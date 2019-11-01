Never Say Never On Oil Under $30

Is it impossible to see oil below $30 again? Never say never.

The Chinese economic growth has boosted the price of oil in terms of demand in recent years, but recent GDP data shows weak growth.

According to a Bloomberg Economics report, weak demand accounts for 70% of the decline of Brent crude since April this year.

We need to face it, as a nation we have a reliance on petroleum. - Lisa Murkowski

That reliance recently faded away. The energy sector (XLE) is facing a major crisis as long as oil prices remain depressed. Weak Chinese GDP and oversupply of crude are putting pressure on oil prices in the low $50 range.

As mentioned in one of the last Lead-Lag Reports, oil markets are retreating after spiking earlier this month when Saudi oil fields were attacked. Ample supply and lack of demand are putting pressure on prices.

That trend is not going to go away anytime soon. According to a Bloomberg Economics report, weak demand accounts for 70% of the decline of Brent crude since April this year. The trade war's impact is undeniable.

Chinese economic growth has boosted the price of oil in terms of demand in recent years, but current GDP data shows weak growth. So weak, that Q3 2019 growth was one of the weakest in the last 30 years.

In the meantime, inventories in the US are on the rise. The US-based Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates the rising inventories trend to continue.

On top of that, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reveals a stunning change in the capital cost in various energy-related sectors, with the trend continuing in 2019. Guess where the costs keep rising? Upstream oil and gas.

I recently emphasized the troubles in the oil market and argued for a bearish break. However, the perspective was short and medium term without looking at the bigger picture. I argued for the deflationary component of lower oil prices and the troubles that bring to central bankers and monetary policy.

As it turns out, oil does sit at an inflection point. A quick look at the last 20 years reveals a troubling trendline. For many, the price seems to coil for a break higher. That might be the case.

Can oil move below $40 again? Let's just not get carried away and observe that the price of oil simply kept forming lower lows and lower highs in the last decade.

The path of least resistance here is to try for a new lower low, possibly to below $30. It provides a nice trade from a risk-reward perspective: using $70 as invalidation and targeting $28. Not bad!

But there's another interesting setup to play based on the potential oil decline. That's XLE.

This is an ETF with heavy exposure to the oil market. From oil and gas exploration, transportation, refining, and drilling, everything is in there. The problem is that in the last decade, as the price of oil recovered, the energy sector formed a bearish reversal pattern.

Known in the technical space as a head and shoulders, it offers a better alternative to shorting oil. XLE sits at the possible neckline, with a break in sight.

A move below the $50 grants an entry that avoids false breakouts. Typically, the neckline of such patterns (the blue line) is retested, so that might provide a better entry-level on a pullback. But that's not mandatory.

The measured move is the distance from the highs to the neckline, projected from the later. Back above $63, and the setup is invalidated.

When the price of oil dropped from above $100 to below $30 during the 2014-2016 meltdown, no one believed such a move is even possible. But traders simply forgot the 2008 financial crisis drop, an even bigger one.

Is it impossible to see oil below $30 again? Never say never.

