The $1 Pivot Point In Coffee Futures

Throughout 2019, the price of coffee has been trading around the $1 per pound level on the nearby futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange. The range so far this year has been from a low at 86.35 to a high at $1.1435. The average level has also been a pivot point for the price of Arabica coffee futures.

Coffee has been trading in a bearish price pattern since November 2016 when the price rose to a high at $1.76 per pound. The peak that year was a lower high. In 2011, the price of Arabica beans traded at $3.0625 per pound. The demand for coffee around the world has been rising. There were approximately six billion people in the world at the turn of this century. Today, more than 7.6 billion people inhabit our planet, an increase of over 26.6%. At the same time, the Chinese have traditionally been a tea-drinking society. However, the popularity of coffee has been rising in Asia, expanding the demand side of the fundamental equation for coffee beans. The soft commodity can be highly volatile at times. At the $1 per pound level, the price of coffee is a lot closer to the low end of its pricing cycle than the highs. Each year is a new adventure in agricultural commodities like coffee. Weather conditions or crop diseases can cause supply shortages. However, supplies have been abundant over the past years, which has weighed on the price of coffee futures.

The most direct route for a risk position or investment in the price of coffee for those looking for higher prices is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative to the futures arena.

Coffee makes a higher low

In mid-April, the price of nearby Arabica coffee futures fell to a low at 86.35 cents per pound. At that level, coffee traded to its lowest price since way back in 2005. The demand for coffee has increased dramatically over the past fourteen years. However, ample supplies and the foreign exchange market combined to push the price to its lowest level in almost a decade and a half.

The weekly chart of ICE coffee futures shows that the price of the soft commodity has been trying to recover since mid-April. While coffee futures are not running away on the upside, it made a higher low at 86.75 in May, at 89.60 in mid-August, and most recently at 92.20 in early October. The active month December futures contract settled at $1.04 per pound on Friday, November 1. Price momentum and relative strength indicators have been climbing from oversold territory and are now over neutral readings. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE coffee futures market increased from 255,927 contracts in early July when the price hit a high at just over $1.13 per pound to 311,278 contracts as of October 31. Meanwhile, the price has made lower highs since 2016 when coffee reached a peak at $1.76 per pound. Weekly historical volatility at 24.16% has ranged from 10.92% to 44.51% in 2019 and is a bit below the midpoint in the market that tends to experience significant price swings.

While coffee has been making lower highs since 2016, it has made higher lows since April of this year.

Brazil is the world's leading producer

In the world of Arabica coffee, Brazil is the dominant producer and exporter. While coffee production comes from nations around the world, Brazil, and Vietnam.

The chart shows that in 2018, total production was around 169.8 million 60 kg bags. Brazilian output was 62.5 million, with Vietnam contributing 30 million bags. Together the two producing countries account for 54.5% or the world's production of Arabica and Robusta beans. Other leading producers include Colombia, with 13.95 million and Indonesia, with 10.2 million bags. Vietnam produces Robusta beans, while Arabia coffee comes primarily from Brazil. The total production of Arabica coffee beans in 2018 was 104.431 million bags, and Brazil produced almost 60% as it had over the past years and will in 2019.

Coffee needs to percolate with the Brazilian real

The local production cost of Brazilian coffee beans is in Brazilian currency terms. At the same time, the US dollar is the world's pricing mechanism for coffee. Futures on the Intercontinental Exchange use the US dollar for the Arabica coffee contract. Therefore, when the value of the Brazilian currency falls against the dollar, the cost of production in Brazil declines.

In 2011, when the Brazilian real rose to a high at $0.65095 against the US dollar, the price of coffee futures rose to a peak of $3.0625 per pound. Most recently, the real was trading at $0.25040 against the US dollar, a decline of 61.5% since 2011. At $1.04 on the nearby December coffee futures contract on November 1 the price of coffee was 66% lower than in 2011. Therefore, the price of coffee beans in Brazil was only 4.5% lower on November 1 than the level they were trading at in 2011 at the highs in dollar terms.

The Brazilian real has been bouncing off levels below $0.24 since 2015 and is building a base at that level. Any improvement in the political and economic landscape in Brazil that lifts the level of the real versus the US dollar currency pair would likely translate to higher coffee prices on the futures exchange.

The weekly chart of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar shows that both price momentum and relative strength indicators have turned higher. Another bounce off the multiyear low could lead to a recovery in the Brazilian currency, which would provide support for the price of coffee in US dollar terms.

The long-term chart is not bearish

The long-term graphic and technical indicators in the coffee futures market could be telling us that a significant price recovery is long overdue.

The quarterly chart illustrates that coffee has traded from lows of 41.5 cents to highs at $3.375 per pound since 1973. At just over $1 per ounce on October 28, the price is a lot closer to the low than the high. At the same time, demand for coffee has increased dramatically over the years, putting pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation for coffee beans. Supplies have kept pace with demand, but each year is always a new adventure when it comes to coffee and all agricultural commodity production. Adverse weather conditions have the potential to wipe out a crop and create supply deficits as do outbreaks of crop diseases like leaf rust. While demand has been an ever-increasing factor, supplies can be as fickle as the weather each year.

The quarterly chart shows a steady increase in both volume and open interest in the coffee market. The rise of the two metrics reflects the increasing supply and demand in the market. Meanwhile, both price momentum and relative strength indicators are sitting in oversold territory on the long-term chart. The low level of the two measures suggests that the coffee futures market is overdue for a significant price recovery. Finally, at 13.9%, quarterly historical volatility is far below the norm. The measure of price variance has been between 9.04 and 90.97% since 1973. The volatility metric is at a very low level, which could be unsustainable over time.

The long-term coffee futures chart is telling us that risk-reward favors the upside in the soft commodity.

JO for the upside if you do not trade futures

The low level of the Brazilian real, uncertainty over supplies each year, consistently rising demand, and an oversold long-term technical condition suggest that at $1 per pound, coffee is a compelling investment. One of the problems with long-term long positions in the coffee market is contango. The prices for deferred delivery are significantly higher than for nearby delivery. The higher prices in the future increase the costs of holding and rolling long positions. At the same time, the higher deferred values make it possible for producers to hedge future output.

The chart of the forward curve in the coffee futures market highlights that the price of delivery in December 2019 was at $1.04 per pound on November 1. On the same day, Arabica beans for delivery in September 2022 were at $1.3305 per pound, a 27.9% premium for the coffee beans that do not exist.

Contango makes waiting for a rally expensive, so timing is everything in the coffee market when it comes to trades or investments. I continue to believe that risk-reward created a compelling opportunity in the coffee market from the long side. The potential for losses is far lower than for significant profits.

The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product serves as a proxy for the futures as it moves higher and lower with the price of the soft commodity. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $72.91 million and trades an average of 71,346 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. Most recently, the price of December ICE coffee futures rose from 92.20 on October 11 to a high at $1.0430 on November 1, a rise of 13.1%.

During around the same period, JO moved from $30.68 to $34.59 per share or 12.74%.

$1.00 per pound has been a pivot point in the coffee futures market for over one year. While the price continues to make lower highs, it has made higher lows since April. Coffee is a market where the upside potential continues to outweigh the downside risk when it comes to the price.

