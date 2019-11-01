VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Samantha Gallagher

Thank you operator and good morning. Everyone should have access to the company's third quarter 2019 earnings release and supplemental information. The release and supplemental information can be found in the Investors section of the VICI Properties website at www.viciproperties.com. Some of our comments today will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements which are usually identified by the use of words such as will expect should guidance intends projects and other similar phrases are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Therefore you should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on them. I refer you to the company's SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact future operating results and financial condition. During the call we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures which we believe can be useful in evaluating the company's operating performance. These measures should not be concerned in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in our third quarter 2019 earnings release and our supplemental information. Hosting the call today we have Ed Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer; John Payne President and Chief Operating Officer; David Kieske Chief Financial Officer; and Gabe Wasserman Chief Accounting Officer. Ed and team will provide some opening remarks and then we'll open the call to questions.

With that I'll turn the call over to Ed.

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Thank you Samantha and good morning everyone. This third quarter of 2019 was another quarter in which VICI continued to build for our shareholders an institutional quality real estate portfolio and an institutional quality balance sheet. In a moment John Payne will tell you about our growth initiatives in quarter 3 and since the end of quarter 3 and then David Kieske will tell you about our financial results and balance sheet initiatives. But first I'd like to spend a few moments on recent developments in our marketplace and what they may mean for VICI over time. I'm referring in particular to the news 2 weeks or so ago of Blackstone buying the real estate of Bellagio. When we launched VICI a little over two years ago we were charged with and charged up about the opportunity to tell the equity and credit investing communities that gaming real estate possesses the characteristics that typify institutional-grade real estate. These characteristics distill down to the real estate being mission-critical and critically difficult to replace for tenants whose end user relationships and economics have endured and will endure for decades.

And we said from the beginning two years ago that the time would come when more America's commercial real estate investors would come to investigate and invest in America's gaming real estate. All along, we said that this growing recognition would be inevitable, and it would be welcome, given that real estate doesn't achieve its full value until this recognition takes place by institutional capital, or to repeat the phrase we use on our quarter one 2019 earnings call validation drives valuation. Blackstone's purchase of the Bellagio real estate is just that sort of validation and thus GIFs in all respects, a good thing for VG for our shareholders for our sector. Some have asked why took so long. Others have asked how fast other institutional investors are likely to move. Well it took time for Blackstone and will take time for others like Blackstone. Because learning takes time. Institutional real estate investors make educated investment decisions. Before they invest capital they invest time. They take the time necessary to study an asset classes cyclical risk its secular risks its vulnerability to oversupply and in B2C real estate the credit quality and business model sustainability of the tenant. Blackstone obviously benefited from the learning they obtained through their investment in Cosmopolitan and no doubt they study rigorously before they made that Cosmo investment decision and reaffirmed their learning before making their Bellagio investment decision. Learning takes time and it takes diligence.

And advantage accrues to those institutional real estate investors who learn about previously noninstitutionalized asset classes at the highest velocity. If what they learn leads to positive views on the asset class they can execute highly attractive investments before other market participants are ready to do so. At VICI we call this accelerated asset class learning process cognitive arbitrage. It's arbitrage borrowing of doing the hard work of learning and then acting on that learning. Blackstone is not the first institutional real estate investor to figure out the value of Las Vegas Strip real estate nor would they claim to be. The fact is that retail real estate equity investors have understood for years that the Las Vegas Strip is one of the most valuable real estate markets in America. Just ask David Simon of Simon Properties what kind of capital he has been willing and able to put into Las Vegas Strip real estate. And real estate credit investors have also long understood how valuable Las Vegas Strip real estate is and have lent against it accordingly with the recent refinancing of Las Vegas Sands is Grand Canal Shoppes at an appraised 4.5% cap rate as evidence of that. But here's a key fact. There are still many institutional real estate investors who have not yet started or are just beginning the work of understanding the real investment -- real estate investment characteristics of our sector. As they learn about our sector the demand for and value of gaming real estate including our assets will grow.

We've been asked if we are likely to see increased bidding competition for assets we believe we will. Will this increase the risk that we may be outbid for assets? We believe it may. But if we get outbid for an asset it means asset values are rising. And if the values of traded assets rise history will tell you that the market is pretty effective at marking non-traded assets to market. Unless a given portfolio suffers from specific idiosyncrasies such as troubled tenants or troubled governance. VICI suffers from none of those troubles. So we believe that if asset values rise our cost of capital should further improve correspondingly enabling us to sustain our competitiveness for gaming assets and for non-gaming asset classes as well. Some of you understandably are asking what this Bellagio transaction means for regional gaming real estate. Simply put we believe it means good things. The Bellagio trade over time will bring increased focus on and interest in the gaming real estate asset class as a class. Take high flow-through logistics real estate as an example. An asset class that I spent time around thanks to my association with the great folks at real time. When the real estate investment market began to appreciate the mission-critical nature of distribution real estate to the final miles of e-commerce the initial focus was on markets proximate to the biggest urban cores such as Northern New Jersey and L.A.'s Inland Empire. As understanding of the mission-critical nature of this real estate grew the investment bull's eye also grew to include other geographic regions.

Take as an example the $177 million suburban Cleveland Amazon distribution center across the street from the Thistledown Racino asset we announced the acquisition of earlier this week or take the deal Prologis announced on Monday by at an estimated 4.5% cap a portfolio of logistics assets concentrated largely in the mid-Atlantic and the Upper Midwest. We really believe sorry, the same ripple out dynamic will play out for regional gaming real estate. As a real estate investment market comes to appreciate the mission critical nature of regional regional gaming real estate to America's great regional operators, especially those for whom regional assets are key spokes in their national hub and spoke network. There will be differences in value between Las Vegas and regional gaming real estate, but these will be differences of degree, not kind. We've also been asked about right of first refusal or rovers on to to do be determined Caesars own Las Vegas Strip assets are worth as much now that this velocity of trade is hurt. Our answer is that we believe they're worth more now. rights of first refusal simply aren't worth a lot in a marketplace where there aren't likely to be many offers.

If there is indeed likely to be more institutional real estate investor interest in Las Vegas Strip real estate and if Caesars decides to sell the entirety of 1 or 2 Las Vegas Strip assets that is both opco and propco.

These ROFRs give us an exclusive window of opportunity and with that an exclusive window of time to find an operator who can partner with us to acquire the asset. Caesars will and must make the best total value decision for their shareholders but we believe these ROFRs should enable us to consummate a transaction with Caesars at a fair price and with quick execution without Caesars necessarily having to bear the cost and market risk of a prolonged marketing process. All in all our excitement around VICI's value creation opportunity grows with every quarter.

And John will now share with you on recent exciting developments. Over to you John.

John Payne

John Payne

Thanks Ed and good morning to everyone. During the third quarter on September 20 we officially closed on the acquisition of JACK Cincinnati Casino and partnership with Hard Rock International. We were happy to close the first acquisition we announced in 2019 and we are very excited about the future of this property under Hard Rock's leadership. As many of you know earlier this week we announced our fourth transaction of 2019 in which we will acquire JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino and a sale-leaseback transaction with Jack Entertainment. We are paying a total of $843 million which represents an attractive 7.8% cap rate for urban real estate and will add $65.9 million of annualized rent to our portfolio. The transaction will expand our footprint in the state of Ohio one of the healthiest and fastest-growing regional markets across the country and will add a fifth tenant to our roster. We're very excited about beginning our long-term partnership with the team at Jack Entertainment and we will look for ways to partner with the Rock Ventures family of companies as they further their investment in Cleveland and concentrate on select assets within gaming. The transaction with JACK brings our total announced transactions in 2019 to $4.9 billion and total announced transactions since our company was formed just over two years ago to $7.6 billion. We are often asked how we've announced so many complex transactions in such a short period of time.

As I've said since we started the company the principal keys to our success have been our true independence our deep understanding of the tenant's underlying business our focus on executing what we consider fair deals and finally our willingness and ability to structure deals to meet our operators' needs. Over the coming months we will focus on closing our remaining pending transactions as quickly and efficiently as possible. We continue to believe we have the best growth profile amongst our peers heading into 2020 and our significant embedded pipeline allows us to build on this growth consistently in the future. We also continue to invest time including through engagement with operators and learning about sectors outside of gaming as we work toward our goal of building a best-in-class REIT with geographic tenant and sector diversification. We have proven the ability to source and execute accretive deals and we will continue to evaluate transactions on their financial and strategic merits as we consider increasing our investment universe. We believe that the acquisitions we've announced to-date have demonstrated this discipline not only to our operating partners but also to our shareholders who have entrusted us with their capital.

With that I will turn the call over to David who will discuss our balance sheet and financial results.

David Kieske

David Kieske

Thanks John. I'll first cover a few of the highlights from our quarterly financial results before turning to our balance sheet and capital markets activity. Our total revenues in Q3 '19 excluding the tenant reimbursement of property taxes which are no longer required to be presented on the income statement under ASC 842 as of January 1 2019 increased 7.4% over Q3 '18 to $222.5 million. Cash rent revenue from our leases was $219.4 million for the quarter and included $1.3 million related to the JACK Cincinnati acquisition which closed on September '20. Our G&A was $6.7 million for the quarter and as a percentage of total revenues was only 3% for the quarter which is in line with our full year projections and represents one of the lowest ratios in the triple-net sector. We incurred approximately $1 million of transaction expenses in the quarter primarily related to the legal and accounting costs associated with documenting the leases for JACK Cincinnati and the Eldorado transaction. These costs are required to be expensed under the new leasing guidance. Our AFFO for the third quarter was $164.6 million or $0.35 per share on a fully diluted basis.

AFFO increased 24.5% year-over-year while AFFO per diluted share decreased approximately 3% over the prior year given the increased share count and related dilution from our equity issuances in November of 2018 and in June of 2019. Our results once again highlight our highly efficient triple-net model. Flow-through of cash revenue to adjusted EBITDA was approximately 106% while flow-through of cash revenue to AFFO was approximately 95%. As always for additional transparency including a detailed outline of our cash rent revenue by lease we point you to our quarterly financial supplement which is located in the Investors section of our website under the menu heading Financials. We welcome any feedback on the materials. Moving on to our balance sheet and funding activities. As a reminder on June 28 we completed an upsized follow-on offering of 115 million shares sold at a price of $21.5 per share for net proceeds of approximately $2.4 billion. The offering was comprised of a 50 million share regular way common stock offering resulting in immediate net proceeds of approximately $1 billion and such shares being added to our total share count on June 28. We also entered into forward sale agreements for the additional 65 million shares. Upon settlement the forward component of the offering is anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $1.3 billion.

We retain the ability to settle the forward transaction in whole or in tranches at any time between now and September 26 2020. Our objective with the June offering was to immediately de-risk the balance sheet by effectively locking in funding certainty for the announced and prospective deals. With this approach we continue to have some near-term dilution but we believe this capital ensures that we have the balance sheet flexibility needed to close on the announced transactions and provide our shareholders with very attractive long-term growth. For the remainder of the long-term funding needed to close the Eldorado Century and Cleveland/Thistledown transactions as well as the refinancing of the existing secured CMBS loan currently on Caesars Palace Las Vegas. We intend to access the debt markets through a combination of term loan and unsecured bonds on a leverage-neutral basis. Our total outstanding debt at quarter end was $4.1 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.96% 98% of our debt is fixed with the remaining 2% floating providing clarity to our future interest expense. The weighted average maturity of our debt is approximately four,.three years and we have no debt maturing until 2022. We ended the quarter with approximately $1.8 billion in liquidity including approximately $774 million of cash and short-term investments and availability of $1 billion under our revolver.

This $1.8 billion in liquidity does not include the forward equity component of $1.3 billion I referenced above. Finally as of September 30 our net debt to LTM EBITDA was approximately 4.2x well below the low end of our long-term target of 5x to 5.5x. Regarding our acquisition activity we continue to pursue consistent accretive growth and work to close the transactions we have announced in 2019. As John mentioned we closed on the JACK Cincinnati transaction on September 20th adding approximately $42.75 million in annual cash rent at a 7.7% cap rate. We funded JACK Cincinnati using cash on our balance sheet. With respect to the JACK Cleveland Thistledown acquisition that we announced on October 28 we will not need any additional equity to fund this transaction on a leverage-neutral basis. As I mentioned we had prudently raised all the equity funding required in our successful June 2019 follow-on offering. Between the 3 announced pending transactions the century portfolio Eldorado and JACK Cleveland Thistledown we will add just over $343 million in annual cash rents increasing our annualized rental income by approximately 37% on a run rate basis.

In terms of timing we expect the century portfolio to close by year-end and expect JACK Cleveland Thistledown to close in early 2020 and the Eldorado transaction is targeted to close in the first half of 2020. With respect to guidance we will continue to present our guidance in absolute dollars as well as on a per share basis to provide additional transparency. We are updating our full year 2019 guidance to reflect the closing object Cincinnati on September 20. And the acceleration of the deferred financing fees that have been incurred in connection with a $4.7 billion bridge facility for the Eldorado transaction.

The pressure estimates reflected dilutive impact of the additional 50 million shares of common stock issued on June 28, as well as an estimate of the additional shares from the forward sale agreements that are required to be included in the diluted earnings per share calculation under the treasury stock method. We now expect to be between 645,000,650 million or dollar 47 and $1 48 per share, versus our prior guidance of 635 million to 645 million, or dollar 45 to $1 47 per share. As always our guidance does not reflect any of the pending acquisitions or prospective capital markets activities. On our dividends for the second year in a row we announced an increase in our annual dividend during the third quarter. We paid a dividend of $0.2975 based on an annualized dividend of $1.19 per share representing a 3.5% increase from the prior annualized dividend. The dividend was paid on October 10 to stockholders of record on September 27.

With that operator please open the line for questions.

Carla Santarelli

Carla Santarelli

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Carla Santarelli

Carla Santarelli

Great.

David Kieske

David Kieske

Carla Santarelli

Carla Santarelli

Great. Thank you guys. Appreciate

John DeCree

John DeCree

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

John Payne

John Payne

John DeCree

John DeCree

John Payne

John Payne

John DeCree

John DeCree

Very helpful. I appreciate it. And congratulations again on all the successful activity.

A - Edward Pitoniak

Thank you, john.

Barry Jonas

Barry Jonas

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

John Payne

John Payne

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Barry Jonas

Barry Jonas

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

John Payne

John Payne

Barry Jonas

Barry Jonas

Great. Thanks so much, guys.

Daniel Adam

Daniel Adam

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Daniel Adam

Daniel Adam

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Yes Daniel. Yes I think -- I apologize this is going to sound like a pat answer but I think time will tell. There are obviously a tremendous number of really smart people involved in the development and execution of the MGM strategy. And they obviously give evidence of that with a very compelling transaction they did with Blackstone. And we wish them -- we sincerely wish them the very best. We believe they did us a favor with that deal and we thank and congratulate them for that. And as time goes on I think they have the opportunity to demonstrate that an asset-light strategy can be value creating. And again I will only say we wish them the very best.

Smedes Rose

Smedes Rose

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Smedes Rose

They're going to want to continue to occupy it. So I would just reiterate that while there may be differences of degree in value I would say that there will not be differences of kind especially for good solid regional assets in good regions where the tenant is a very solid occupant. And I'm going to say something I probably shouldn't say. But I believe I could make a rational argument that MGM National Harbor which is one of the great regional assets in America could be valued at a cap rate even south of Bellagio. It's a 24-hour City. It's an incomparable piece of real estate in incomparable location. I think there's a very very healthy and exciting and energetic debate that can be had around how to underwrite good regional gaming assets. And the degree to which people think they deserve a substantial discount to assets on the strip is potentially losing sight of real value.

Smedes Rose

Okay, thank you. I appreciate that.

John Massocca

John Massocca

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

John Massocca

So it's a little too soon to tell although I will tell you that we had a call from somebody on the -- I think the Blackstone announcement was made on when -- on Tuesday and on Friday somebody called and said you guys haven't rerated yet 3 days later. So it will take a little bit of time. But I think you've seen indications from other parties like EPR a very very good REIT of their interest in gaming regional and otherwise. And I think you will see increased focus because again as people realize that there is value in the very intrinsic nature of this real estate they will realize that real estate outside of Las Vegas has value as well.

Edward Pitoniak

Okay understood. And then specifically with regards to the loan that was announced as part of the Jack Cleveland and Thistledown transaction can you maybe describe what types of properties are collateralizing the loan? Just a color there.

David Kieske

David?

John Massocca

Yes it's a -- it's a secured first lien on the Higbee Building and the May Company Garage which is all part of Rock Ohio Ventures as our ultimately guarantor.

David Kieske

Okay understood. And then lastly is there anything maybe structurally that would prevent you from putting in place another forward like a forward equity transaction if say you saw a new influx of deal volume? I understand you can fund with the current pipeline with the existing kind of capital raised in equity that you could -- equity on the forward today. But if you needed to put another one in place. There's nothing structural that would prevent you from putting a new one in place before you take the old one down. Is that a correct way to think about it?

John Massocca

No you see in agri others do have multiple forwards outstanding at the same time. So no there's nothing structurally out there. It's just a -- it's an equity offering with the derivative component. So we could to your point if there was something out there sure.

John Massocca

Oh, that's it for me. Thank you very much.

David Katz

David Katz

John Payne

John Payne

David Katz

David Katz

John Payne

John Payne

David Katz

Perfect. Thank you very much.

John Payne

Thanks, David.

David Katz

Perfect. Thank you very much.

John Payne

Thanks, David.

Thomas Allen

Thomas Allen

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Thomas Allen

Thomas Allen

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Yes we do occasionally but it's not because we feel they're undervalued it's because somebody else is interested in them for various strategic reasons on their own part. And after two years obviously we're still very excited about what we own. And we're also very excited about the progress we've made in two years such that we are not in any sort of state of frustration or impatient at this point as to how the market is valuing us. We believe the market's understanding of our value proposition continues to grow quarter-by-quarter. While there is occasional noise in the equity market overall and in the RMZ we like the progress being made and we're certainly not impatient at this point. Thank you, Thomas.

Rich Hightower

Rich Hightower

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Rich Hightower

Rich Hightower

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Rich Hightower

Rich Hightower

Perfect, thank you.

Michael Bilerman

Michael Bilerman

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Michael Bilerman

Michael Bilerman

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Michael Bilerman

Michael Bilerman

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Michael Bilerman

Michael Bilerman

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Michael Bilerman

Well those people should just get a private VPN and rather than taking the train to Hoboken but that's a separate issue. I appreciate your time. Thanks.

Edward Pitoniak

Thanks, Michael.

Michael Bilerman

Well those people should just get a private VPN and rather than taking the train to Hoboken but that's a separate issue. I appreciate your time. Thanks.

A - Edward Pitoniak

Thanks, Michael.

Edward Pitoniak

Edward Pitoniak

Thank you very much operator. In closing we at VICI are more excited than ever about the institutionalization of this real estate asset class. We continue to make significant strides in executing our strategy as evidenced by our activity in the year-to-date and we have no I repeat no plans of slowing down. Our growth pipeline continues to be robust and we believe we are well positioned to continue growing our portfolio and driving superior shareholder value. Thanks again for your time today. We look forward to providing an update on our continued progress when we report our fourth quarter and year-end results. Thank you all.

