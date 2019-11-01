Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) CEO Paul Pickle on Intrinsyc Acquisition - Conference Call Transcript

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Intrinsyc Acquisition Conference Call October 31, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Jeremy Whitaker - Chief Financial Officer

Paul Pickle - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street

Rich Valera - Needham & Co

Greg Weaver - Invicta Capital

Jeremy Whitaker

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Lantronix Investor Call. Also joining us on the call today is Paul Pickle, Lantronix President and Chief Executive Officer. A live and archived webcast of today's call will be available on the company's website.

During this call, management may make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the press release, which is available on our website and in the company's SEC filings such as its 10-Q and 10-K.

Lantronix undertakes no obligations to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Furthermore, during the call the company will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. These are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website and describe the differences between our non-GAAP and GAAP reporting and present reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures that we use.

First, let me recap the terms of the transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Lantronix will pay approximately $11.5 million in cash and issue approximately 4.3 million shares of its common stock to Intrinsyc shareholders, which equates to total consideration of approximately $26 million. Less their existing cash, this is less than 1 times their revenue for the 12-trailing months.

The transaction which is subject to approval by the shareholders of Intrinsyc along with other specified closing conditions has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies and is expected to be completed by the end of this calendar year or shortly thereafter. Following the transaction, Intrinsyc shareholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the outstanding shares of the common stock of Lantronix.

Now let me give you some perspective of the potential contribution that Intrinsyc brings to building upon our goal of creating more financial scale at Lantronix. During the 12 months ended June 30, 2019 they did nearly $25 million in net revenue. From an earnings standpoint, we expect the transaction to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS during the first full quarter that it contributes to our operations. Longer term, we are targeting $2 million in annual cost synergies as we integrate supply chains, eliminate redundant public company costs and combine teams.

Assuming the transaction closes in January 2020, we would expect to increase our fiscal 2020 growth rates as follows. We would increase our revenue growth target from 15% to 25% and we would increase our non-GAAP EPS growth target from 30% to 35%.

I'll now turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Pickle

Thank you, Jeremy and thank you to our shareholders who have dialed in for this call. I'm pleased to report today on our acquisition of Intrinsyc Technologies, but before I dive into that I want to lead off with one of the topics covered in my prepared remarks from last month's earnings call and that is strategically, I think, of IoT as a multilayered concept containing the connect, collect, compute, comprehend and control functions we call the IoT stack.

After numerous discussions with our customers we believe that to fully address what our customers need from IoT, we need to deliver solutions that incorporate more of the complete IoT stack. Historically, Lantronix was more strictly defined as an IoT connectivity supplier.

Our strategy today is to build upon our connectivity franchise to continue to drive organic growth, while using an acquisition strategy to bring in the components of the IoT stack that we do not already possess; drive scale, increase efficiency and deliver growth and profit to our shareholders. In so doing, we expect to deliver on the true market potential of IoT by enabling our customers with the solutions they need in a single partner.

Early in my tenure we acquired Maestro, a small wireless connectivity supplier which rounded out our portfolio by adding cellular and LoRa technology as well as valuable asset-tracking technologies and sensors.

With today's announcement, we intend to acquire Intrinsyc Technologies Corp. Intrinsyc brings complementary high-end edge computing technologies embedded product design and software capabilities that will expand our embedded hardware portfolio, software engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning and rapid prototyping capabilities. This acquisition is strategically sound. Together our complementary portfolios will enable a more complete IoT solution capability.

Over the longer term, the combination of our design teams will allow us to accelerate our IoT product roadmap leadership, while increasing our ROI. It diversifies our revenue base and expands our customer engagement as well. But as Jeremy alluded to this deal also makes solid financial sense for Lantronix and its shareholders. Intrinsyc has an impressive track record having grown at its 26% compound annual growth rate since 2014, while consistently delivering EBITDA margin performance.

As we leverage our global platform we see continued double-digit growth capability in Intrinsyc and improved profitability as a result of the increased scale of the combined entity. We also see a number of significant synergy opportunities and expect this transaction will be immediately accretive to our non-GAAP earnings in the first full quarter.

In sum, Intrinsyc fits the mold you should expect from our acquisitions. It fills out our IoT stack skill set, delivers exceptional growth opportunity and drives more profit to the bottom line for our shareholders.

With that I thank you for your time and we'll start our presentation that we've prepared for you.

So of course, if you're able to view the screen I don't know if some have called in but I'm just going to speak to the slides in case there's some listeners. But on the screen is our boring forward-looking statements that we paid a nice healthy sum for from a lawyer so I'll give it a couple of seconds and then we'll move to the next slide.

Just a reminder of what our mission is -- we've talked a little bit about what IoT means, but we want to be a leading supplier of IoT solutions. And we've in the past really had some of the components of IoT, but we really want to build a company and a capability to really present to our customers and engage with our customers on a more complete solutions base.

As we look at who Lantronix was historically, we've provided a lot of secure solutions to the Internet of Things. We've got decent market CAGR growth opportunities. We've had an impressive operating model and made some vast improvements over the last three years. We have a very strong customer base. We've talked a little bit about wanting to engage those customers on a deeper more profitable level and adding capability to the profile to our portfolio will allow us to do that.

And then as we look at the leadership team, you'll get some ugly mug shots here on the next slide, but we really have a talented team that can pull this strategy off. I have to say I've been very impressed with this group and we continue to make strides as we drive this company forward.

I think acquisitions get a lot of -- they get a lot of attention as they should and making acquisitions is really just one aspect of our strategy here. I think acquisitions are a good means to transform the company add capability. It's a make-versus-buy analysis, cost-benefit analysis when you're looking at adding that capability.

We talked a little bit about wanting to develop that software and recurring model doing that internally because I think we would be opportunistic if we found the right asset, but in general we look at that as something that would be a little bit cheaper to build on the capability that we've already developed inside. And so as we look at it we truly wanted to drive organic growth of our hardware platforms and our software platforms, but make targeted acquisitions where it makes sense.

Speaking of the operating model and you can expect continued discipline in this group with this management team that you've seen in the past, but made some nice improvements. Gross margins have improved. Profitability has improved. And the liquidity -- bump in liquidity largely due to that offering that we had in September of 2018.

So as we look at Intrinsyc, Intrinsyc really is an impressive company with impressive capabilities. And if you don't know the full history, I won't go into it here. But this is a company and a management team that truly reinvented and started from scratch and developed really a compelling business.

So as we look at, their product portfolio and engineering capabilities, it's very complementary to our own. We've talked a lot in the past about adding a customer solutions and rapid prototyping capability in-house. And Intrinsyc basically that is what they do.

They do it at the high-end of edge compute solutions. And it complements our own products that are not quite, that high-end from a processor standpoint, but compelling in and of themselves.

So I think, between the two, the portfolio definitely complements each other. The engineering capability definitely complements each other as well. So as we look at the product mix, going forward there will be approximately 31% of our overall revenues. We'll talk about IoT Compute, as a portion of our product portfolio.

And of course the Lantronix revenue split that we're talking about, on this particular slide includes our previous acquisition as well. So, looking at the combined entity, post-close, Intrinsyc will be about 31% of revenues.

Okay. And then, as we look at the verticals, we talked a little bit about the technology and the capability that it adds. But from a vertical standpoint, Lantronix has historically been in some long product cycles, sticky end markets.

And if you look at industrial, automation, healthcare, and fleet energy and utilities, those are pretty long design-to-revenue cycles. But they also exist as a product cycle for quite some time.

Intrinsyc brings a bit of a growthier component to our -- as we look at our end markets. The CAGRs the capability to grow is a bit higher, given the fact that, it leans a little bit more towards the enterprise markets. So growthier is not quite consumer, but definitely targets, growthier end markets in enterprise.

So if we look at their -- excuse me, if we look at their growth capability, I think, as you talk about anything in IoT, IoT-connected devices and edge compute devices, you're talking about some significant growth opportunities.

That is where data processing on the edge. That is the opportunity that's out in front of us we will continue to grow nicely over the next several years. We see a strong market growth opportunity.

It's been what it -- it has been historically what has fuelled that 26% CAGR that Intrinsyc has seen in their revenue profile. And we believe that it's going to sustain itself for quite some time.

There's several key relationships that Intrinsyc has developed, one of which is Qualcomm. They have a pretty good relationship with Qualcomm. But they have done quite a few reference platforms and customer projects that include other Silicon technology providers.

And so it just kind of speaks to the strength of the team, the diversification of projects that they've gone off and developed. And so they just really are truly a house that can address just about every customer need.

And as we look at the summary, I'll reiterate this significantly expands our embedded compute hardware portfolio. It puts us in a tier of performance that we have not historically competed.

It definitely expands our custom solutions capability. I'll kind of rephrase that, because DevOps means, a lot of different things to a lot of different people. There's a pretty strong Qualcomm business partnership and relationship that we certainly intend to leverage.

And they've historically been -- they've gone to market on a pretty direct basis. I don't believe -- there's next to no distribution revenue attached to that. Lantronix has historically leveraged the channel quite extensively with about 80% of our revenues going through the channel.

And so, as I look at Lantronix we need to do a bit more direct selling. And we plan on leveraging our channel experience with the Intrinsyc business as well, to expand that portfolio.

And then geographically, if you look at their mix of revenue, it's largely North American-based. We obviously have a presence in EMEA, with a good portion of revenues coming from EMEA as well as Asia. And we plan on opening up those end markets and solutions with our own sales force.

The transaction as mentioned before is expected to be accretive in the first full quarter, out the gate. And then, we have some adjusted targets. The caveat on the growth -- revenue growth target and the non-GAAP EPS target is that, this assumes a January close.

But we are expecting to raise our outlook for 2020, fiscal 2020 to grow revenue by greater than 25% and EPS by greater than 35%. And so far we're on track to do that. So we talked a little bit about the IoT stack. And trying to put IoT into a picture and talk about it. I think this is probably the easiest way to look at the totality of what IoT means.

It does consist of what we consider five layers -- controls comprehend. Comprehend is more of a software platform or a cloud-based platform, that allows you to keep track. And do device management. Compute is obviously -- compute end modules to process data.

We can do that on our edge-connected devices in the Lantronix classic today. Certainly we've added capability in this space. And have a higher tier of capability with the Intrinsyc portfolio.

Connect is something that Lantronix has historically been good at. We've added capabilities in that layer as well, with additional technologies in LTE cellular, LTE and LoRa specifically.

Historically, we've always been good at WiFi, BLE and wired connections. And then collect. So we actually have some devices that fit in the collect stack as well as some LoRa-based sensor technology that we've been -- we're developing and will continue to develop.

So, as you look at Lantronix, we're now touching on four layers of this total stack. Analytics would be in the control stack. So that is something that we'll look to add to our capability in the future. Not necessarily through acquisition. We'll do that through organic development. And have a good strong roadmap there.

All right, so that concludes our presentation. And I'd like to turn the call over to our analysts for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jaeson Schmidt with Lake Street. Please go ahead.

Jaeson Schmidt

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. It doesn't sound like it. But could you comment if there's any end market or customer overlap?

Paul Pickle

There really isn't. Some of the end markets may touch, but there's not a lot of customer overlap at this point. And we'll say next to none. But some of the end markets in terms of there are some industrial automation opportunities. I think that is where our revenue synergy opportunity is quite honestly, because the capability definitely fits within our current end markets. And as we dig in over the next 60 days, we'll have to look at where we can actually leverage our capability in Intrinsyc's end market.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. And then, following up on that, just given the lack of overlap, how much more do you think this acquisition expands your TAM?

Paul Pickle

So, quite a bit, I mean TAM is a very big number. I think, as we get closer -- to the close, I'll be prepared to give you a little bit more of a picture on the SAM expansion. TAM is a very large number as it typically is in IoT, so if it's okay, I'll kind of give -- I'll wait to give a little color on the SAM expansion as we get near the close.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. Yeah. And then finally from me, and I will jump back into queue. Just looking at the margin profile of Intrinsyc, do you think folding them into your manufacturing chain you'll be able to pull those gross margins up?

Paul Pickle

Yeah. So, we've done a little bit of a cursory look, and we do see that we are definitely going to benefit from some economies of scale. I think we've been able to move a bit quicker in manufacturing as we kind of were meeting with each other. When we talked about how we moved out of China into our ultimate locations we did that in about six months' time frame. I think that there was -- this was something that we actually get to bring to the party our manufacturing expertise to the Intrinsyc side. And they've done a fantastic job scaling up but I think that given the way, we -- the manufacturing model that we've implemented, there's definitely some upside potential there.

Jaeson Schmidt

All right. Thanks a lot guys.

Our next question comes from Rich Valera with Needham & Co. Please go ahead.

Rich Valera

Yeah. Thanks. Looks like you're getting some pretty significant software development capability, especially on the embedded side, but perhaps it's been used historically for a lot of kind of custom one-off type work. I'm wondering if you have any thoughts of how you could leverage that to do something maybe more on the product side.

And then relatedly, how do you see that software development capability sort of fitting in with your MACH10 platform efforts, and if you think there can be some synergies between those efforts?

Paul Pickle

Yeah. So, great question. I think that is part of the limitation of the business model that has been historically implemented, right? You go-off and develop a customer program, and then that customer is either successful or not, but it's not necessarily something that you get to reuse. And while that's not entirely true, as you learn and you grow, you gain more capability. You definitely get to leverage that on the next project that might come in.

And I will say, Intrinsyc does have a portion of their spend is in R&D, so as engineers come out of the design services portion, they'll go into R&D and they'll kind of work on some standard platforms. Having said that, there's not a lot of overlap in the capability. They've really kind of been more on the application side historically. We'll definitely look as to what we can leverage between the two groups.

So, I don't anticipate necessarily leveraging that on a MACH10 platform per se, but if you think in terms of overall capability, the one thing that we lack is some brick -- rolling out a Lantronix standardized platform that kind of drives some standardization on edge compute modules. So we have a couple of ideas on what we can harness there, and we look forward to kind of kicking the tires on that with the team over the next couple of months.

Rich Valera

Great. And then one related to Qualcomm, whom you mentioned was a good customer of theirs, and I think what you do there -- what they do there are reference design kits or platforms. But you alluded to potentially doing more with Qualcomm or expanding that relationship. Is there anything you can share at this time about how you might look to expand that relationship with Qualcomm?

Paul Pickle

Yeah. So if you look at the aspect of Intrinsyc's business with Qualcomm, it is on the higher end of processors, but there are -- obviously Qualcomm has lots of other Silicon capability that they can provide that hasn't necessarily been taken advantage of. And it's not necessarily in processors, but it could be in chipset. If you look at Lantronix historically, it has utilized a lot of Cypress chipsets, and we would certainly look to leverage our own platforms with broader engagement with Qualcomm.

Rich Valera

Got it. So that could in theory stimulate that dev kit piece of the business, if you can broaden out to different chipsets and other non-Qualcomm high-end processors?

Paul Pickle

Yes and the beauty about their dev kit business, I have to say is it really brings in a lot of opportunity. So, it is a legion engine. They've offered those dev kits. They do a decent portion of their revenue in those dev kits. And then customers come in buy those, and then look to engage with them on broader platform development. And that is really powerful. It brings cost of sales down. And so, it certainly is a model that we look to leverage. They've found a good formula there, and we'll look to leverage it on a broader basis.

Rich Valera

Great. Sounds good. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Greg Weaver with Invicta Capital. Please go ahead.

Greg Weaver

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. Just a little bit more color maybe on Intrinsyc. Can you give us a sense of the customer concentration? Like their top five is what percent of revenue or top 10 roughly?

Paul Pickle

So beyond -- so there's one pretty decent-sized customer, so about 20% -- I couldn't give you an exact number from memory, but it's on or about 20% of revenues. And that is in a flight entertainment system. It's been a really good customer of theirs, one of the ones that were kind of early on and ramped up.

After that, there are some other customer programs that are ramping shortly. We might see number 1 and number 2 being about the equivalent size. And then after that, it's kind of a little bit all over the board, so it’s not too heavily concentrated in one customer or a handful.

Greg Weaver

Okay. And any sense of the revenue mix between development versus production?

Paul Pickle

Yes. Let me just pull up my notes here real quick. I think if you look at it their dev kit business is about 20% -- a little less than 20% of revenue. Services is a little bit less than 30% of revenue and the balance is in hardware.

Greg Weaver

Okay. Thank you. And I guess they were running a strategic review process. I guess was the company shopped? Any color around that?

Paul Pickle

Yeah, I don't have any color on that on the process that they ran.

Greg Weaver

Okay. I guess maybe how you ended up getting together then? It doesn't sound like they were shopped to you per se.

Paul Pickle

Yeah. I don't have any comment on their process at all.

Greg Weaver

Okay. And it looks like they have a pretty decent balance sheet. I guess from a cash perspective, I assume you're talking about some cash payment, but you'll get some cash in the deal, right?

Jeremy Whitaker

Yeah. There's expected to be cash that is -- that comes with the deal.

Greg Weaver

So, your net outflow is obviously less than the -- was it $11 million I think?

Jeremy Whitaker

Correct.

Greg Weaver

Right, okay. And just I guess last question in terms of the equity portion of the proposed acquisition. Any sense of kind of how the two sides felt about the equity slice whether one was insistent on it or vice versa?

Paul Pickle

I'm sorry could you repeat that question?

Greg Weaver

Right. So the proposed acquisition is part stock, part cash, right?

Paul Pickle

Yes.

Greg Weaver

I'm curious -- the stock piece kind of who was more interested in doing stock versus like a straight cash deal?

Paul Pickle

Okay. So the original -- so, I'll say that the structure, the deal structure that we're presenting today was a compromised one. It was one in which we ended up pushing for more cash than what they actually wanted, so it was favorable to have a larger portion of equity. We weren't -- in the end, we opted not to for various reasons, but I think that shareholder base was looking forward to being a part of the combined story, bought into the idea that together we're better, and they needed some scale as well and this was a very nice complementary fit.

Greg Weaver

Yeah. Perfect. Yeah. That exactly I was looking for. Thank you. Appreciate the color.

Paul Pickle

I want to be -- if I could just clarify something real quick. So, hardware revenues is roughly about $16 million. We won't be breaking this out on a go-forward basis, but wanted to make sure that I gave you an accurate picture.

Greg Weaver

$16 million of the $25 million, okay. Thank you very much.

Jeremy Whitaker

And they're publicly traded, so you can get their financial statements online as well.

Greg Weaver

Great.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Paul Pickle, President and Chief Executive Officer for any closing remarks.

Paul Pickle

All right. So, if there are no additional questions at this time, I want to say thank you for attending, and have a good day.

