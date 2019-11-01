3 Reasons Square Is Giving Investors Another Chance

You have to read 42 pages to get to the good stuff sometimes. Square's last earnings report revealed somewhat surprising cash flow data.

Square Cash allows people to pay other individuals, buy and sell Bitcoin and now stocks, what's next could be a threat to traditional banking.

For the last few months, Square's (NYSE: SQ) stock has exhibited a phrase that Peter Lynch coined as the EKG of a rock. Lynch used this term describing companies that previously were either rising or falling fast and then they seem to hit a plateau. When bottom fishing, he preferred to let the falling knife stick and wobble around before trying to grab it. Since the end of July, the shares have languished, while investors and analysts, try to digest revised guidance for the third quarter. The good news is there are several reasons to buy the shares, prior to Square's upcoming earnings. The company's seller ecosystem carries hidden growth, Square Cash could disrupt traditional banking and positive cash flow is on the horizon.

Short-term folly leads to long-term opportunity

I'm not sure why Square's guidance last quarter was met with such frustration. After Square's earnings release, one article summed up the problem:

For the third quarter, Square expects adjusted revenue of $590 million to $600 million and adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents to 20 cents. Analysts had been modeling $600 million in adjusted revenue and 22 cents in adjusted EPS. The company kept constant its adjusted revenue and EPS forecast for the full year.

While many focused on the company's adjusted outlook for the third quarter, I would draw investors attention to the last sentence. "The company kept constant its adjusted revenue and EPS forecast for the full year." In other words, investors bid up Square to around $80 a share, based on certain revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS projections for the full year. If we eliminate the noise around the third quarter, investors then decided the same company, with the same full-year projections, was worth roughly $60-ish per share.

If this situation doesn't explain the folly of short-term trading, I don't know what does. In the meantime, analysts have actually increased Square's annual EPS estimate for this year slightly. When short-term reactions don't match up to the fundamentals, investors have an opportunity.

50% growth hiding in plain sight

The first reason Square offers investors another opportunity to buy the stock, is connected to the growth of its seller ecosystem. Square got its start offering credit card acceptance primarily by targeting smaller sellers. Having worked in the merchant services industry in the past, I can tell you firsthand, most larger firms don't really want small sellers. Many large merchant processors rely on commission-based salespeople roaming the countryside trying to sign up new businesses to their system.

When given the choice of talking to a company that represents a $5,000 payday, versus one that represents a $500 payday, salespeople are understandably motivated to focus on bigger deals. Square on the other hand, has moved from advertising and having small-sellers self-onboard, to offering a process to allow larger sellers to self-onboard as well.

Square seems to understand what business owners really want is a good deal along with simplicity. This is again a situation where the loudly reported facts ignore some fundamental strength. The loud facts suggest that Square's transaction-based revenue growth is slowing. In the last quarter, total revenue of this type increased by 24% annually, which was slower than several prior quarters. What is being overlooked, is the percentage of larger sellers (gross payment volume GPV of $125,000+) is growing inside of Square's ecosystem.

In 2016, larger sellers made up 42% of transaction-based revenue. By 2017, the number moved up to 46% and last year, Square's larger sellers hit the 50% threshold. In the company's last earnings report, larger sellers made up 53% of volume.

We already saw that overall transaction-based revenue increased by 24% year-over-year. Inside of this number, larger seller's GPV increased by 50% annually. The point is, as Square continues to earn larger deals, these faster growing sellers should help the company's transaction-based revenue growth rate. Investors who are focused on the apparent slowdown may not see this inflection point coming.

The overall business market also argues well for Square's future. According to Business Insider (BI), E-commerce could exceed $1 trillion by 2023. Square's Weebly acquisition helps the company market website solutions with its payment options built in. In addition, BI says, "Mobile in-store payments are huge in developing markets, but approaching an inflection point in developed regions." Square's card reader, and the Square terminal, seem to fit the bill nicely. Once the company makes an earnest push overseas, its mobility first mindset should be a differentiating factor.

Putting the traditional finance system on notice

The second reason Square is offering investors another chance, is the company's Square Cash business is evolving. Looking at the broader market, Grandview Research said that "the global real-time payments industry was valued at $6.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2019 to 2025."

Though person to business transactions are expected to keep the lion's share of the market, person-to-person payments are expected to roughly double in size over the next several years. Some have said, "the ubiquity of mobile P2P services like Venmo and Square Cash will propel digital P2P to $574 billion by 2023." However, Square Cash isn't just about paying individuals for goods or services.

While some will argue real value of Bitcoin, Square seems firmly committed to helping the crypto-currency find a mainstream backing. In the company's last quarter, Bitcoin revenue of $125.1 million represented growth of more than 230% year-over-year. Bitcoin is admittedly a terrible margin business (1.7% gross margin last quarter), however this is just the beginning.

Square recently announced it would start allowing customers to buy and sell stocks through the Cash App with no commission. I begin to wonder how far Square Cash can spread its wings. Users are already paying each other through the app. They can now buy Bitcoin and stocks. The company already offers the Cash Card, which is a debit card tied to the Cash App balance.

The company's Cash Card offers to reimburse ATM fees, "for accounts that receive at least one direct deposit of $50 or more per month." Offering to reimburse ATM fees, in exchange for a direct deposit sounds very bank-like to me. One of the few things missing from this being a truly one-stop shop is bill pay.

While almost everyone takes debit cards with the Visa logo, there are some instances where an electronic payment or physical check might be needed. Square doesn't currently offer this as an easy option, yet there is little to discourage the company from either creating the offering in-house, acquiring a payments company, or striking a partnership on bill pay. For example, PayPal early this year, announced a strategic partnership with Paymentus, with plans to add bill pay to the PayPal system.

The bottom line is the Cash App is only missing a few pieces from being a solid banking alternative. Square's management teased some new options coming to the Cash App several times in the last conference call. Expanding the Cash App into new usage scenarios, is another avenue for future growth.

Speaking of cash

The third reason Square is giving investors another opportunity, has to do with the company's road toward positive free cash flow. It's no secret that Square has been reinvesting its gross profits into growing the business. For those who are less familiar, that's management speak for we are losing money, but we expect if we grow big enough, we can make money.

Many investors might look at Square's six-month cash flow statement and see negative numbers and stop there. In the six-month period last year, Square's core operating cash flow (net income + depreciation and amortization) was negative $7.4 million. In this year's equivalent quarter, the company generated a negative $7.14 million. In short, Square lost about 3.5% less money in the last six months than last year. While this is improvement, it's hardly something to get excited about.

However, I don't stop reading earnings reports until I get to the end. There was a little tidbit of information on page 42 of Square's 10-Q that caught my eye. In the EBITDA reconciliation table, under the three months ended June 30, 2019, it shows Square posted a net loss of $6.7 million in net income. In this same timeframe, the company recorded $18.8 million in depreciation and amortization expenses. Since the latter is an accounting allowance to help with taxes, it doesn't represent a payment of cash. If we add depreciation and amortization back into the company's net loss, we get a positive $12.1 million. This would seem to be good news, as it shows Square can generate positive operating cash flow.

In addition, comparing this year, to last year's quarter, the company's core operating cash flow increased by 88%. The short version is Square is finally starting to see the benefit of scale that it keeps promising.

There is a second piece to the cash flow story as well. The company's SG&A spending as a percentage of revenue is slowly but surely gaining leverage. In the same quarter in 2017, SG&A came in at 22.3% of revenue. Last year, SG&A improved slightly to 22.2% of revenue. In the company's last quarter, SG&A improved further to 21.9% of revenue. Theoretically, as a company reaches scale, the cost to build the business grow incrementally smaller.

Though a small dollar improvement in operating cash flow doesn't seem like a big deal, better SG&A leverage suggests better cash flow in the future if the trend continues. Given that Square's cash flow statements have been a hot button for investors, any sign of improvement is a big deal.

The end result is the same, but the shares are 20% cheaper

Square is the same company, with the same full-year outlook, yet the stock is 20% cheaper than before the company's last earnings report. It's possible some investors are worried that Square won't be able to make up in the 4th quarter, what it talked down for the third quarter. However, this makes little sense.

Square heavily relies on transaction revenue and many of these businesses have some of their most significant sales in the fourth quarter. The company is spending now, to win more business in this all-important quarter. For a payment processor, that's exactly the right move. While some have worried about the sale of Caviar being a negative, the company said, "Caviar has a lower gross margin profile than the remainder of our revenue streams related to subscription and services." Just to put that into context, Square's overall gross margin was less than 40%. This segment of the company grew by 87% year-over-year with a 76% gross margin.

We've seen Square's cash flow statement is improving, and it is successfully going after faster growing, and larger businesses. If selling Caviar allows Square to focus better on winning these larger and profitable relationships, I'm all for it. With the shares trading at a significant discount to where they have been most of the year, and no change to the end of year projected results, investors should thank short-term traders for the opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.