There's Magic Here

Alice laughed: "There's no use trying," she said; "one can't believe impossible things." I daresay you haven't had much practice," said the Queen. "When I was younger, I always did it for half an hour a day. Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast."

- Wonderland

Ah, the Red Queen, and my childhood. I have known her almost all of my life since I could first understand what my mother was reading to me. Later, in life, I read about her myself, and Alice, and the Hatter, but my mother assures me that she read to me about her while I was still wandering around in my crib. That was a very, very, long time ago.

It is rather amazing, in my almost forty-six years on Wall Street, how impossible things not only became possible but became normal, in the progression of time. It's funny what time does to things if you think about it.

In my early days, sitting on the trading desk, there was not one person, not even one, that would have thought negative interest rates could occur and yet, they did and, in a size, that almost dwarves belief. There are some $17 trillion now, as I wonder just how the heck this happened. Here is one thing once thought impossible, to consider, before breakfast.

This is the "Pixie Dust" that floats around "Never-Never Land" and please don't tell me that there is no magic in the real world. Negative interest rates are quite real magic, and the Wizardry is concocted by the boys and girls who run the printing presses in the global economy. Not one of them elected, voted for by no one, and yet they are the only people, in the entire world, that can legally make money by a simple wave, or keystroke, of their wizarding wand and not go to jail for counterfeiting.

"Poof!" "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."

- Arthur C. Clarke

As you have your Wheaties, here is another impossible thing to consider:

Taken all together, this puts the global average at about 49.0%. Now, this all began about the time of the Lehman Bankruptcy and, as the "Pixie Dust" was tossed about, some other rather magical things happened.

Think of it. The Germans and now all of the nations in the European Union, including Greece, have outdone Dire Straits and the Rock & Rollers. They took "Money for Nothing" and did it one better. They got paid, to take the money, if and when they wanted it.

"Now that ain't workin' that's the way you do it Lemme tell ya them guys ain't dumb Maybe get a blister on your little finger Maybe get a blister on your thumb"

- Dire Straits

So, there's the blister and here is the rub. The "Money Magicians" never cut back and still haven't cut back. Citibank projected that the central banks would cut back their purchases of assets, using the "Pixie Dust" money, by about 20% in 2018. An incorrect call.

Oh no, oh no, don't tell me that!

Ring around the Rosie. I hope we don't all fall down!!!

