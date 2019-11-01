Cenovus Energy: Mr. Market Ignores Free Cash Flow

The Deep Basin appears to be on the back burner until a suitable discovery is announced that is liquids heavy.

Profit enhancements by maximizing the value of the production appear to be the top priority.

Cash flow appears poised to double again this fiscal year. That is the second time this happened since the acquisition.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) reported some very strong results for the first part of the current fiscal year. Mr. Market has ignored the results.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Cenovus Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Cash flow from operating activities more than doubled from the year before. The current quarter comparison is rather flat due to the lack of hedging losses. This company lost billions from hedges that were ill timed in the last fiscal year. This company appears to be well on its way to averaging more than C$1 billion per quarter in cash flow from operating activities for the current fiscal year. As the Alberta curtailments continue to relax, this company is well positioned to increase production to generate even more cash flow.

Thermal oil producers generally have large upfront project costs. Therefore, once production gets underway, these companies often generate a lot of cash flow from operating activities. Low maintenance costs generally ensure a lot of free cash flow that the market supposedly desires.

But the application by Mr. Market of the vaunted free cash flow principal is not uniformly administered. That allows for some significant free cash flow generators to languish at bargain price levels.

The market absolutely hated the acquisition from ConocoPhillips (COP) a few years back. But the acquisition came with a series of completing capital projects that has now allowed the company to double cash flow a second time after doubling cash flow at the time of the initial acquisition. For those following the math, this company has quadrupled its cash flow while paying down the acquisition debt as management had originally envisioned at the time of the acquisition.

Now the cash flow generated by operations is paying down debt further.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Cenovus Energy September 2019, Investor Day Presentation

Obviously the company stretched to acquire the partnership assets. But the viable plan to whittle down the debt load quickly has obviously been carried out as planned. The long-term debt has now been paid down to C$6.8 billion at the end of the third quarter. The next goal is a total debt load of about C$5 billion. That debt goal is very conservative for a company that is expected to generate cash flow from operating activities of C$1 billion per quarter.

But the main point is that much of that generous cash flow is free cash flow. This company had a large production leap at the time of the acquisition. Even though a fair amount of assets were sold to pay down debt, clearly the majority of the assets obtained are still in the possession of the company. Since most of the cost of the acquisition has been recovered, it is amazing that the cash flow and profit growth have been so substantial with the remaining assets.

Source: Cenovus Energy September 2019, Investor Day Presentation

Production growth going forward will be far more modest than the pace of the last couple of years. Midstream pipeline capacity currently lags industry requirements. Furthermore, enhanced profitability can be achieved through the increase of on-site upgrading capacity and the expansion of the use of thermal product by the company owned refineries (that are in the joint venture). The highlights of the five year plan currently show a potential major enhancement to at least one joint venture refinery.

Profit enhancing capital expenditures often have short paybacks and very high rates of return. Even though the dramatic production growth is now in the rear view window, profit enhancing opportunities of the current production abound. Therefore, investors can expect significant profit growth for the foreseeable future.

Management has so far carried out the acquisition assimilation pretty much as management envisioned. Investors should expect that acquisition profit enhancement plans to succeed even though there is a risk of failure in the future.

Deep Basin Opportunities

Currently the Deep Basin acreage is mostly on the back burner. Management gained millions of acres from the acquisition. That sheer amount of acreage will take some time to assess and properly plan for profitable development. At the current time, management does not appear to be in a rush to develop this acreage. A conservative strategy is probably wise.

Source: Cenovus Energy September 2019, Investor Day Presentation

Current production is mostly gas. Management has begun to initially target the better known liquids part of this gas production acreage. However, there is every chance that some of this acreage will eventually yield oil. Many of the neighbors are exploring different intervals to come up with more profitable results. Therefore, there is at least a speculative chance that this acreage could yield far more liquids than the current production once management properly assesses the acreage as well as the various production intervals.

For now, management is lowering production costs and taking conservative steps to improve the profitability of the current production. The limited capital budget is aimed at increasing the liquids percentage of production.

Canada has long imported condensate or very light oil to mix with bitumen to make it flow through the pipelines. Therefore any very light oil or condensate found on the company acreage is likely to sell for a considerably more profitable price than the current production mix.

The five year plan shows no change in the production mix for the time being (or a limited change). Plus management has backed several pipeline expansions to get this production to more profitable markets. A discovery of a more profitable part of the acreage could change the capital budget plans for the Deep Basin acreage overnight.

As discussed above, the bitumen operations generate a considerable amount of cash flow. That cash flow could easily be directed from debt reduction to Deep Basin exploration and production when the right opportunity presents itself. For now though, this basin appears to be in a holding pattern until a favorable discovery is announced.

Summary

The ConocoPhillips acquisition provided a major production increase and added speculative Deep Basin possibilities at what appears to be a cost favorable to management. So far management has paid back all loans related to the acquisition. More importantly, much of the profitable production has been retained during the debt repayment process. Further debt reduction is in the immediate future.

The possibility of share repurchases from ConocoPhillips also would enhance shareholder value. ConocoPhillips acquired the shareholdings at a price considerably above the current price of the common stock. Therefore, any stock repurchases at the current time would represent a gain for Cenovus over the original sales price assumed at the time of the deal with ConocoPhillips.

Annual production volume growth will probably remain in the low single digits until more pipeline capacity becomes available or there is a significant liquids discovery announced in the Deep Basin. However, refining growth and other product upgrade methods provide another route to enhancing profits over the next five years. Rail transportation may also aid growth.

The profit maximization of the revenue stream promises to enhance reported earnings significantly over the next five years. Therefore, this stock remains at bargain levels. Cash flow has improved tremendously since the acquisition. Now profits appear to be poised to follow that cash flow improvement.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Cenovus Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.