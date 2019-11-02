Sugar Is In A Holding Pattern

World sugar futures can be highly volatile. Since the early 1970s, the sweet commodity has traded from a low at 2.29 to 66.0 cents per pound. Since 2011, the range has been from 9.83 to 36.08 cents. On Friday, October 25, the price of nearby March sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange settled at 12.35 cents per pound.

Sugar had not traded below 10 cents per pound since 2008 before 2018 when the price of the soft commodity briefly probed below the level. Many countries around the world produce sugar. In tropical climates, sugarcane is the primary source. In other nations with more temperate climates, sugar comes from beets. In many areas of the world, including the US, sugar producers receive government subsidies in various forms. While the price of world sugar closed at 12.35 cents at the end of last week, US sugar #16 was at 26.10 cents, more than double the world free-market price. So far, in 2019, the price of world sugar futures has spent most of the time trading on either side of 12 cents per pound.

A narrow range in 2019

The sweet commodity has not set the world on fire so far in 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of sugar had been making lower highs and lower lows throughout 2019. During the week of July 1, the sweet commodity made another lower high at 12.82 cents. Meanwhile, sugar broke that pattern on October 2 when the price traded to a high of 12.93 cents. Since then, the price has drifted back towards the 12 cents per pound with the latest low at 12.05 cents during the week of October 21.

The open interest metric moved higher when the price of sugar was falling, reaching a peak at just under 1.08 million contracts in September. However, the price recovery caused the total number of open long and short positions to move lower to under the 970,000-contract level at the end of last week. Market participants holding speculative short positions likely exited the market when the selling ran out of steam. Price momentum and relative strength have been moving higher from oversold territory as the price recovered. Weekly historical volatility increased from just over 17% in late September to almost 28% at the end of last week. The weekly trading range increased during the recovery from the most recent low at 10.68 cents in September. Sugar has traded in a narrow range so far this year.

2018 was a more volatile year

The price of sugar has not come anywhere near its 2018 low in 2019. Last year, nearby sugar futures traded in a range from 9.83 to 15.37 cents per pound or 5.54 cents. Over the past ten months, the range narrowed to 10.68 to 13.50 cents or 2.82 cents, almost half the range last year.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the price ranges have narrowed over recent years. In 2011, the range was from 20.40 to 36.08 cents or 15.68 cents. In 2012, the trading band from low to high was from 18.31 to 26.78 cents or 8.47 cents. 2013-2015 the trading ranges were between four and six cents per pound. In 2016, the range widened to 11.45 cents, and in 2017, it was at just under 9 cents. Last year, the 5.47 cents range was narrower, and so far this year, at 2.82 cents, the range is the lowest since 1997, in twenty-two years.

If history is a guide, the price of sugar will eventually break out of the tight trading range. At the current price level, the odds continue to favor the upside in the sugar market. The quarterly chart shows that the lows in sugar have been trending higher since the turn of this century.

Keep an eye on the Brazilian currency

One of the critical factors when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of sugar is the level of the foreign currency relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real. Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of sugarcane. Domestic output costs are in local currency terms, while sugar futures use the US dollar as a pricing mechanism.

In 2011, when sugar was on its high at 36.08, the real traded to a high at $0.65095 against the US dollar. The real and sugar prices have declined dramatically since 2011. At the end of last week, sugar futures were at 12.48 cents, with the currency relationship at $0.25065. While sugar is 65.4% lower than the 2011 high, the Brazilian currency is 61.5% weaker. Therefore, in a demonstration of the influence of the currency market on the price of the soft commodity, sugar has only declined by only 3.9% since the 2011 peak in Brazilian real terms.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that the real versus the dollar currency relationship has been bouncing around the lows at just under $0.24 for quite some time. The low came in 2015 at $0.23040. While real has traded below the $0.24 level in 2019, it has not violated the 2015 bottom, which stands as critical support. In 2018, the real rallied to over the $0.28 level at the time when sugar futures recovered to over 14 cents. Any move to the upside in the Brazilian currency could ignite a rally in the sugar futures market over the coming weeks and months.

Sugar displays an oversold condition on the long-term chart

Aside from the higher lows since 2000, the technical metrics on the quarterly chart could be signaling that a break to the upside in more likely that a move lower over the coming weeks and months.

Source: CQG

The price momentum indicator was attempting to cross higher in oversold territory at the end of last week. The relative strength metric at just under 44 was below neutral territory but appears to be shifting higher. At 21.09% quarterly historical volatility is at its lowest level since 2015 when sugar made a significant bottom at 10.13 cents before recovering to a high at 23.90 cents per pound in October 2016.

The long-term technical picture for the sugar futures market is in a position to support a significant price recovery. However, the path of the sweet commodity could be a function of the path of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. Sugar continues to be a proxy for South America's leading currency.

CANE underperforms on rallies and outperforms the futures on dips

I continue to believe that risk-reward in both the soft commodity and Brazilian currency favor the long side for the price of world sugar futures. The most direct route for a long position in the soft commodity is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) offers an alternative to futures. CANE tends to underperform the price action in the sugar futures arena on the upside and outperform the sweet commodity on a percentage basis when the price declines. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, CANE holds futures positions in three of the most active deferred sugar contracts with the risk spread equally between May 2020, July 2020, and March 2021. The diversification lowers the roll risk of the product. At the same time, the deferred futures tend to move less on a percentage basis than the nearby contract, which attracts the most speculative interest.

The most recent rally in the March 2020 ICE sugar futures contract took it from 11.74 on September 12 to 12.93 cents on October 2, a move of 10.14%. The correction took the price of Match futures to a low at 12.05 cents on October 23, a dip of 6.81%.

Source: Barchart

During the rally, CANE moved from $6.28 to $6.79 per share or 8.1% as the ETF slightly underperformed the percentage move in the March futures on ICE. The dip in the ETF to $6.40 on October 23 was a decline of 5.74% as the ETF outperformed sugar futures on the downside.

Sugar is in a holding pattern as the price range so far in 2019 has been the narrowest since way back in 1997. The volatile sugar market is likely to move sooner rather than later, and risk-reward continues to favor a rally that will make the soft commodity a lot sweeter for those holding long positions.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.