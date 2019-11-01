Phillips 66 Shows Its Biggest Strength

Phillips 66 (PSX) has recently released its quarterly results, which show that it can generate reliable levels of earnings and cash flows. I believe the Houston, Texas-based company’s earnings will likely grow in the future as it brings several midstream projects online, starting from the current quarter, which will enable it to continue rewarding shareholders with dividends and buybacks.

Beaumont Terminal, Nederland, Texas. Image: Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

Earnings Recap

Phillips 66, the diversified energy company which owns oil refining, marketing, chemicals, and midstream assets, booked a profit of $1.4 billion, or $3.11 per share, on an adjusted basis, for the third quarter which was nearly flat as compared to last year. The profit, however, was substantially higher than the analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.59 per share, as per IBES data from Refinitiv. The company captured favorable margins at the marketing segment. The refining profits (adjusted) dropped by 34% due to higher turnaround costs and a decrease in crack spreads in some key regions. But its midstream segment achieved record levels of adjusted earnings in the transportation and NGL businesses. The chemical business, particularly CPChem, delivered strong levels of cash flows.

Phillips 66 also generated robust levels of $1.8 billion of cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital, which were enough to fund capital expenditures and investments of $867 million. From this, we can estimate that the company generated free cash flows of $946 million ($1.8Bn-$$867Mn). The company then used excess cash to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. Phillips 66 distributed a total of $841 million among shareholders in the third quarter as dividends and buybacks.

Earnings Commentary & Looking Ahead

Phillips 66 showed the strength of its diversified portfolio of energy businesses in the third quarter which can produce solid levels of profits and cash flows, despite setbacks. The third quarter wasn’t a great period for the company’s refining business which has historically been its largest segment in terms of earnings. Although Phillips 66 witnessed healthy levels of crude oil utilization rate of 97% and clean product yield of 84%, both of which were in-line with the previous quarter, it booked higher levels of turnaround costs and weak margins in some key markets (such as the Gulf Coast and the Central Corridor). This hurt the refining profits which dropped to $839 million. But Phillips 66’s other energy businesses picked up the slack, particularly the midstream and marketing units where profits surged by 41% and 29% respectively.

Image: Author

Moreover, Phillips 66 also showed that it can continue generating strong levels of cash flows which will be used to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks, even as profits at one of its core businesses come under pressure. As mentioned earlier, Phillips 66 ended the third quarter with excess cash flows which the company returned to shareholders as $439 million of share repurchases and $402 million of dividends.

Looking ahead, the energy industry continues to face some macroeconomic headwinds. The oil prices have remained weak and volatile, with the price of the US benchmark WTI crude largely staying below $56 a barrel since July. Although the commodity crossed $60 in September following an attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the gains were short-lived as the Kingdom quickly restored supplies. The US-China trade war has weighed on oil demand and shale oil production from the US keeps rising. Meanwhile, the global economic growth has been losing its steam, creating further pressure on oil prices. The world’s economy is expected to expand by 3% this year, down from 3.6% in 2018 and 3.8% in 2017 as trade and geopolitical tensions escalate, according to the IMF. Oil has received support from OPEC and its allies who have held back production but it is unclear if the group will agree on cutting production further in 2020 if the market’s fundamentals weaken.

In this uncertain environment, Philips 66 is one of the few energy companies that have clear visibility for future growth. The company has no direct exposure to commodity prices and will benefit from the growing levels of oil production in the US. Its MLP Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) has been constructing the Gray Oak Pipeline which is capable of shipping 900,000 bpd of crude oil from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford in Texas to the Texas Gulf Coast market. Phillips 66 Partners has nearly finished work on Gray Oak and the line will be placed into service in the current quarter. Gray Oak will connect with several terminals along the Gulf Coast, including the South Texas Gateway terminal which is 25% owned by Phillips 66 Partners. The terminal, which includes two deepwater docks, will come online by mid-2020. Phillips 66 is also expanding the crude oil storage capacity of its Beaumont terminal (pictured above) by 2.2 million barrels. The company expects to complete this project by the first quarter of next year.

Phillips 66 is also building three fractionators at Sweeny Hub in Texas, each with a capacity of 150,000 bpd. Two fractionators will start-up in Q4-2020 while the third will get completed by Q2-2021. These three plants will increase Sweeny Hub’s fractionation capacity from just 100,000 bpd currently to 550,000 bpd. Furthermore, Phillips 66 has added two new pipelines to its project backlog – Liberty and Red Oak – both of which will be 50% owned and operated by the company and are slated for an H1-2021 startup. Phillips 66 is also mulling about developing two major petrochemical projects by partnering with Qatar Petroleum and will make a final investment decision in the near future.

I believe Phillips 66 is well-positioned to significantly grow midstream volumes in the coming quarter as it brings the above-mentioned projects online. That should drive the company’s earnings and cash flows growth. This puts Phillips 66 in a great position to continue reporting robust levels of free cash flows which will flow back to shareholders as dividends and buybacks.

Phillips 66 currently offers a dividend yield of 3.07%, which is higher than the S&P-500 average of 2% and slightly above the company’s five-year average of 2.90%. The company increased dividends this year by 12.5% and has initiated a $3 billion repurchase program, which signals that it will continue returning capital to investors. The company’s long-term plan is to return 40% of the operating cash flows to investors and reinvest the remainder in the business.

What I also like about Phillips 66 is that it benefits from having a strong balance sheet, marked by low levels of debt and ample liquidity. At the end of the third quarter, Phillips 66 carried $11.9 billion of debt which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 44% whereas a number of major midstream companies, including Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) and Kinder Morgan(KMI), have a higher leverage ratio of more than 50%. Phillips has cash reserves of $2.27 billion which can be used to meet any short-term funding needs, although this may not be required considering the company self-funds its operations with internally generated cash flows.

Shares of Phillips 66 have performed well this year, posting gains of almost 38%, easily outperforming the energy industry (XLE) and the S&P-500 (SPY) which climbed by 4%% and 22% respectively in the same period. I believe Phillips 66 stock will likely continue to outperform as it grows earnings and generates free cash flows. However, the company’s shares are currently hovering close to 52-week highs of $119.08, although shares are still priced at a reasonable 13.25x forward earnings, slightly above the sector median of 12.76x, as per data from Seeking Alpha essential. I think this is still a decent price for a high-quality energy stock, but value hunters should wait for a dip before buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.