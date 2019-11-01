Chipotle: Plenty Of Upside Left In This Growth Story

As Chipotle’s (CMG) recent Q3 suggests, its management team’s focus on driving top-line growth has panned out well. Since new CEO Brian Niccol took the helm, the company has implemented a variety of initiatives to improve throughput, drive product innovation, optimize the digital strategy and so on. As a result, same-store sales (SSS) has already shown promise at this early stage despite the challenging competitive environment within fast-casual.

Though much of the headline-grabbing initiatives focus on driving sales, there are also plenty of underappreciated opportunities to drive margins - the 'second make line' should not only increase throughput but also relieve labor cost pressure, while ongoing enhancements to the supply chain should boost margins as well. In addition, refreshing the company’s brand and culture is another core element of the Chipotle turnaround.

With the turnaround well underway, I believe fair value lies at $1088 based on a 1.6x PEG multiple (implied ~64x PE multiple) on forward calendar earnings per share (EPS) of ~$17. Shares offer additional upside from buybacks -- the company’s balance sheet is debt-free, and thus, there could be room for greater shareholder return going forward.

Strong 3Q Confirms Turnaround Traction

Chipotle posted strong comps for Q3, at 11%, of which traffic was the key contributor at 7.5% while pricing and mix contributed 2% and 1.5%, respectively. The Q3 comp was consistent with prior quarters -- on a nine-month basis, comps reached 10.3%, with average restaurant sales also rising to $2.2. million.

Per management, the rising digital contribution has been the key driver of comps.

Our comp of 11% was driven by an acceleration in transactions as nearly 7.5% of the comp came from greater guest visits. The higher average check includes a price impact of about 2% and a mix contribution of roughly 1.5%, driven predominantly by digital orders which have a higher average check.

In addition to the company’s digital strategy, Chipotle’s marketing and product innovation efforts have also been positive contributors. Upcoming initiatives could further build on the momentum, e.g., the limited time carne asada offer along with the opportunity in loyalty (membership has reached 7 million), which will likely filter through to the PnL in the near future.

The strong margin performance was driven by lower opex, particularly in food, beverage, and packaging costs, which reached 33.2% of revenue in 3Q19 (vs 33.4% in 3Q18). Labor (26.6% in 3Q19 vs 27.2% in 3Q18) and occupancy costs (6.5% in 3Q19 vs 7.1% in 3Q18) also declined as a % of revenue, boosting margins.

The Outlook is Bright Despite Potential 4Q Cost Pressures

For FY19, management has guided to the upper end of the high-single-digit range, with some new openings set to be shifted out to FY20, bringing FY19 new unit opening guidance to 140 -155 new restaurants. Part of the reason for the delay is the addition of “Chipotlanes” to new end cap units for digital order pickups.

We could see some cost pressures in Q4 however, which could depress margins, e.g., as marketing and food costs ramp, with the cost of sales reaching the low-to-mid 33% range, labor costs reaching the high 26% range, and marketing investment “at or slightly above” 4%. Meanwhile, G&A expenses will reach ~ $75 million with stock compensation ~$25mm. Key drivers for 4Q margins will likely be marketing and food cost -- avocado and carne asada costs will be key data points to watch along with protein price trends across the supply chain.

Labor costs are less of a worry in 4Q, given the delayed new openings. Though the turnaround is still at its early stages, unit economics appear strong, and there could be plenty of opportunity for further buildout ahead – management’s plans to accelerate to 150-165 new units next year should drive average unit volumes (AUVs) closer toward the former ~$2.5 million peak in 2014.

Digital remains a bright spot

Chipotle’s digital strategy has been a bright spot thus far – digital contribution reached $257m for Q3 alone, higher than all of 2016. Management now has its sights set on digital reaching the $1 billion mark:

This quarter, digital sales grew 88% year-over-year to $257 million and represented 18.3% of sales during the seasonally slower summer quarter for digital. And we're knocking on the door of digital becoming a $1 billion business.

With the addition of a digitally enhanced second make line in all restaurants (2,470 units or 97% of the system) and new units, digital should remain a key driver for the quarters to come.

Valuation

While shares have traded at a median PEG of ~2x historically, I believe the case is strengthening for shares to trade at a premium as the company continues to deliver on its margin and return targets. Though the food safety overhang remains a lingering concern for some investors, the lack of cases thus far has strengthened the long-term bull case for shares – buoyed by top-line momentum; the company looks set to recover to pre-incident levels.

Applying a target PEG of ~1.6x (adjusted for conservatism) to a projected long-term EPS growth rate of ~40%, I derive a target multiple of ~64x. Applying a ~64x multiple on CY20 EPS of ~$17 yields a target price of $1088.

Conclusion

Chipotle’s new management team has defied the odds, reinvigorating top line through a variety of new initiatives, e.g., throughput, product innovation, digital, etc. The strong traction, confirmed by the strong 3Q results, confirms my belief that growth is at an inflection point despite the rising competition in fast-casual.

Shares trade at a lofty multiple, and deservedly so, given the high growth potential. Assuming a ~1.6x fwd PEG multiple on CY20 EPS of ~$17, I believe fair value lies at $1088/share. Positive catalysts include share buybacks and increased shareholder return going forward (note that Chipotle has a debt-free balance sheet).

