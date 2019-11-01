ConocoPhillips: This Is What I Call Delivering

On October 5, 2019, ConocoPhillips announced a 38% increase in the quarterly dividend and expects to repurchase $3 Billion of Shares in 2020.

Net income increased to $3.056 billion, or $2.74 per share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings were $914 million or $0.82 per share.

Image: ConocoPhillips facility in Eagle Ford.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (COP) is the world's largest independent oil and gas producer. It is particularly suited for a long-term investment for numerous reasons that I will attempt to explain in this article.

The company's broad assets portfolio and supportive projects pipeline make it a strong contender as a long-term investment. It is the reason why I have combined ConocoPhillips with my six oil supermajors even if the company cannot be considered as an "oil integrated supermajor" after spinning off Phillips 66 (PSX) in 2012.

The group includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP Plc (BP), Total S.A. (TOT), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Equinor (EQNR), and Chevron (CVX) that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

Below, I have indicated the chart comparing the seven companies in terms of Market Capitalization and dividend yield.

However, for the dividend yield, the net after-tax for US investors will be lower for two companies. Equinor with a ~28% discount and Total with a ~13% discount.

The fundamental investment thesis is simple with ConocoPhillips. One constant element that remains is that ConocoPhillips is producing stable earnings and steady free cash flow. The third quarter of 2019 is another confirmation.

Thus, I consider the stock as a long-term investment. However, oil prices are very unpredictable due to continual geopolitical instability worldwide, which exacerbates volatility. For this crucial reason, I recommend always trading short term about 30% of your COP holding to be able to profit from the short-term volatility.

Quick Presentation

ConocoPhillips holds a global asset portfolio embracing five different locations of the globe, with world-class assets producing 1,366K Boe/d in 3Q'19 (including Libya).

Source: COP presentation

ConocoPhillips - 3Q'19: Financials And Trend - The Raw Numbers

ConocoPhillips 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Revenues in $ Billion 8.50 9.45 9.67 9.15 7.95 7.76 Total Revenues in $ Billion 9.24 10.17 10.36 10.06 8.38 10.09 Net Income in $ Billion 1.64 1.86 1.87 1.83 1.58 3.06 EBITDA $ Billion 4.23 4.59 4.47 4.47 3.71 5.24 EPS diluted in $/share 1.39 1.59 1.61 1.60 1.40 2.74 Cash from operations in $ Billion 3.34 3.41 3.78 2.89 2.89 2.34 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 2.00 1.60 1.62 1.64 1.73 1.68 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,343 1,811 2,166 1,257 1,162 662 Total Cash $ Billion 6.01 6.68 7.63 8.27 8.51 10.05 Total Debt in $ Billion 15.0 15.0 15.0 14.9 14.9 14.9 Dividend per share in $ 0.285 0.305 0.305 0.305 0.305 0.305 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.1812 1.1727 1.1593 1.1465 1.1312 1.1133

Sources: Company release and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income. Total revenues and other were $10.093 billion in 3Q'19.

Net income increased to $3.056 billion, or $2.74 per share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings were $914 million or $0.82 per share. In my chart below are presented the details per regions:

Donald Wallette, the CEO, noted in the conference call that the better results were due to:

Higher LNG realizations and higher production volumes combined with lower overall costs to mitigate the impacts of reduced marker prices.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures)

Free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is again positive yearly and represents $5.247 billion ("ttm"). COP recorded third-quarter FCF of an estimated $662 million.

Free cash flow is one of the most critical indicators of strength when it comes to evaluating a long-term investment. The company needs to produce free cash flow imperatively to pay for the dividend, the buyback program, and pay off the debt. It did precisely that for the last eight quarters, which is an achievement.

One detail that seems odd and generalized to the whole oil industry is that the debt is not THE priority. With such free cash flow, ConocoPhillips should be able to pay off a significant part of its debt, but it is not what we have experienced, regrettably.

COP is indicating substantial financial numbers here, which should warrant an even more significant quarterly dividend, in my opinion. It is now $1.68 per share yearly or a yield of 3.04% after the recent increase.

The oil and gas producer has been divesting assets to focus on its U.S. shale assets and earlier this month, agreed to sell its northern Australian business to partner Santos Ltd. for $1.39 billion. It has used the asset sales to boost payouts to shareholders.

On October 5, 2019, ConocoPhillips announced a 38% increase in the quarterly dividend and expects to Repurchase $3 Billion of Shares in 2020.

The company also has spent $750 million to purchase stocks in 3Q'19 and indicated that $3 billion would be used to buy back share in 2020.

Donald Wallette said in the conference call:

On the strategic side earlier this month, we announced a 38% increase to our quarterly dividend which reflects the company's improved underlying financial strength, as well as our commitment to peer leading capital returns to shareholders. In addition, we repurchased $750 million of shares in the quarter and announced our plan to buy back $3 billion of shares in 2020.

3 - Detailed oil production in 1,366K Boep/d in Q3'19

Oil equivalent production was 1,366K Boep/d (including Libya) in the third quarter, up 8.3% from a year ago, and up 2.6% sequentially.

Note: The production above includes Libya (44k Boep/d).

Details Lower 48

Source: US Properties COP

Production in Lower 48 represents 34.3% or 469K Boep/d of the total output, including Libya. The Lower 48 includes the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware) and also the production from the Gulf of Mexico (See map above).

Production in the US shale is growing and is now 379K Boep/d for 3Q'19 up from 367K Boep/d in 2Q'19. Below are the global average oil equivalent prices realized by ConocoPhillips (crude oil, natural gas, NGL, and others). The global average oil equivalent price decreased by 18.4% from a year ago. In the fourth quarter of 2019, ConocoPhillips forecasts updated production after UK divestiture (see Outlook from Presentation below).

4 - Net debt is $4.85 billion in 3Q'19 Net debt is about $4.85 billion (total cash of $10.05 billion) in 3Q'19. Reducing the debt has been one priority for the company, and the net debt has been slightly decreasing during the last three quarters but not enough, in my opinion.

The company continues to receive cash from PDVSA from the ICC settlement and also the distribution from APLNG, which is Australia Pacific LNG, a joint venture between ConocoPhillips (37.5%), Origin Energy (OTCPK: OGFGF) (37.5%), and Sinopec (25%).

On September 2, 2019, the World Bank tribunal reduced ConocoPhillips' award for Venezuela expropriation.

A ConocoPhillips spokesman said the rectification lowered the award by $227 million and that the company "does not challenge" the action.

After the decision on September 2, the total award is now about $1.75 billion, with about $1 billion that remains to be paid.

as we do each quarter, we note the cash received during the quarter associated with the PDVSA settlement. To-date, we've received over $750 million related to the $2 billion settlement agreement reached in the third quarter of last year. (conference call)

6 - ConocoPhillips: Guidance 2019

Source: COP Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

ConocoPhillips posted better-than-expected third-quarter 2019 results mainly due to higher volumes from the company's unconventional assets and lower cost on purchased commodities.

A good move for COP was the 38% increase in dividend this quarter, which is still considered low if we compare to oil supermajors like Exxon Mobil or Chevron.

Overall, the company presents an excellent business model and is set to outperform the whole sector. In spite of a solid balance sheet, COP is directly correlated to oil prices, which are volatile and unpredictable. I recommend trading the short term with about 30% of your long-term position.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) I do not agree with Finviz here. COP is forming a rising channel pattern with line support at about $55 and line resistance at $58.40. The short-term strategy is to add around $55 or lower, assuming a constant oil price and sell about 30% gradually between $58 and $59.

Assuming a bullish price of oil, COP could eventually cross line resistance (breakout) and retest $61, at which point I recommend selling part of your position as well. On the other hand, if the stock support is not holding, then the next support is around $51-$51.50, at which point I recommend buying the stock.

COP is an excellent proxy for oil, and any decision should be taken in correlation with oil price outlook. Thus, watch oil prices like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.