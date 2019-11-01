Fantastic Jobs Numbers Save The Rally, Headlines Unfair To Pinterest And Arista Networks, Caution On Netflix

Speaking of topping out, beware of going long Netflix at this level. Check out my chart for an explanation. Also, start thinking about generating cash.

Apple is making me look bad, I'm early not wrong (famous last words). I'm wrong about the level, but Apple should top out soon and consolidate the 40-50% gains.

Pinterest is being unfairly decimated, it's a buy. Arista Networks may have issues, but I'm convinced it's not structural. I think it's a buy but wait a day or two.

This Morning Employment Numbers Are A Turning Point In How We Characterize The US Economy

October beating expectations of 128K rise of non-farm payroll, from the 75K, expected; September revised upward from 136K to +180k, up 44K, and August employment from 168K to 219K, revised up 51K. Unemployment is up 0.1% to 3.6% (more people looking for work). The headline wage growth 3% in pay avg. hourly earnings 0.2% (monthly). The key underlying number is that for production and other laborers, the wage growth is 3.5% (Main Street doing better than Wall Street). Saying it another way, the total revision is adding an additional 95K, which is almost another month worth of workers added to the economy. Now, for the October employment, we can revise by adding in the workers that were striking at GM and other associated car parts workers by 42K, also add in the 17K census workers that were temporary and you get close to 200K for October. Worker participation rate was 63.2-63.3% in October. I know you can get all these numbers elsewhere, here is my take; yesterday, we got our first swipe at the GDP for Q3 which was 1.9%, that number will certainly be uprated by a few basis points. It will likely be above the Q2 of 2%; moreover, all of the above numbers mean that there are more workers in the tank and they are finding jobs (higher worker participation rate, 176K @ 3 MMA). This is a game-changer in that it confirms we are not going into a recession any time soon. I'm quoting Jason Furman, President Obama's Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers:

This is a game-changing employment report... The pace of job growth of the last four months exceeding the previous 7 months. The Job market was perceived to be slowing now it is clear that we are not".

It also vindicates Jay Powell in that this really is just a mid-cycle adjustment. The term mid-cycle adjustment prompted fear and loathing from the stock market when Powell first coined the term. Now that we see the underlying strength of our consumer-led data means that the economy is staying strong. You will soon see commentators using words like "Goldilocks" and "soft landing" again. Meaning that if we are in mid-cycle, then that means we have years of growth ahead of us. Furthermore, people projecting an above 2.5% GDP growth for the first half of 2020 won't be laughed out of the room and called an ignoramus and dolt.

Ergo, we go higher, how much higher? I will chart that out in my Sunday piece. Stay tuned. I will say that we will soon have to level off later next week if we are going to consolidate a bit. My number for the S&P's top for the year would be 3,150, it was 3,200 plus, but after those PMI numbers last month, it made me cautious. I am going to keep 3,150 and trade off of that level for now.

Pinterest is still a unique social networking property

Pinterest (PINS) sank 21.12% in trading today to $19.83 after the online image-board company missed third-quarter revenue estimates. Adjusted earnings in the period were 1 cent a share, better than Wall Street's expected loss of 4 cents and narrower than the year-earlier adjusted loss of 12 cents. However, the revenue of $280 million rose 47% from a year earlier but missed analysts' estimates of $281 million. U.S. revenue was $251 million, below estimates of $252 million. International revenue rose 212% to $28 million vs. estimates of $24 million.

This growth is compared to our most challenging year-ago comparison, particularly in the U.S.,"

- Pinterest said in a letter to shareholders.

If you rewind the clock back to the third quarter of last year, that was the highest growth quarter we had in the last two years at 64% growth year over year, and that's just the math" The product reasons why that happened were we were scaling our conversion optimization product in Q3, a trend that continued into Q4 last year, and we were scaling our video awareness product in Q3, again a trend that continued into Q4."

- Chief Financial Officer, Todd Morgenfeld, on a conference call.

Monthly active users in the quarter rose 28% to 322 million, above forecasts of 311.83 million. The average revenue per user was 90 cents, missing estimates of 91 cents. The company raised full-year 2019 revenue guidance to between $1.1 billion and $1.115 billion. Initially, the lower end of that forecast was $1.095 billion. Analysts had been calling for revenue of $1.119 billion.

My Take: I took the above text from a bulletin because I wanted to address what commentators are saying. So, when they are saying that revenue was missed, it wasn't the numbers that the management gave, and yet, what did the revenue miss by? From $280 million to $281 million that is a 0.4% miss ($1 million). Management raised forward revenue guidance with the upper range at $1.115 billion, which is lower than the analyst consensus of $1.119 billion, that is again a 0.4% lower or another way to look at it is that they have a guidance of $4 million on a billion-dollar estimate. Yes, expenses are higher and margins are lower, but that is due to international growth with a strong dollar. I am quoting an analyst from D.A. Davidson who I respect for their quantitative abilities. Tom Forte got on CNBC and here is what he says:

I upgraded PINS today. Insiders did not sell into lockup. Insiders are confident in the stock. Strong international growth, they are in western Europe, the UK, Canada, and Australia, these are good markets that can generate good ad rates. PINS is half the market cap of Twitter with more MAUs. The audience for PINS is 70% US, 30% Int'l and only 10% of revenue from int"l. Expenses are similar to ROKU says Forte they will have much higher cash flow. A $10 to $30 million loss is tiny, there is an over-exaggeration in how bad it is...User growth going steadily so is revenue. Forte says PINS has an incredible visual platform, just in early days for monetization and over time you'll better revenue growth."

Tom Forte upgraded PINS from Neutral to Buy with a 32 price target. Buy this weakness.

Arista Networks decimated this morning. I think it's too far

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $2.69 beats by $0.28; GAAP EPS of $2.59 beats by $0.36. Revenue of $654.4 million (+16.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.14 million. Analysts are punishing Arista Networks (ANET) because forward projections contained warnings of a "sudden softening" for Q4 from a specific "cloud titan" customer. No one else is seeing this slow-down, and so, it is assumed that ANET is having trouble with its business model. The rumored internet titan is Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and that really doesn't make sense. I would assume that the slowing in orders would be someone like Amazon (AMZN) because they lost the JEDI contract. Perhaps it is a data center that services AWS or maybe its an IBM or an Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) or another cloud provider that is losing share to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) or Microsoft (MSFT). ANET is still a disruptor in the networking space, and I believe in their model. Relatively, young companies that are fairly concentrated can have lumpy results. I wouldn't buy it today, but I am an ANET bull.

Looks like I was wrong on Apple topping out at 149.50... so far

Let's see where Apple (AAPL) closes, maybe it takes a bit longer for the valuation to assert itself, but, at 20 times forward earnings, AAPL is fully valued. Wrong is wrong, and if this level holds the momentum/technical trader will jump on this trend in the coming days. I stand by my suggestion yesterday that the trader should take 1/3rd to 1/2 off as risk management. I assumed that they rode on a significant portion of its 40-50% rise this year. As I also said yesterday, this call was not for the long-term investor, though if you know how to write calls to generate income, you should look into doing so.

As I complete the writing of this piece, I am surprised to see that Facebook and Microsoft in the red. This after FB fairly knocked it out of the park in earnings. Microsoft had faultless earnings, you would think that on such a strong day, these names would perform along with the market. I feel pretty strongly that this buttresses my argument that AAPL has reached its zenith for now.

Talking of topping out, beware Netflix 286

I think traders that went long on Netflix (NFLX) at the recent low of 265-ish, it makes sense that NFLX bounces off of resistance as the price nears 290. Here's why:

Source

You have huge overhead supply of sellers if the price of NFLX gets anywhere near that level. Also, the most recent high was 320, which is where NFLX also jumped in post-market trading when it started retreating. There is a charting rule called the "50% retracement". This is a back of the envelope estimate of where a "dead-cat-bounce" will peter out (apologies to cat lovers).

So, 320 - 265 = 55 / 2 = 27.5 = 292.5 (265 +27.5 = 292.5). It is going to take a bullish rerating of NFLX through a tactical or strategic move to get above this level. Otherwise, you need to wait for January 2020 for the earnings and subscriber growth numbers. We would also need to see FCF growth to start funding the production cost or they buy or build their own studio to lower cost. The strategic move would be another revenue stream like offering multiplayer games and streaming it, or music, podcasts, tickets for live events or learning. My point is, they have 60 million US households subscribers, can they sell something new to them?

As the rally goes higher, you should be thinking about generating cash and hedging

Again, cash is the cheapest hedge, and now that there is ZERO commissions for stock selling, selling a few shares every few days of each position makes even more sense. This is a discipline to make sure you take profits. It is always easier to take profits in an upmarket.

We are back to the VIX under 12.5, in the aftermath of the tremendous relief created by the uprating of the employment picture, it would not hurt to go long some VIX Calls. You can set up a Call Spread with a long at 12.5 and the short at 17 and December expiration and it will cost you 2.4 per contract. I sold the call at 17 because 17 is close to the recent upside. You could make the short expiry closer for less and then sell another as November closes out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I expressed my bullish perspective going long PINS Call expiring in 2020