3 Reasons It's The Best Time In 11 Years To Buy 8% Yielding Plains All American

Despite $14 trillion in negative-yielding bonds (about 25% of all global debt), the high-yield world of midstream corporations and MLPs has been left for dead by many retail investors. Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and its non-MLP equivalent Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) have been especially brutalized in recent years.

Worst Bear Market In MLP History Drags On Into Year Five

(Source: YCharts)

The perfect storm of negativity includes

The bursting of an MLP valuation bubble (PAA was 25% overvalued at its 2014 peak)

Two 40% to 77% oil crashes since 2014

An industry-wide liquidity crisis that forced many MLPs to switch to a self-funding business model (and required two payout cuts from PAA totaling 57%)

2018 FERC regulatory change that affected just a handful of MLPs but crushed the nascent industry rally

Three broader market corrections

Current economic uncertainty (hurting all energy stocks)

Political uncertainty surrounding Democratic Presidential candidates proposals to ban fracking

We know that precisely this kind of perfect storm of negativity can create immense opportunities to lock in safe and growing yield over time, as well as strong double-digit total returns that can help members achieve their financial goals.

Photo Source

Several subscribers have asked us to analyze Plains All American to highlight the reward/risk profile of this 9/11 quality midstream blue chip, one of 18 members of the Dividend Kings' "safe midstream" watch list.

Twenty years ago Plains All American was trading at about seven times EBITDA, the low end of its historical fair value range of seven to eight. Today it trades at just 5.7 times forward EBITDA indicating it should be able to outperform its long-term return history.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Today Plains All American has transformed its business model, immensely improving its payout safety and fundamental growth outlook, yet trades at the lowest price in 11 years.

Despite the current six-year bear market, Plains has actually been a great long-term high-yield investment.

Plains All American Total Returns Since 1999

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PAA

Despite several major crashes, this MLP has managed to more than double the market's returns over the last two decades. $10,000 invested in PAA in 1999 would be worth $103,000 today, almost three times what an investment in the S&P 500 would have delivered.

What's more PAA's long-term volatility is actually 72% smaller than the broader market's with a 20-year beta of 0.28 (it's basically an energy utility).

Its average rolling returns have been double or triple that of the S&P 500, across all time frames.

So let's take a look at the three reasons we consider Plains All American (both versions of the stock) to be a potentially attractive 8% yielding dividend growth option for diversified and properly risk-managed portfolios.

In fact, from today's 25% discount to fair value PAA and PAGP are likely to not just match its historical market-beating 12% CAGR total returns, but can realistically deliver generous, safe and growing income as well as 13% to 20% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Reason One: Great Assets And A New and Improved Self-Funding Business Model

Plains All American is the MLP that issues K-1 tax forms and pays tax-deferred distributions.

Plains GP Holdings owns PAA's general partner and gets all cash flow from PAA. Its only asset is ownership of 22% of PAA units.

(Source: investor presentation)

The November 2016 simplification deal between PAGP and PAA eliminated the MLP's incentive distribution rights but the 242 million unit stock deal was a big factor in PAA cutting its distribution to $0.3 from $.55.

Effectively, PAGP and PAA are now run by the same management, get their cash flow from the same assets, pay the same dividend/distribution, and trade at a similar price (usually within $0.5 of each other). Thus PAA is the slightly higher-yielding (by 0.2%) tax-deferred version of this midstream giant, while PAGP is the stock to buy if you want qualified dividends and a 1099 tax form.

All analysis in this article pertaining to PAA also applies to PAGP.

The first thing I consider when analyzing a company is payout safety. Yield traps are not what Dividend Kings are interested in, only sustainable yields that are likely to grow over time.

A lot of midstream operators were forced by the oil crash to switch to self-funding business models, and like PAA and PAGP, many had to cut their payouts first.

Not helping matters was the collapse of PAA's supply and logistics division which generated 40% of EBITDA at its 2013 peak but then profitability on those no-moat assets fell to zero during the oil crash. Why did the S&L business profitability crash?

Because between 2012 and 2014 a lack of pipeline capacity in much of the country caused wide oil differentials as much as $20 per barrel. PAA was able to cash in on this windfall profit, which management at the time warned was not sustainable as new pipeline capacity was built out and the spreads naturally declined.

(Source: investor presentation)

However, while the S&L segment has very volatile cash flow, the fee-based cash flow has been growing at 19% CAGR since 2006 and is expected to make up 80% of EBITDA in 2019.

Basically, the new and improved Plains All American has above-average payout safety and here's why.

Why PAA Has 4/5 Distribution Safety

Metric Plains All America Safe Level For The Industry Industry Median DCF Coverage 2.03 1.2 or higher for self-funding midstreams 1.4 Debt/Capital 41% 60% or less 51% Debt/EBITDA (TTM) 2.2 5.0 or less 4.5 Interest Coverage 4.3 2.5 or higher 3.8 S&P Credit Rating BBB- (investment grade) - stable BBB- or better NA Average Borrowing Costs (including credit revolvers) 4.2% 5.0% or less NA

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, S&P, Alerian, Ycharts Gurufocus, earnings release, management guidance)

Let's start with PAA's distribution coverage which is distributable cash flow/distributions.

2017: 0.94 (unsustainable)

2018: 2.05 (very safe)

2019 guidance (raised in Q2): 2.03 (very safe)

Plains is paying out about 49% of its distributable cash flow (REIT equivalent of AFFO and the corporate equivalent of free cash flow) and retaining the rest.

(Source: investor presentation)

Plains before the simplification targeted higher leverage and paid out all of its DCF to investors, relying on debt and equity markets to fund growth (as did most MLPs). Today it targets lower leverage, a minimum 1.3 coverage ratio and is 100% self-reliant for growth funding. Its price could drop to $1 and that wouldn't affect Plains' growth plans one bit.

For 2019 management expects to retain $1.1 billion in cash flow and that's going to self fund $1.5 billion in growth spending. Self-funding midstreams means they have ZERO reliance on equity issuances and retain large amounts of cash flow leveraged with safe amounts of fixed-rate and long-term debt.

Next, let's look at the balance sheet. PAA's leverage ratio was dangerously high during the oil crash (some MLPs had leverage as high as 8 or 9).

(Source: Ycharts)

Since its simplification deal, management has gotten religion about the importance of a strong balance sheet. Asset sales and self-funding growth projects have helped reduce its leverage ratio to not just below the 5.0 credit rating agencies want to see, but about half the industry norm.

Management's long-term goal is a 3.0 to 3.5 leverage ratio, which is currently surpassing, and creating one of the safest balance sheets in the industry.

PAA still only has a BBB- credit rating, one notch above junk bond status, but its borrowing costs of 4.2% show bond investors are confident that its rising cash flows will be able to service debt without an issue. Its interest coverage ratio is nicely above the industry median of 3.8, and 2.5 is considered safe in this industry.

(Source: investor presentation)

Its long-term debt is 100% fixed rate, well staggered, and has a weighted duration of 10.5 years. This means PAA's profitability on new projects is locked in for over a decade.

Basically, PAA and PAGP today are nothing like the payout cutters of the past, which is why this MLP earns a 4/5 above average payout safety rating.

But what makes PAA one of the higher quality MLPs you can buy (most are 8/11 quality, PAA is a 9) is the business model.

(Source: investor presentation)

PAA has a 3/3 business model due to one of the widest moat asset bases in the industry. That asset base includes

18,000 miles of pipelines

140 million barrels of liquid storage capacity

345,000 bpd of NGL fractionation capacity

Seven natural gas processing plants

60 billion cubic feet of gas storage capacity

The pipelines it owns are well-positioned to benefit from continued strong growth in North American oil and natural gas liquids production through 2023 and far beyond. How much growth? According to various analysts, like the US Energy Information Administration, North American crude production will grow by 5 million bpd between 2019 and 2023. 65% of that will be from the Permian Super Basin.

How high quality is this midstream network? Here's Morningstar's Stephen Ellis explaining why the analyst firm considers PAA's infrastructure among the best in the industry.

From an asset quality perspective, we consider Plains’ oil pipeline network (about 90% of EBITDA at midcycle) to be best in class. The network is positioned extremely well in the most important U.S. shale basins, and easily worthy of a wide moat given the size of the network and the resulting difficulty in replicating it from capital, regulatory, and geographic perspectives. We believe Plains' network of oil pipelines and associated assets would be extremely difficult to replicate. It is fully integrated and comprehensive." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Plains' diversified asset base transports 6.6 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and is especially dominant in the Permian basin, which is possibly the largest single oil reserve ever discovered. Rystad Energy estimates the Permian might still hold up to 250 billion barrels of recoverable crude, most with break-even costs of $40 or less (US oil is $54 right now).

The average Permian breakeven cost is $27.5, basically where oil bottomed ($26) following a 77% crash from 2014 to 2016.

(Source: Rystad Energy, RTLR S-1)

Plains' 5,000 miles of Permian pipelines have a capacity of 3.7 million bpd and Morningstar's Stephen Ellis expects its Permian volumes to double by 2022 to 7.4 million bpd. Replicating these assets is extremely costly, takes a long time to do, and for the most part, few MLPs are even trying (thus the wide moat).

Going forward PAA's growth plans are focused entirely on the highest margin opportunities, including further Permian expansion. Already the Permian represents 60% of pipeline volumes and that's set to rise 75% by 2022. Over the long term analysts expect the no-moat supply and logistics business to represent just 10% of cash flow.

(Source: investor presentation)

To give you an idea of just how impressive the US Permian Basin has become, by the end of this year it's expected to be producing 6.3 million bpd of oil. That means, if the Permian were its own country, it would be the fourth-largest crude producer behind only Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the entire US (excluding the Permian).

Contracts on joint ventures (very popular since the oil crash) are generally for 5-7 years, allowing each midstream operator to recoup their cost of capital and then some. Brand-new pipelines have 15 to 20-year contracts, due to higher initial costs than joint ventures. But the point is that Plains' cash flows going forward should be a lot more stable than in the past when its S&L business created windfall profits that aren't sustainable.

80% of cash flow is from fee-based, long-term and mostly volume committed contracts, with hundreds of counterparties. Over time that's expected to rise to 85% to 90%, in line with blue chips like EPD and TRP, as its Permian projects don't start construction until sufficient long-term contracts are already in place.

Why is the Permian so important for PAA?

Because it has the best economics of any formation in the US and one of the world's lowest overall production costs. That's due to several factors including the tightly stacked geology of its various oil-containing shale layers.

Overall, these factors imply 20-30 years of drilling potential for the Permian and E&Ps in the region have 30-plus years of Tier 1 inventory to work through. For our explicit forecast period of five years, Permian production volumes should more than double, given its low-cost position at around $25-$30 per barrel to develop." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

This means that the Permian is likely to remain one of the most dominant sources of oil for not just a few years, but likely for 30 years or more.

Which brings us to the second reason to like Plains All American today,

Reason Two: Strong Long-Term Growth Prospects And Quality Management You Can Trust

Analysts estimate Plains will earn 11% to 12% returns on investment on its growth backlog over the next five years, vs. a cash cost of capital of just 4.2%. Those expectations are reasonable given that PAA's average ROIC (which it defines as adjusted EBITDA yield) has been 12.9% since 2005.

(Source: investor presentation)

In other words, the simplification of the corporate structure and shift to a self-funding business model has significantly improved the long-term profitability of the MLP's future growth projects.

The company recently announced it was moving forward on five major growth projects, all of them in the Permian. These are mostly joint-venture projects that management was waiting to receive sufficient long-term minimum volume commitments before proceeding with. In total 80% of its capex spending in 2019 is focused on the Permian Basin.

(Source: investor presentation)

They will be done by 2021 and should help fuel significant cash flow growth while decreasing PAA's commodity risk exposure as well.

"These projects will be completed over the next 2-3 years, and we expect to be able to self-fund the equity portion of our investments through this time period." - CEO Willie Chiang

PAA has $2.9 billion in remaining liquidity from its revolving credit facilities on top of its $1.1 billion in retained cash flow which can already cover its 73% of its planned growth budget.

Back in May Plains All American hiked its payout 20%, per management's earlier guidance which also includes 5% CAGR long-term payout growth.

5% long-term growth is about average for blue chip MLPs and midstream corporations, and PAA's nearly 8% yield is higher than most its larger peers, meaning superior long-term return potential.

Morningstar estimates that Plains' adjusted EBITDA by 44% between 2018 and 2023, representing 7.6% CAGR growth, one of the more optimistic growth forecasts. But it's far from unreasonable given the secular tailwinds represented by Permian shale whose production has been growing like a weed and is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

OPEC, hardly a fan of US shale, estimates that by 2030 US shale production could double from 8 million bpd to 16 million, and most of that growth will come from the Permian.

Like many large MLPs, joint-ventures are a good way to spread the costs and execution risk. On Oct. 6 PAA announced a 50-50 joint venture (JV) with Holly Energy Partners (HEP) called the Cushing Connect Pipeline & Terminal.

This is a 160,000 barrel pipeline connecting the oil hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, (where West Texas Intermediate is priced) to HollyFrontier's (HFC) refinery facilities. This is a small $65 million project (PAA's share) but is a good example of how PAA is able to leverage existing assets into new marginal cash flow growth opportunities. The Cushing Connect expands on $40 million worth of assets PAA already owns.

What about management quality? After all, growth plans are worthless if the company is run by incompetent fools. PAA's management quality is about average for this industry (this industry has a very high bar) and led by CEO (and former COO) Willie Chiang. He joined PAA in 2015 but has 30 years of energy experience.

Here's how Morningstar summarizes Plains' overall management team:

These are capable industry veterans who have built a stalwart company in the midstream energy space and have consistently created value for holders. Management has seen oil booms and busts before and comes out the other side with a stronger entity. Disclosure and transparency are high." -Morningstar (emphasis added)

Basically, PAA is well led by trustworthy and competent executives that investors can trust with their hard-earned money. Plains' execution since converting to a self-funding business model has been above average with fewer project delays than some of its larger peers.

That bodes well for its ability to execute on its long-term growth plan and continue delivering about 5% growth in cash flow and dividends/distributions.

Which brings us to the third reason we're bullish on Plains All American, the safe and growing yield, as well as an attractive valuation that results in 13% to 20% CAGR long-term return potential.

Reason Three: Attractive Valuation/Total Return Potential

Our valuation model is inspired by the work of our fellow Dividend Kings co-founder Chuck Carnevale, who has 50 years of asset management experience. His approach is based on the work of Ben Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing.

Using 200 years of market return data, Carnevale and Graham concluded that the market is always right about "weighing the substance of a company" over the long term.

Thus we use long-term average dividend, earnings and cash low multiples (up to 10 of them when available/appropriate) during periods of similar fundamentals and growth rates, to estimate the fair value of a company in any given year.

The average of all of those fair value estimates is my reasonable approximation for what a company is worth right now.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Current Price 2019 Fair Value Approximate 2020 Fair Value Discount To 2020 Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential 9- blue chip $18 $26 $24 25% 13% to 20%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

PAA's fundamentals, applying valuations real investors risking real money have actually paid for it, implies it's worth about $26 in 2019 and $24 in 2020 (due a negative growth year expected per FactSet consensus).

Plains is trading at a 25% discount to that lower 2020 fair value estimate, representing a significant margin of safety.

Classification Discount To Fair Value (Margin of Safety) For 9/11 Quality Companies 2019 Price 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $26 $24 Good Buy 10% $23 $22 Strong Buy 20% $21 $19 Very Strong Buy 30% $18 $17

We base our conviction ratings on both the quality of a dividend stock, as well as its current discount to fair value. PAA at $18 is a strong buy and offers an attractive growth and valuation profile.

FactSet long-term growth consensus: NA (7% and 6% growth expected in 2021 and 2022)

Reuters' five-year growth consensus: 6.2% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 5.0% CAGR

Management guidance: 5% CAGR growth

Historical growth rates: -13% to 16% CAGR

Realistic growth range: 4% to 7%

Historical fair value: 7 to 8 times EBITDA/unit

Even during the longest bear market in MLP history, PAA's P/EBITDA has averaged 7.3, within its historical fair value range of seven to eight. Even factoring the negative growth year expected in 2020, the MLP currently trades at 5.7 times EBITDA, indicating strong return potential from multiple expansion.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even assuming 1% slower growth than analysts and management expect, and a return to an EBITDA multiple below its bear market average, the conservative long-term total return potential on PAA is almost 14% CAGR. That's enough to nearly double your investment over five years, courtesy of the safe 8% yield and modest growth over time.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If PAA grows at the upper end of its potential range and merely returns to the upper end of historical fair value, it might deliver 20% CAGR total returns through 2024.

That's the power of a quality dividend stock, offering a safe and growing 8% yield, that's conservatively 25% undervalued. PAA's current yield alone is likely to ensure it beats the market over the long-term, given that it's higher than even the most optimistic forward stock market forecasts from leading asset managers.

However, while PAA and PAGP certainly represent attractive strong buys (based on 2020's lower estimated fair values) today, that doesn't mean there aren't risks investors need to keep in mind before adding them to your diversified portfolios.

Risks To Consider

There are three kinds of risks all equity investors face.

Fundamental risk: What can impair cash flow, put the payout in jeopardy, and potentially result in total losses (Buffett's definition of risk).

Valuation risk: So overpaying for a quality company that even if it grows as expected you might suffer years or decades of weak or even negative returns (one of Chuck Carnevale's key risk definitions).

Volatility risk: Becoming a forced seller out of financial/emotional reasons even of quality companies bought at reasonable or attractive valuations.

Plains' fundamental risks include Permian production not growing as expected. While Permian breakeven costs are expected to hit $20 by 2023 it's always possible a prolonged recession might cause crude prices to decline to levels that don't warrant aggressive pipeline construction.

There are occasional accidents to consider such as PAA's Line 901 oil spill in 2015. That accident from a 28-year-old pipeline spilled only 3,400 barrels but led to various class action lawsuits and ongoing investigations by the:

Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration

Justice Department

EPA

California Attorney General

The California Superior Court found Plains guilty of one felony and several misdemeanors regarding that spill and the company estimates that its net liabilities when the case is settled will be $135 million.

However, there's no guarantee total legal liabilities will be this low. With a coverage ratio of 2 and a strong balance sheet, PAA's payout safety likely won't be threatened by negative legal outcomes over Line 901. However, future accidents could result in high enough liabilities to potentially impair its growth plans.

What about the political risk represented by Elizabeth Warren's promise to ban fracking entirely?

(Source: Michael Boyd)

Politicians make grand promises all the time, including laundry lists of fantasy policies that have very little chance of making it through Congress. For example,

Elizabeth Warren's total spending plans (for things like Medicare-For-All, Federal jobs guarantee, free college, etc.) would total $4.2 trillion - per year and double the Federal budget.

Bernie Sander's proposed "free stuff" would cost $9.7 trillion per year and triple the size of the budget, government spending would hit 70% of GDP (OECD average is 43%, Nordic countries 50% to 57%)

How worried are we about either Sanders or Warren becoming president and killing US shale? Not very, and here's why.

After surging in the polls Warren has been losing steam and Biden's 5% lead in the polls appears to be stabilizing. Centrist Pete Buttigieg's momentum has been strong following his strong October debate performance and Biden and Buttigieg could likely team up giving them 34% of the primary vote.

Before President Warren can murder fracking she first needs to win the nomination.

Unpledged delegates, better known as superdelegates will make up about 16% of Democratic Party delegates in 2020." - 270towin.com

50% + 1 vote at the convention is the magic number. If Warren fails to achieve then her frack ban plans are for naught.

If Buttigieg and Biden (neither of whom plans to outlaw fracking) form a combined ticket, then even ignoring the 13 hopeless candidates who have 13% of the vote between them, they win the nomination. The Super Delegates have yet to start endorsing anyone but are predominantly centrist party insiders concerned with beating Trump above all else.

So reason one we're not worried about President Warren's fracking ban? She likely won't win the nomination.

Reason two is that even if she did she still has to win the election, and that's much tougher than most people realize.

(Source: Real Clear Politics)

Trump is in trouble, right? Actually no. For one thing, Warren only leads him by 5.7% and the margin of error is 4%. What's more a national head-to-head polls are 100% irrelevant to who will be president in 2020.

Do you know who was the last Republican president to win the popular vote?

George H. Bush back in 1988. The electoral college determines who wins, and to change that requires a constitutional amendment that two-thirds of the states would need to ratify. Small GOP dominated red states won't EVER approve an amendment that strips them of their political clout so the electoral college is here to stay.

Current Consensus 2020 Electoral College Forecast

(Source: 270towin.com)

Here's how the consensus from four leading political analysts (such as the Cook Report) looks today. 86 electoral college votes from six swing states will decide who wins in 2020.

(Source: 270towin.com)

There are 13 ways these states can break, with Democrats winning 54% of those. A tie would mean the incoming House, per 1 vote per state, decides the Presidency. The Senate (all 100 members voting) would decide the vice president.

Right now 26/50 state delegations are controlled by Republicans. Unless that changes (it might in 2020) then a tie in the electoral college is a de-facto Trump win.

So basically right now the ACTUAL probability of Trump losing is 46%. It's basically a coin flip.

If Warren is the candidate the odds may shift in Trump's favor.

(Source: RealClear Politics)

To win the presidency Warren needs to be beating Trump by 5% or more in head to head swing states, the ones that will decide the election. In Arizona, she has managed to tighten the race, but Arizona is a red state and Trump has yet to unload his estimated $1 billion war chest against any of the Democratic candidates.

(Source: RealClear Politics)

Biden has a better chance at taking Arizona, but again, the few polls we've seen have mostly been within the margin of error.

What about the other swing states?

(Source: RealClear Politics)

In North Carolina Trump and Warren are tied. Biden appears to be set to turn that red state blue.

(Source: RealClear Politics)

Warren is again statistically tied with Trump in Pennsylvania. Biden appears to be the favorite in that state.

(Source: RealClear Politics)

In Florida, both Biden and Warren are statistically tied with Trump.

(Source: 270towin.com)

If those polls prove accurate and Biden wins Pennsylvania and North Carolina then it's over and he's the next president. THIS is the kind of number-crunching the Super Delegates will be doing when deciding who to support at the convention. Right now there's no chance that any candidate will get 50% +1 of the delegates in the primary.

34% is what someone needs to get in order for the Super Delegates to put them over the top. Those party insiders (not fans of Warren but who like Biden a lot) means he's the favorite to win the nomination.

But wouldn't President Biden be bad for energy stocks?

US Oil Production Under President Obama

(Source: Ycharts)

US Oil Production Under President Trump

(Source: Ycharts)

Biden is likely to continue Obama's governing style (he was the man's VP after all and is a centrist) and Obama didn't hurt the US energy industry. He might have stymied some pipeline projects (like Keystone XL) but US shale thrived under both Obama and the pro-oil president Trump.

But what if Warren somehow does become the candidate and wins close-elections in the key swing states?

Here's Michael Boyd (an expert on energy who writes for SA) explaining what that would likely mean.

Cutting right to the chase, a future president could not outright ban fracking across the United States on the first day. Most fracking takes place on private lands where any attempts to limit it would face legal challenges, particularly from the states themselves which have begun to count on it as a source of revenue and as a job provider. However, the president could issue a variety of executive actions to outright restrict the ability for new drilling to take place on federal land. Note that I said new drilling; shutting in existing production is unlikely. Permanently sealing producing wells is expensive and does not meaningfully prevent risk of groundwater contamination. Most producers would try to avoid cementing wells shut ("plugging") instead idling wells, which is a higher risk process. If producers go bankrupt as a result of this policy, the costs would fall on the states to plug, another issue likely to draw ire and lawsuits. Because of this, I think the base case should be that Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders – if one of them wins – would act first to prevent new fracking on public lands, allowing natural well declines to run existing wells dry. Such a situation would virtually eliminate energy production on most onshore federal land inside of fifteen years. Further restrictions, most of which would involve private lands, would require Congressional involvement. That's a tougher reality to foresee, given the current Republican foothold." - Michael Boyd (emphasis added)

Banning fracking on federal land would mean that it would take 15 years for production from those sources to drop to zero. Cash flow for all MLPs would not crash to zero.

Banning fracking nationwide would mean dozens of lawsuits with states like New Mexico and Texas (where the Permian is located) and Trump has appointed over 150 Federal judges (for life) and has tilted the Supreme court 5/4 conservative.

Basically, the "President Warren is going to kill fracking" meme floating around right now is a knee-jerk overreaction to a worst-case scenario that's far less likely than most people realize.

First Warren must win the nomination, meaning securing most of the Super Delegates + Sanders' supporters (unlikely)

Next Warren needs to beat Trump in the only six states that matter (statistical coin flip right now)

Finally, she has to spend years fighting Trump-appointed judges in red and or pro-oil states to ban fracking everywhere

If even one of these things doesn't happen the President Warren Fracking ban will never see the light of day.

BUT what if a fracking ban does occur? Since it would take 15 years for existing wells to wind down, US energy wouldn't die unless we had four consecutive militantly anti-fracking democratic electoral wins.

When was the last time any party won four consecutive elections?

FDR...in 1944.

Investing is about probability-weighted risks, not avoiding highly unlikely worst-case scenarios, which by definition don't happen frequently. If they do? That's where proper risk management comes in.

It's always possible that one industry or another will die out entirely. Which is why you own a diversified portfolio, with proper asset allocation, and sector, industry, and position caps. That way if a worst-case industry scenario comes true, your long-term financial goals will survive.

Valuation risk for PAA is relatively low right now due to the very low forward P/EBITDA. However, even low-volatility undervalued blue chips can be wildly volatile at times. This is why no dividend stock is a true bond alternative.

Plains All American Peak Declines Since 1999

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PAA

Even outside of the current bear market, the worst in the MLP's history, you can see that PAA has faced plenty of corrections and bear markets in the past. That includes a 43% one month crash in November 1999.

We 't point out this historical volatility not to dissuade you from investing in PAA, but to highlight the importance of proper risk management.

Volatility is only risk if you become a forced seller. A well-built income portfolio that includes the proper asset allocation of cash/stocks/bonds can turn wild volatility into immense profit potential.

That November 1999 crash, the single worst month in PAA's history, was followed by 10 straight months of gains totaling 62%.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PAA

This just goes to show the power of Buffett's maxim that the best time to buy quality companies is precisely when the market hates them most and investors have given up hope that they will ever rise again.

(Source: imgflip)

Bottom Line: The Market Ignoring PAA's Successful Transformation Means It's The Best Time In 11 Years To Buy This Safe 8% Yielding Blue Chip

By no means are we saying that Plains is the highest quality MLP you can buy (that title goes to 11/11 quality Super SWAN Enterprise Products Partners). Nor is it the most undervalued safe midstream you can buy (that would be 8/11 above-average quality Energy Transfer LP).

But for anyone looking for a safe 8% yield that's likely to grow about 5% to 6% over time, and potentially deliver strong double-digit long-term returns, Plains All American and Plains GP holdings are strong buys to consider today.

The great oil crash of 2014 to 2016 that kicked off the worst bear market in MLP history forced the industry to shift to a much safer and sustainable business model.

Plains All American is now a self-funding MLP with a solid balance sheet, increased focus on stable, long-term and volume committed contracts, and has ample access to low-cost capital with which to steadily grow its safe payout.

The market has thus far ignored those objective facts, which is why the stock trades at the lowest price in 11 years. But in the long-term stock prices are a function of cash flow and distributions. As long as Plains All American continues to execute on its growth plan as it has over the past year, then eventually patient high-yield investors will be vindicated.

Not just with a safe 8% payout that rises steadily over time, but likely with 13% to 20% CAGR total returns from this 25% undervalued MLP.

