Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FRFHF) Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Derek Bulas

Good morning and welcome to our call to discuss Fairfax' 2019 third quarter results. This call may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ, perhaps materially, from those contained in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of uncertainties and risk factors. The most foreseeable of which are set out under Risk Factors in our base shelf prospectus, which has been filed with Canadian securities regulators and is available on SEDAR.

I'll now turn the call over to our President, Paul Rivett.

Paul Rivett

Thank you, Derek. Good morning, Fairfax shareholders. Fairfax's net earnings for the third quarter we're $69 million versus $106 million in the third quarter of 2018, which translates to net earnings per share $2.04, versus $3.34 in 2018. For the nine months of 2019, our net earnings were $1.33 billion, versus $854 million for the first nine months of 2018.

Fairfax's book value per share increased to $462.98 on September 30, 2019 compared to $432.46 at December 31, 2018, an increase of 9.5% adjusted for the $10 dividend in the first quarter. Our operating companies generated another good quarter with an aggregate combined ratio below 100% with a combined ratio of 97.5% and strong reserves across the group, while producing an underwriting profit of $81 million in the third quarter.

All of our major insurance companies with the exception of Brit generated combined ratios less than 100%, with Zenith at 87.1%, Odyssey Group at 97.6%, Northbridge at 97.5%, Crum & Forster at 97.9% and Allied World at 96.2%. We've generally recognized higher losses relative to net premiums earned in the third quarter. And we expect this to reverse in the fourth quarter with Brit being closer to its plan of 97% for the year excluding any major catastrophes. Allied World deserves a call out for the 96.2% combined ratio in the quarter, Lou and team are hitting stride.

I should also mention that Scott Carmilani in his new role as President of Distribution and Strategic Operations at Fairfax is continuing to make good progress growing new business with our companies and building out our data and Fairfax worldwide platforms.

For the third quarter, Fairfax’s operating income was strong at $280 million versus $250 million in the third quarter of 2018, reflecting primarily higher interests and dividends. Net losses on investments for the third quarter were $97 million consisting of realized gains of $48 million and unrealized losses of $145 million principally from Blackberry.

The realize gains included a gain of $150 million on the sale of 5% of the Company's 9.9% equity interest in ICICI Lombard. In the fourth quarter, we sold our remaining interest in ICICI Lombard. Total cash proceeds from the third and fourth quarter sales of ICICI Lombard were $729 million. In total, we invested $347 million to establish ICICI Lombard and we raised $1.64 billion from the sale of ICICI Lombard, a return of $1.3 billion. We continue to be very good friends with the teams at ICICI Lombard and ICICI Bank, and we wish them well in the future.

We have shifted our focus to Digit5, our new digital insurance company in India under the leadership of Kamesh Goyal, which was just awarded the Prestigious General Insurer of the Year Award in Asia after only two years of operations.

Now for some key highlights for the third quarter to bring to your attention. First, our companies are continuing to see firming pricing across most lines of business in North America with the exception of workers compensation. This was demonstrated again in the third quarter as our insurance and reinsurance businesses' net written premium increased year-over-year by 13.7%. Principal areas of growth were Northridge, Odyssey Group, Crum & Forster and Allied World.

By company, the change in net premiums written for the third quarter were as follows: Odyssey Group up 21%; Allied World up 18%; Northbridge up 18%; Crum & Forster up 16%; Zenith down 9%; and Brit down 3%. As we have said on prior calls, Kari and the team at Zenith continue taking the long-term view and are prudently letting go of workers compensation business that is inadequately priced.

With Brit, they are seeing price increases but have reduced net premiums written in some low margin business and have purchased increased reinsurance protections. In total, gross premiums written across the group is up 12% in the quarter versus last year, and the first nine months are up 13% versus last year.

Growth in total investments are float has followed suit and is now with $41.5 billion versus approximately $39 billion at the beginning of the year. We have approximately $10 billion invested in short term US Treasuries and short term investment grade corporate bonds. Given the continued strength of the US economy, we feel that it's prudent to remain positioned on the shorter end of the Treasury curve for the time being. We continue to be focused on growing interest and dividend income, which was $215 million in this third quarter versus $194 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Hamblin Watsa is digitally observing and monitoring global events and economic indicators. We remain skeptical that the US economy is heading for a recession just yet. On the contrary, we believe the US economy is growing. US job market continues to be firm, financial conditions remain relatively loose. The US consumer is indebted less today than a decade ago. And the US savings rate is higher today than at any time in the last 10 years.

Despite all this, the Fed has cut rates again this week. Recent global developments have led to some positive upward momentum in rates. Phase 1 trade deal between the US and China followed by a potential Brexit deal between the UK and EU have removed some fear for now and volatility from the markets. All this said, if we are wrong and the US recession is drawing near, we would expect to have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of given our large cash and short duration sovereign holdings at approximately 45% of the portfolio.

I will now pass the call over to Jennifer Allen, our new Chief Financial Officer for additional financial and accounting details. But before I do, let me give you some background on Jen. We have the good fortune at Fairfax of having a number of talented young executives in our organization that allow us to recruit internally. Jennifer Allen epitomizes that. While at Fairfax over the last 13 years, Jen has worked at various roles on numerous projects with three of our former CFOs. Jen has previously excelled as our Assistant Vice President Finance and Global Controller, the CFO of Fairfax India and the CFO of Fairfax Africa.

During her tenure as the Chief Financial Officer at Fairfax, India and Africa, Jen played key roles and many initiatives for these publicly listed companies, including capital raising mergers and acquisitions, negotiating credit facilities, liaising with regulators and of course overseeing the accounting team. Amy Sherk has now moved into the CFO role at Fairfax India and Fairfax Africa.

We are very thankful to have such a talented, experienced and humble executive as Jennifer Allen to take over Fairfax's Chief Financial Officer role. And we have every expectation that she will do a tremendous job for our company and our shareholders.

Okay, over to you Jen for the first conference call.

Jennifer Allen

Thank you, Paul. Before I discuss Fairfax's third quarter results, I would like to take the opportunity to first thank you Paul your kind words and support over these past few months. And to acknowledge and say thank you to the management team at Fairfax, all of our operating subsidiaries globally. And a special thanks to the dedicated and talented people that I work with daily at Fairfax. Their hard work and dedication is unparalleled. I'm so fortunate to have them provided the support throughout this transition. So thank you to everyone.

Now turning to Fairfax's results for the quarter. In the third quarter of 2019, Fairfax reported net earnings of $69 million or $2.04 per share on a fully diluted basis. That's compared to the third quarter of 2018 when we reported net earnings of $106 million, or $3.34 per share on a fully diluted basis.

For the first nine months of 2019, Fairfax reported net earnings of $1.3 billion, or $46.23 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to the first nine months of 2018 when we reported net earnings of $854 million, or $28.83 per share on a fully diluted basis. Underwriting profit at our insurance and reinsurance operations in the third quarter of 2019 increased to $81 million with a combined ratio of 97.5% compared to underwriting profit of $74 million and a combined ratio of 96.7% in the third quarter of 2018.

Underwriting profit in the first nine months of 2019 decreased to $271 million, with a combined ratio of 97.1% compared to underwriting profit of $299 million with a combined ratio of 96.6% in the first nine months of 2018. Our combined ratios benefited from favorable prior year reserve development in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 of $94 million and $185 million that translated into 2.9 and 2.0 combined ratio points in each of those periods compared to net favorable prior year reserve development of $174 million and $372 million that represented 5.7 and 4.2 combined ratio points in both those respective periods in 2018.

Looking to our operating company results starting with Northridge. Northridge's underwriting profit was $8 million in the third quarter and $12 million in the first nine months of 2019 and had combined ratios of 97.5% and 98.7% in each of those respective periods. That's compared to underwriting profit of $31 million and $16 million and combined ratios of 89.5% and 98.1% in each of those same periods in 2018.

Northbridge's underwriting results in the first nine months of 2019 included net favorable prior year reserve development of $32 million representing 3.5 combined ratio points, reflecting better than expected loss emergence across all major business lines. This compared to net favorable prior year reserve development of $37 million and $72 million representing 12.7 and 8.6 combined ratio points in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, reflecting better than expected loss emergence on automobile and casualty business lines.

The underwriting results in the first nine months of 2019 included $10 million of current period cat losses, compared to $17 million of current period catastrophe losses in the first nine months of 2018. Both periods related primarily to storms in Ontario and Quebec. In Canadian dollar terms net premiums written by Northbridge in the third quarter and first nine months of '19 increased by 19.1% and 16.9%. In each of those receptive periods, reflecting stock strong retention of renewal business, growth in new business and price increases across the group.

Moving to Odyssey Group. Odyssey Group reported underwriting profit of $20 million and $88 million with combined ratios of 97.6% and 96.3% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 compared to underwriting profit of $19 million and $134 million on combined ratios of 97.5% and 93.5% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018.

Current period catastrophe losses of $67 million and $135 million represented 7.9 and 5.7 combined ratio points in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019. Those principles related to Hurricane Dorian and [indiscernible] lower losses on various catastrophes were lower than the current period catastrophe losses of $77 million and $142 million that represented 10.4 and 6.9 combined ratio points in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. That principally is related to Typhoon Jebi, Hurricane Florence, Typhoon Mangkhut and smaller losses on various catastrophes.

Odyssey Group's combined ratios in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 also benefited from that favorable prior year reserve development of $46 million and $86 million, which represented 5.6 and 3.6 combined ratio points respectively.

That's compared to net favorable prior year reserve development of $66 million, and $152 million, which equated to 8.9 and 7.5 to 7.4 combined ratio points respectively, in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. And that favorable prior year reserve development of both years principally is related to casualty and property catastrophe loss reserve. Odyssey Group grow $855 million and $2.5 billion of net premiums in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 that represented increases of 21.2% in the third quarter of '19 and 14.9% in the first nine months of 2019. The increase principally reflected higher net premiums written within their US insurance, North America and the London market divisions.

Moving on to Crum & Forster. Crum & Forster's underwriting profit improved to $12 million and $36 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 with combined ratios of 97.9% and 97.7% in both those respective periods. That's compared to underwriting profit of $10 million and $18 million with combined ratios of 98.1% and 98.8% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018.

Attritional current period catastrophe losses were $5 million and $13 million in the third quarter and first nine months of '19, about 1.1 combined ratio point in each of those respective periods. That was in line with the 2018 third quarter current period catastrophe losses of $5 million and slightly lower than the $17 million of current period catastrophe losses in the first nine months of 2018.

Crum & Forster's net premiums written increased by 16.4% in the third quarter and 15.1% in the first nine months of 2019, primarily reflecting business volume growth in surplus and specialty, accident and health and surety and program lines of business.

Looking to Zenith National. Zenith National, reported underwriting profit in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 of $24 million and $92 million with combined ratios of 87.1% and 83.3%, which compared to underwriting profits of $41 million and $91 million with combined ratios of 80.3% and 84.9% in each of those respective periods in 2018.

The underwriting profit in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 included $17 million and $75 million or 8.9 and 13.7 combined ratio points of net favorable prior year reserve development, which compared to $23 million and $59 million or 11 and 9.9 combined ratio points in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. The net favorable prior year reserve development of both years principally reflected net favorable emergence related to accident years 2013 through 2018.

The Zenith wrote a $152 million and $580 million of net premiums in the third quarter, and first nine months of 2019, which was lower than the $167 million and the $638 million net premiums in those respective periods in 2018. The decrease in net premiums written in '19 primarily reflected price decreases.

Looking to Brit. Brit in its third quarter and first nine months of 2019 reported underwriting loss of $16 million and an underwriting profit of $13 million and combined ratios of 104.1% and 98.9% compared to underwriting losses of $33 million was $15 million with combined ratios of 108.3% and 101.3% in each of those same periods in 2018.

Current period catastrophe losses up $40 million and $43 million that represented 10.3 and 3.6 combined ratio points in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 principally related to Hurricane Dorian and Typhoon Faxai, which were lower than current period catastrophe losses of $66 million and $70 million that represented 16.8 and 6.0 combined ratio points in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 that related to Typhoon Jebi, Hurricane Florence and Typhoon Mangkhut.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was lower in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 at $8 million and $10 million or 2.1 and 0.8 combined ratio point, principally reflecting better than expected claims experienced in various lines of business. That’s compared to $19 million and $28 million or 4.8 and 2.4 combined ratio points in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. Principally reflecting better than expected emergence in the 2017 catastrophe losses in the third quarter and in energy and US property business line in the first nine months.

Brits net premiums written decreased by 2.5% and increased by 1.6% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 respectively. The decrease in the third quarter primarily reflected increased use of proportion of 3D reinsurance and the purchase of increased catastrophe protection. The increase in the first nine months primarily reflected growth in their core book of business, generated by increased contribution from initiatives launched in recent years and price increases. That was partially offset by reductions in non-core lines of business an increased use of proportional 3D reinsurance and the purchase of increased catastrophe protection.

Moving on to Allied World. Allied World reported underwriting profit of $23 million in both the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 with combined ratios of 96.2% and 98.7% in each of the respective periods. This compared to an underwriting profit of $20 million and $75 million, with combined ratios of 96.7% and 95.5% in the same periods in 2018.

Current period catastrophe losses of $23 million in both the third quarter and nine months in '19 represented 3.9 and 1.3 combined ratio points. Also principally related to Hurricane Dorian and Typhoon Faxai, which compared to higher current catastrophe losses of $62 million that represented 10.3 and 3.7 combined ratio points in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. That also related to Typhoon Jebi, Hurricane Florence and Typhoon Mangkhut.

Allied Worlds underwriting profit in the first nine months of 2019 was impacted by $79 million or 4.4 combined ratio points of net adverse prior year reserve development, reflecting deterioration in the insurance segment of $47 million, principally related to North American casualty, and the reinsurance segment for $33 million that related to Typhoon Jebi.

In the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 Allied World benefited from $13 million, or 2.2 combined ratio points, and $28 million or 1.7 combined ratio points, reflecting favorable emergence on the 2017 catastrophe losses. Allied World has contributed $613 million or $2 billion in net premiums written in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 representing year-over-year increases of 18.2 and 6.1, respectively. Relating to high renewal rates and new business growth across the entire organization.

Moving to Fairfax Asia, Fairfax Asia recorded underwriting profit of $2 million and $3 million with combined ratios of 96.9% and 97.8% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019. This was better than the underwriting profit of $1 million and an underwriting loss of $1 million with the combined ratios of 98.5% and 100.9% in those same periods in 2018.

Combined ratios in the third quarter, and first nine months of 2019 included $8 million and $21 million or 14.6 and 14.4 combined ratio points of net sales with prior reserve development, which compares to $6 million and $16 million or 12 points and 11.4 combined ratio points in each of the respective periods, of net favorable prior reserve development in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. The net favorable prior year reserve development of both years principally related to automobile, property and workers compensation.

Moving on to insurance and reinsurance others segments, they produced underwriting profits of $8 million and $4 million with combined ratios of 97.1% and 99.5% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019. That compared to underwriting losses of $13 million and $19 million with combined ratios of 104.7%, and 102.2% in those same periods in 2018.

And finally looking to one-off. One-off reported operating losses of $14 million and $45 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 compared to operating losses of $49 million and $102 million in those same periods in 2018. The improvement in the underwriting loss year-over-year principally reflected improvement in the underwriting results and higher investment income.

And now looking at the consolidated results of Fairfax. The consolidated interest in dividend income increased year-over-year from $194 million and $583 million in the third quarter, and first nine months of 2018; $215 million and $672 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, primarily reflecting higher interest income earned on our increased holdings of high quality corporate bonds, short dated U.S. Treasury bonds and Canadian government bonds. That was partially offset by the lower interest income earned on a decrease holdings of our U.S. municipal bonds.

Fairfax recorded a recovery of income taxes of $5 million in the quarter that represented a 6.4 effective income tax rate. And a provision for income taxes of $325 million at an 18.1% effective income tax rate in the first nine months of 2019. Principally reflecting the impact of non-taxable investment income and the tax influence on income and losses outside of Canada.

Our total debt to total cap ratio excluding the noninsurance operations increased to 27.1 at September 30, 2019, from 25.0 at December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of the increased holding company debt that was partially offset by our increase in common shareholders equity. We ended the third quarter of 2019 with an investment portfolio which included the holding company cash and investments of $41.5 billion that compared to the $38.8 billion investment portfolio at December 31, 2018.

And now I'll pass it back over to you, Paul.

Paul Rivett

Thank you very much, Jen. We now look forward to answering your questions. Please give us your name, your company name and try to limit your questions to only ones in order to spare to all on the call. Okay, Eunice, we are ready for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question came from the line of Paul Holden of CIBC. Your line is now open.

Paul Holden

Thank you. Good morning.

Paul Rivett

Good morning, Paul.

Paul Holden

I've questions for you. First one's on the investment portfolio. So if I look at Q4 '18 call, you mentioned striving for better investment performance in 2019. And certainly, to some extent, you've achieved that. More specifically you referred to monetization and process. I was wondering if we can kind of get a status update on that monetization and process. Just a characterization of how far you think you're long in that process? Is there still a lot to potentially do there?

Paul Rivett

Good question, Paul. So we are quite far along in the process. There we've got the whole Hamblin Watsa team from right through working with us. A number of these things are close to fruition. A few that are more at the earlier stages. But as you can imagine, we can't give you specifics on it, but we're very happy that we're close to being able to get a few things across the line in the fourth quarter.

ICICI Lombard was part of that. So you saw that we can act fairly quickly. But, also it's a - we want to get best price and best execution, right. So we're working to do that for our shareholders. And as you said, we have done fairly well this year. We're on target for that 50% ROE. And that's, that's the result of hitting that 6% return target in the portfolio.

And we're excited because we've got a bigger float now and it keeps coming in. Thanks to our operating company. So that gives us a little bit more leverage as we go into the end of the year. But we're quite close on a few of the things we've been working on and we look forward to announcing them when they come across the line.

Paul Holden

Great. Second question is on the underwriting performance, specifically premium growth. Wondering if you can give us a sense of how much of that is coming from volume versus price. And I guess what I'm really trying to get to here is sustainability of let's call it a low teen type growth rate?

Paul Rivett

Yes, so it's always hard to tell because you don't want to get too excited. But I have to tell you that in my career here, 16 years, we're starting to get quite excited. I haven't seen anything quite like this. It's firming. No one's calling it a hard market yet. No one's ringing the bell. But it's firming. And I would say, I'd love to Jen, but we're roughly - of that 13% we're roughly 50% premium 50% price. So that's a good mix and we're quite excited. And I don't want to predict work and go from here, but we think it might have legs. Jen, I don't know if you want to add anything to that.

Jennifer Allen

No, I think that's a fair statement.

Paul Holden

Great. Thank you for your answers.

Paul Rivett

Right. Thank you very much.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Jeff Fenwick of Cormark Securities. Your line is now open.

Jeff Fenwick

Hi, there. Good morning, everyone.

Paul Rivett

Good morning.

Jeff Fenwick

So Paul, just wanted to follow up on the question around the positioning of the investment portfolio. And I guess, one point of pushback I often get from investors is the Fairfax isn't afraid to take some bigger swings to stock and have some larger positions like the BlackBerry and like the Telco in there and it can create some quarter-by-quarter volatility.

So is this - when we talk about that monetization or reorientation within the portfolio, is that something that you're thinking about, like how do you incorporate that type of approach that might help reduce the volatility or improve the performance for you going through time?

Paul Rivett

Yes. Listen, I think we have heard that, we've heard that from our shareholders. But for us we're always going to be value focused. And there may be larger positions from time to time. And generally speaking, we don't want to go any bigger than the current position sizing that we have.

But we continue to be focused on the names we have and we will always be value investors. And they're made from time-to-time, the larger positions of value investors. But keeping in mind that even now with the $41.5 billion and float even $1 billion position, is relatively small in the portfolio. So it's - but we are mindful of that. And going forward we don't want to have positions much bigger than $1 billion in any one name.

Jeff Fenwick

Fair. And then maybe if we can talk a little bit about capital and balance sheet position here. Just you are seeing units like Odyssey and Allied growing so much. How are you feeling from a balance sheet leverage perspective? And are you confident that you're well positioned go out and capture that opportunity that you keep referring?

Paul Rivett

Yes, no, we're really excited and confident where we are on from a capital perspective. You know this. But we always have been keeping in low for the foreseeable future, keep more than $1 billion at the holding company level. And we don't get rating agency credit for that. But we keep it there, just to make sure that we're there for subs in the future and for policyholders and shareholders. But we are very well capitalized. And as we said on prior calls, as we started to see this trend progressing, we are there for our operating companies to grow.

This is as an opportunity for a little bit, maybe of a step change as far as getting that business and growing the flow. And being able to stay at that higher level. And meanwhile, we're out there doing things like refinancing our debt. You saw that we did a recent Canadian deal. We have pushed out maturities until 2022 if any consequence.

And we're continuing to look at ways to find, cheap financing or financing alternatives, not much really, we can do now between now and 2022. But we are looking for alternative sources of financing. And, so we're - to sum it up, we are very comfortable and very excited about where we are from a capital position there for our operating units.

Jeff Fenwick

And I guess as the follow on with that is around prioritization. Clearly you want to support the growth of the operating units there. But what about buybacks? The stock continues to sort of languish here and discounts at the group just seems to be probably the highest, I've seen it over the last 10 years or so. So how does that factor into the next year for you?

Paul Rivett

We do watch it. And as Prem said over the last 34 years, I mean, the multiple goes up and goes down and certainly at a discount we see that. But in the third quarter. Although we did both $30 million in buybacks for Treasury purposes. Third quarter, we want to make sure that we're watching, that's the high cat - the high cat quarters. We want to be extra careful there.

But it is - that’s a priority for us. But, first as mentioned in the prior question, we want to be there for our companies to make sure they grow and grab that great business while they can increase our float. We've already said we're going to be looking to take our partners out in Brit in Eurolife in the coming months. But we're mindful on the stock. And at the right time we'll obviously take advantage to the extent we can.

Jeff Fenwick

Okay, thanks for that color.

Paul Rivett

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Jaeme Gloyn of National Bank Financial. Your line is now open.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah, thank you. Good morning.

Paul Rivett

Good morning, Jaeme.

Jaeme Gloyn

First question just related to the shifts of Allied World to Bermuda based company. Sir, what are some of the impacts of that change?

Paul Rivett

No real impact Jaeme.

Jaeme Gloyn

Nothing from like a tax point of view of financially?

Paul Rivett

No, not at all. No.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, and then one of the things going on in US insurance and bills in the buzzword from other calls is social inflation. Can you provide us with any comments on the impacts to Fairfax's underlying business units as it relates to that theme?

Paul Rivett

Yeah. So I mean, the big impact is obviously that I think it's part of this increasing, firming of pricing and including the fact that there's also capacity seems to be coming up in lower limits. But we believe we've been proactive on this trend in our underwriting actions. We've seen higher losses in commercial auto, for example. But we believe we're ahead of that curve on this trend with our companies and their underwriting actions.

And the company as a whole benefits. These we have a diversified mix of business both by line of business and geography. And we generally have lower, smaller business that we write with lower limit. So for us social inflation is as we see it just part of what's giving us firming pricing. And should be all things considered a good thing for us going forward.

Jaeme Gloyn

Great. And last one real quick, just with the growth in premiums. Is there a targeted leverage either from an underwriting leverage or investment leverage that you're looking to achieve with the outsize growth and premiums at this stage?

Paul Rivett

No, no real target. Sky's the limit. I say that a little flippantly. But the reality is, on our decentralized structure. Each of our CEOs is incentivized for 95% combined. And they are - as you see, they're growing profitably with great reserving. So we're - but no target.

Jaeme Gloyn

Great. Thank you.

Paul Rivett

Alright thanks.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Tom MacKinnon of BMO Capital. Your line is now open.

Tom MacKinnon

Yeah, thanks very much. Just a question on your comments, you said, if there was a US recession, you'd see opportunities. Maybe you can elaborate as to what those opportunities are? I assume it would be deployment of the cash but I don't assume it's buying any more in terms of equities, given you are kind of at your limit there being totally - being that these things including your investments and associates and whatnot are equivalent to your book value. So would these opportunities really just be deploying the cash into more fixed income?

Paul Rivett

Yeah, no, good question, Tom. So as we have done in the past, you saw in the financial crisis, we were able to be there to provide convertibles to folks who just couldn't get financing anywhere else. So that converted - the convertibles would be part of the change and mix being in very liquid short term sovereign cash and sovereign that we can very quickly switch and deploy in areas like convertibles, also take advantage of the sense of spreads are widening to take advantage generally.

So that's one area. But the other area as I mentioned with one of the prior questions, we are changing the mix on equities as we're executing on some of the disposition strategy. So there is - we will be ready. To the extent that it changes we will be ready either way. So that's where we're positioning ourselves.

We have not - despite, pressure and you see from our competitors, we're not reaching for yield. Being patient, preserving capital and we'll see which way it goes. We are leaning a little bit, as I said towards thinking that the US is strong and we'll get a trade deal done Phase I shortly. And we’ll continue to follow that trend. Job numbers were good this morning. And we see a little bit of potentially wage inflation from that GM deal. So we think it might trend that way. But if it goes, either way it goes, we're ready to go with the portfolio as it's currently structured.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. And just to follow up with respect to your comments about buyback. And now that we're kind of almost through the cat season, would you - and given where your stock trades would you be more - what is your thinking in terms of buybacks now?

Paul Rivett

Yeah, no it's - we're definitely watching it. Don't want to give away our hand. But priority is making sure we're there as gross accelerating. We're also obviously monitoring some of the cats that have happened in this quarter too. As you said, it generally seems to be over, but we're seeing things like California Wildfire which so far hasn't been as serious as camp fire was last year.

But we are watching the stock rest assured. And - but want to be there for what has been could be a generational shift in pricing. And so we will weigh and balance the approach. But definitely and always will be interested in our stock at the right price.

Tom MacKinnon

Thanks.

Thank you. And the next question is from the line is Junior Ross [ph], private investor. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I apologize first. Question, Toys "R" Us. Can you guys give us an update on how that's performing if it's performing as expected when you guys purchased it?

And then the other question is, what do you think about value investing because in the last 5 to 10 years value investing hasn't really performed. Do you think that's going to change going forward or what's your perspective on that?

Paul Rivett

Junior, you know, you never can tell with these things. But with Prem and the team with decades of experience these things have a way of turning. We might have seen that with what we've seen with rework and a movement among the growth; group to focus a bit more on bottom line, free cash flow, and earnings. So that may be - we may be seeing a shift back to value, but listen that's one way or the other that doesn't matter. We are focused on capital preservation and the value approach and we're going to stick with that. And we think over the long run that it has worked and will continue to work.

On Toys "R" Us, retail environment has been tough in Canada. Just saw the news last night this morning about Encana and particularly out west loss of jobs. So retail is off. Toys "R" Us continues to be producing good EBITDA. It's a critical season right now. But the downside protection as you think about it from a value perspective is that we bought it for the real estate value. And the business is all upside. We're very supportive there and we will continue to be very supportive of the business continue to believe in it. But it's upside. And it continues to perform not at expectations, but over the long term we expect it'll be a great cash generator for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Paul Rivett

All right. Thank you.

Thank you. And the next question is from the line of Mark Dwelle of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open

Mark Dwelle

Hi, good morning. Few of my questions have already been covered, but kind of a numbers question. The ICICI Lombard sale, I saw you commented in the interim report in terms of some of that was sold in third quarter and some of it was in the fourth quarter. Where does the cash from that show up? Or maybe cash hasn't been received yet?

Paul Rivett

Yes. So Jen, maybe you want to take that one?

Jennifer Allen

Sure. So on the ICICI Lombard sale, there was up in the holding company cash, subsequent to the quarter 250 of that proceeds that came in was due to repay at the credit facility. And we are working on the residual to be paid off in the next coming weeks, but ended up in the holding company cash line.

Mark Dwelle

Okay, thank you. The second question. And you - I was going to ask about it anyway. But you kind of mentioned it in your opening remarks about Digits. Am I correct, that's not a consolidated entity, that's just - that's a, whatever you called affiliate holding or an affiliate investment?

Jennifer Allen

That's correct. It's definitely associates with equity accounted.

Mark Dwelle

Okay. And so any of the proportional proceeds of that are going to come through within that corresponding P&L line?

Jennifer Allen

That's correct. It will come through in the sharing profit and associate line in the income statement.

Mark Dwelle

Okay. And then the other question that I had. The loss is related for Typhoon Faxai were fairly low, I thought relative to my expectations. Any early comments in terms of where the Hagibis losses may come in higher than that lower than that, about the same?

Jennifer Allen

No, we have no indication at this time on those.

Mark Dwelle

Okay. Those are my questions. Thank you.

Paul Rivett

Thanks a lot.

Thank you. And the next question is from the line of Louise Fernandez [ph] private investor. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hello. Good morning and thanks for taking the question. My question is basically on India, and in fact the both for Fairfax itself, as you know, as a few direct investments that are pretty big and where the company has a stake in. And then obviously there's also the Fairfax in the vehicle.

So I just wanted to see your comments on how are you guys seeing the market? And how - what are the opportunities that you're looking at? I mean, as a general comment, given the previous what I just said.

Paul Rivett

No, no, thank you for the question. So we are - we continue to be very excited about India under Prime Minister Modi. It's a little bit down now the markets, emerging markets generally are a little down. But that's an opportunity for us. We think long term future of that country and that economy is one of the best places to invest on the planet.

And so we continue to be very excited about opportunities, continue to be analyzing opportunities. And our investments there we think are very good and will continue to grow given that it's just such a dynamic country and with what Prime Minister Modi is doing, being business friendly, we just, we continue to be very excited about that market.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And - all right, thank you.

Paul Rivett

Okay, thank you very much.

Thank you. And the next question is from Jeff Fenwick of Cormark Securities. Your line is now open.

Jeff Fenwick

Hi there I thought I might just sneak in one on India as well. And I'm not sure if your position to comment, Paul and maybe Jennifer can. But one of the notable most notable aspects that they reported last night with the big uptick in value at the Bangalore airport at the IAL. Looks like maybe plans for third terminal being put in there. Can you offer any comment about just the extent of the swing there was pretty meaningful in percentage terms? And any color you can offer on that on how some of the assumptions changed in the model there it is to trigger that increase?

Jennifer Allen

Sure, no problem Jeff. So if you look at the Bangalore airport that's held through Fairfax, India. They recently had the master plan, approved by the underlying regulated - regulation authorities in India that allowed them to bring on that third terminal. So that's most of the list that you're seeing in the third quarter. We didn't have it in the prior quarters because it is quite a robust process, they have to go through to make sure they have that regulatory approval and before we can actually factor that into the cash flow. So that is most of the list that you see in the third quarter.

Maybe to note also on that asset is we've disclosed extensively in the past that the underlying real estate asset, we're still waiting on the master plan on that one. That value is not yet in. The underlying value of Bangalore airport, it's only at a least value. So that is something hopefully in the coming quarters we will start to see hopefully a benefit lift on that as well, which we've disclosed previously.

Jeff Fenwick

That’s helpful color. Thank you.

Jennifer Allen

Thank you.

Paul Rivett

Thanks, Jeff.

Thank you. And our final question is from the line of Andrew Hollingworth of Holland Advisors. Your line is open.

Paul Rivett

Good morning, Andrew.

Andrew Hollingworth

Hi. Good morning. Can I just get back to one of the original questions that you had just regarding the redeployment of the equity portfolio? I mean, you made the point, Paul that $1 billion position is about as big as you want. And it's not a very big percentage of the $41 billion. But it is quite a big percentage of the equity portfolio of the business.

So I think maybe the message that investors were sort of wanting to hear is that going forward, the equity portfolio will be just more diversified than it is today and probably a bit more liquid than it is today. Because I'm not going to say which holdings you should mention that not for us to do.

But obviously trying to liquidate 33 position in Europe bank will be very difficult thing to do. So, is that the move of the company to try and end up with a sort of value on it tax portfolio that still sticks with the sort of mentality of the organization, but one that's a little bit more suited to the task of being the core equity of this whole organization?

Paul Rivett

No, I think, Andrew, that's a fair comment. And I think that's a correct comment. We do want to be in overtime in more liquid positions, but always with the value and then continuing to be opportunistic. So, but I think you're right. Our preference would be to be liquid. And, but we're - do we take the opportunities as they come. And as I said we will want to stay below the $1 billion.

And even that is only for really good opportunities, like we've seen with C span. It's done some remarkably well. And we think there's just ton of upside still on that. But we're mindful of that limit. And so we'll continue to be focused on it to be opportunistic, and always with a value focus.

Andrew Hollingworth

Can I ask just one separate follow up? Just in terms of the comment you made earlier on about this have a slightly stronger market in terms of premium pricing and all the rest of it. I mean, I'm really - three figures; one, just why do you think this is taking place, why does it feel like it's got less capital in it? And also maybe with a history that we have just gone looking back in previous situations, where you have seen the further market. Is there ever a reason why it takes place or do you just look back in five years and say, we can we can solve it in hindsight, but the time we never knew it?

Paul Rivett

Yes, no, I think - listen Andrew, it's the question right now in our industry. And I think in hindsight, everybody can kind of piece it together. But it's a number of factors. It's the low interest rate environment. It's the social inflation that we talked about. It's the capacity coming out from some of our competitors, including capacity coming out in the Lloyds market. It's catastrophes like what happened in 2017, worst catastrophe year on record, that had really kind of shaken up the core and got a whole generation of underwriters focused on needing to get price again, as opposed to the opposite. So it's a whole list of factors, all kind of coming together. And I don't think anybody necessarily saw it coming. But it certainly seems like it's on its way now.

Andrew Hollingworth

I think I took way long. Thank you for taking my question.

Paul Rivett

No, no problem Andrew. Thank you very much.

Well, if there's no further questions, thank you everyone for joining this call. Thank you, Eunice.

