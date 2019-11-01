Meituan Dianping: Rational Environment Driving Q3'19 Profit

Meituan Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGY) is scheduled to report Q3 earnings in late November. Consensus expects RMB25bn in revenue and RMB0.03 in EPS. The share price has more than doubled YTD as the market is bullish on the easing competitive dynamic as well as a path towards profitability. The prospect of Meituan joining the HKEX’s Southbound Connect program, where mainland Chinese investors can purchase Hong Kong-listed stocks, will bring in local Chinese funds that hold a long-term view on the stock.

Heading into the quarter, we will be focusing on: 1) food delivery revenue growth and profitability level in light of an easing competitive environment against Eleme (BABA) (see: Alibaba Q2 FY20 Preview: Focusing On User Growth), and 2) in-store and hotel segment which is a key profit driver for the company.

The stock currently trades at 3.5x forward EV/Sales on 2020E consensus estimate, which is 2 standard deviation above its one-year average. Although this may seem to be like a premium, it is worth noting that 1) Meituan is one of two leading food delivery platforms in China, therefore enjoying a nice duopoly status assuming a rational competitive environment, 2) at the current valuation, Meituan is roughly within range of its global peers such as Just Eat and Delivery Hero that trade between 3.5-4x EV/sales, and Grubhub (GRUB) that trade at 2.3x EV/sales following the 40% decline post its quarterly.

Food delivery turning a profit

Meituan’s strategy of targeting a mass audience with high-frequency services appears to be translating to revenue growth driven by its 420m annual transacting users and 6m merchants on its platform. We note that the overall food delivery gross transaction volume has been growing steadily over the past few quarters with little noticeable decelerating. More importantly, the underlying operating metrics in the number of transactions has also maintained a steady growth rate.

The solid underlying metrics have resulted in a stable average ticket size and overall take-rate.

The competitive environment between Meituan and Ele.me has been more rational recently but there are still differences that are worthy for investors to be aware of.

We note that although food delivery platforms may vary in their pricing and subsidy strategy amongst different cities, Meituan has a higher take-rate than Ele.me and average ticket size given the advantage in traffic, delivery efficiency, better sales team and value-added services to the merchants (ie. Merchant acquiring, SaaS, etc). On the other hand, Ele.me tries to leverage its BABA CRM system, subsidies, and execution to attract merchants and users.

In terms of geographic coverage, Meituan and Ele.me are largely even when it comes to the developed cities in China but the gap widens as we head to the lower-tier regions where Meituan has an advantage over Ele.me due to its larger delivery footprint. Better services to the merchants such as the delivery capacity for key holidays are also useful from a merchant’s perspective whereas Ele.me lags behind this service.

Where Ele.me excels is the amount of subsidy it has invested on the consumer side to drive traffic, but we caution that it can only provide a short-term fix rather than long-term retention. We note that although Ele.me could gain some users during the promotional period, the users gained are large of Meituan’s price-sensitive cohort, which can easily churn to a competing platform should they offer similar subsidies. As such, we are more keen on Meituan keeping the quality user group that is more sticky and delivers higher transactions than the price-sensitive ones.

On the margin side, we can expect increasing profitability as both Meituan and Ele.me have been rational when it comes to the subsidy war, which resulted in fewer “promiscuous” diners (Grubhub does not have this luxury yet).

Finally, in-store, hotels & travel should see another solid quarter of growth driven by better ads contribution on the margin side.

Summary

In short, we are bullish on Meituan heading into the quarter. As long as the competitive environment remains mild, we see further upside on the share price driven by rising profitability and fund flow from the Southbound Stock Connect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.