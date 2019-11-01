Bold Steps By Iron Mountain

Some major new developments are arising regarding Iron Mountain (IRM). On the one hand, the storage and data company revealed some shortcomings for this year that will negatively affect its short-term value, while on the other hand, management just announced a plan that, if fully implemented, will help the entity to create significant shareholder value over the next few years. In all, investors are right to be a little disappointed regarding the outlook for the rest of 2019, but any long-term investor should be optimistic about these developments because of what it will ultimately mean for the firm and its shareholders down the road.

Some mixed results affected sentiment

Given the nature and historical stability of Iron Mountain and its business model, it's hard to say that the company could ever really have a "bad" quarter. If anything, the best thing to say would be that the results provided by management are suboptimal. Take, for instance, a look at the company's latest financial results. During the third quarter, FFO (funds from operations) did come in nicely at $0.62 per share, up from $0.58 per share seen the same time last year. In fact, for the quarter alone, this represents a beat over estimates of $0.03 per share. Year-to-date, though, FFO per share is still down, at $1.64 per unit compared to 2018's $1.68 per unit. Revenue, on the other hand, came in at just $1.06 billion, $10 million lower than analysts anticipated.

Another way to look at this picture is through the lens of AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). According to management, this figure in the latest quarter was $225.3 million, but that actually fell short of the $227.1 million the firm saw the same quarter of 2018. Year-to-date, this figure came in at $628.3 million, down 6.1% compared to last year's reading of $668.9 million. Due to some performance issues seen during the quarter, particularly with its Service operations falling 3% year-over-year due to weakness in its paper business, management has felt the need to lower guidance some. This can be seen in the image below.

*Taken from Iron Mountain

Based on the data provided, it looks like mid-point revenue for this year will now be lower by about $22.5 million. This will push EBITDA to come in about $20 million weaker and reduce earnings per share by about $0.025 as it comes in for 2019 at $1.025 versus the $1.05 previously anticipated. AFFO, perhaps the most important financial metric for the company, will also come in weaker as a result, ending this year at about $860 million versus the $885 million management thought it would prior to this release. One other positive to share is that, thanks to the awarding of 8MW worth of data center business in the third quarter, the company is already above the 15MW floor it was projecting for 2019 and is well on its way to the high end of its 15 to 20MW awards for the year.

Structural changes are bullish

Though investors have a reason to be less-than-happy regarding Iron Mountain lagging last year in so many respects, the picture facing the company moving forward looks awfully bullish. The big reason for this relates to the firm's newest plan for creating shareholder value: Project Summit. In the image below, you can see that this plan consists of three core parts to it. This includes simplifying the company's global structure by combining its Records and Information operations under one roof so as to better focus on growth initiatives. Doing this will allow the company to more easily streamline its managerial structure, which will result in the reduction of senior management positions (at the rank of Vice President and above) by 45%. This will end in the company letting go of around 700 employees over the next two years. During this timeframe, the firm wants to further expand its data center footprint while also enhancing the customer experience by leveraging "customer-facing resources" across its product lines and providing a more integrated experience for its customers.

*Taken from Iron Mountain

Due to these actions, management believes that the next few years (even without factoring in growth prospects) will result in significant improvements to the firm's EBITDA. The cost of restructuring over the next couple of years will be $240 million, including $60 million that will be seen in the fourth quarter of this year as the transformation begins, but the long-term prospects are worth it. In all, management believes that by the end of 2022 it should see annual run-rate benefits of $200 million. $80 million of this is forecasted to occur next year alone.

*Taken from Iron Mountain

Speaking of next year, management was kind enough to share with shareholders what they think 2020 will hold. In the image below, you can see that EBITDA for the year should be between $1.540 billion and $1.565 billion. This translates to a mid-point of $1.5525 billion. To put this in perspective, this year's current guidance is for EBITDA of between $1.420 billion and $1.460 billion for a mid-point of $1.440 billion. This represents a gain for 2020 over 2019 of $112.50 million, or 7.8%.

*Taken from Iron Mountain

Takeaway

Right now, the management team at Iron Mountain is putting the company through a significant, accelerated restructuring of sorts. While it is true that the firm had been pushing for changes earlier this year, this is the best glimpse we have had yet when it comes to what they have in mind. The end result, for the employees let go, is undeniably a negative, but for all other parties involved it should be accretive. Assuming management can follow through on this guidance, investors should be prepared for attractive prospects moving forward, even though there will be occasional short-term bumps along the way.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.