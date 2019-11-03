Why Bears Continue To Get Apple Wrong

Today, I take a closer look at these two arguments, and conclude that bears have been disregarding important points in their analyses.

The bear case for Apple seems to be mostly grounded on (1) the current iPhone cycle that has yet to prove successful, and (2) rich valuations.

A couple of days after Apple (AAPL) released a strong earnings report, expert analyses continued to pour in. While most comments have been overwhelmingly positive for good reasons, the bearish (or at least unenthusiastic) argument also has been presented.

The one that caught my attention the most was that of closely-followed Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. On CNBC, he maintained his neutral position toward the stock, anchoring his argument on two key factors: (1) the new iPhone cycle is far from being a confirmed success, with ASPs likely to drop year-over-year, and (2) the stock currently trades at the high end of the historical valuation range.

Credit: 9to5Mac

From what I can see, the increasingly rare bearish case on AAPL tends to lean on these two talking points more often than not. But I believe bears may be getting the whole story wrong.

Well-balanced product portfolio

First, specifically to the concerns over the 2019-2020 iPhone refresh cycle, early evidence anticipated what the fiscal 4Q19 earnings report eventually confirmed: Apple's smartphones have been selling well. Some of the reasons cited for the early success of the iPhone 11 family include the appeal of the new color cases, carrier promotions (anecdotally, I have just received a free device for doing a phone line switch, with the upgrade cost being covered by the service provider) and payment plans in select global markets.

The other reason is what I consider to be a positive while bears see it as a negative due to the impact to ASP: More accessible prices, including the introduction of a $699 model that replaces the more expensive iPhone XR. As I have mentioned before, "the pricing strategy reminds me a bit of Apple's very successful move into the mid-tier market with the more affordable and smaller iPhone SE, in 2016. When it happened, Apple experienced a remarkable turnaround in sales growth and share price," as depicted in the graph below.

Source: graph by YCharts

But maybe more important than the case for or against the current iPhone cycle is the fact that Apple has become less dependent on the success of this particular device. This is an observation that I have been making for a while, and that can be best illustrated in the graph below.

While a bit more than half of Apple's total revenues came from iPhones in fiscal 2019, the ratio has come down from nearly two thirds in the previous few years. The very fast-growing Watch, AirPod and high-margin service businesses have been filling the gap. Therefore, to lean too heavily on year-by-year iPhone upgrade cycles may not be the best way to think about the company's longer-term prospects, in the grand scheme of things.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Stock deserves richer valuations

Regarding the second bearish argument, the graph below supports the idea that AAPL is valued richly compared to recent trends. On a forward basis, P/E and EV/EBITDA have just topped October 2018 levels, while trailing P/E and price to FCF have not been this rich since 2014 at least.

But looking at the numbers below without enough context can be misleading.

As discussed above, Apple is slowly transforming from a hardware-centric company operating in the increasingly competitive and maturing smartphone space to one that's better diversified across the product portfolio and, more importantly, services. Not only does Apple's services segment produce gross margins that are more than twice as high as those of physical products (64.1% vs. 31.6% in fiscal 4Q19), service revenues tend to be more stable and predictable, with a chunk of it coming from subscriptions.

It's hard to pick one or two perfect peers to Apple's services segment, since it looks more like a conglomerate of individual businesses: Apps, payments, media, etc. But companies like Netflix (NFLX), Salesforce.com (CRM), Adobe (ADBE) and Visa (V) present enough similarities to Apple's services that might make a peer analysis insightful. See graph below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Based on the information above, I find it reasonable to think of Apple's services as a standalone business that commands a higher valuation multiple - the peer group's valuation ranges from a forward P/E of 24.9x to 51.6x, while AAPL's multiple currently sits at 19.6x. As the Cupertino company shifts its business model closer to services, logic suggests that its total company earnings multiple should expand as a result.

Here's a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation:

The mix of service as a percentage of total revenues increased by five percentage points to 18% between fiscal 2017 and 2019.

Service as a percentage of total gross profits may have increased by ten percentage points instead, since services carry margins that are twice as high as products. The impact to net earnings is likely even greater, assuming operating leverage.

10% times the difference between a 35x earnings multiple on services (which is just short of the peer group average) and an estimated 15x multiple on products equals two P/E turns.

Therefore, comparing AAPL's multiples today to what they used to be a couple of years ago may lead to significant understatement of fair value - by $30 per share at the very least, in my opinion. While a P/E of nearly 20x may seem high historically, it's probably not as aggressive as some analysts seem to believe, given Apple's current business mix.

Key takeaways

I'm an AAPL bull, but not a blind stock fanatic. I understand that shares have had an impressive run of 70% since bottoming out in late December 2018, and that a "reversion to mean"-style pullback is not out of question. But fundamentally, the company has been executing superbly, even if not all of its segments (particularly the crucial iPhone) might be operating at peak performance.

Despite its size, Apple has been producing solid double-digit growth in segments that have become increasingly important for the company, including wearable devices and services. Should smartphones continue to recover as they have lately, either with the iPhone 11 or upcoming 5G device cycles, it's not unreasonable to expect EPS to grow at a high-teen to low-20s pace once again - an impressive feat for the most valuable publicly-traded company in the world.

I maintain my views, discussed back in early July, that AAPL is "my FAAMG stock for the rest of 2019." At least so far (see graph below), share price action has been supporting my convictions.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on AAPL (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.