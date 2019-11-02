Demographics Are Not The Only Thing Causing The Growth Slowdown

But there are at least three other causes of the slowdown, each of which exacerbates the others.

The most commonly cited culprit for the slowdown in growth and inflation and the contraction of interest rates is demographics.

It's obvious.

To anyone with logical capacities, it's obvious why economic growth has slowed in recent decades compared to most of the post-World War II period. Quite simply, it all comes down to demographics. The Baby Boom generation is significantly larger than the generations that came after it, and younger generations are having fewer and fewer children. This has resulted in an aging populace, which has heightened demand for income-generating assets while dampening consumption of many goods and services.

Peak consumer spending occurs, on average, in one's 40s and 50s, declining thereafter. At the end of one's 50s, the kids have become young adults and less reliant on their parents, and expenses on necessities fall. An increasing amount of money is spent on healthcare and cruises, while other discretionary spending declines.

Here's the rub: economic growth is measured primarily by gross domestic product ("GDP"), and GDP is based largely on consumer spending. On an economy-wide scale, as millions and millions of people transition into a lower-spending phase of life, economic growth naturally declines.

The case for a demographic causation is laid out in a June letter put out by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. "Demographics are the key reason future trend growth is expected to be low relative to history," say the authors.

The Fed economists base their argument off of a simple formula: GDP growth is derived from the combination of total hours worked and output per hour. With boomers retiring and the percentage of women entering the workforce having leveled off since the 1990s, total hours worked are not working in favor of growth.

Source: San Francisco Fed

Thus, output per hour — or labor productivity — would have to make up the slack. But, alas, productivity does not appear poised to do so. And since productivity is not growing fast enough to make up for fewer total hours worked (especially in the last 15 years), economic growth seems doomed to remain lower for longer.

"Hence," the authors conclude, "without a revival in productivity growth, output growth is unlikely to return consistently to 2%, let alone 3%."

Pro-market economist James Pethokoukis concurs in a recent blog post on AEI, saying that

if you want economic growth as fast as the 1960s, then productivity growth will need to do the heavy lifting. But even if productivity growth were at those levels, about 2.3% a year, sustained potential growth would be still be less than 3%. Math is math. And actual productivity growth today is much lower, about 1% or so since 2004.

There you have it, then. Growth is slowing because of demographics, and interest rates are low because they price in low expected growth rates and because retirees and near-retirees have bid up the prices of interest-paying assets.

But, as it happens, there are good reasons to think that demographics are not the only causal factor of slowing growth. In fact, there are at least three other drivers of the growth slowdown and drop in interest rates which, combined, play a huge role.

Here are those three reasons:

Weakness in labor force participation rate. The monetary death spiral. The federal and corporate debt overhang.

Let's address each in turn.

1. Weakness In The Labor Force Participation Rate

Labor Force Participation Rate For Adults, Aged 18-64

Since about 2014, the LFPR has settled around 63%, having bottomed in 2015 at 62.4%. This is down from the high of 67.3% achieved in 2000. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the LFPR is expected to continue falling over time such that it reaches 59% in the late 2020s, "a rate not seen since the 1950s and 1960s, before women began to enter the labor force in increasing numbers."

Some of the sustained drop in LFPR is due to Boomers retiring early (before age 65), but lack of participation is by no means confined to the early retirees. Employment of prime-aged men, for instance, has fallen from 97% in the late 1950s to 89% today, after bottoming around 88%. Only about one in ten of these prime-aged men are undergoing school in lieu of work, and 35% of young adult men (under 35) live with their parents.

US Activity Rate For Prime-Age Men, Aged 25-54

The inactivity rate (neither working nor looking for work) for men rose from 2% in 1930 to 4% in 1970 to 11.5% in 2016. The situation is set to deteriorate further as well. Economist Larry Summers predicts that one-third of prime-aged men are likely to be jobless by 2050.

Why is this? One reason, says the BLS, is that there are fewer well-paid low-skilled jobs available for less educated men to take. The jobs available have largely experienced stagnant wage growth. As such, these less educated men tend to become discouraged from seeking work more easily.

Another reason, this one from the Congressional Budget Office, is the uptick in the incarceration rate among men. While those who are currently in prison are not counted among the civilian population, those that have served time and are released back into the general population find it much more difficult to find a job. (Various laws surrounding the drug war, along with mandatory minimum sentences for certain offenders, are largely to blame for this increase in scarcely employable men.)

To some degree, it seems that there was also a trade-off between men and women in the labor force. See, for instance, the extended rise in the participation rate for prime-aged men and women from 1950 to 2000:

Labor Force Participation Rate For Prime-Age Civilians

More physically intensive jobs that traditionally were done by men have been phased out, while office jobs in which men and women are on an equal footing have proliferated. That could be another cause of the slide in prime-age male employment: competition from women.

For the ~45% of American adults under 65 that do not have full-time jobs and the 17.5% of prime-aged adults with no work at all, what is the alternative? How are these people getting by? Some, undoubtedly, rely on the support of family members. But many others, no doubt, rely on government assistance — i.e. welfare benefits.

Over 21% of Americans receive at least one form of government assistance every month, according to the Census Bureau. Some 43% of those receiving benefits have been enrolled for more than three years. Over half of those receiving housing assistance have been receiving them for over three years. More than one-fifth of all prime-aged men and one-fourth of all adults are on Medicaid. Social benefits comprise a record 22% of real disposable income.

Supporting the thesis that welfare is an alternative to work for the less-educated, lower-skilled folks who have experienced wage growth stagnation, the BLS reports that fully 60% of those enrolled in assistance programs have only a high school diploma or less. Adding those with less than a bachelors degree, and it's over 90%.

And transfer payments have consistently been greater than personal income taxes paid (which, granted, is only one of several streams of tax revenue for the government) for the better part of the last two decades:

Source: Real Investment Advice

The last time government transfer payments exceeded tax payments for this length of time was the Great Depression, from 1931 to 1936.

One of the fastest growing welfare programs, albeit starting from a smaller base, is the SSI disability benefit, which was introduced in 1956. Across all states, 4.7% of Americans aged 18-64 are on disability support, compared to 2.2% in 1985. The total number of Americans on disability has risen from less than 2 million in 1970 to over 10 million in 2016.

Source: Social Security Administration

The growth in "disabled workers" has been orders of magnitude faster than the growth in disabled widow(er)s or adult children, both of which are easier to prove than the disabilities often claimed by former workers (such as back pain). As I covered in a previous article, there is a strong case to be made that disability benefits tend to become an alternative to work, especially when work is harder to come by. To quote myself:

Applications for disability also rise and fall with the unemployment rate. For example, West Virginia, the only state where under half its civilians are employed (as of 2015), has an unemployment rate of 5.2% and a total labor force participation rate of 53% (as of 2017), and - surprise, surprise - the state also has the highest percentage of disability beneficiaries at 8.9% of prime-age workers. In the tropical paradise of Hawaii, however, the state's low 2.8% of prime-age citizens on disability corresponds with an ultra-low 2.1% unemployment rate.

A paper put out by the Kansas City Fed found that "the most common personal situation reported among nonparticipating prime-age men was disability or illness, while the least common personal situation was retirement." In other words, the aging of the population has played less of a role in the labor force weakness than claiming disability.

The problem is that disability benefits are "sticky," tending to keep beneficiaries enrolled even when the job market improves. This forms what the New York Times called "The Disability Trap." To wit: "S.S.I. traps many disabled people by limiting their income to levels just above the poverty line, and taking away their cash benefits if they achieve any level of security."

We know that the size and conditionality of welfare benefits play a part in the trade-off between work and welfare, as demonstrated by the results of the 1996 welfare reform. According to a 2006 paper in the Journal of Economic Perspectives:

Participation of never-married mothers remained flat from 1969 to 1989, but increased dramatically to 75.4 percent in 1999. The steep increase in participation of single mothers most likely reflects the impact of the 1996 welfare reform act, in which the welfare entitlements embodied in the old Aid for Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) program were transformed into more temporary and conditional assistance in the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program.

There is an interesting way to test this trade-off thesis. As Phil Gramm and John Early pointed out in the Wall Street Journal, poverty rates froze in place when anti-poverty welfare programs were installed in the mid-1960s:

During the 20 years before the War on Poverty was funded, the portion of the nation living in poverty had dropped to 14.7% from 32.1%. Since 1966, the first year with a significant increase in antipoverty spending, the poverty rate reported by the Census Bureau has been virtually unchanged.

From 1965 to 2011, welfare spending as a percentage of GDP more than quintupled from 0.83% to 4.4%, and yet the poverty rate was slightly higher.

While welfare programs are certainly beneficial for preventing destitution in some cases, in many other cases they offer an alternative to work, education, or job training. This is not to say that poor people are especially lazy or listless but rather that they are rational -- often choosing government assistance over a harder or more unpleasant path to upward mobility.

If short-termist thinking is prevalent on Wall Street and in the political realm, why would it not also be prevalent among welfare recipients?

Of course, the myth that welfare recipients are living high on the hog is just that: a myth. But the range of available benefits don't need to be overly generous to attract those living under the poverty line. They just need to get one to the poverty line or above. Surely, for most Americans, this package of benefits will be unattractive compared to working. But for the less educated, the low-skilled, the single mothers, government assistance is often an attractive alternative to the potentially tedious or arduous jobs available.

So the argument is that government assistance programs have contributed to the falling labor force participation rate — or at least caused it to be lower than it otherwise would be. What does this have to with economic growth? Go back to the formula for GDP growth: total hours worked times output per hour worked. By contributing to softness in the LFPR, welfare programs have dampened economic growth.

2. The Monetary Death Spiral

Writing for the Mises Institute, Mihai Macovei uses the case of Japan to argue that excessive monetary stimulus has paradoxically resulted in slower economic growth than would have otherwise manifested.

After the bursting of a debt-fueled asset bubble in the early 1990s, Japan instituted substantial and sustained stimulus in an attempt to counteract the negative effects of the crash. It was an attempt to spur inflation and wage growth, to little or no avail for either. Despite this constant stimulus, which since the early 2000s has included negative interest rates, Japanese growth has been far worse than it was before this monetary stimulus began.

"Real GDP growth dropped dramatically from about 4% in the 1970s and 1980s to less than 1% on average since 1991."

The Bank of Japan's balance sheet expanded from 4% in the early 1990s to over 100% of GDP by 2018, and it continues to grow. However, no amount of stimulus has seemed capable of spurring Japanese banks to lend again, as it took over 15 years just to clean up their balance sheets after the decades-long ~20% deflation of the real estate bubble.

Moreover, "zombie firms" that could not survive without the ultra-low or negative interest rates have been allowed to persevere rather than undergo the sort of restructuring that would lead to a more efficient allocation of capital in the economy.

Even after decades of strong stimulus, Japanese inflation is nowhere to be found. Why?

Many of the explanations put forward such as traditional consumers' thrift, aversion to risk and changes in consumption patterns driven by population aging remain unconvincing compared to the deflationary pressure that set in when the credit boom stopped after a sizeable [sic] increase in consumer and real estate prices during the 1980s. Japan’s “war on deflation” has actually prevented the adjustment of relative prices distorted in the boom, thus perpetuating the misallocation of factors of production and undermining market-driven investment.

In other words, all of this stimulus intended to spur growth and inflation has accomplished neither, but it has prevented prices from correcting as much as they would have if the asset bust of the early 1990s had been allowed to take its course.

Data by YCharts

There have been several periods of slight deflation, but not enough to offset the level of overvaluation and overpricing that occurred leading up to the bust. This has made markets less efficient than they otherwise would have been. It has also induced the government and corporations to take on more (mostly unproductive) debt, which the central bank then monetized, effectively the blunting the negative consequences of over-indebtedness.

These market distortions and misallocations of capital led to a fall in investment. Total investment dropped by ten percentage points since the early 1990s, and when the capital stock per employee began declining in the early 2000s, average wages stagnated in turn.

With less investment came less productivity. With less productivity came lower wages. With lower wages came less consumption. With less consumption came lower GDP growth. With lower GDP growth came more stimulus. And the deadly cycle rejuvenated itself.

That's why I call it the "Monetary Death Spiral."

3. The Federal And Corporate Debt Overhang

And yet...

More QE and monetary stimulus seems to be necessary because of the excessive fiscal stimulus (i.e. massive deficit spending) that is projected to remain for the foreseeable future. (Of course, it isn't called stimulus because it's mostly spent on unproductive purposes such as entitlements and military spending rather than infrastructure or basic research. But it is a form of stimulus.)

Source: CBO

Critically, this projection does not assume a recession occurring during the next decade. During recessions, tax revenue falls while spending spikes, causing the deficit to expand. See the years 2008-2009 above as an example If a recession does manifest (which it almost certainly will), the fiscal deficit could reach 8-10% again.

Thus, the 4.7% average deficit to GDP in the 2020s that the CBO estimates (below) is a best case scenario, not a most likely scenario.

Source: CBO

Net interest on the debt is expected to climb from 1.8% in 2019 to 2.6% in 2029 — remaining modestly low only because interest rates are expected to remain low as well. The CBO expects the rate on the 10-year Treasury to rise up to 2.9% by 2022 and average 3.1% from 2024-2029.

Source: CBO

One way the lack of fiscal discipline in Washington D.C. affects economic growth is by crowding out discretionary spending, which makes up all of what might be called "government investment." Rising interest payments and mandatory spending (entitlements) will leave less in the budget for investments in the future, which will weigh on economic growth.

Source: CBO

In a 2012 paper, Carmen Reinhart, Vincent Reinhart, and Kenneth Rogoff argue based on data from 22 developed countries over the last few hundred years that "debt overhangs" in which the debt-to-GDP surpasses 90% for at least five years in a row have a dampening effect on economic growth. On average, debt overhangs lowered growth by over a percentage point.

So while GDP growth has averaged 3% in the US in the post-war period, that rate of growth has been steadily falling. The rate has been closer to 2% since the Great Recession, and the CBO estimates 1.7% average growth from 2020 to 2028.

Much the same could be said about corporate debt overhangs. A 2018 paper by three economists from around the world attempts to quantify the role that corporate debt has played in the slow recovery from the Great Recession. The authors conclude that "firms with higher debt levels and a higher share of short-term debt reduce their investment more after the crisis," which explains "about 60% of the decline in aggregate corporate investment."

Moreover, the lower investment and lower growth occurring because of these corporate debt overhangs creates a self-reinforcing cycle. As explained by Owen Lamont in a 1995 paper in The American Economic Review, low growth environments result in lower returns on investment, and when there are lower ROIs, creditors tend to capture a greater share of the gains on investment than corporate shareholders. Hence, the incentive to invest is weaker.

Less investment. Less productivity growth. Less wage growth. Less consumption. Less GDP growth.

As stated above, all this public and private debt leads to the conclusion that more quantitative easing (i.e. monetary stimulus) is needed to partially monetize it. And with more QE comes more market distortions, which leads to less investment, less... you get the idea.

Conclusion: Stop Blaming It All On the Boomers

So there you have it. Three causes of the slowdown in economic growth and fall in interest rates besides demographics. And they each play off of each other.

Slower economic growth creates fewer opportunities and well-paid jobs to lure the jobless back into the workforce. More welfare benefits paid out further widens the fiscal deficit. The persistent fiscal deficit expands the debt overhang, which crowds out government investments into the future and further slows growth. The increased government debt creates the need for more central bank balance sheet expansion (i.e. debt monetization) in order to blunt the negative effects of the debt and to keep interest rates low. And ultra-low interest rates create all sorts of market distortions that diminish investment, productivity, wages, consumption, and economic output.

While many doomsayers warn of an "impending crash worse than any in history," or something along those lines, the more likely scenario is continued gradual declines in economic growth and interest rates, though perhaps in fits and starts.

It truly is a deadly spiral. But unlike the demographic wave, it was all avoidable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.