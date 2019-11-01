Kohl's Looks Attractive Here

We believe Kohl's is poised to outperform department store peers such as Macy's for the foreseeable future.

CEO Michelle Gass has taken a number of unique steps to turn around the struggling retail chain, which have begun to show results.

Kohl's (KSS) share price has shown signs of life after declining ~30% since the start of the year due to overarching concerns about the retail industry and declining foot traffic along with lackluster earnings results. We believe that this drop in share price presents an opportunity for long-term investors who want to own a company with healthy cash flows and an attractive dividend yield in a sector that has been the victim of significant market and investor pessimism.

Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States with 1,159 locations as of December 31, 2018. The average square footage of a Kohl's store is 71,000 sq. ft, but the company has recently begun experimenting with a smaller store format of 35,000 sq. ft. The company claims that smaller stores allow for a more flexible and dynamic product selection and are cheaper to maintain.

Kohl's sells clothes for men, women, and children; footwear; home goods; and a variety of other products. Products geared towards women make up the bulk of the company's offerings, which have stayed relatively fixed (as a percentage of net sales) over the past five years:

Product Category as % Sales 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Women's 30% 30% 30% 30% 28% Men's 20% 20% 20% 20% 21% Children's 13% 13% 13% 13% 13% Footwear 9% 9% 9% 9% 10% Home 18% 18% 19% 19% 19% Accessories 10% 10% 9% 9% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

(Source: Kohl's 10-K)

Kohl's sells merchandise sourced from third-party vendors (e.g. Nike (NYSE:NKE), Calvin Klein) and owns a proprietary mix of brands which include Sonoma Goods for Life, Croft & Barrow, and Apt. 9.

The company's product line mix as a percentage of sales is shown below (note that proprietary brands have higher gross margins but national brands generally have higher average selling prices):

Revenue by Product Line as % Sales 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Proprietary Brands 50% 48% 46% 42% 39% National Brands 50% 52% 54% 58% 61% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

(Source: SEC filings)

E-Commerce Growth

One of the reasons we are optimistic about Kohl's is that the leadership team has worked very hard to make Kohl's a true omni-channel retailer. For those unaware of the term, omni-channel is a term used in the retail world to describe retailers that conduct business both in brick-and-mortar stores and digitally. In order to survive in this "new retail" environment, companies will have to be able to expand beyond brick-and-mortar stores and provide a fluid shopping experience that provides a great shopping experience for customers both online and in-store.

The following is a brief description of some of the initiatives management has taken in recent quarters to transform Kohl's (one of the country's oldest retail chains) into a retail chain suited for today's day and age:

BOPUS/BOSS

"Buy Online Pick Up in Store" and "Buy Online Ship to Store" are two initiatives that the company has pushed aggressively in order to drive store traffic. The idea is to save Kohl's money on its shipping expenses while simultaneously luring online shoppers into stores (where they'll hopefully make an additional purchase).

Management mentioned on the last earnings call that orders fulfilled with BOPUS/BOSS now make up 20% of all digital orders, and that 40% of online orders are now fulfilled in stores. Digital sales overall grew in the mid-teens during Q2 2019, which is attributable in part to the popularity of the Kohl's app.

Amazon Returns Program

An initiative spearheaded by CEO Michelle Gass was Kohl's partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which was announced in the fall of 2017. Kohl's began selling Amazon devices (e.g. Echo, Kindle Fire) in a select number of stores while allowing Amazon customers to return products inside of physical locations.

This experiment was first introduced in the Los Angeles and Chicago areas and was expanded in April of this year to all Amazon stores. Management noted on the Q2 call that "we expect the Amazon returns program to have a positive contribution to operating income in 2019."

The idea behind this concept is drawing Amazon customers into Kohl's stores, where a shopper who may have come just to return a product may end up browsing the store and making a purchase. We like this decision on Gass's part as it is a unique strategy to increase foot traffic and adapt to an Amazon-dominated world.

The average Amazon customer skews younger than the average Kohl's customer, which provides Kohl's with a great opportunity to leverage this program to introduce its stores to a wider base of customers and improve its brand image (especially since Kohl's has evolved over the years). This should provide incremental benefits to Kohl's top line over the next few years, especially given the value proposition the program offers to Amazon buyers (we believe most shoppers would rather make a short drive to a local Kohl's rather than have to wrap and ship a package themselves).

Valuation and Cash Flow Analysis

(Source: CapitalIQ)

Kohl's has one of the lower valuations in its peer group due to sales and SSS numbers that have been lackluster as of late. However, we believe that the initiatives described above set the company up for improved operational performance in the coming quarters and that an investment in Kohl's presents an attractive risk-reward profile given recent share price corrections.

Millions USD 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1H 2019 Cash flow from Operations 1,875 1,800 1,630 1,688 1,974 942 (+) Capital Expenditures (682) (690) (768) (672) (578) (439) Free Cash Flow 1,193 1,110 862 1,016 1,396 503

(Source: Kohl's SEC filings)

The company has generated consistent free cash flows of ~$1 billion over the past several years and is currently sporting an attractive 5% dividend yield (quarterly dividends of $0.67 equate to an annual dividend of $2.68 per share).

Risks

The primary risk to investing in Kohl's is that the broader retail environment will continue to worsen, which has negatively impacted the share prices of various retail companies, including Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), Macy's (M), JCPenney (JCP), among others. In addition, a worsening economic environment would hurt Kohl's since consumers would cut back spending on clothes and home goods if this were to occur.

However, we believe that shares reflect these concerns (shares are trading in the mid-$50s after hitting the $80s late last year) and that the above initiatives will help Kohl's draw foot traffic into its stores.

Conclusion

We believe that shares of Kohl's present an attractive opportunity at current levels and will monitor the company's progress in order to inform readers. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KSS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.