Mayr-Melnhof: A Great Moment To Buy This European Champion For Your Retirement Portfolio

I will explain why investors can expect a steady growth with rising dividends and extremely shareholder-friendly management and why the current price does not reflect this potential.

In this article, I will, therefore, introduce the company and explain why investors should buy and keep the company until their retirement.

Many investors probably do not know this company, although it is a market leader in its field.

Introduction

My articles here at Seeking Alpha are more or less about two topics. First, I write a lot about the regulatory environment in Europe and America, as this is also part of my profession and I can give value to my readers here. In addition, however, I regularly write about shares from my own portfolio or about shares that I would like to acquire for my own portfolio. With this article, I dedicate myself again to the second topic. I will add a new position to my portfolio, namely Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCPK:MNHFY) (OTC:MNHFF). Many investors probably do not even know this company. That's a shame because I see an extremely favorable opportunity/risk ratio here. In this article, I will, therefore, introduce the company and explain why, if nothing fundamental changes, investors should buy and keep the company until their retirement.

About Mayr-Melnhof

Mayr-Melnhof is a manufacturer in the paper and packaging industry and one of the largest manufacturers of recycled paper board and a leading producer of folding cartons. With a production volume of over 60 billion folding cartons each year and with more than 1,500 customers, the company holds a leading position in the global packaging market. It is based in Vienna, Austria and 57 percent family owned.

The business is divided into two segments:

Karton

Packaging.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton is (according to the company) the world's largest producer of coated recycled fiber-based cartonboard with a significant position in virgin fiber-based cartonboard. Mayr-Melnhof Packaging is the leading producer of folding cartons in Europe and one of the largest producers worldwide. The distribution of sales and earnings between the two divisions is also relatively uniform.

(Source: The distribution of sales and earnings between the two divisions is also relatively uniform)

The company operates 52 plants in 20 countries. The recent acquisition of Tannpapier has added 8 additional plants to the company. Surprisingly, folding cartons are defined as a regional product as the supply radius is significantly limited by transport costs and service demands. This, of course, makes it more difficult for other companies to enter the market themselves, as they first have to set up their own plants there. The resulting barriers to market entry are of course good for Mayr-Melnhof. With an international network of 45 plants in 18 countries, Mayr-Melnhof Packaging holds a leading position in individual countries in the Middle East, Latin America, and the Far East.

(Source: Increasing global presence of Mayr-Melnhof)

Why I added this company to my retirement portfolio

There are many reasons why the company belongs in a retirement portfolio. As part of my due diligence, I have dealt extensively with both the positive and negative aspects of an investment. As a result and as I said before, I see an extremely favorable opportunity/risk ratio here. I will first discuss the positive aspects, then analyze the negative aspects and conclude by explaining why I consider the present time to be an extremely favorable entry point.

Positive aspects

My pension portfolio has the following approach (in short): With my retirement portfolio, I follow a buy and hold strategy. The portfolio is broadly diversified across all industries. Likewise, it is not limited to a single geographical area. I also have growth stocks in my portfolio, but I am basically looking for large and established dividend payers because I want to make a living from the cash flow of dividends at some point. Of course, setting the cornerstones of the portfolio in this way is not an art and does not guarantee that the goal will be achieved. More important is the due diligence before buying a company. That brings me to the general merits of this company.

General aspects

First of all, I am convinced of the business in terms of future viability. I believe that this is indeed a company, which, in case of doubt, can also be run by an idiot for a few years. The products of Mayr-Melnhof Karton are used predominantly for the production of cartonboard-based packaging for consumer staples. The main sales focus lies on food packaging as well as packaging for household and hygiene products and pharmaceuticals. Given that, Mayr-Melnhof Packaging unit (which is the largest customer of Mayr-Melnhof Karton) covers the high-volume market of fast-moving consumer goods and the highly specialized markets of packages for cigarettes, pharmaceuticals, detergents, personal care, and luxury products. The customers are thus extremely broadly diversified and the company is therefore not dependent on individual customers. If you look at the largest customers, you can immediately see the importance of the company for the entire consumer goods industry.

(Source: Top customers)

Given that, an investment in Mayr-Melnhof is definitely a very good addition to investments in large consumer goods companies. You could almost say that if you buy shares in Mayr-Melnhof you are investing in an ETF for consumer goods companies or at least in a holding company of such companies. Investors can even profit indirectly from the success of companies that are not publicly traded (for example Mars or Dr. Oetker).

But the advantage goes even further because it is well known that many of these companies are having problems with competition from third parties brands and online distribution. Mayr-Melnhof shareholders do not need to care about these developments. Every consumer goods sold needs packaging. Whether Mayr-Melnhof sells its packaging to third parties or large consumer goods companies is irrelevant to the company's economic success.

(Source: Examples of consumer goods, taken from the company's webpage)

In addition, from a fundamental point of view, I also consider the business to be future-proof. In times of globalization, the packaging of consumer goods is becoming an increasingly important part of the value chain and the product's path from manufacturer to customer.

Two sectors benefit from this: postal companies and, of course, manufacturers of cartons and packaging. However, the postal business is exposed to extreme competition. There is also a high pressure to invest in future technologies and new delivery concepts (e.g. drones). To sum this up, there are definitely some uncertainties here. However, all this is less true for the packaging industry. There is competitive pressure here too, which I will come to later, but cartons remain cartons. If you look back over the last few decades, there has been little change in packaging. Accordingly, the business is also less cyclical than one might initially expect. Because one thing is certain. Consumer goods such as tobacco boxes and especially medicines are needed even in times of crisis. And in today's world, these must inevitably be packaged. Accordingly, the company can be described as a very conservative company. When I delved into the due diligence process, I myself was amazed at how solid the company was even during the Great Recession 2008 and 2009. Of course, Mayr-Melnhof Karton also recorded a decline in sales in 2009. However, this was relatively low. Furthermore, sales in 2010 were again above the crisis years and then continued to rise.

(Source: Company's webpage)

Of course, there will be a downturn at some point and of course sales will not go up steeply every year forever. But which company can claim such a thing? The global development, the demand for the consumer goods mentioned above will always ensure that there is a demand for the company's products.

In addition, there is something else I really like about Mayr-Melnhof: It is a family-owned company. Like I said before, 57 percent of the company is held by members of the Mayr-Melnhof family. For me as an investor, looking for companies with a long-term business horizon, this is a good sign because research has found that owner-managed companies do perform better than an average company which is managed by 'external' managers. The reasons are:

Family-owned or owner-managed companies do not need to focus on short-term quarterly earnings.

The business strategy is mostly long-term.

Management is not so focused on individual quarters.

Capital market pressures forces to be profitable.

A whole family dynasty is bound to the well-being of this company. To be clear about that, the Mayr-Melnhof family is an Austrian family of businessmen whose roots go back to the 18th century and the Mayr-Melnhof Karton company is the biggest asset of this dynasty. The family is firmly rooted in Austrian society and even has its own coat of arms.

(Source: Coat of arms of the family Mayr-Melnhof)

In that sense, the management will act as far-sighted as possible. This usually leads to certain stability of companies. At Mayr-Melnhof, this can also be seen from the fact that the company did not have to lay off a single employee during the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009.

I also like the global positioning of the company. The family-oriented and well-considered expansion of the company can be particularly well understood here. Over the decades, the company's global footprint has grown. To illustrate the development, I have browsed through decades of annual reports. The results are as follows:

(Source: Own research on the basis of company results from 1997 - 2019)

It is easy to see here that the company has moved further and further away from its focus on Western European business. The company continues to expand. Last year it acquired Tannpapier for EUR 275 million. The cigarette filter paper specialist Tannpapier is by far the world market leader in cigarette filter paper and has production plants in Canada, China, and the Philippines. Following the takeover, Mayr-Melnhof will be the world's largest supplier for the cigarette sector. At 6.5 times EBITDA, the acquisition was also relatively favorable. Furthermore and this is far more important, Mayr-Melnhof gets a big foot in the Chinese market. The company had previously held back from the Asian market in order to expand slowly from Western Europe to Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Just as slowly and carefully, it is now planning to increasingly operate in Asia as well.

This, in particular, is extremely welcome because Asian prosperity growth will ensure that the Asian population will consume more and more. This, in turn, will increase the demand for packaging materials for these consumer goods, especially in China. It is to be expected that China will overtake the US as the world's largest consumer market in the next decades:

(Source: China will overtake the US as the world's largest consumer market)

It is, therefore, extremely far-sighted of management not to rush into the market, but to slowly and steadily increase its footprint without sacrificing profitability. And this brings me to the fundamental operational aspects. After all, it is impressive how the company managed to achieve profitability and simultaneous sales growth despite difficult market environments.

Fundamental aspect

The company is also convincing in its operative business. Mayr-Melnhof is not a fast-growing company with an annualized sales growth of 3.05 percent in the last ten years. However, the company convinces investors with its continuity. I am simply impressed by how profitably the company is continuing on its growth path. Here, too, I will show the long-term development:

(Source: Own research on the basis of company results from 2008 - 2019)

As you can see, for my due diligence I have especially considered the years around the Great Recession. It's simply amazing how all the figures show that the company was able to maintain its profitability. The figures also confirm another aspect that I have already mentioned above. The company is not a course rocket because it does not grow explosively. But extremely boring companies also belong in every retirement portfolio. In the long term, they also bring extreme prosperity and value. Time and compound interest play a role here. I consider the stability of the company and the future prospects in the industry to be unique and believe I have really found a European champion here. That brings me to the next point.

For decades, the company has been sharing its increasing success with its shareholders. This applies to dividends and share buybacks. The dividend growth is quite impressive. Since 1996, the company has continuously distributed a dividend, which has risen steadily over time. The dividend per share increased by almost 130 percent between 2006 and 2018. Only in the years 2007-2009 was the dividend not increased, but at least kept stable. The average dividend increase was thus more than 10 percent per year, an excellent result. The payout ratio remained quite low and increased only slightly from 30 percent in 2006 to 38 percent in 2018. This leaves enough room for further increases in the future.

(Source: Company's webpage)

The management board was also authorized this year to acquire shares in the company at an amount equaling up to 10 percent of the share capital over a period of 30 months. The company already bought back almost 10 percent of its own shares in 2010. Over a period of 10 years, the number of shares has been reduced by almost one fifth:

(Source: Numbers taken from the annual results, table provided by me)

This shows that the company is in a position to make diverse use of its capital. The company also operates within a very reasonable economic framework. Until 2018, Mayr-Melnhof was defacto free of debts. However, following the acquisition of the Tannpapier last year, net debt amounted to EUR 333.5 million. These net debts include all liabilities from finance lease less cash and cash equivalents as well as current and non-current securities. To address a possible debt issue, I have examined whether the company will be able to repay its debts quickly. In particular, I focused on free cash flow. The company provides detailed information for this purpose on its website. In particular, it listed the total funds available to the group:

(Source: Detailed consolidated cash flow statements)

This results in the following picture. In 2018, total funds available to Mayr-Melnhof amounted to EUR 261.1 million. Of this amount, the company paid a dividend of EUR 62 million. In the first half of 2019, total funds available to the company amounted to EUR 136.558 million and this year, the dividend payments amounted to EUR 64 million. Even with this very conservative calculation, it is easy to see that the company has enough cash at its disposal to be able to address the debts as well as the dividend payments. Mayr-Melnhof could even afford to increase the dividend for 2020 by 10 percent.

(Source: Detailed consolidated cash flow statements in annual results; *Please note: I have been very conservative in several respects. For example, I have assumed an unchanged free cash flow and a 10 percent higher dividend payout. I also did not consider a possible buyback of shares.)

The cash flow is even sufficient to be able to make further acquisitions in the medium term. I expect, however, that the company will not take any risky steps here either, but that security and profitability will always have priority.

Negative aspects

As with any investment idea, there is always a downside scenario that has to be taken into account. In addition, one must also consider a possible cognitive bias once one has become enthusiastic about a company. This makes it all the more important in such cases to deal with possible negative scenarios for a very long time during due diligence. This brings me to the following aspects.

Regulation

Mayr-Melnhof could be affected by regulatory requirements in several respects. On the one hand, the regulation of the individual products for which the company supplies the packaging could influence the business. For example, the cigarette business and the business with packaging for medicines are affected. In addition, regulatory measures could also be imposed directly on the packaging material. When it comes to the climate change, the pressure on politicians to take action is increasing. Investors must, therefore, be aware of possible actions by governments. It is not unlikely that some of them will influence the business of companies. This is particularly true with regard to environmental protection requirements.

However, in the course of due diligence, investors must ask themselves what this actually means for the company, i.e. to what extent the operating business could suffer here. Regulation primarily creates barriers to market entry. This is a good thing for established companies like Mayr-Melnhof. In addition, the broad positioning of the business ensures that the regulation of individual product lines has only a limited influence on the overall result. Other companies that are less broadly based could, therefore, suffer more from regulation.

The company is also a leader in environmental standards and has a major advantage over other companies. This is especially true for the Mayr-Melnhof Karton segment. While this segment has a significant position in virgin fiber-based cartonboard, cartons or paper packaging made of virgin fibers have a higher environmental impact than recycled cartons. However, if you take a closer look, Mayr-Melnhof biggest part is recycled fiber-based board. Here it is leading not only in comparison to other European manufacturers:

(Source: Comparison recycled fiber-based / virgin fiber-based, taken from the company's website)

Furthermore, Mayr-Melnhof Karton is the world's largest producer of coated recycled fiber-based cartonboard. The company would even benefit if there was political pressure for more recycled packaging materials.

Material cost

Another scenario is the rising cost of materials. Cartonboard prices fluctuate because the prices for used paper and fresh wood fluctuate. But even if one assumes a scenario of rising raw material prices, one must bear in mind that Mayr-Melnhof is a packaging supplier for a large number of products. For many products, the company will be able to simply pass on higher prices. The majority of the packaging produced is consumer goods packaging for daily use. The company produced food packaging as well as packaging for household & hygiene products and pharmaceuticals. This packaging is almost always in demand in the same quantity, regardless of how the economy develops. This means that products are affected which have an inelastic demand. Therefore, a change in prices does not lead to a change in demand. Conversely, the company can also benefit from falling prices. This was particularly evident in the past quarter. Despite "increasingly subdued demand and increasingly intense competition", the company performed well overall. Especially the strong performance of the Mayr-Melnhof Karton segment due to solid volumes and prices contributed to this:

(Source: Good quarter performance due to price decrease)

All in all, I would describe the opportunity/risk as good, because while the company can pass on higher prices without major losses, it benefits from price declines. This in itself is an excellent situation for a company.

Trade war

Investors must also consider trade conflict. Tariffs have not yet affected all market sectors. Given that, so far, only typically cyclical companies have suffered from tariffs. This also applies to Mayr-Melnhof, as its business in America is growing, but is still quite modest overall.

This comfortable situation could, however, diminish if the effects of the trade conflict continue to spread to world trade. If tariffs affect consumer goods on which people depend, companies have to lower prices or people have to pay more. That's a simple truth. And indeed, the trade conflict is beginning to have an effect on the ordinary population. Given that, the consequences of the trade war are likely to be felt most strongly in the third and fourth quarter of 2021. In combination with a 10 percent fall in global equity prices, it is to be expected that the global GDP growth will be minus 0.6 percent.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Of course, this also has an influence on Mayr-Melnhof. However, I believe that the past has shown that investors need not be afraid of such a scenario. As I showed above, even during the Great Recession, the company was able to maintain its profitability. This stability can also be demonstrated by another figure, namely capacity utilization of the Mayr-Melnhof Karton segment.

(Source: Own research on the basis of company results from 2008 - 2019)

The figure shows that the company has a simple way of reacting to cyclical downturns. It simply reduces the utilization of its facilities. This mechanism can above all be used in a relatively flexible way. This leads to the well-known result that during the Great Recession neither factories had to be closed nor workers dismissed.

The effectiveness of the management can also be demonstrated by the fact that during the Great Recession it was able to increase cartonboard production and at the same time require fewer machines.

(Source: The company was able to increase efficiency during Great Recession)

Even if one assumes that the trade conflict will continue for a long time, I am convinced that Mayr-Melnhof will get through this time without any further problems like it did 2008-2010. As before, it will reduce capacity utilization and then increase it again. In addition, a scenario of a persistent economic war that would plunge the global economy into the abyss is unlikely because both Trump and the Chinese government act against the premise to which they owe their legitimacy. This legitimation lies in growth; especially in growth of stock markets, growth of economy and growth of wealth. Trump kept pointing to the bull market and saying he was responsible for that. And vice versa, the Chinese leadership only knows the population behind it, because it has brought the country a great deal of luck and prosperity in a short period of time. Accordingly, both have a vested interest in ending the conflict. Nevertheless, it is reassuring to know that even in the worst-case scenario, Mayr-Melnhof is extremely well positioned.

Taxation issues

Anyone who buys Mayr-Melnhof shares invests in an Austrian company. Investors must be aware of this. I say that because I know that the tax aspects deter some investors. I have therefore included this point in the negative aspects. And indeed, investors should take the following taxation into account when investing in Austrian companies: Earnings from dividends are taxed for income tax purposes with the 27.5 percent. Capital gains resulting from sales of shares (including qualifying participation's), securities, or other financial assets are subject to 27.5 percent income tax as a final tax. However, I think that this offers American and other foreign investors, in particular, the opportunity to further diversify the portfolio geographically. Austria is a politically extremely stable country. Investors can even benefit from currency fluctuations between the EUR and USD.

Foreign investors, who have a negative attitude towards investments abroad, should furthermore rethink about their "home bias". This bias strongly influences investment decisions even when greater diversification outside of domestic markets might yield greater profits and lessen risk. But in order to invest in companies and global champions such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) or Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), investors often have to leave their home market and invest abroad. Tax aspects associated with this should therefore not lead to the exclusion of such investments.

Conclusion

On the whole, negative aspects can, of course, be found. But there are possible negative scenarios with every investment. Furthermore, I had to dive pretty deep into such scenarios. In addition, some scenarios could indeed have negative effects if viewed in an unbiased manner, but their occurrence is also partly associated with positive aspects or would affect the entire industry.

In this respect, there is no scenario that really affects the company alone. On the contrary, the company is ideally equipped for these scenarios through a long-term and business-wise approach. In the worst-case scenario, i.e. in the event of a global recession, the share price may of course fall. But even then, investors are investing in a company that can react extremely flexibly to such downturns and still pay a substantial dividend.

Furthermore, I will show in the following section that the company is historically already valued very favorably. In the current market environment, where can you find a company that is comparably well positioned? In sum, this leads to an excellent opportunity/risk ratio.

Why this is a good time for investing

I have a long-term investment horizon. Therefore, the timing of the share purchase is actually not relevant. Nevertheless, it is nice to be able to invest cheaply in a company. I am convinced that such a moment also occurs here because the company seems to be so cheap now.

The market seems to be extremely unaware of the actual value of the company. It misinterprets the opportunity/risk ratio by all means and with this, the market ignores the existing difference between the intrinsic value of Mayr-Melnhof and its market price. This can be seen from various figures. First of all, market capitalization is below the average of recent years, although turnover and profit have risen and should continue to rise.

(Source: Own research on the basis of company results from 2016 - 2019)

In addition, the P/E ratio is also below the average of recent years.

(Source: Own research on the basis of company results from 2014 - 2019; *Please note: The estimate is extremely conservative. In the first six months alone, the company has achieved earnings per share of EUR 4.59. Realistically, the estimate for 2019 should, therefore, be between EUR 9.1 and EUR 9.2.)

In the short term, I, therefore, assume that the share price will return to its average level. This affects both the market capitalization and the P/E ratio. Even if you only take the market capitalization, this alone results in a short-term upside potential of at least 10 percent. If you leave it that conservative, then this 10 percent is already quite decent.

However, I believe that the share price will rise twice as strongly in the medium term. The share price is currently at the 2016 level. If you think that a Forward 2019 EPS of EUR 9.2 is more realistic, then the share price should be around EUR 130.

(Source: Share price development)

Accordingly, I consider the fair value in this dimension as well. This results in a short-term upside potential of more than 20 percent. This additional short-term gift that investors get with a current investment underscores the excellent opportunity/risk ratio.

At the end, I would like to point out the following: There is another approach to determine the fair value of Mayr-Melnhof. And here I am pretty sure that the market completely misjudges this possibility. To understand this approach, investors must look at Mayr-Melnhof's business. As I said above, half joking, you could almost say that Mayr-Melnhof is kind of an ETF for consumer goods companies or at least in a holding company of such companies. Mayr-Melnhof does nothing other than provide those undertakings with packaging material. This means that with every additional product sold, i.e. with every additional growth of these companies, Mayr-Melnhof's sales also grow. Mayr-Melnhof's growth is therefore to some extent linked to its customer growth. This has to be taken into account in the evaluation. But if you look at the ratings of the biggest customers, there is a huge disproportion to the rating of Mayr-Melnhof:

Of course, this does not mean that I also see the fair value of Mayr-Melnhof at a P/E ratio of 19. On the one hand, the list is only exemplary and not exhaustive. On the other hand, the individual figures cannot be transferred one-to-one to Mayr-Melnhof. We don't even know how large the respective customers' share of Mayr-Melnhof's sales is. Nor do we know for which goods or products Mayr-Melnhof manufactures the packaging.

However, I do not consider such a high discount to customers to be justified. Because I don't see any reason to make such a discount at all. Thus, there is already no dependency on a particular customer. On the contrary, Mayr-Melnhof itself is extremely independent due to its large number of customers and industries. Mayr-Melnhof is also the company on which manufacturers depend when they want to sell their products. Mayr-Melnhof does not need P&G if it can also sell its packaging materials to KMB or Colgate. Conversely, all companies need the packaging material.

This strong position is also underpinned by the fact that folding cartons are defined as a regional product as the supply radius is significantly limited by transport costs and service demands. Here, Mayr-Melnhof benefits in particular from its network of packaging plants, which has already been described above. Together with the existing barriers to market entry, these market conditions enabled Mayr-Melnhof to build a moat around its own business. All in all, you can turn it the way you want, in the end, the company deserves a much higher valuation. It is currently undervalued by all means.

What investors can expect long-term

In general, I consider the company to be undervalued and already see short-term double-digit potential of between 20-25 percent (see above). Operationally and from a long-term perspective, I expect rather less growth, at least in Europe, as the market is saturated. Accordingly, I do not believe that more than 3-4 percent annual sales growth in Europe is realistic. However, this is in line with the long-term average. In addition, the company can make smaller sensible transactions in order to grow through acquisitions. Mayr-Melnhof has proved that it can do just that, most recently again in the first half of 2019. Although the environment is currently less good, the company was able to further increase its sales by 8.6 percent and profit by 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

Given that, I see even more potential in the Asian market. Mayr-Melnhof will continue to try to gain a foothold here in the future. The takeover of Tannpapier was a first step here. However, investors have to take into account that security and continuity have absolute priority for the company. The past has shown that the company attaches importance to such continuous and long-term growth.

Nonetheless, I remain conservative with my expectations and am assuming long-term group sales and profit growth of 3-4 percent per year over the next ten years. Added to this is a dividend yield of currently around 3 percent, which will also grow by between 5 and 8 percent each year. I am also very conservative here because in recent years the dividend has grown by an average of 10 percent and the payout ratio has also been very low at less than 40 percent. However, even my conservative assessment would still correspond to a long-term yield (growth plus dividend) of between 8 and 12 percent per year.

In addition, the downside potential is limited by several factors. On the one hand, the company is already relatively cheaply valued. Also, the authorized share buyback program will support the share price. With the trade conflict and the stuttering economy, the share price is likely to have already priced in a lot. A solution to the trade conflict could lead to a rapid rise in the price. But even if there is no quick agreement here, the downside risk is limited as shown. This downside risk limitation gives the company a high margin of safety.

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Mayr-Melnhof

In my opinion, Mayr-Melnhof is the perfect company for investors looking to diversify their retirement portfolio. I bought this jewel myself and I think it's better to take it now than tomorrow. I myself am extremely surprised that the market ignores this company so much. It is probably because Mayr-Melnhof is simply not interesting for many investors. It's not a price rocket like the FANG shares. Nevertheless, Mayr-Melnhof has been delivering returns for decades and everything indicates that it will continue to do so in the future. It is therefore perfectly suited to be included in any retirement portfolio.

Given that, my grade is based on the following points:

The opportunity/risk ratio is excellent.

There is upward potential both in the short term and in the long term. The long-term potential is far above inflation and far above normal bonds.

In return, investors get a market leader that is extremely well positioned and extremely well managed. The company continues to benefit from inelastic demand and a conservative market.

There are hardly any downsides to an investment. In the worst-case scenario, i.e. in the event of a global recession, the share price may of course fall (like probably all stocks).

But even then, investors are investing in a company that can react extremely flexibly to such downturns, still pay a substantial dividend and is historically already valued very favorably.

Mayr-Melnhof is now part of my diversified retirement portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNHFF, MNHFY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.