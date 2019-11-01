Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (OTCQX:RCKXF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Garrett Ganden - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jim Wood - Chief Sales & Operations Officer

Kyle Brock - RBC Capital Markets

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Greg Colman - National Bank Financial

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Securities

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, Chris, and thank you to everyone for participating in our call today. Just as a clarification, it's the third quarter 2019 call versus the second quarter, just so there was no confusion.

Sitting with me today is our Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Jim Wood. Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially.

We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today's call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A. For more information about these topics, please review the sections of RME's management discussion and analysis for this quarter entitled caution regarding forward-looking information and statements, risks and uncertainties and non-IFRS measures.

Listeners should also review the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Information Form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

There was little change in the political and macroeconomic uncertainty, which has persisted throughout the year and continued to weigh on the industry sales in the third quarter of 2019. RME demonstrated a resilience -- resiliency to the unusual and in our view temporary market conditions affecting our industry. Our focus was on reducing the inventories and strengthening the balance sheet, which defensively positions RME against an uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Our team responded admirably in a highly competitive and uncertain industry environment by getting deals done, moving equipment and generating cash, while also maintaining our position in the market. We reduced inventories by approximately CAD62 million from our second quarter 2019 levels the second-largest inventory decrease in our history. We also continue to make positive progress on the higher-margin product support side of the business with a CAD2.3 million increase in revenues year-over-year.

The cool and wet conditions experienced throughout much of our territory significantly impacted harvest progress in September. The charts above illustrate harvest progression for each of the provinces at the end of the quarter relative to historical averages.

The chart on the left of your screen shows the harvest progression in 2019 in red, compared with the historical average by province. At quarter-end, Alberta harvest was 20% behind the five-year average at only 34% complete. Saskatchewan was 28% behind and only 47% complete, and Manitoba fared a little bit better and was only 9% behind their three-year average and 67% complete.

This slide is the same datas we were just looking at on the last slide, but updated as at last week October 22. Again, the chart on the left of your screen shows how the harvest has progressed as of last week the red bars, compared with the historical average by province.

In the third week of October, Alberta harvest was only 8% behind the five-year average and 74% complete. Saskatchewan was 10% behind and 83% complete. Manitoba fell behind a little bit and is now 11% behind and 77% complete for the week into -- compared to 2018 to the five-year average. What we don't know yet is what this impact early cool and wet weather may have on crop yields and quality.

For the third quarter of 2019, gross profit margin was 15% versus 15.5% in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was CAD4.5 million compared with CAD12.2 million for the same period in 2018.

Walking through the waterfall chart on your screen, this adjusted EBITDA change was due to the following. It was an CAD8 million decrease in gross profit on lower sales volumes, a CAD1.4 million decrease in gross profit on sales price variance. It is worth noting that given our aggressive focus on inventory reduction the price-sales variance on used equipment was greater than what is reflected, but was offset by gains in other categories, a CAD3 million increase in gross profit on sales mix, a CAD2.2 million decrease in OEM incentives on lower sales volumes a CAD1.9 million decrease in operating SG&A, reflects reduced sales commissions as well as other operating cost reductions as discussed on our last quarterly conference call.

Finally, there was a $1 million increase in short-term finance costs associated with RME's floor plan facilities. Persistent and broad macroeconomic and political uncertainty combined with the early arrival of cool and wet weather continued to weigh on and temper customer demand for equipment leading to the decrease in sales. However, momentum in our Parts and Service business in the first half of 2019 continued to positively contribute to revenues in the third quarter.

The agricultural equipment deliveries reported by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers for all of Canada continued its downward trend in the third quarter of 2019. Specifically, the September 2019 report indicated year-to-date equipment sales declined in major product categories including 4-wheel drive tractors, down 32.9% self-propelled combines down 27.7%, but for year-to-date 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Looking more closely at the graphic, I would point out the total units delivered year-to-date on a trailing 12-month basis in 2019 are now at levels not seen in Canada since 2004. As I mentioned earlier in the call, new and used equipment inventories were significantly reduced quarter-over-quarter to approximately $504 million, which is illustrated on the graph on the left-hand side of the slide. Again, this is a strong achievement against this significant macroeconomic backdrop our teams faced in the quarter.

This was the largest quarterly inventory reduction RME has had since 2003 and the second-largest decrease in our history. New equipment inventory was approximately $145 million, representing a decrease of approximately $21 million, or 12.5% compared to the second quarter 2019. Used equipment inventory was approximately $360 million, representing a decrease of approximately $35 million, or 8.9% down compared to the second quarter 2019. We were also able to apply essentially all of the proceeds from the inventory reduction towards improving our balance sheet position marked by a $56 million reduction in financial leverage quarter-over-quarter.

Operator, we are now ready to open-up the call for questions.

Certainly [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Kyle Brock with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Kyle Brock

Good morning. This is Kyle on behalf of Derek.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Kyle.

Kyle Brock

Good morning. The reduction of operating costs was a bright spot during the quarter. I was wondering, if you could talk a bit about where the savings are coming from and what we can expect to see going forward?

Garrett Ganden

So it was really a combination of things. Some of this we talked about last quarter that we were looking at what we would say some tougher conditions. And we have downsized some variable costs, most of which quite honestly unfortunately was around staff levels that we had in locations as well as in head office. So that was a big chunk of it. Some of the other piece is quite honestly, managing expenses through what we would call a very tough time. The expense reductions that we've seen in Q3, we would expect to see in Q4 as well as it would continue on. It's not a – it wasn't a temporary reductions we actually made it so that it was really more of a permanent drop.

Kyle Brock

Okay. Great. Thanks for that. And with respect to the used inventory being down $35 million sequentially, are you now more comfortable with your current use levels or you – or is destocking still a priority there?

Garrett Ganden

The best time to be able to drop inventory is in season. And Q3 is obviously in season when you're going through the harvest period. So we wanted to make sure that, we had a fairly big impact in Q3. We are going to continue to monitor and control our inventories like we have before, but it's obviously going to be very, very top-of-mind as we continue through it. So it's not going to be an aggressive reduction of inventory as we move forward, it's going to be prudence as we work through and try and understand when that market actually returns to a normalcy.

Kyle Brock

Great. Thanks for that. I'll turn it over.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Kyle.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Jacob Bout with CIBC. Your line is open.

Garrett Ganden

Good Morning, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

I wanted to talk a bit about the macro environment for the Canadian farmer and obviously third quarter was pretty tough. Maybe just starting off with the snow that you had and then I guess there's been a window here that the farmers have actually been able to get back out. What does that mean? I mean, farmers who are more optimistic than they were say a month ago? And then, when does this start to improve the macroenvironment? Is this a mid-2020 or is this a -- or are we really part of a three- to five-year cycle?

Garrett Ganden

Well I think the answer to that is, it's been a tough harvest like you had just mentioned. It's been hard on basically the entire industry. It still stems back to earlier in the spring when we started the -- geopolitical issues that started to arise as a result of China's tariffs continue to have the India tariffs. So from a sentiment perspective, the farmers are happier about the fact that they're getting their crops off. But I think general consensus I would say is everybody is looking forward to having 2019 behind us and looking forward to a spring where hopefully we've got some good moisture levels based on the rain and snow that we've had thus far.

It would appear that we're going to have some decent moisture levels as we start into the Spring. So I think when you look at when does it turn? Part of it is going to be when we’re going to get the solutions on the geopolitical the macro issues. Other than that, it's probably going to be latter part of Q2 in 2020 and that's going to assume growing conditions are good. And we get a positive sentiment growing within the customer base in the farming community.

Jacob Bout

I also wanted to talk about the used equipment inventory side of things. So a couple of things. So I can appreciate that things actually improved from second quarter. When you actually take a look year-on-year, I mean your inventory levels are actually up. And there's -- I'm assuming there's going to be some seasonality component as well. And then I did want to ask about the floor plan payables as well. Also notice there while the -- for the interest-bearing whereas the non interest-bearing was actually the reverse -- what's going on?

Garrett Ganden

Okay. It's a few different -- I'm going to try and break that into pieces Jake, if that's all right.

Jacob Bout

Yes.

Garrett Ganden

Yes, you're right. Inventory is higher this year over last year. We're down from the quarter. We did hit a high point in inventory in Q2. That was a combination of some higher presales that existed -- higher new sales that existed last year. And working our way through that also you've got to remember the tough harvest we had last year with that early snowfall that happened kind of that early part of September. So we're working our way through that. I think the important piece for us is managing what the new equipment sales are as we continue to move forward, because as you know every new equipment sale creates a used inventory piece.

So we're going to continue to work through those levels and making sure that we're managing that as much as we can, right? If you actually look at the inventory levels we have from a unit’s perspective for the most part, we're actually pretty consistent with where we were last year. There are certain products that may be a little bit higher, there's other products that were a little bit lower. But overall the mix is actually pretty darn good. So we've just been really focusing on trying to get those turns back up, right? So that's the first piece, Jacob. The secondary piece on the floor plan perspective.

Jacob Bout

Yes. Interest-bearing versus the non-interest bearing.

Garrett Ganden

Yes. So what ends up happening on that is as you do your inventory sales for new product, there are programs that the manufacturers put into place to be able to give you periods of interest free. Most of those end up depending upon season of use. So as you get into Q3, which would be season of use for example for harvest equipment, those would become interest-bearing. And that's why interest-bearing would've come up in Q3.

Q4 as we go through our normal cycle although it's expected to be lower new sales similar to what's going on in the marketplace already. Q4 the 0% piece will actually start to come up a bit again. So, it's basically the cyclicality of the business.

Jacob Bout

Okay. But I was actually doing the comparison of Q3 in 2018 versus Q3 2019 on page--

Garrett Ganden

Yes. But that's basically where it comes down from like it's just a matter of the timing piece. Our expectation -- and this is probably how I have to explain it. Our expectation has continued to be a third, a third, a third with some quarterly bumps into it right? And the a third, a third, a third is interest-bearing versus -- non-interest-bearing versus hedged.

Jacob Bout

Okay. So, it's got to be very competitive out there right now on the used equipment side. That's going to impact margins especially as we move into fourth there's going to be a lot of competition for us trying to move product. What are you doing to help continue in the reduction of--

Jim Wood

Yes, Jacob, it's Jim here. I would say that our biggest advantage is we're predominantly Case IH and New Holland. And we are the largest Case IH dealer in Western Canada, so we don't have a lot of in-line competition for our use product.

The competitive nature yes for sure this is always a very competitive business, especially with manufacturers trying to drive market share. And that's why you saw such a big decline in our used equipment with some pressure on margins as we took the opportunity within this harvest to try and reduce our used and definitely be ultra-competitive and we saw some good results.

And with Q4 on the way, like Garrett says, we anticipate lower new sales based on the market as well. So, we'll -- on our late model and used equipment which is the majority of our inventory.

Jacob Bout

Is the OEM helping you out at all on this?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, they've been helpful.

Jim Wood

They could always be more helpful. But we do -- they definitely try and help in certain situations, but a lot of their programming is geared towards new.

Jacob Bout

All right. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Jim Wood

Thanks Jacob.

Your next question is from Greg Colman with National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Greg Colman

Hey guys. I wanted to talk a little bit about the balance sheet and the dividend. We've already seen a couple of amendments to covenant so far in 2019. Pretty limited outlook for Q4 in 2020 understanding it's a fluid situation. But how should we be thinking about the dividend as it relates to covenant compliance?

I mean you kind of gave some good legalese in the prepared remarks. But should we be thinking about that as a real risk in the short-term or are we fairly comfortable with it? And we're seeing a trough in terms of covenant compliance here.

Garrett Ganden

So, here's the way we're looking at it, right? The Board, the management team we're all committed to returning money to shareholders. It's something that we've done over the long term since our inception of being public, right? And we believe that the balance sheet that we have is available to weather these unusual temporary market conditions like we are seeing right now.

That being said, the normal caveats Greg, dividends share buybacks, they're all paid out of earnings, right? And if market conditions continue to be negative for an extended period of time that may impact what we've got.

Our banks have been very supportive as they understand that what's been going on in the industry and have continued to be. We continue to be in constant dialogue with them keeping them up-to-date with the ebbs and flows of what's going on in the industry. So, that's the non-commital answer Greg.

Greg Colman

No, no, fair enough. And I mean I know it is a fluid situation. Maybe you could help us understand a little bit more the dialogue that goes back and forth of the banks. I mean if there's several scenarios in the near-term where further relaxation is required, which are not at all outside the realm of possible. Is that the sort of thing where you would your learning syndicate would need to see a cut in payments to equity holders in order to see further covenant relaxation or is that not part of the discussion?

Garrett Ganden

That has not been part of any discussion at this stage.

Greg Colman

Okay. And can you talk to us a little bit about a reinitiation or an acceleration of the NCIB? I know you haven't made any market purchases since I think March. I don't know if that's because it's expired or you've just kind of held off. But -- sorry go ahead.

Garrett Ganden

I was just going to say the renewal's actually November. Yes.

Greg Colman

I'm just trying to determine is it likely that the NCIB will be restarted, we'll open market purchases and cancellation of shares given how low the share price is right now? Is it likely to happen? And also is it able to happen given the covenant situation?

Garrett Ganden

Our plan is to renew the NCIB. The share buybacks are a portion of any type of shareholder return that we will do. And it's going to depend greatly on what the market conditions are. My -- what I would say is, if you look over the last six months as we've gone through some of these tough market conditions, we haven't bought any shares back. I think we would need to see a market turn in some level of normalcy before we were actively pursue.

Greg Colman

That's fair enough. Okay. I appreciate there. And I know that it's difficult to make those calls, but just wanted to have a discussion. Switching over a bit to inventory great work on that -- on the inventory numbers there, I want to talk about sort of the current inventories on the books and if you just give us a bit of history lesson as to the risk of any potential book value write-downs now.

I don't think we've I can't see any in my time covering you, but can you just remind us what the risk is of any asset impairment there on your book value in the past just for trough cycles?

Garrett Ganden

So what we do and we do this on a quarterly basis in the peaks or in the valleys. We go through and look at the inventory. This is a bit of an accountant answer. But the -- we make sure that, it's basically lower of cost or net realizable value. If there's something that we have to take a charge on, we take it in the quarter that it's identified that it's needed. So we have been continuing to do that.

There's pretty consistent write-downs over the last quarters and years. And evidence of that it shows up in the -- I think it's the inventory note within the financial statements. At this stage in the game and everything that's -- we've seen like -- we were aggressive in our pricing on our - to move that used. We were selling it for profits though right?

So it wasn't at the point where we were losing money on every sale. We were making less margin than we had been in the past. And assuming market conditions stay in this level we're going to continue to price it in a way where we're going to get our share. And we're going to continue to make sure that we value the inventory appropriately at the end of every quarter as best of the information we have.

So I get that that doesn't outright answer your question Greg, but I think the most important thing to leave you with thinking on it, is at the end of the day, we go through that on a quarter-by-quarter basis. As the market changes, we have been modifying ours as well to try -- and what do you want to call it mitigate any surprises.

Greg Colman

Fair enough. And then just lastly for me like this is probably looking out a little bit further past, you've mentioned Q2 as something we're kind of -- should keep an eye out for as getting through into next year and a little bit of the weather nonsense behind us.

But can you talk to us about the potential rebound effect in future years after you've seen periods of substantial same-store sales growth retrenchment? Is there -- do periods of massively retrenchment equipment sales tend to be followed by greater-than-historic rebound once the sentiment back? Or is it basically just lost revenue and then you get back to sort of the mean as opposed to just shooting to the upside?

Garrett Ganden

Well as bad as this answer is going to be, the answer is going to be sometimes. You've seen it both ways, it depends on honestly how the customers and how the farmers are feeling their sentiment. What do they see from a commodity price perspective? What do they see as their access to market to be able to move those products?

Good strong growing conditions have a tendency to increase buying, tough growing conditions have a tendency to decrease buying and I think that's a big impact overall than tough this year great next year. That's the way I've always seen it and looked at it Greg.

Greg Colman

All right. Well, that’s it from me. Appreciate it as always.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks.

Your next question is from Cherilyn Radbourne with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much and good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Cherilyn.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Maybe I'll start by asking, if you could just comment on what you're hearing anecdotally in terms of crop yield and crop quality as it gets brought off.

Jim Wood

It's so regionally different Cherilyn. I would say the quality is not there compared to the years. I think, it was there at the beginning of harvest just with snow and rain and it's been tough. Manitoba's had tons of moisture, Saskatchewan's had snow. Northern Alberta's had snow. So, when you can't take it off dry. They are challenged with less quality which affects the price they get.

As far as the yields go, it's just been all over the map. Like I know in Northern Alberta, North of Edmonton, a lot of the crop was drowned out from just torrential rains they had all season. And so I don't -- I wouldn't say it's been great from yield perspective or even a quality -- a great harvest. I think it started out that way, but -- because like Garrett said, we did have some nice needed moisture. It sets us up good for next year, but it's definitely going to be a challenge this year.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then maybe a few questions, just sort of related to cash flow. I just want to be clear do you expect to make further progress on inventory reduction in Q4?

Garrett Ganden

So, normally in Q4, we have an inventory increase, right? That's when a lot of the presales happen, the inventory -- the annual flips if you will for the customer. So historically, we have an increase in Q4, so our expectation is to have a reduced increase this year compared to where we were in the previous years.

Cherilyn Radbourne

And you'll accomplish that basically by carefully controlling new equipment sales effectively?

Garrett Ganden

And expecting, continuation of prudent use sales.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then just from a CapEx standpoint, how much do you have left to spend on the Kindersley facility?

Garrett Ganden

We actually moved into it last week.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. So, we should see CapEx come down a fair bit in the -- in Q4. Is that fair?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, Q4 and through 2020.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And just remind us sort of maintenance CapEx as we think about 2020?

Garrett Ganden

Historically, it's been somewhere between the $6.5 million and the $8 million, so for argument's sake, let's put it at $7 million.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then in your prepared remarks, I didn't hear any update on the CFO search. Just anything to tell us there?

Garrett Ganden

Honestly continuing on the search. We just want to make sure that we've got the right fit. We've got some, well I would say some really interesting candidates. And we're just wanting to make sure that we're doing the measure three times cut once scenario.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay.

Garrett Ganden

So we're continuing to work towards a finale on that.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. Those were my questions. Thank you.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Cherilyn.

I'll now turn it back to over to Garrett Ganden for any closing remarks.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Chris, and everyone and have a great day.

This does conclude today's conference call.