November Arrives For Natural Gas - 2 Weeks Left Before Stocks Begin To Decline

The natural gas market is now coming to the end of the 2019 injection season. Over the coming weeks, the weather conditions across the United States will change, winter will arrive, and the demand for heating will rise.

Natural gas is a primary source of energy in the United States. Massive discoveries of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US have increased the supply side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. At the same time, technological advances in fracking have made it less expensive and easier to extract the gas from the crust of the earth. Since necessity is the mother of invention, technology has also expanded the demand side of the equation. Natural gas replaced coal when it comes to power generation in the US. The ability to turn gas into a liquid has expanded the addressable market for natural gas, which now travels around the world by ocean vessel. Natural gas in its physical form is combustible. The price action in the futures market is also incendiary at times as the energy commodity has exploded and imploded routinely since it began to trade on the NYMEX division of the CME in 1990.

Last year, the price exploded to the highest level since 2014, during November, when it rose to a peak at $4.929 per MMBtu. This year, as we are now at the start of the winter season, the price is at a low level. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) are tools for those who wish to take leveraged risks in the energy commodity without entering into the futures market.

The peak season for demand is almost here

It is cold here in Las Vegas. This week, the temperature dipped into low 30s, and it snowed in parts of the mid-west. While the official beginning of the winter season is still weeks away, we turned the clocks back an hour last weekend across many parts of the United States. When it comes to natural gas, the demand for heating is starting to rise, and soon injections into natural gas storage will become withdrawals.

Early November is always a time of the year when uncertainty peaks in the natural gas futures arena. November futures have already rolled to December, and the primary driver of the price of the energy commodity will be if temperatures are above or below average levels over the coming weeks and months. Uncertainty in markets tends to lead to a higher degree of price variance.

The price was too low

In early August, when the winter season was months away, rising stockpiles and record production took the price of nearby natural gas futures on NYMEX to the lowest level since 2016. The price of the energy commodity hit a low at $2.029 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price came close to the $2 per MMBtu level, but rejected the early August low and rose to a high at $2.71 in mid-September. It was too early for a significant rally in mid-September, so the price fell to what turned out to be a higher low at $2.187 per MMBtu in early October.

Last week, in a sign that the prospects that the cold winds of winter would soon descend on the US, the price rose to a slightly higher high at $2.738, and was trading at around $2.70 as of Friday, November 1. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were just above neutral territory as the market prepares to enter the winter months. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market on NYMEX was at 1.193 million contracts at the end of last week. In 2018, during the final week of October, the metric stood at over 1.5 million contracts as the price was on its way to almost $5 per MMBtu. The lower level of open interest this year compared to last could be a function of the price volatility over the past year that took the price from the highest level since 2014 to the lowest since 2016. While price variance tends to attract speculators to the natural gas futures market, it appears that market participants have lowered risk profiles as November 2019 gets underway. The weekly measure of historical price volatility at 47.32% last Friday was significantly higher than over the past months, but around the same level as last year at this time. In December 2018, the price variance metric rose to almost 75% as uncertainty peaked.

The most recent low at under $2.20 per MMBtu was too low going into the winter season, and the price corrected and was over 40 cents per MMBtu higher on the continuous futures contract at the end of last week.

Stocks are higher than last year, but below a record level

In 2018, natural gas inventories peaked at 3.247 trillion cubic feet, which was the lowest level in years. The early cold temperatures last November and low level of stockpiles combined to create a potent bullish cocktail for the price and send it to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu during the week of November 12, 2018. This year, inventories are at a significantly higher level going into the peak season of demand.

Source: EIA

The chart shows that the EIA reported that stockpiles rose by 89 billion cubic feet for the week ending on October 25. At 3.695 trillion cubic feet, inventories in storage are 17.8% above last year's level and 1.4% above the five-year average for this time of the year.

In 2015 and 2016, stocks rose to a record high at over the four tcf level. With approximately two weeks to go in the injection season, we need to see an average injection of over 152 bcf to reach four tcf. We will head into the winter season with stocks appreciably above last year's level, but below the record amount in storage seen in 2015 and 2016.

The prospects for the price over the coming weeks

The path of least resistance for the price of natural gas is now in the hands of Mother Nature. The futures market will move higher and lower with the weather forecasts over the coming weeks.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The forward curve of the NYMEX natural gas futures market over the coming winter months shows that the peak price was at $2.751 per MMBtu in January on Friday, November 1. The price was almost $2.20 below the November 2018 peak. I continue to expect at least one rally to test the $3 per MMBtu level based on the fickle nature of the weather over the coming weeks, but it could be a bumpy ride.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December futures illustrates the recent rally that lifted price momentum and relative strength over neutral territory. Technical resistance stands at $2.738, last week's high, and at $2.884, the peak from mid-September.

Buying price weakness and taking profits on rallies could continue to be the optimal approach to the natural gas market over the coming weeks. With the open interest metric approaching the lowest level since September, any weather surprises could cause a herd of buyers or sellers to return to the volatile energy commodity over the coming days and weeks. Volatility creates a paradise for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets. When it comes to natural gas, price variance during the winter months tends to be the norm rather than the exception.

Short-term leveraged ETNs for trading in the natural gas market

I have been trading the GASL leveraged product over the recent weeks with tight stops. The price range in GASL since $5.88 and $7.95 since October 21. The triple leveraged product that holds many of the leading natural gas-producing equities typically moves higher and lower with the price of natural gas futures.

The most direct route for a risk position on the long or short side of the natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the future arena, The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product and its bearish counterpart DGAZ follow the price of the energy commodity higher and lower. UGAZ and DGAZ are only appropriate for short-term positions because the price of leverage is significant time decay.

The fund summary for UGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGAZ has net assets of $540.28 million, trades an average of 16.7 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.65%. The price of December natural gas futures rose from $2.415 on October 23 to a high at $2.738 on October 31 or 13.4%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that UGAZ appreciated from $12.34 to $17.30 per share or over 40% over the same period. DGAZ offers market participants similar leverage when the price of natural gas drops.

The coming weeks are likely to be highly volatile when it comes to the natural gas futures market. UGAZ and DGAZ, along with GASL, are short-term leveraged tools that can enhance returns for those who wish to participate in the natural gas market without dipping a toe into the futures market.

