Six Flags: Potential Buying Opportunity

In spite of this, I believe this to be a buying opportunity.

Much of this can be attributed to underwhelming Q3 report.

Six Flags has fallen by 17% in the last week.

Thesis

I believe at this time Six Flags (SIX) could be at a potential buying opportunity. Recent developments have sent Six Flags stock tumbling down ~17 %.

However, the company has strong fundamentals, balance sheet and is incredibly profitable. Furthermore, I believe new management will continue to reward investors with dividends and share buy-backs.

Company Background

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Source: Seeking Alpha Overview

Latest news

Michael Spanos has been appointed the new president and Chief Executive Officer of Six Flags. As of November 18th, 2019, Spanos will be taking the reins of the company. Previously, Mr. Spanos served as CEO of PepsiCo, AMENA, Asia, Middle East, and North Africa and has been credited, during his tenure, with achieving significant shareholder value through accelerated growth and increasing market share.

More information is readily available in the company's 8-K.

1. Why is SIX down?

Underwhelming Q3 report:

Perhaps the clearest and most recent source of concern is the underwhelming Q3 report, which further sets up SIX for a disappointing 2019.

Among other significant data, Q3 has produced:

3% increase in attendance to 14.0M guests in Q3 and a 1% drop in guest spending per capita.

Sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations revenue fell 26% as expected.

The company's Active Pass Base increased 2% Y/Y on more upselling of guests from single-day tickets and season passes. Deferred revenue for the quarter was a record $198M (+5% Y/Y).

Net income fell 2% and EPS was off by the same percentage.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 52.8% vs. 50.3% consensus.

Source: SA News

While the results by themselves don’t look terrible, we must take into consideration that they have significantly missed the expectations that were set.

EPS was missed by $0.20 and revenues fell short by $22.72M.

Change in Management:

Changes in management always leave a bitter-sweet taste in investors’ mouths. While this opens up the opportunity to new and improved business opportunities, it creates uncertainty and is a symptom that things aren’t running quite as smoothly as they should.

As of November 18th, Mike Spanos will take the reins of the firm. Mr. Spanos does indeed have a proven track record, but any assessment of what his tenure will be like at Six Flags would be purely speculative at this point.

Increased competition:

As a business in a capital-intensive industry, SIX is for the most part protected from competition. Start-up costs for a theme park are large, and there’s not much money to be made in competing with the already established brands.

However, this does not mean SIX is completely immune to competition. Here’s a look at the evolution of Six Flag’s market cap over the last 5 years.

Source: Macrotrends.com

Currently standing at 3.64B, this represents almost a 50% reduction from its 2017 peak of ~6B. Six flags has faced increasing competition from competitors like Cedar Fair (FUN) and Seaworld (SEAS).

Most recently and specifically, SIX has been threatened by a new theme/water park (American Dream) megacomplex built right in between Six Flag’s Great Adventure, in NJ, which started operating in March ‘19. The park offers several competitive advantages, being both closer to NJ and offering a wider range of services. While the park is not yet fully finished, this will put a dampener on Six Flag’s attendance at Great Adventure.

Recession fears:

One thing that could be harmful to SIX, is looming recession fears. Not so much because of the effect on attendance, but more so because of the effect on their financing.

Like I covered in my recent article on FUN, theme parks are somewhat recession-proof. However, if a recession did occur, this could significantly increase Six Flags financing costs and force them to deleverage.

Currently, Six Flags is leveraged at about a 4x ratio and has over 2 billion in long-term debt. A recession could force SIX into a deleveraging situation, much like the one it went through in the Great Recession. This would certainly damage the stock price, although it might also provide an excellent buying opportunity.

2. Why I like Six Flags

Solid earnings and balance sheet:

Despite any concerns investors may have, the truth of the matter is that SIX is a cash cow and has delivered increasing revenues streams year after year and, for the most part, the same can be said of profits as measured by EBITDA.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In terms of the balance sheet, SIX doesn’t appear to be in any trouble for the moment. As mentioned before, the majority of its debt is long-term and is for the most part covered by its assets.

The cost of revenue has remained constant throughout the last 10 years, while SG&A has been greatly reduced in the last 5 years in terms of revenue. In 2016, SG&A represented 22.06% of revenues. In 2018, this was 8.68%. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in consistent increases in operating revenues.

Strong brand name:

Six Flags is a household name in the U.S. From a business perspective, this has allowed SIx Flags to differentiate itself from the competition, and has allowed it to achieve higher margins than the competition.

Here’s a comparative analysis between six flags and a couple of its main competitors. FUN and Seaworld: (SEAS)

FUN SIX SEAS EBITDA Margin 34.61% 43.96% 28.32% Net Income Margin 12.03% 18.02% 7.24% Revenue 3 Year (OTCPK:CAGR) 4.04% 4.86% 0.82% N. Income 3 Year (OTCPK:CAGR) 4.82% 31.49% 69.53%

Data source: Seeking Alpha

In value investing, high margins are always something to look for. As we can see, not only does SIX boast a higher EBITDA and Net Income margin vis-a-vis its peers, it also has a sensational CAGR in net income.

Six Flags has been capable of consistently increasing its revenue and, more importantly, its net income. I don’t see this trend changing any time soon. SIX will be producing profits and paying out juicy dividends (fwd div yield 7.54%) for the foreseeable future.

Resilient Business model:

Six flags has shown that it’s recession-proof, and there’s not much fear that it will be subject to new competition.

Theme parks are by nature resilient. Even in recession times, people will trade down from more expensive vacations to visiting their local theme parks. Furthermore, Six Flags has a privileged position as a market leader and household name.

In terms of the industry as a whole, I believe there is room for the business to grow, as new generations move away from ownership and begin valuing experiences more.

After all, a day at Six Flags is highly Istagramable.

International expansion:

Six Flags has a solid plan for international expansion, establishing partnerships and building new theme parks around the world. This opens up possibilities for new revenue streams.

The following diagram put forth in the last Six Flags Q2 presentation sums it up nicely.

Source: Six flags Q2 presentation

Of course, this did not work out as planned. Like we mentioned above, sponsorship, international agreements, and accommodations revenue fell 26%.

However, I believe there is still a lot of potential for growth internationally, something that the new CEO can certainly help with.

Mike Spanos worked for the international division of Pepsi, covering the markets of Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Therefore, I believe Six Flags is in a good position to further its international expansion.

3. Conclusion

While Six Flags is experiencing some short-term underperformance, I believe the market is overreacting and the stock is undervalued.

The bottom line is, in terms of profitability, the company is great and is a safe guarantee of profits. Furthermore, this is a dividend-paying stock, with a great payout record. SIX has produced increasing revenues and net profit year after year. One bad quarter, or even year, is not enough to believe this trend is going to change I believe that new management will ensure that dividends continue and will continue to support the share price with buy-backs.

Lastly, is I mentioned earlier, I believe the market is overreacting to the latest Q3 report. The stock is currently valued at ~$431 The company is a safe value bet at least at $55. SIX is trading at a P/E GAAP (NYSE:TTM) of 13.72. Compare this so FUN’s P/E of 18. In fact, because of SIX’s privileged position in the market, it should be trading at premium rates.

Therefore, I think we could be looking at a 30% appreciation of the stock in the next year, somewhere around the $55-60 region

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.