Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) CEO Jeff Olmstead on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2019

Company Participants

Jeff Olmstead - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Noel Parks - Coker & Palmer

Jeff Olmstead

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for your participation in the call today. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements related to future and not past events within the meaning of federal securities law. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to our current or historical facts. For further explanation, please refer to our SEC filings. Also joining me on the call today are Chad McLawhorn, our General Counsel; Chad Roller, our COO; and Philip Houchin, our CFO.

Last night we posted our earnings release, our 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. If you do not have yet seen these documents and would like to, please go to our website, www.midconenergypartners.com, and you can find it in the Investor Relations section. I just want to take a few moments this morning to comment on our results for the most recent quarter. I think the highlight of the quarter was the results of our capital spending. If you remember from our recent quarterly conference calls and investor presentations, most of our capital this year has been spent focusing on de-risking our development opportunities within our portfolio.

As we've highlighted in several investor presentations, our Pine Tree waterflood continues to show positive results. The injection on a per well basis is meeting expectations and the final waterflood unitization order was approved by Wyoming and the VLN this past month. We will continue to update you on this field's progress with each quarterly update.

In addition to our Wyoming development opportunities, we also returned an additional 40 wells to production in Oklahoma this past quarter and drilling core two new wells. The preliminary view on these cores resulted in our deciding to move forward with two new potential waterflood projects in Oklahoma. These show similar characteristics to our Cleveland waterflood that we initiated in 2013. And we've talked about the success of these floods many times over the last six years. It has become our highest value asset in our portfolio to date. We're excited about the prospect of having two similar new fields.

We've not yet booked any new reserves related to these fields and we're not yet forecasting any additional production. However, we hope to start injection in each field by the end of the year and hope to see results in the latter half of 2020. In spite of spending most of our time in capital and testing and de-risking our longer-term development opportunities, we were still able to keep production basically flat this quarter, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Our long-life low-decline assets have provided flexibility to focus on long-term value creation without sacrificing current production and cash flow.

As we continue to process assimilating our new assets in our portfolio, we experienced noise this quarter about our lease operating expenses in Oklahoma associated with these assets. We believe that these were mostly one-time in nature due to having a number of transactions earlier this year and we expect operating expenses to average in the low 20s on a dollar per barrel basis going forward and not mid-20s we reported this quarter.

Resulting EBITDA for the quarter was approximately $4.4 million, which is clearly lower than we had anticipated due to the abnormally high lease operating expenses and lower realized pricing compared to previous quarter. Our debt-to-adjusted EBITDA as calculated by our credit agreement was around 3.4 times and we expect both of these to considerably improve going forward. On a positive note, we ended the quarter with production starting to increase due to capital that was spent earlier in the year. And October has continued to maintain this uptick in daily production.

As we look to finish out 2019, our focus remains on de-risking our growth and development of opportunities in our portfolio and identifying the best near and long-term projects. We continue to expect to fund all CapEx out of free cash flow and putting to use any additional cash to continue paying down debt going forward.

With that, I'll open up for any questions.

Noel Parks

Good morning.

Jeff Olmstead

Hi, Noel.

Noel Parks

I had a few things that I wanted to run by you, just to double check, so the 40 RTPs that were conducted during the quarter, those are separate from the batch you did early in the year if memory serves me, was that about 50 RTPs? And I can't remember, I think that was also in Oklahoma, I think I might be thinking about Wyoming instead, but this is in addition to those from earlier in the year, right?

Jeff Olmstead

That is correct, yes. Both those numbers are the right ballpark to that and in addition to correct.

Noel Parks

Okay, great. And as far as the couple of new waterfloods you're planning to move forward with. I recall that earlier in the year you had done some core samples in a couple of the fields. And were those related to these areas where you're going to be doing these new waterfloods or were those in different areas?

Jeff Olmstead

No, no. Those are in relation to the two new Cleveland floods that we're going to initiate.

Noel Parks

Great. And can you just talk a little bit more about what you found in the cores?

Jeff Olmstead

I'll tell you what -- at least the field guys were telling you as the cores were coming out they were dripping with oil was their comments. And that's where a lot of excitement comes from. They did do some fluorescence tests and they went up similar to what the Cleveland field did and recorded the Cleveland back in 2013. So at least from the core samples, there's a pretty high optimism around here about having the similar situation where you have the high perm streams when these were tested 50, 60, 70 years ago, when people tried to inject water into them that water went through the high perm streams but did not affect sort of the rest of the column of oil. So our plan going forward would be to drill new injectors because the existing wells have all been shot one shot per foot type thing.

We'll have to drill new injectors put the water in the specific location we want and then see if can we get similar results to what we did in Cleveland. So everything sort of looks similar until you actually get water go into the ground. We're not going to sort of estimate what type of production, what type of reserves could be there. But you had similar sized fields similar role in place and showing similar characteristics in the core. So we're pretty excited about getting these in place as we do and as we see response we'll obviously talk a lot more about it then.

Noel Parks

Great. And I'm just curious for the water flow potential in these. Did you even have these estimated on a probable or possible basis, or are they entirely new unbooked and with any probability until now?

Jeff Olmstead

The thought was -- the answer is no. There's no probables or possibles booked. If you look at all the trend it looks like it was in the trends of the Cleveland like we had in our Cleveland field. And until we drill the cores, there was just no way of knowing whether or not they still had oil and they still had potential. So, no, there was no probable or possible booked. There was just a hunch if you will.

Noel Parks

Okay, great. And a couple of other things, let's see, with your production guidance for the year, you know the range a little bit. But that still implies a pretty wide range of outcomes for fourth quarter just between the lower and upper bound of the annual range. Do you have a rough idea of kind of where you might come out as an exit rate in fourth quarter?

Jeff Olmstead

I mean I think you could see a slight uptick from where we are today, a couple of percent, but I don't think it's going to be material before the end of the year.

Noel Parks

Okay. Got you, and you mentioned a little bit about the injection up at Pine Tree and I just was wondering how that would come out. I think you said the response was meeting expectation. And I'm just curious where do you stand on converting producers to injectors out there?

Jeff Olmstead

See I just made the clarification for the injections meeting expectations. We haven't seen response yet and wouldn't have expected to see response yet.

Noel Parks

Right. Sorry, the injection rate, yes.

Jeff Olmstead

Yes. In terms of [indiscernible] we converted the interjectors yet and in process. So we don't have any other further injection going on other than that single one. We've just had delays in getting rigs and aggregates through the winter weather. So it’s -- I think it was minus two degrees there, a couple of nights ago. So it's a timing thing. If weather cooperating with rig availability and again the goal is to convert roughly 20 wells to injection sort of between now and second quarter next year.

Noel Parks

Okay, great. That’s it for me. Thanks.

Jeff Olmstead

Okay. Well, thank you, everyone. As you get a chance to digest the numbers if you have any further questions, please give us a call. We'll be happy to review them. With that I hope everybody has a Happy Halloween.

