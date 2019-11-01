TMAC Resources Inc. (OTC:TMMFF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. On behalf of my colleagues, I would like to welcome everyone to our third quarter 2019 conference call.

I would like to remind listeners that on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. We refer you to our cautionary statements in the news release issued on October 31, after the market closed and in the MD&A for the quarter filed on SEDAR and posted to our website. All forward-looking statements on this call are qualified by these cautionary statements. Also, please note that all dollar amounts mentioned in this conference call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

On the call today, we have Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gil Lawson, Chief Operating Officer; and Maarten Theunissen, Chief Financial Officer. Following the prepared remarks, they will be available to answer questions. This conference call is being webcast and will be available for replay on the website.

I will now turn the call over to Jason.

Jason Neal

Thank you Lisa and good morning everyone. On this call, we are going to cover quarterly operations and financials as well as provide an update on the status of our PFS that will be released in the first quarter of 2020. I will provide an overview in my introductory comments and then hand over to Gil and Maarten for elaboration.

In the third quarter of 2019, we reported a third consecutive quarter of earnings with net profit of $0.07 per share on revenue of $72.8 million with an average realizable price of $14.69 per ounce. EBITDA improved to $35.1 million from $26.2 million in the previous quarter. Cash flow from operations before working capital changes improved at $30.1 million from $19.9 million. Quarter end cash balance was $76.8 million which included $47.4 million of unrestricted cash. Our cash liquidity has never been stronger since we began operations.

Third quarter plant recoveries increased from 80% to 82%. However, quarterly production did not improve as plant seed was lower. Quarter-over-quarter cash costs were unchanged at $729 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs increased to $11.55 per ounce from $10.81 per ounce in the second quarter, up $74 attributed to an $89 increase in sustaining capital for an ounce to $343 from $254 related largely to the annual seal lift capital items. Q3 should always be the highest capital quarter because of the seal lift.

Gil will provide more color on operations, but I have a few comments to highlight our progress. We have seen operational improvements in the plant quarter-over-quarter. The availability of the gravity concentrators improved considerably as we progress through the quarter. As you would recall, this was a significant issue as we had ended the previous quarter with poor availability. The scavenger columns are being installed and commissioned during the fourth quarter to improve current resident absorption capacity. This is a significant step in improving plant performance and reducing the volatility of recoveries.

The mining rate for the third quarter was significantly higher at 1,450 tons per day which does not include the benefit of surface mining at Madrid, North Naartok East crown pillar. We have set a new quarterly record for development rates at 2,140 meters, 20% higher than the rate in the first half of the year. We are still recovering from decisions in 2017 to suspend underground mine development. But the 2 things that will help us re-establish a comfortable gap between the timing of development and production are increased underground development rates and the opening of the second underground mine at Madrid which we'll also address today. So these improvements in development rates are very important to reducing operational volatility.

The mining rate in the third quarter was lower at 9.2 grams per ton, given that we have now completed mining of the higher grade Doris Hinge zone that was the largest tonnage contributor. The largest tonnage contributor now is the Doris connector zone. First production tonnage from Doris BTD extension will, however, be a positive influence going forward as well as we will discuss later. There will be some influence from the Doris BTD East Limb in the fourth quarter but this area will be mined out in the first quarter of 2020. Last week we announced that construction has started on the Madrid North underground portal. The portal and underground development is targeting the Naartok West zone enabling access to the first production stopes in late 2020. Breaking ground on the Madrid underground portal is an important milestone that will provide both near term operational flexibility and enable medium-term potential growth alternatives that'll pay.

In the release of our operating results on October 15, we spoke to the need to produce 45,000 ounces in the fourth quarter to meet full year guidance. At the time of that release, we believe this was in our within our capability but also went through the areas where we needed delivery to achieve those targets. We are now however forecasting 25,000 to 35,000 ounces significantly as a result of recently rescheduling of the BTD East Limb production to maintain and re-establish a safe working environment.

While the Doris mine is characterized almost uniformly by outstanding ground conditions, the Doris BTD East Limb is unique as it is in contact with the underside of the diabase dyke, and we have had to undertake significant rehabilitation work after initial development. The highest grade portions of the BTD East Limb are at the end of the sequence and are now scheduled to be processed in the first quarter of 2020 as with the last dopes of the Doris Hinge zone, which was mined and processed earlier this year. The highest grade areas of the BTD East Limb also need to be blended for processing over a reasonable period and cannot be rushed through the plan.

With far less high-grade BTD East Limb material available in the fourth quarter, we will process lower grade stockpile and or more Naartok East crown pillar material. We take our guidance very seriously so I'm very disappointed to not be able to meet the initial annual production guidance. Practically how we manage our business is maximizing cash flow between sealers so the business value is not impaired by an ounce produced in January rather than December, for example. But obviously, I would prefer all of the things being equal to produce those ounces in December but we cannot deviate from the prominence of safety in the mine or risk sterilizing any of the best or in the Doris mine by re-sequencing to try and get more ounces in the fourth quarter.

I'm going to hand the call to Gil to cover operation followed by Maarten who'll discuss the financial results and the revised 2019 guidance before concluding with a brief discussion, which will include progress on our PFS and then Q&A.

Gil Lawson

Thank you, Jason, and good morning to all. I'll start with an update on plant performance for the quarter. In the third quarter of 2019, the plant processed an average of 1,710 tons per day at a grade of 8.8 grams per ton and achieved an average recovery of 82% which resulted in production of 36,290 ounces. Installation and commissioning of the surge bins including the crushing and grinding circuits were completed during the third quarter. The plant processed an average of 1,860 tons per day in August and September per mine, including an 11-day period that averaged nearly 2,200 tons per day.

The availability of the gravity concentrators improved over the third quarter, with utilization ranging from 79% to 94% in September for the individual concentrator unit. Poor resin performance led to an increase in the solution tails due to the resins not being able to sufficiently absorb all the gold from solution. Scavenger columns are being installed and commissioned during the fourth quarter to improve on current resin absorption capacity.

Underground mining production in the third quarter of 2019 was 1,450 tons per day of ore at a grade of 9.2 grams per ton, contained in 39,200 ounces of gold. This production includes 121,700 tons of ore at an average grade of 9.7 grams per ton, produced from long-hole stoping and seal development. Seal development contributed a further 11,300 tons at a grade of 3.6 grams per ton, which is considered to be incremental ore. Mine development productivity improved to 23.2 meters per day during the third quarter of 2019 compared to 20.2 meters per day achieved during the second quarter and 18.4 meters per day achieved in the first quarter. Development is getting closer to achieving our daily productivity targets. Several productivity improvement programs have been initiated and further improvements to development rates are expected during this fourth quarter.

Production ore from the Doris BTD East Limb that was expected to be mined in the fourth quarter will now be split between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, with the highest grade areas of the BTD East Limb now scheduled for the first quarter of 2020. The highest grade sections of the BTD East Limb ore is at the end of the mining sequence similar to Doris Hinge ore mined in the first half of 2019. The BTD East Limb is right at the underside of the diabase dyke and the mining sequence progressed towards the dyke and changed the ground stress environment of the stope. The ground conditions deteriorated and this zone is now requiring significant rehabilitation work after initial development to make this a safe working environment.

The Doris BTD extension now has ore development seals on 5 levels and a sixth recently commenced. The initial ore production from the long-hole stope is commencing in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Doris BTD zone is expected to be mined with a combination of long-hole and drift unfilled techniques, which is being defined through ore sealing and definition drilling. Given the value of the high-grade ore here we are balancing the objectives of ramping up tonnage quickly with efficiency and dilution control of a complex vein system.

First Doris production from the Madrid Naartok East crown pillar started in October 2019. Mining of the crown pillar is estimated to produce 91,875 tons of ore at a grade of 6.3 grams per ton in the first phase in 2019. The remainder will be mined in the first half of 2020. Plant seed from the Doris mine has been supplemented with the available stockpile material during the first 9 months of 2019 and will be supplemented further with material from the Naartok East crown pillar mining during the fourth quarter.

Slide 7 has a summary of operating statistics for the quarter. This is the data I have just gone through with a comparison of that same detail over prior quarters. You can see that we demonstrated improvements in some of our operating metrics this quarter and we remain focused on strengthening our performance going forward.

I'll now turn the call over to Maarten to touch on the financial results in the quarter.

Maarten Theunissen

Thank you, Gil and good morning everyone. Cash costs in the quarter were $729 per ounce sold, which is 12% lower than at the third quarter of 2018 and in line with the second quarter of 2019. Our sustaining costs increased to 5% to $1,155 per ounce sold during the third quarter, due to lower gold production sales resulting from lower grade process while processing more tons. As well as the usual increase in sustaining capital in the third quarter related to the equipment brought and of the sealers and sustaining capital projects incurred during the summer months.

As Jason discussed, with the change of the fourth quarter production range to 20,000 -- 25,000 to 35,000 ounces, full year production guidance is now estimated to be between 140,000 to 150,000 ounces, down from 160,000 ounces to 170,000 ounces previously. As a result, full year cash cost guidance is now $725 to $775 per ounce sold up from previously $650 to $700 per ounce sold. Only sustaining cost guidance is now $1,100 to $1,175 per ounce sold, up from $950 to $1,050 per ounce sold.

The reduction in production guidance required an adjustment to the cash cost in order sustaining cost guidance as the same expenditures are expected to be incurred with fewer ounces produced. In the second quarter, the board approved the purchase of $4 million of equipment required to commence underground development at Madrid. The equipment was brought up on the sealer, however, the board is not approved the commencement of the underground portal development as without committing to capital equipment for the C list, we would not reasonably have the option to begin the portal until after the 2020. The Board approved the commencement of support in Q3 requiring additional 6 million of expansion to be encouraging you for the additional expansion capital was added to the 2019 Capital guidance. As result, the 2009 expansion capital is now 40. We sold 37,500 during the quarter to proceed of saving 2.8 million an average price of $1,469 brown goes up decrease modestly from the second quarter revenue increases the higher margin due to idle price.

The net profit with iPhone was $0.7 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis. The counting for the Mavericks minute royalty agreement included a net profit of $5.5 million. On the side of criminal interest, cash flow from operating activities before working capital changes of 30.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of steady 8 million for the quarter was higher than the previous quarter, mainly due to high revenue from high gold prices. cash flow from operating activities have dropped more you know slower than the prior quarter due to the investment in consumable supplies and spare parts brought in with the NOC left. Capital expenditures were 34.8 million and revising the previous quarter due to equipment being brought in for Doris in Madrid on the see left and capital project activity increasing during the summer month. We ended the third quarter of 2019 of the cash balance of saving $6.8 million, of which $47.4 million was unrestricted, an increase of $32.8 million from the second quarter of 2019. The restricted cash balance which is restricted as it is posted up collateral for environmental rehabilitation obligation and future royalties to indeed organizations was 39.4 million at the end of September.

During September, 6 million of the demand bonds were transferred to the insurance company that requires 50% collateral, the insurance company further reduce the collateral to 40% resulting in the release of 1.6 million of the restricted cash balance. There is an opportunity to release additional funds as feedback demonstrates improve operational performance and improve financial position by reducing the amount of collateral required for demand bonds. I will now signal back over to Jason.

Jason Neal

Thank you very much, Martin. The first priority remains to build our cash flow margins and the first post supporting that objective is therefore continued focus on operational improvements in the plant. Our targets are intact at the paces improvements have been much lower than expected. The initiation of the Madrid North underground portal is a very important milestone. The second underground mine will produce important operational flexibility. And as we approach targets that relate to revenue generation throughput recovery grade, we have a greater ability to address unit cost performance or investment in drilling has nearly doubled in 2019 to 60,000 meters resource and reserve growth is essential to value creation potential at our company, or exploration strategy in 2019 is a combination of BT [ph] focused exploration and Doris a targeted program at Madrid to make better near term development decisions. Regional exploration programs including the results of our published that we have published near doors, but active on various projects across the belt, and in Boston is revitalization of a project that many believe is the crown jewel of hope vape [ph]. We are very close to our first Boston results and very excited to share that with you in the new year. Ultimately, we generate the best value for shareholders to long term investment and strategic planning and cross the belt while we drive near term improvements with our with equal vigor looking to the future. We're now scheduling the release of the PFS concurrently with their updated year in mineral reserves and resources. The PFS assumptions are an important input to the mineral resources and reserves statement and vice versa so concurrent releases required therefore we expect both disclosures to come in the first quarter of 2020.

The purpose of the PFS is to define the potential for improved shareholder value through future expansion and hope Bay. We've been evaluating two cases internally for increased processing rates in parallel to compare against the approach of our 2015 PFS. One of those approaches is focused on integrating an open pit with the underground plan and the second is seeking to maximize underground mine production through greater concurrent rather than sequential mind development or 2020. PFS will be based on the preferred single scenario. I'm really, really looking forward to the ability to be able to discuss this with our shareholders. It would be backwards to think that the replacement of the gecko plants is plant is driving that strategy. But when we review expanding our production we're evaluating both plants expansion and building a new larger conventional processing plant. Our main objective is to generate free cash flow in shareholder value through disciplined investment risk assessment and operating flexibility and does not displace the primary focus we have now on improving current operations. TMAC is in a unique position. We have an established doors underground mine, we're beginning development of our second underground line in Madrid and we're improving the existing processing plant. Any Brownfield expansion opportunity is an option, not a commitment, and therefore has a very different value and risk dynamic than a Greenfield project. The strength of being fully permitted for up to 6000 tons per day of production across the whole Bay belt versus the 2000 tons per day at doors with substantial established infrastructure, 21 years of reserves currently, with extraordinary potential to expand the established deposits and find new ones. And of course, currently being in production makes the ambitions that we have more achievable than otherwise. With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for the question and answer session. Thank you.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Tom Gallo with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Tom Gallo

Thanks. Good morning. I have two questions here. Firstly, can you please elaborate on what you call significant rehabilitation what exactly is involved there and maybe more importantly, sort of what happened to trigger that. And the second question on page three, you talk a little bit about the BTD. Extension, and how definition drilling is taking longer than expected due to the complexity of the vein system, can someone talk through the vein system and perhaps how it differs from the rest of the deposit?

Gil Lawson

Okay, we'll hear more about that. The -- in terms of the rehabilitation and when we say significant, what we mean by significant is more of a time a time aspect. The -- you know, the standard Ground Control, remediation is being applied for that screening and bolting without bolting machine. So, you know, when we're talking about investment dollars, let's say this would be 10s of thousands of dollars, but it's really a matter of time of having to go in, cut out the previous ground support, scale the ground to safety and then are supporting at what standard ground control. So significant means talk and related to our goal of achieving our guidance.

Now the dynamic of what caused the condition I'll speak to that a little bit I'll put my mining engineers hat on here. So what we had was a Stoke mining sequence moving up towards a flatline diet based diet. And in creating that as the self-mind up we created a receding pillar of the or is in the pillar obviously, as well and what we ended up I think happening we don't have a complete rock mechanics you know, back analysis done yet, but just from my experience, what I would say is that we put the area into a zone of relaxation and the rock started falling apart and the previous ground support is the ground serve unraveling around the previous round support making it unsafe to enter the scoping area. So, that would be my assessment of what drove this. And the one the one thing I'll make a common kind of theme is this, this particular event is really related to the, to the geometry and the situation of this particular sculpt. This is the only area in our entire life of mine where we're going to be mining up underneath a diet, the diet a state diet like this. So it you know, it's just unfortunate for us in terms of the timing of when this happened and trying to close off the year and in a good fashion. So, you know, we in general, if you look at our mind, throughout, if you go down to the DCM DCO areas, alter the doors complex, the ground conditions are generally very good in the mind and, and then going out towards the VTD extension where we have new, really important vaping system emerging and all speak to that a little bit about the complexity but the ground conditions out there are looking very good also. And you know, there's no concerns we do have another not know a lead more into the to the complexity of the veining, the depth, and the veins are flatter than what we see in the doors mine were, in general we see veins are either dead vertical or about 80 degree dip. And what we're seeing is a veining system that is much flatter in the 30 to 40 degree range with em [ph] folds happening and dead bolts that are more of a geological term, but we see a lot of holding of minor folding within the vein system and within a broader package with that 30 to 40 degrees depth. So it's also characterized by vertical faults that offset the vein. Start meters that make it difficult to follow because you have to interpret where the fault took it. So the veins are complex in their shape. And but however the matrix that we're mining within is extremely confident ground. So I'm not expecting or forecasting at all that there's any big change in the ground conditions that we're undertaking as we as we trace out these new veins. I'm expecting this to be a singular story in our history at doors.

Jason Neal

Great, thanks. So the one thing I would add to that is important qualification from Gil was in our current life of mine, but we have two exploration areas which you can see on the cross section, the BTD connector, and NBTD Central which are if you if you have the picture in your mind, they're both below the dikes and below current reserves and the connector and Central, we're going to be exploring those in 2020. Because we get to get the exploration platform set up. If those areas enter our mind plan in 20, I don't know, maybe 2023. I'm just speculating as to where it is their exploration areas, please recognize we could have this, this situation again in the future. And we'd be better prepared for it. And we would support the ground in a different in a different way. Yeah, we know that we have less unexpected impact from it. If we see this condition in the future, we would change to more of a tension ground support, knowing that we would trigger a zone of relaxation. So you know, we've, we've talked this up in the lesson learned column and we would react appropriately in future if exploration leads us towards the dike.

The next question is from Anita Soni with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Anita Soni

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So first off, in terms of the see left, how much is there remaining to be spent this year on?

Jason Neal

All of the expenditures have been recorded in the quarter and most of the payments have been made as well. So it's been done in Q3.

Anita Soni

All right, what was the total amount that he left alone?

Jason Neal

We spent about $40 million on the seat of this year for materials and supplies and shipping costs. And that's exclusive of the diesel which was done with the Macquarie transaction again.

Anita Soni

And then moving on to the crates, I'm kind of a little confused as to what's going on for next year at the stage given the grade down the tunnel as well. So some of these materials higher grade into next year. So is that safe to assume that we can expect higher grade next year than we had previously anticipated?

Jason Neal

So let me start off with this and then go can address it. So the areas that we're talking about moving from Q4 to Q1 is a period that is going to get mined out in Q1. So it was we had almost the entirety of it expected to be mined in Q4. And now it's going to be split between the two but it's a zone that's going to be done in in in Q1 is that it is in the context of the mind. It's a very, very high grade zone. So it'll be an influencer in Q1 but not but not beyond that. The lower grade areas that will be in the plan and lower grade in the context of what we are doors, doors connector, and then at the end of the year, probably we've got some door central that will be coming in the north hockey's chrome period, material which is being mine now and some of that goes into the plan this quarter will also be process through at least three and maybe four quarters of next year and that material again is I think we have about a 4.8 gram per tonne last time we talked a reserve type numbers there and if cheaper to mine and it has the economic equivalent or something that's materially higher or underground but that material will be in the plant throughout the year. And then the high-grade area in addition to having Q1 BTB is, the high-grade area for the year is the BTD extension and what we're going through right now and having provided guidance that certainly on what we expect for next year we will talk a more detail about it.

We're going to the planning right now as to tonne that will take out of the BTD extension what the rate will be and what we're talking about in a quarter this quarterly releases were talking about the complexity of the vein which doesn't have a negative impact and thinking about ground conditions risks or whatever but also means that as we're in a new zone, were being careful to develop that in a way that we get the most productive announces out of there. And we're doing a mix of long haul and drift and fill there. So the tonnage of the long whole should be pretty good. We also have a strategy is having a tighter filling in their to make sure we have the ability to control pollution, given how extraordinary the grade is make sure that we have we have appropriate control there. So were not in a position right now to guide, we're trying to outline how we're thinking about it and when we put our guidance for 2020, which will come early in the new year I don't expect we're going to say this is our expect grade. We will talk through, where the grade comes from and potential tonnage so that we can give you the best understanding of that. The other thing obviously is the updated reserve resource statement that comes out in Q1 will be updated to include from the exploration success that we've had throughout the year in the BTD extension. So I know that isn't fully answering the question as much as it is exposing you to the thinking of how we are coming up with the answer and we're in our budget season over the next month or so.

Anita Soni

Okay. Could you just remind me what the grade of the connector and the central are as an average.

Gil Lawson

They are closer to reserve grade average.

Anita Soni

I guess 7 gram per tonne material for adores.

Gil Lawson

That sort of number and again throughout the mine we have great variability. So like we were in those areas we find stops that are materially higher than that but then we also have lower grade slops. And one other things you find in our disclosure is that we have something that we define as incremental ore so often, were developing in ore but its below low cut off rate it has come to surface regardless and so that material gets included in our mineral estimates and that we have spot out of that averages like 3.5 grams that our blending material that we use when it comes to surface if it was part of development.

Anita Soni

Okay. Then last question for me I guess is; the PFS [ph] into Q1 now in 2020. I think you mentioned that when the options was building connections, given that you are going to PFS [ph] and I guess three months. Do you have any parameters around how much that would cost?

Gil Lawson

Not yet anything that were ready to talk about and we have internal numbers because we went through a process where we're doing scoping level numbers internally to properly direct the resources because we didn't want to take all the way to pfs [ph] more than one full scenario. So I have some internal ideas and nothing we're quite ready to talk about. We are looking at whether you would expand the plan or put a new plan I would tell you there is bias [ph] probably what you would get that new plant infrastructure were going at higher tonnage and the higher tonnage is probably is the minimum two times what we're at now. There is been advantage to that will in lower operating cost and just having a stronger foundation for one of the things that we would say about the plan that's establish now is I don't think anybody would disagree that it's been a week foundation for company. If we expect to be here for multi decade you have to think about what foundation you build upon. The other thing is really important, I probably should put it in the script directly is just emphasize for everybody that we are not going to build anything or propose to build anything off of a PFS. So the operation that we have now was built on the 2015 PFS, there is additional work that we will do with taking things to a high level of engineering probably do some more metallurgical work and ultimately its a feasibility study that we intend to get to. The PFS is going to be an important checking point with people.

The next question comes from James Huntington with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

James Huntington

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple from me. First just in this [indiscernible] what is your sort of what your current percentage rough completion of the entire design. Is this like this troubled areas us towards the end you finishing up design or is this sort of early on for the area.

Gil Lawson

So we're finishing it up and in fact the original plan was they would all be mined not necessarily 100% that process most of it process but would be fully mind in Q4 and the visual that we should have is we're mining bottom to top getting closer to the base result and its as we approach the base that we started having issues and then as we went into the last sales that's really where we had it. So this is a zone which is not really, we're not talking about it much, much longer because its going to come early. The high-grade that we had the Doris and that was in the first half of the year is very similar in dynamic to it that you are mining it for a long time period of time and then as you get to the end of it that's when the super high-grade stuff comes through. We also talked about previously that this is an area that some of the original development went into this area and decisions made several years ago in 2017 and the area we talk having 30 meter selling areas and because we would take longer through the year to get this done in part of it is because the selling was putting to wide we're more careful with this time managed solution. We always knew we have to be gentle know that we're going to have this ground control. So we report our Q4 we can be more precise how much were actually able to get done, but we will be able to tell you with some functionality as to when it's going to be done don't expect to go beyond Q1 in next year.

James Huntington

Okay, perfect. And then, just sort of -- what was the sort of estimated tonnes to come from this area for the Q4's, could you break it down just in percentage roughly.

Maarten Theunissen

I don't think we what to go through with the tons or any ounces when we have a expectation that was within our capacity that hit 45,000 ounces and we said 25 to 35 now, so you should, what we're saying is that we inferred that at least 10,000 ounces of what was being Q4, at least 10,000 ounces was related to it. So it was a very high portion of the ounces and would be a much lower proportion of the tons essentially what went through the plant in Q4 preciously. So it's a high percentage of the ounces, more than 25% of the ounces.

James Huntington

Thank you, that's all for me.

The next question comes from Gabriel Gonzales with [indiscernible] Partners. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My question is in respect of the exploration conducted in 2019 and the updated reserve in resource estimates to come in Q1. Can you give us a sense of what areas of Doris that have recently reported very good exploration results may or may not be included in the resource update and potentially extended Doris life of mine and out what without a reasonable life of mine expansion of Doris be.

Gil Lawson

Let me answer that, definitely we did [indiscernible] into this call but thanks for the question Gabriel. So when you think about what the next years with the UN reserve statement it can be versus the previous what will come out would be stockpiled with regard consume which included some high grade stock piles and the Doris North area, which is a high grade area came out. As we're thinking about grade. The BTD extension and now a portion of BTD will remain or grow in the reserve. The expiration that we really been doing in the mine has been really focused on the BTD expansion, so we haven't grown other zone and it just an allocating of the best resource and given the 2020 plan beyond getting a heaviest waiting on tons BTD expansion is part of how we maximize available grade that's where the resources went.

As far as the extension of the mine and how many years you add to it and my own expectation is that we got many years beyond what is there is going to depend on the exploration below that and we talk about the BTD connector and BTD central as area once we get the exploration platforms there will do some work through 2020 and then at some point there is going to be a ramp and if you think about cost-section that we usually show this is a ramp that will go from around the area of the BTD going south and dipping towards the BTD connector where we have some material in that area that's defined but not so much that we face time to invest in that brand. That the volumes of materials there and we're only talking there would be 403 meters,

Maarten Theunissen

300-400 meter.

Gil Lawson

300-400 meter range so we're not talking about the deep part of the mine, it's really untapped how much further that goes. Then what we have as other areas for potential expansion is in August we release the whole that was 325 meter step up on from where last expiration was in the BTD extension and it hit pretty good material which says that drift is going to should be continue to be successful as we case that, but we also have potential other lenses that may be there, so that could be the part of the future and then we really have through the exploration I believe I'm trying to figure out if there is parallels structures and everything. So the thing about Doris is that it had great high-grade core and in PFS that we had in 2015, the only reserves were above the dive and there is always so much that you drill from surface once we get closer to some of these areas for outside we will put into budget expiration is their like any other key ingredients known undermine it could be defined by decades rather than three years reserves that it open with.

I know that's not answering the question exactly how many years are expected to be there. But it is locked areas for us to work to add very material to it. One of the things that I will tell you for the PFS it comes in 2020 is likely to have only have reserves around our deposit, so the Doris mine in that PFS will dive out within three years or something plus or minus like that, but that's not really the expectations and if the Doris perpetuated beyond that provides another source of fees and another component that gives us operational flexibility to build other minds on the belt.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much for that color. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] This concludes the question-and-answer session. I will now turn the conference back over to Ms. Wilkinson for any closing remarks.

Lisa Wilkinson

Thank you operator. Thanks everyone for joining us today. If you have any further questions, feel free to reach out and have a good day.

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.