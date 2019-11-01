Consumers Are The Canary Killer

Overall, we still remain optimistic about the American consumers, but investors should watch carefully for any potential softening of this positive consumer mood.

However, it's also essential for investors to notice that the current business cycle appears to be in the late stage, which historically has been a relatively weak performance time for.

Cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary are benefiting from any trade agreement these days and the sector’s outlook is favourable due to positive fundamental data.

The investor of today does not profit from yesterday's growth. --- Warren Buffett

Cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary are benefiting from any trade agreement these days. With tariffs costing typical American families nearly $1000 per year as a result of the U.S. – China trade tensions, even a small deal helps put some of that money back in consumers' pockets.

Fundamentally, the sector's outlook is favorable due to several factors – unemployment in September at 3.5% is near historic lows, wages have improved modestly, consumer confidence remains relatively high, and interest rates have fallen a second-time year to 2%, which makes borrowing cheaper.

However, it's also essential for investors to notice that the current business cycle appears to be in the late stage. This historically has been a relatively weak time for the Consumer Discretionary sector as it tends to outperform in the early stage.

Consumers' spending habits have also shifted from traditional department store shopping to online shopping, which results in online sales number growing much faster than its traditional competitors. This overcrowded space also creates price competition, which makes it a tough area for many retailers to maintain a strong performance.

Overall, we still remain optimistic about the American consumers, but investors should watch carefully for any potential softening of this positive consumer mood if business' cutbacks on capital spending extend into reductions on labor. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the U.S. was lowered to 52.6 in September from 56.4 in the previous month and well below market consensus of 55.0. It was also the lowest reading since August 2016. Companies are mostly concerned about the ongoing tariff tensions, labor resources, and the direction of the economy. New order growth slipped to a three-year low while the pace of job creation was the weakest since February 2014. This follows the weak performance of the IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI since April. The purchasing managers' index (PMI) data remains an essential factor to watch in the future to see if a trend develops.

To catch this round of bullish tailwind in this sector, consider adding these ETFs in your portfolio.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) offers exposure to the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. It's an appealing option for investors who want to adopt the sector rotation strategy or gain exposure towards this part of the U.S. market that could perform well during recovery. It offers the best liquidity within this sector and the largest AUM in the broad consumer discretionary ETFs category at $14.2 billion, making it a popular choice for investors who want to establish or liquidate a position quickly. XLY also offers impressive cost efficiency with an expense ratio of 0.13% and a reasonable exposure with 65 holdings, including Amazon(21.87%), Home Depot(11.22%), and Mcdonald' s(6.82%).

The 1-year return is 15.39%, the 3-year return is 17.38%, and the 5-year return of 15.47%, with a trailing 12 months dividend rate of 1.28%.

Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF(RCD) seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary, a benchmark that measures the performance of the domestic consumer discretionary sector equity market. It's an excellent option for investors to tilt exposure towards a high beta industry, with anticipation of a bull market. This benchmark is an equal-weighted index in which the component companies receive approximately equal allocations. This results in exposure that is more balanced than other relatives such as XLY. The equal-weighted method is believed by some investors to add value over the long term. There's a higher fee of 0.40% associated with implementing this exposure, though it's still extremely cost-efficient compared to most mutual funds.

The 1-year return is 9.30%, the 3-year return is 8.79%, and the 5-year return of 7.97%, with a trailing 12 months dividend rate of 1.73%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That’s why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn’t enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I’ve managed to become an award-winning author, and I’m sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.