug) revenue from the residential market segment, the enterprise market segment and sales of smartphone products (complementary with its mobile services business) respectively.

HKBN's Operational Statistics

Source: HKBN's FY2019 Results Announcement

Multiple Synergies With Recent Transformative Acquisition

HKBN announced the acquisition of WTT Holding Corp. in August 2018 for HK$10.5 billion implying a trailing 13.2 times EV/EBITDA, a deal that was completed in April 2019.

WTT is an enterprise-focused fixed telecommunications services operator with significant fixed-line infrastructure in Hong Kong that was incorporated in 1995. WTT has a fiber-optic broadband network that spans over 5,000 km covering 5,400 commercial buildings. WTT has an enterprise client base of over 56,000, including all the major Hong Kong-listed financial institutions which are part of the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng index.

HKBN has guided for combined revenue and cost synergies of HK$300 million and capital expenditure synergies of HK$60 million to be realized by FY2021. The company also expects its net debt-to-EBITDA to be lowered from 4.2 times as of end-FY2019 to below 4 times with the realization of the deal synergies.

The combination of HKBN's enterprise business and WTT Holding Corp. is expected to generate multiple synergies with respect to revenue, costs and capital expenditures.

Firstly, HKBN can derive significant revenue synergies by cross-selling telecommunications products and mobile services to the combined customer base of both HKBN and WTT. HKBN's enterprise client base has almost doubled to 103,000 by end-FY2019 with the integration of WTT. More importantly, HKBN's enterprise business and WTT have targeted different customer segments prior to the deal. HKBN's enterprise business focused on small-to-medium companies, while WTT traditionally served larger companies such as major financial institutions. One example is that HKBN can cross-sell its mobile services to WTT's existing enterprise customers.

HKBN's Full Suite Of Services For Enterprise Clients

Source: HKBN August 2018 Investor Presentation

Cross-selling and multi-play strategies are at the core of HKBN, even prior to the acquisition of WTT. As of end-August 31, 2019, approximately 144,000 of HKBN's mobile subscribers also subscribed to HKBN's broadband services. Also, the majority of HKBN's residential broadband subscribers, representing about a third of Hong Kong households, are users of HKBN's OTT or Over The Top media services.

Another revenue synergy is that HKBN expects that it can extend its network coverage to an additional 30,000 new residential homes by doing a minor extension (which would take more than a year) of WTT's current fiber network, which should be positive for the company's residential broadband business.

Secondly, HKBN can optimize bandwidth usage with an enlarged enterprise business (including WTT) that is as large as its existing residential broadband business, as residential (night time after work) and enterprise (day time during work) users tend to consume the most bandwidth at different times of the day. HKBN can also leverage its larger combined scale, including WTT, to obtain cost savings from the bulk purchase of IP and IDD traffic from vendors. HKBN's enterprise solutions business is estimated to have grown by 2.6 times larger in terms of revenue.

Other cost savings come from the sharing of general & administrative expenses between HKBN and WTT by optimizing overhead costs with the necessary relocation and space management.

Thirdly, HKBN can save on capital expenditures by leveraging on WTT's fiber coverage. Prior to the acquisition of WTT, HKBN had a network coverage of approximately 2,400 commercial buildings. WTT's network coverage is significantly larger at 5,400 commercial buildings, so there is likely to be significant overlap in terms of coverage, which can be optimized.

At the company's 1HFY2019 earnings call on April 30, 2019, HKBN highlighted that there is room for the company to gain further market share in the Hong Kong enterprise market. HKBN's enterprise revenue (including WTT) is only a fifth of the market leader, so if HKBN can grab an additional 20% of the market leader's revenue share, HKBN's enterprise revenue has the potential to double going forward.

Proposed New Acquisition Is Complementary To The Integration of WTT

HKBN is not done with acquisitions after WTT. HKBN announced on August 23, 2019 that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Jardine OneSolution Holdings (C.I.) Limited or JOS CI and its subsidiaries, which are engaged in the installation and implementation of IT solutions and system integration, multi-vendor maintenance services for IT hardware, IT infrastructure support services and IT consultancy services in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Mainland China and Singapore, for $50 million or approximately HK$392.2 million.

The proposed acquisition of JOS CI is complementary to the integration of WTT, as it adds to the suite of services that HKBN can offer to its enterprise customers, more specifically with respect to system integration service offerings. HKBN sees WTT as a "horizontal acquisition" that expands HKBN's network and client base, while JOS CI is a "vertical acquisition" that enhances the company's service capabilities. The proposed acquisition of JOS CI is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2019.

Mobile Business As A MVNO Has Minimal 5G-Related Risks

In September 2016, HKBN entered the mobile services market as a MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator). The 5G spectrum auctions in Hong Kong have commenced with the 3.5 GHz and the 4.9 GHz spectrums auctioned on October 14, 2019 and October 23, 2019 respectively. The remaining 3.3 GHz spectrum band is to be auctioned on November 4, 2019.

As a MVNO, HKBN does not have to be concerned with risks relating to higher-than-expected 5G spectrum costs, unlike its peers HKT Trust, SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (OTCPK:STTFY) (OTC:STTFF) [315:HK] and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHKY) (OTCPK:HTCTF) (OTCPK:HUTCY) [215:HK] that are participating in the 5G spectrum auctions.

FY2020 Dividend Guidance Raises Concerns

HKBN's share price performance has beat the benchmark Hang Seng index in the past few years since its listing in 2015, and a significant part of that out-performance could be attributed to HKBN's strong historical dividend growth as per the charts below.

HKBN's Share Price Performance Since IPO

Source: HKBN's FY2019 Results Presentation

HKBN's Historical Dividend Payout Since IPO

Source: HKBN's FY2019 Results Presentation

HKBN has set a target of cumulative dividends of HK$2.53-HK$3.03 for the FY2019-FY2021 fiscal years, which is expected to be driven by a mix of revenue growth and operating leverage. Based on the lower end of this dividend target, HKBN would distribute an annual average dividend of HK$0.815 for the FY2020-FY2021 period, representing a +16% increase over the FY2019 annual dividend payout of HK$0.70. If HKBN could achieve this dividend growth target, the market should respond positively and the stock's future share price performance should be satisfactory.

However, HKBN has guided for a high single-digit dividend growth rate for FY2020, according to a snippet of a JPMorgan sell-side report on the company published in end-October 2019. This is significantly lower than earlier market consensus' expectations of a +17% YoY increase in dividends for FY2020. This also raises doubts whether HKBN can achieve its target of cumulative dividends of HK$2.53-HK$3.03 for the FY2019-FY2021 fiscal years. Assuming HKBN only manages to achieve a 8% YoY dividend growth rate for FY2020, HKBN would have to grow its dividend by approximately +42% YoY in FY2021 to meet the lower end of its FY2019-FY2021 cumulative dividend target i.e. cumulative dividends of HK$2.53.

Valuation

HKBN trades at 10.7 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE August) EV/EBITDA and 9.5 times consensus forward FY2021 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$14.00 as of October 31, 2019. HKBN is the most expensive Hong Kong telecommunications services operator on the basis of EV/EBITDA as per the peer comparison table below.

Hong Kong Telecommunications Services Operators Peer Comparison

1-Year Forward EV/EBITDA 2-Year Forward EV/EBITDA 1-Year Forward Dividend Yield 2-Year Forward Dividend Yield HKT Trust and HKT Limited 10.3 10.1 5.7% 5.8% SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited 4.6 4.7 5.6% 5.5% Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. 1.1 1.0 3.6% 3.8%

Source: Author

HKBN offers a trailing dividend yield of 5.0% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.5%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for HKBN are irrational price competition, a longer-than-expected time to realize synergies from the WTT acquisition, a further increase in financial leverage and overpaying for new acquisitions.

