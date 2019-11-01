MedMen: Still Spending Like There's No Tomorrow

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) reported fiscal 2019 Q4 results, wrapping up a tough year for the company. The stock is down 55% in 2019 and almost 75% lower than its RTO price. More important, the company burned through $316 million in cash last fiscal year only to find itself with a business that is nowhere near profitability. MedMen's potential footprint has contracted after the PharmaCann deal fell apart and it now needs to invest heavily in Florida to continue growth from markets outside California. We think this stock will have a challenging 2020 as cost-cutting might prove to be painful.

(All amounts in USD)

A Tough Year

MedMen reported fiscal 2019 Q4 results despite announcing its preliminary revenue months ago. The most important metrics that investors are looking for are MedMen's cash burn rate and profitability. Revenue has been growing decently, but not enough to support its elevated expenses. Revenue grew 15% this quarter which is supported by its ongoing expansions in California and acquisitions in several states. The pace of growth is slowing but we expect top-line growth to pick up again once Florida stores are included in the coming quarters. We think MedMen will find it increasingly difficult to grow in California because it already operates 13 stores out of 17 retail licenses in total. After the PharmaCann acquisition fell apart, the company is focusing on its large addressable market in Florida as it recently opened its seventh store in the state with five more planned for the remainder of 2019. MedMen also operates two high-profile locations in Las Vegas, Nevada. It operates three stores in Nevada through its acquisitions announced in 2018 and it also owns a store in Illinois through another acquisition. Lastly, MedMen operates four stores in New York which is the maximum number allowed under the license.

(Source: Public Filings)

Despite a solid top-line performance, MedMen's biggest problem has always been its huge expenses and large losses. The company took notice of investor frustrations and has been trying to cut down its expenses during the last two quarters. In Q4, the company reported total G&A costs of $51 million which is 16% lower from Q3 and 22% from Q2. The progress is encouraging but more is required because the company still lost $83 million in the quarter, more than its previous three quarters. While it is common to see cannabis companies remain unprofitable, the magnitude of MedMen's losses is staggering.

(Source: Public Filings)

Lavish Spending

The single biggest driver behind MedMen's big losses was G&A which cost the firm a total of $244 million in fiscal 2019. MedMen was notorious for its excessive executive compensation designed to favor its two co-founders, as we detailed in this analysis before. The company's cost structure is simply unsustainable and investors have been supporting MedMen's finances for the past year through various capital raises. During fiscal 2019, MedMen generated total sales of $130 million but it paid employees $95 million in salaries and benefits and it issued $32 million worth of stock to management. The company couldn't even pay for its employee compensation from sales, not to mention $23 million in rent, $4 million in utilities, $6 million in insurance, and $15 million in licenses. Above all of that, there are some unusually high expenses that spooked potential investors including $15 million in security, $21 million in professional fees, $8 million in travel and entertainment, and $7 million in office equipment and supplies.

(Source: Public Filings)

There is simply no way for MedMen to continue spending like this in 2020 because its cash balance had dwindled to $34 million at the end of June. While Gotham Green Partners had provided a $250 million senior secured convertible notes facility to MedMen, the new private investor will surely force MedMen to tighten its budget and get rid of most of its excessive spending. Although MedMen has averted a near-term liquidity crunch with the Gotham financing, it is important to keep in mind that the company also managed to burn through a total of $316 million in cash including $236 million from operations and $80 million from investing based on the latest financials. The cash burn was financed with roughly $140 million in debt issuance, $136 million from equity issuance and warrant exercise, and $40 million of cash on hand.

Looking into 2020, MedMen needs to continue its expensive build-out in Florida which will drive most of its growth in the coming year. California will have a few remaining stores to be built and other states lack any scale to drive transformational growth. We think the company will have to significantly reduce its existing spending in order to survive as its existing operations are nowhere near being profitable or cash flow positive.

Looking Ahead

MedMen spent $316 million in cash in fiscal 2019 to build out its asset portfolio that produced $42 million in sales last quarter. However, the company still couldn't sustain itself and the losses seem almost too large to be addressed in the near-term. We remain worried about MedMen's long-term viability and have serious concerns about its ability to achieve a turnaround. MedMen has created a unique retail experience and strong branding that remain its core strength but drastic changes are required given its delicate financial situation. The only way for MedMen to avoid becoming a penny stock is to further reduce corporate cost and spend within its means. We don't think MedMen is investable in its current state and investors could look at Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) for an example of profitable growth and financial discipline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.