[Call Starts Abruptly] Now, I would like to explain the consolidated financial results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2019. The numbers shown here, all of them have exceeded our business plan. That's what I would like to report to you today. And revenue was ¥299.3 billion, a little bit smaller number than that for the last fiscal year, but during the last fiscal year, Lenvima HCC indication was approved. Therefore, milestone was received from Merck. Inclusive of that as well as other one-time events, revenues were recorded including those one-time events and payments, but during the first half of this year, we didn't have such events. And Elmed Eisai used to be recognized in the first half of last year, but this had been already excluded this year. And four global brands of Eisai have shown steady growth. Therefore, 96% of the previous year's revenue was achieved. And that is the summary about the revenue for the first half.

Cost of sales ratio has declined by 1.9 percentage points. This is due to the expansion of our in-house products, which improved the product mix and this is the evidence showing that as well. And gross profit had stayed almost flat and R&D expenses were ¥68 billion, which accounted for 22.7% of revenue. As I have been telling you every time, we disclose numbers. For us, there were expenses born by our partners and including those partners share of R&D expenses. The real resources invested in R&D activities exceeded ¥100 billion accounting for about 35% of revenue for the first half under review. Probably in the global pharma industry, we believe that we are one of the companies most committed to creating next generation values.

When it comes to SG&A expenses, which have shown increase, but this includes the shared profit paid to Merck. So increase in the shared profit is included here. And as a result, operating profit were ¥32 billion and profit for the period was ¥27.4 billion. ROE was 8.7%, representing positive equity spread exceeding capital cost of 8%. At the board of directors meeting held today, ¥80 was resolved as the dividend for the first half and a full year ¥160 will be paid as full year dividend. That is our estimate for this fiscal year.

Next breakdown of revenue migration is shown here. Due to the expansion of global brands including Japan business, so almost ¥30 billion was added and China and Asia businesses grew. And as I said, one-time events brought about milestone payments associated with HCC indication approval, ¥22.2 billion Elmed Eisai transfer, its share was ¥12.2 billion and others included. There were other one-time events related payments recorded last year, but they were none such this year. And next turning to the breakdown of operating profit migration, almost a similar trend has been shown, and ¥14.9 billion was decreased because of the increased shared profit paid to Merck. And there were – the gain on transfer was shares of Elmed Eisai of ¥4.4 billion, which was recognized last year. And therefore, inclusive all these factors, we had ¥32 billion as operating profit for the period.

One of the major topics to be covered today is the advancement progress we have seen in aducanumab. Therefore, we'd like to once again put our focus on dementia, first about the demographics of dementia. Now, it is said that about 50 million people with dementia worldwide are recorded and in 2050 this number is expected to increase to 150 million people and CAGR, which is average growth ratio is estimated at about 4% in the meantime. And this growth of 4%, how should we interpret this compared to hyperlipidemia or hypertension, so called lifestyle related diseases are expected to show the average growth rate at about in the level of 1%. Therefore, compared to this, how fast that growth in the number of people with dementia will be. I think you can imagine that. And for those people with dementia, and now I would like to explain how these people are distributed over the world. In the neighboring country, China, which is showing the rapidly aging trend, therefore in Asia, particularly, there are many people with dementia.

On the other hand, if you look at numbers in Japan, it is said that 6.31 million people are with dementia in Japan. And including adding people with MCI, mild cognitive impairment, it is estimated that about 10 million people are living with dementia in Japan. And associated costs, first, I'd like to give you the breakdown of the costs associated with dementia. About 80%, according to various sources of data, are due to the care costs. Well family members are taking care of the people with dementia and inclusive social care and the family care costs account for about 20% and the medical costs account for about 20%. That is the most conspicuous characteristics of the cost related to dementia.

How much value are we talking about? In 2015, globally, ¥90 trillion were incurred, but this is expected to increase to approximately ¥220 trillion in 2030. In this year, 2030 is well about disease or cardiovascular diseases. If we compare this to CV disease, which is set to cost us about ¥100 trillion, therefore dementia would cost us almost double the cost for CV disease. On the right hand side, suppose that there is a new treatment intervention, which would delay the onset of dementia by five years and what will happen to the estimated costs? In 2025, suppose that such new treatment will be introduced.

And in 2050 the number of patients will be reduced to about 50% then the reduction of the cost in a single year in the U.S. alone will be approximately ¥40 trillion. And similar data is also available in Japan in 2025. About ¥2 trillion is expected to be reduced in cost related to dementia in fiscal year 2025. As I have said, about aducanumab, there were two Phase III studies EMERGE/ENGAGE, which were conducted. And despite studies were announced as discontinued following a futility analysis, a new analysis with larger data set from EMERGE and ENGAGE represented success in Phase III studies for the first time in patients with early AD and a new analysis of larger data sets should EMERGE met the prespecified primary endpoint. And Biogen believes that data from a subset of ENGAGE support findings from EMERGE. Safety and tolerability profile was consistent with prior studies without any new findings. And in early 2020, next year, based on discussions with FDA, Biogen plans to file a BLA and we will continue dialogue with regulatory authorities in Europe and Japan.

The results of EMERGE are now to be reviewed here. The brain amyloid was reduced to in dose dependent manner, dose co-related manner. Significant reduction was demonstrated, almost reaching than amyloid beta negative level. The level of brain amyloid has been reduced to reach the negative level. And a three endpoint, primary endpoint for cognitive functions, which was CDR-SB in the dose-correlated manner has shown improvement. In high dose arm, there was a 23% reduction of decline and the P value was 0.01. So ADCS-ADL-MCI, which is to measure evaluated activities of daily living, which are assessed by the caregivers, based upon this score which have shown the 40% reduction of the decline in symptoms. Therefore, this is a very robust statistical result.

For instance like personal finance or independently going out or traveling or daily chores, for example, washing and addressing up and so forth, those activities are assessed. Therefore for patients and their families, this score is closely related to the QOL, quality of living life or well-beings of the patients and their families and it is expected to improve the QOL very much. Next study, which is another study called ENGAGE. As you are already aware, the patients who have received of the ten or more uninterrupted 10 milligram per kilogram dosing intervals and they can see these graphs representing that results. In this study as well as you saw in EMERGE, there was a similar trend of reduction in amyloid beta and also the reduction of the cumulative function decline. Therefore ENGAGE was consistent with emerging subset of patients with sufficient exposure to high dose aducanumab. Therefore, this study also supports that data from EMERGE. That's what we believe.

And another point I'd like to mention is about amyloid beta cascade a downstream biomarkers. That's tau and also neurodegeneration. The biomarkers in the downstream, the amyloid beta cascade are gaining more importance now. Phosphorylated tau and the total tau both were measured in CSF. In EMERGE study, there was the improvement in dose dependent manner, and ENGAGE, the subset data supported the data from EMERGE. Even in the downstream biomarkers, the results have shown consistent results. According to the interim analysis or futility analysis, which turned out to be a failure, but why this has been turnover to reach the favorable assessment is because of this timeline events as related to this particular trial. I would like to share with you these facts again, so that you can have clearer understanding.

First, ENGAGE was started in August 2015 and another study EMERGE was initiated in September 2015. There was – the gap of a period of about one month. ENGAGE was started first and a month later EMERGE was initiated when we saw the progress in the studies and there were two significant amendments to protocol. The first protocol amendment was in July 2016. Therefore, it's about one year after they started ENGAGE. For patients with ARIA, there was a recommendation to suspend dosing, but that dosing at the recommendation was lifted and resumption of at the originally assigned dose was allowed for such patients. And that was the first amendment in about eight month data. In March 2017, the highest dose ApoE4 carriers used to be had being a 6 milligram per kilogram, but it is allowed to be titrated up to 10 milligram per kilogram. That was the second protocol amendment.

And in December 2018, there was a data cut off date for futility analysis. At week 78 and about half of the patients reached the completion of the week 78. And then it was predetermined that at such timing, futility analysis shall be conducted. Reaching that timing, this futility analysis was conducted and the larger data set analysis was conducted. Data cutoff date was March 2019. And the patients, which were included in the futility analysis, the period for patients enrolled for fruity analysis was June 2017 and the period for patient enrollment for the new analysis was in July 2018. What’s the impact for the futility interim analysis? Based on the prespecified conditions, as I said earlier, the half of the overall patients reached or completed the week 78. Therefore, the patients who completed this week 78 visit were included in the futility analysis. Therefore, 1,748 patients were analyzed for the utility analysis. All of them had the opportunity to complete week 78 visit in the new analysis with a larger data dataset.

Those patients who had the opportunity to complete week 78 visit and in addition to that, all the patients, other patients, who have started to receive the treatment, were included in that analysis that was predetermined. Therefore, such larger dataset analysis was conducted. The number of patients included there was 3,285. Of course, there was an increase in the number of patients who had completed week 78 and also adding ITT patients as well. Therefore, a new analysis were conducted include – utilizing a very large number of patients. If I may recap once again what I have said. In the new analysis with larger dataset, data from 3,285 subjects were used with more patients having greater exposure to high dose aducanumab.

And for EMERGE and ENGAGE, starting timing was different and the amendment to protocol allowed the higher opportunities to have high dose exposure. That chance was in EMERGE study. So as a result, the proportion of high dose exposure in ENGAGE was less compared to EMERGE, where high those opportunity were increased by the protocol amendment. The study which was started earlier, the opportunity of high dose exposure was less. Therefore, the study which was started later had higher opportunity to have high dose exposure. We think that this impacted the result difference.

Turning to Study 201 with BAN2401, the study was completed and I would like to recap that study. Amyloid PET was removed in large amount. According to our analysis, the removal was such that brain amyloid reached almost amyloid negative level in. What this means is that in ordinary trials, patients are amyloid but positive when they enter the trials. And patients who reach amyloid negative level will no longer be able to participate in ordinary trials, they will not be diagnosed as having amyloid disease. So the removal was to such a degree. And as for clinical evaluation, this study outcome was used and 30% slowing, a cognitive decline was observed. As of neurodegenerative CSF indicators, all of the indicators showed suppression of neurodegeneration. Study 201 had already been completed and disease modifying effect was observed in large clinical trial for the first time. Ban 2401, Clarity AD Phase III study is ongoing. This is single Phase III study.

Globally, about 110 sites have been opened. And in China about 20 sites will soon be opened and preparations are well underway. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we expect final readout of primary endpoint. Stage prior to MCI is examined in A3 study and A45 study. A3 study is looking at amyloid negative in patients without cognitive impairment, but at high risk. In A45 study, amyloid positive, but patients without symptoms are going to be targeted. So in preclinical space, these trials are planned. And with ACTC, Alzheimer's Clinical Trials Consortium, in collaboration with ACTC and in consultation with FDA, we are making preparations to start the study next year.

Biogen and Eisai are working as partners and there are two candidates in our camp and therefore with these two candidate compounds we would like to establish dementia franchise using the strength of each candidate compound or antibody. And we'll have to collect more data in case of BAN2401, data is yet to be collected from Phase 3 study – large scale Phase 3 study, but at least the origin of these two compounds are different and that is what I would like to discuss once again today.

The origin of aducanumab is shown here. It is a human monoclonal antibody derived from a de-identified library of B cells collected from healthy elderly subjects with no signs of cognitive impairment or cognitively impaired elderly subjects with unusually slow cognitive decline. On the other hand BAN2401 is a humanized monoclonal antibody comprised of A-beta protofibrils as an antigen, with Arctic mutation based on the research of cases on Swedish familial AD with Arctic mutation, which concluded that abnormal accumulation of A-beta protofibrils may be a cause of AD onset. So A-beta protofibrils is the antigen from which humanized monoclonal antibody BAN2401 was obtained. So the origins of these two compounds are different.

Turning to Elenbecestat. I must report about Elenbecestat despite a high expectations from you. This ended in failure and I must apologize.

DSMB, Data Safety Monitoring Board conducted review of safety as well as clinical endpoint related date. 2,130 subjects were included in the dataset, so it is a large dataset. Data up to 24 months including 1,700 and 1,700 subjects who were treated for six months and 900 subjects were treated for 12 months. And between placebo and Elenbecestat arms, they were no difference in terms of patient background, they were equivalent. Weight loss, mental symptoms, and skin symptoms these adverse events increase was observed in Elenbecestat, although frequency was low.

In these three adverse drug events are class effects of base inhibitor. They were judged to be class effect base inhibitors. Using clinical endpoints assessment was conducted. When this criteria of 80% of lower confidence limit of CDR-SB is applied it was only at 24 months, 1 point in time that the value was worse than placebo and at other time points the CDR-SB mean values were distributed near mean value of placebo. So there was not deterioration. In case of the base inhibitors other than Elenbecestat in early timing worsening was observed. So from that perspective Elenbecestat is different behaving in different fashion from other base inhibitors.

Inclusive of these findings and then conditional power, a method was applied to see whether the clinical trial can be continued and whether the endpoints will be met. According to such analysis the conclusion was that there is an unfavorable risk benefit ratio and discontinuation of the study was recommended. And this study was immediately stopped and currently follow-up is underway. And the data – analyze data will be presented at clinical conference in the future. Eisai and Biogen I believe are experiencing AB drug the most in the pharmaceutical industry.

Tau related work is going to be carried out on a full-fledged basis going forward. So far most of the work in terms of drug development was based on A-beta theory. Drug discovery so far have mostly been based on A-beta theory. So once again, I would like to recap the A-beta theory. First APP is cleaved by an enzyme called BACE and then A-beta monomer is cleaved and this becomes a dimer, and then aggregates will be informed forming A-beta aggregates, and in the end they will be insoluble amyloid plaque that will be deposited in brain parenchyma and blood vessels.

This is a process of aggregation and there is also a process of dissociations. It is not that there are two way processes. If one is removed, thinks moving in one direction and so these are things are may be reduced. In the downstream including tau, these aggregates will affect negatively neurons and there will be neurodegeneration in from [indiscernible] neurogranin of p-tau and total tau and the substances will be released in CSF and Neurogranin as well. And those are downstream biomarkers in the downstream of A-beta. So this is the A-beta theory and the theory today, this is quite different from the A-beta theory we had 10 years ago. It is much updated. So first regarding A-beta aggregates, this decline of cognitive function and benefits on activities of daily living by reducing A-beta aggregates were demonstrated in BAN2401 study and aducanumab study.

And number two, other than APP base inhibitor maybe associated with several other substrates and may have various effects. Therefore going forward, high selectivity to APP will be required. APP specific base inhibitor will be required, and the most appropriate indication for such base inhibitor is prevention of accumulation of A-beta aggregates or maintenance therapy after A-beta aggregates are removed by antibodies. We believe that these are the correct right target population.

And thirdly, A-beta aggregates are the evildoers and antibodies with cell activity have been shown to remove A-beta aggregates compared to anti-A-beta monomer antibodies or base inhibitors. With base inhibitor, A-beta monomers will be decreased and because of that they will be shifted to dissociation and A-beta aggregates maybe removed. At one-point in time that hypothesis was entertained, but by removing anti-A-beta monomer to cause dissociation is at a very slow pace. And therefore the speed of lowering brain A-beta monomer level, breaking the balance, and dissociating A-beta aggregates of BACE inhibitors are slow. This is also what is being understood.

In downstream neurons are directly attacked and there are biomarkers in the downstream and it is very important to examine such biomarkers. A-beta and clinical symptoms were examined so far, but N-part and T-part tau and neurodegeneration related biomarkers should also be examined to understand the pharmacological effect amongst A-beta aggregates. According to the recent data, it seems that protofibril maybe most neurotoxic. And therefore from its origin BAN2401 was designed to be highly selective to protofibril and thus these two high expectations for BAN2401. So this is the updated A-beta theory.

This is the last slide on A-beta related topic. There are four potential successful drug development, right hypothesis. In comparison to A-beta hypothesis, 10 years ago there has been a change, so we cannot base ourselves on A-beta hypothesis 10 years ago. Based on modern science we have to use new A-beta hypothesis in our drug development and discovery.

Next, right population base inhibitor. The right population at the early AD patients rather target population for A3 study or target population for A45 study or maintenance therapy after removal of A-beta aggregates. So that may have been the right population and it’s for right dosage. Aducanumab has shown this 10 milligram per kilo at high-dose and that a high exposure was the key to the success of the trial and right endpoint. A-beta in clinical symptoms alone do not allow us to understand. We also have to include downstream biomarker in endpoints to prove pharmacological efficacy. So this is the conclusion that we've reached at this point in time. This shows the pipeline for neurology. We have two approvals beyond Phase 2 and Fycompa partial-onset seizures was approved in China based on priority review.

We expect to launch before the end of the year. And with Meiji Seika Pharma in Japan Equfina Parkinson’s disease drug is to be launched in November and this targets wearing off phenomenon and it has proven to show a reduction by about one-hour of wearing-off and Fycompa monotherapy for partial-onset seizure in Japan is under review and lemborexant dual orexin receptor antagonist is under review in the United States and Japan for insomnia and aducanumab. Preparation is underway for submission and BAN2401 Phase 3 study is underway.

Now turning to oncology and first I would like to discuss Lenvima. Full year forecast is revised upward to ¥119 billion and inclusive of this are we pursuing US$1 billion revenue or in excess of 1 billion to reach blockbuster status. And in the first half, it was a 50.5 billion double the previous year at the same period in America, there was also growth in HCC increased endometrial carcinoma approval was also obtained as additional indication.

In China the launch was in November, but it's far exceeding Japan already. It is fast exceeding Japan already. And in China the largest number of patients with HCC are reported and this year it is expected to be listed in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List. As a result, price will decline but patients who can access Lenvima is expected to grow in number by four or five fold. In Japan we expect growth through HCC and EMEA is also showing a strong growth.

Training to endometrial carcinoma, FDA approved this EC drug, and this was the first approval in 50 years for EC. There's huge unmet medical need and every year about 12,000 patients die due to EC, and there are about 14,000 patients who are indicated second line. EC patients without MSI-H or dMMR positive are expected to be about three-fourth or 10,000 and first line treatment is a combination therapy of two agents including platinum agent.

This was approved under new FDA initiated program Orbis, whereby three countries authorities: U.S., Australia and Canada will review the same data and come to the decision. And in that sense this was also APOC making. This is the waterfall pro-chart, our eight complete response patients are shown here. Amongst eight cases with complete response, there were refractory serous adenocarcinoma patients and clear cell adenocarcinoma patients. And therefore this was a robust deep results and it was a durable effect continuing for 16.4 months.

And Lenvima monotherapy for HCC and this is most of the data from Japan. So there are diffused two more and large two more, especially BCLC-B stage patients. Lenvima may be given first to shrink tumors or to rectify the situation where there was a [indiscernible] tumors. And then selective TACE or other radical treatment may be used to completely cure the patients from HCC and this was mainly developed by Professor Kudo of Kindai University in Japan.

And ORR was 40.6% in reflect trial, but if right patients are selected ORR is as high as 80.9% according to the data from Japan. So there has been a remarkable improvement or progress in treatment. And through this treatment or rather APPLE expert consensus comprising experts from Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore develops consensus guideline and for BCLC-B stage patient who are not indicated taste, who are tastes of refractory. First treatment option should be Lenvima and that was the recommendation.

We would like to see this recommendation expanded globally and Keytruda combination has also received a breakthrough designation five, where complete response cases. About 70% of the patients were BCLC-C, Barcelona Classification see more advanced patients. And so there's a – this is one of the differences between mono-therapy population in this space. The competitive landscape will become fiercely competitive and we expect new combinations to emerge. But to the extent that we know, we have looked at fierce comparative data and then we mark you through the combination data. As for disease control, this combination therapy is showing high percentage.

Turning to RCC, data is shown on this page. And target patient here prior treatment of PD-1, PDL-1 antibiotic treatment, and had a disease progression. So in comparison to the first line setting patients, these patients are more refractory and disease control ratio is 100% despite patients being even more refractory. And this is also given breakthrough designation.

To summarize, Lenvima-Keytruda combination study is making good progress and there are three breakthrough therapy designations, and FGFR1, 2, 3, inhibitor this is a small molecule. In-house develops small molecule for biliary tract cancer in others and this has received SAKIGAKE designation in Japan. What are shown in purple, these are three topics. These are based on flagship drug of oncology field in Eisai based on Halaven or eribulin mesylate. And these are three are related to Halaven. First days of liposomal formulation and in combination with nivolumab trial is conducted right now.

Furthermore, we have more up to two. This is an ADC where payload is eribulin. And we are beginning to see good results. Furthermore, eribulin parent – something similar to parent mother of eribulin larger halichondrin B abnormality is now being developed. So eribulin derived, I think account for important part in our pipeline. That's for a full-year forecast. The revenue of 680 billion, 6% increase year-on-year and 103 billion other business revenue including one-time events, a large part accounted for by milestone payment from a Merck.

Lenvima full year forecast was also upward revised. As you can see from that, the probability of receiving this milestone payment is high as we see situation right now, and we will continue to spend a large amount in RND and operating profit, forecast is 110 billion. This is also upward revision and so since fiscal 2010 when Aricept was at peak, for the first time since then, operating profit is expected to exceed ¥100 billion, and profit for the period is also forecasted to be record high. And we would like to take on the challenge of achieving these milestones. A return on equity is a 13.2% pushing up equity spread substantially and ¥160 full year dividend is expected.

Thank you very much for your kind patience.

