Alphabet Buys Fitbit And Spread Implies 6.59% Annualized Return

Alphabet (or Google) (GOOG) (GOOGL) is buying Fitbit (FIT). It is paying $7.35 per share of cash. A 20% premium to the close yesterday but the market already anticipated a sale on rumors that were floating around. Reviewing this deal, it doesn't appear to be one of my favorite deals. I estimate the expected value at about 6.59% on an annualized basis. The downside is pretty terrifying as if this were to break, it plummets to $4 or so. It is not a bad return. I can see myself adding some shares or selling shorter maturity out-of-the-money puts depending on the price of course. The latter strategy could be interesting as I view regulatory reviews as the primary risk. It may also become apparent over the coming days there were other bidders involved (especially given the premium) and that would backstop the downside.

Why I don't review the Alphabet deal well is because the gross spread is only 1.9%. This is also a merger that is sensitive to regulatory scrutiny regarding topics that consumers are ostensibly super concerned about like data and privacy. I do believe the merger is highly likely to close. I maxed out the probability of closure at 99%. The risk is in delays to close. But even if this closes in 56 days it only goes up to a 10% annualized return. I would be highly surprised if it closed in 42 days and then we are still only at 13%. The way to make a lot of money on the spread is through a blitz close or by selling out-of-the-money short maturity puts (if they aren't overly expensive). However, the deal does look very solid to me so this is still a return that comes with only a tiny probability of a huge loss.

It isn't very risky because $2.1 billion is chump change to Alphabet. They have $16 billion sloshing around accruing virtually no interest. Actually Alphabet is only paying about $1.5 because Fitbit is loaded too. Alphabet is a serial acquirer and won't risk its reputation as a solid buyer lightly. It is also a minor deal to Alphabet meaning it will never jeopardize the company's future. This means an onsetting recession or something is less likely to trigger panic in executives.

In some respects, it is hard for a board to swallow a deal after a stock sold off but Fitbit sold off so hard since the IPO while trading around this level since the beginning of '17 that I don't expect them to experience regret anytime soon.

Alphabet shareholders likely won't lose sleep over this deal while insiders control a lot of the voting rights.

Possibly an activist could make some noise at Fitbit to demand a higher price but looking through the shareholder record I don't really see any obvious candidates and given the 50% premium to the recent share price, it may not be the most likely candidate. An activist would have to come in and demand a bump while facing significant downside risks. I would like this deal more as an M&A investment if there were greater possibilities to get lucky through some kind of bump while collecting 6.5% if not.

