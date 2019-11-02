General Mills: Addressing The Current Debt Issue

Although I am not fundamentally negative about debt, I am worried about the amount of debt due in the near future (current liabilities) and declining cash flow.

Introduction

Last year, General Mills (GIS) completed the acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products. The merger thesis was pretty clear. With this acquisition, General Mills wanted to strengthen its pet food segment. Blue Buffalo Pet seemed to fit in just right here. Its brand BLUE was the number one natural pet food brand in the United States. One year prior to the acquisition, the company generated USD 1.275 billion in net sales and USD 319 million in Adjusted EBITDA, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25 percent. To this time, Blue Buffalo delivered annual net sales growth of 12 percent and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 18 percent.

This growth engine nevertheless had its price. General Mills paid USD 40 per share in an all-cash transaction. This represented an enterprise value of approximately USD 8.0 billion. For many investors, this was far too high. Many saw it as a desperate attempt by General Mills to straighten out management mistakes. Proponents of the deal, on the other hand, have highlighted the growing importance of the Natural Pet Food segment and the synergies created by General Mills' distribution network. Furthermore, it was Warren Buffett who said:

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

I'm a shareholder in General Mills myself. The problem I had at the time was that all the reasons sounded understandable to me and I was a bit torn. The flood of information that accompanied the deal led to an ambivalent result. As an investor, you feel very close to the management because you think you know more or less all the data. Nevertheless, you are extremely far away from the operative business itself. Insights that only management has remain hidden.

The most effective and impartial way to value such a deal is to look back over time and look at the bare numbers. That's exactly what I want to do with this article about General Mills' debt.

Debts in general

Firstly, I see debt as a tool to help businesses grow. It is in the nature of the market that companies do not always manage to grow purely operationally. This is particularly true of markets that are changing, such as the market in which General Mills was very successful for a long time. One can accuse the company of having overslept one or the other development and of having invested too little in its own research and development of new, healthier products. In the aftermath, however, such accusations are easy to raise. Until the peak in 2015, things also went extremely well for the shareholders. Only after that came the hard relapse, which also happened quite quickly and, to be honest, also affected the big parts of the whole sector.

What I'm saying is, debts aren't always bad, but, of course, if a business is incapable of paying off its debts, then its investors will have problems. Companies are then forced to take very disadvantageous steps. To improve the balance sheet, companies can issue shares at bargain prices and permanently diluting the shareholders' value. Especially in the case of traditional dividend companies, there is a danger that dividends can no longer be paid and must therefore be cut. I will therefore examine below how comfortable the situation at General Mills is.

The actual debt situation

For this purpose I will use the latest consolidated balance sheet (from 1Q 2020). The company has total current liabilities of USD 6.9 billion. Long term debt amounted to USD 11.6 billion. Overall, General Mills has total liabilities of USD 22 billion.

In addition, the company had a cash flow of USD 2.269 billion in 2019. Net debt amounted to USD 14.040 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was USD 3.566 billion. Given that, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was therefore 3.9. With this data, the following picture results:

In general, I am looking for a company to have a debt / market cap ratio between 0.3 and 0.6. Otherwise, it will be difficult for the company to raise fresh capital. With a ratio of 0.69, General Mills is far above that. However, it must also be borne in mind that the market environment for new debt is currently extremely favorable due to low rates. It is also not expected that the company will resume a comparable transaction in the near future.

On the other hand, General Mills would need almost four years to pay back its debt if net debt and EBITDA are held constant. Of course, this is not feasible since General Mills also pays dividends. With an actual payout ratio of 64.55 percent and without further dividend increases, General Mills would need more than 11 years to pay back its debt. At least, EBITDA is expected to increase further (naturally also due to the most recent acquisition).

The term of the liabilities must also be considered. The current portion of long-term debt that must be paid in the next 12 months amounts to USD 7 billion. This is somewhat more alarming especially since cash flow fell in the last quarter.

Hence, it could be difficult to reach management's leverage goal of 3.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA by the end of the fiscal year. That worries me a little to be honest. All the improvements are useless if the company does not generate enough free cash flow to repay debts and dividends. In this respect, the burden of interest is already quite hefty.

This becomes particularly clear when the interest expense is related to the dividends. Last fiscal year, the dividend payments amounted to USD 1.2 billion. In fiscal year 2019, General Mills alone paid an amount for the interest corresponding to 44 percent of the dividend payment.

This is certainly an aspect that investors must include in the evaluation of the acquisition. Imagine if the company had distributed the same amount to the investors every year. However, I do not think this is a good idea either, because this money cannot achieve long-term growth. Furthermore, the company is probably lucky that interest rates will not continue to rise. So it can pay off its current debts with longer-term debts. So if the interest rate environment continues like this, this could prove to be a blessing for investors because otherwise the operative development was stable. The company appears to be increasingly getting its act together in its segments, driven by strong growth in the pet food segment. I particularly liked the improved margin.

Conclusion

So far, the company has been very optimistic about achieving its goals. But to be honest, I believe that the current liabilities undermine this impression a little. Accordingly, it may be worth paying attention to the interest expense in future 10-K filings. At the moment, however, it looks as if the current interest rate environment will carry the General Mills through this very sensitive situation. Whether this outlook justifies the recent rise in the share price remains to be seen. As a long-term investor, I am not interested in such movements. Nevertheless, I will continue to keep a close eye on this development.

