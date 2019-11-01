Evans Bancorp: Strong Performer, But Looking Elsewhere For Higher Yield

Evans Bancorp has a dividend yield of 2.8%, which is below the 4.0% threshold we use for community banks when screening.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) is a publicly traded community bank in western New York. The company has over $1.46b in Total Assets (as of 9/30/19). So the bank is in the sweet $1b - $5b asset size range that we (the Dividend Diplomats) love. Today, we will perform a dividend stock analysis to determine if the company is an undervalued dividend growth stock that meets all of our investing criteria.

Financial Review

Evans Bancorp released the third quarter operating results on October 24, 2019. So the results are pretty recent. The results in the earnings release were spectacular. The bank reported record net income and strong deposit and earnings growth. There are a lot of numbers to unpack, so I'll start by reviewing the company's income statement.

To start, the company's net interest income increased 13% compared to the same reporting period last year. The bank experienced strong loan growth and interest rate increases over the last 12 months, which is the primary driver of this increase. Loans increased by $64,226,000 from $1,155,566,000 to $1,219,792,000, or 5.5%, as of 9/30/18 and 9/30/19, respectively. This percentage didn't jump off the chart when reviewing it, so I was surprised to read that net interest income increased 13%.

This was until I saw the increased in the loan portfolio's yield; then it all made sense. The bank's loan portfolio yield increased significantly over a 12 month period. From 4.81% as of 9/30/18 to 5.16% as of 9/30/19. The following table from the company's earnings release discloses the bank's loan portfolio yield. The far column on the right is 9/30/18 and the column on the right is 9/30/19. Each sequential quarter fills the remaining of the table.

I find this chart fascinating for a couple of reasons. First, think about the interest rate environment this year. While rates increased at the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019, rates began to decrease as the rest of the year unfolded. But the rate decreases didn't matter for Evans Bancorp, as their portfolio rate increased! I will be very curious to see if this yield remains this high going forward. Because I would imagine that many borrowers, commercial and residential, would refinance to lower available rates. But for now, the company is enjoying the increased net interest income and net income that as a result of this loan growth and increase in average yield.

The interest income isn't the only aspect of the income statement I wanted to review. Next, I looked at the bank's non-interest expense. Since the bank is experiencing strong balance sheet and interest income growth, I would expect that the company is incurring additional expenses to achieve this growth - increased personnel, branches, etc. Total non-interest expense, compared to last year, has only increased 7% compared to last year. This is exactly what I wanted to see. As the bank's income growth rate is over double their increase in non-interest expense (this does not include deposit expenses).

Moving to the balance sheet, the story for Evans Bancorp is loan growth. I demonstrated that earlier in the section. In some cases, loan growth can lead to decreasing asset quality. This would occur if the bank is sacrificing quality to achieve loan growth. That is not the case for Evans Bancorp. In fact, their asset quality is improving. Non-performing loans decreased from $23,090,000 at 9/30/18 to $13,83,000 at 9/30/18. Their non-performing to total loans ratio decreased from 2.00% to 1.31% during the same period. Clearly, loan quality is improving at the bank. This is exactly what investors want to see at the institution.

Lastly, I quickly wanted to highlight the company's capital ratios. The company is considered "well capitalized." Per management in the earnings release, the company's "Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.11% at September 30, 2019 compared with 9.99% at June 30, 2019 and 9.60% at September 30, 2018." Like the company's income and loans, their capital ratios are growing over the comparable periods as well.

Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener

The operating numbers look strong for Evans Bancorp. Record earnings, strong loan/yield growth, improving loan quality, and nice capital ratios. Now, let's move on and run Evans Bancorp through the Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener.

The Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, I will use the company's 10/29/19 close price of $37.02/share, annualized EPS of $3.56/share, and an annual dividend of $1.04/share. Further, I would want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), and a dividend yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields).

1.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - This metric is used to see if the company is undervalued. According to my source, the S&P 500 P/E ratio is 22.59. Man is it crazy how the S&P 500 continues to rise over the months! EVBN's 10.39X ratio is much lower than the broader market. Based on other recent dividend stock analyses we have performed oer community banks, it appears that EVBN's P/E ratio is trading below their P/E ratio as well (See ISBA's analysis for example, where we calculated a P/E ratio of 11.44X). EVBN passes this metric of the screener and the parameters outlined above.

2.) Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and ability to continue growing their dividend going forward. Ideally though, we like to see companies with a payout ratio of at least 40%. EVBN's payout ratio is 29.2%. EVBN passes this metric, and man, would we love to see some more dividend growth from the company.

3.) Dividend Yield - The current dividend of $1.04/share equates to a yield of 2.80%. The yield isn't as high as I like for a community bank. Given the fact that the company's payout ratio is less than 30%, I think the company has plenty of room to quickly increase their dividend. It would be awesome if management could increase that yield to 4.0% or higher. But man, the company has a long way to go before reaching that 4.0% mark.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - Now, this has been fun to review for Evans Bancorp. I've already discussed how the company has a low payout ratio, especially for a community bank. I've also discussed how the company still has plenty of room to grow their dividend and I would love to see management aggressively increase their dividend to exceed 3.5%. The reality is that management is already aggressively increasing their dividend.

Evans Bancorp only pays a semi-annual dividend. The bank announces their annual dividend increase in February. The company has increased their dividend since 2014. Their last three annual dividend increases were 12%, 15%, and 5%, respectively. So it appears that management acknowledged that they could be more aggressive with returning capital to shareholders over the last few years. Seeing this recent trend makes me feel a lot better about the company's intent to continue increasing their dividend, especially since their payout ratio is so low and the company's performance is great. However, the one downside is that the company doesn't have the longest consecutive annual dividend increase streak.

Summary

Overall, I like Evans Bancorp a lot. Man this conclusion is going to bother me. The company's operating performance is excellent, as discussed earlier. The company has a strong earnings, asset growth, and capital ratios. Further, the company performed very well in our stock screener, as the company's P/E ratio and dividend payout ratio are well below the thresholds outlined above.

However, there were two metrics in our stock screener that are causing me to pass on investing in the company today. First, the company's dividend yield is well below the 4.0% dividend yield that we like to see when investing in a community bank for our dividend portfolio. Second, management's dividend increase streak is not that long (5 years). Sure, there has been strong dividend growth over the last year. But will that continue into the future. The company's metrics indicate that the company has the opportunity to do so, but I'd like to see another couple years of strong dividend growth before reaching that conclusion.

If the company were to suddenly increase their dividend yield, or the price were to drop significantly, I would initiate a position in the bank. Unfortunately, at their current price levels, that day won't be today.

What are your thoughts about Evans Bancorp? Do you like the bank's current dividend yield? Or were you hoping for a higher yield? Would you invest based solely on the company's operating performance?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.