Market Volatility Bulletin: Let The Rally Continue

October was an unambiguously strong month for those shorting vol. UVXY term structure is widening out pretty massively, and time spreads may be a good way to play that.

Whether the actual economy is slowing or accelerating, look for the political spin machine to go into overdrive as the Election Day approaches.

A rate cut on Wednesday coupled with stocks near all-time highs and a decent jobs number is giving the thumbs up to a year-end rally for stocks.

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:29AM EST

US investors (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) got the jobs report they were looking for, or at least the print was strong enough to justify a continued rally.

Cyclical sectors such as energy (XLE), industrials (XLI) and basic materials (XLB) lead the pack in today's trade. The 10Yr US Treasury yield is marginally higher.

After failing to hit the 14 handle on Halloween, spot VIX now trolls around closer to 12.00. Welcome to November!

Thoughts on Volatility

Ha ha. I'm including this post, because we are just over a year from Election Day! Rev up the spin machines.

Wouldn't it be fabulous if politicians just said what they wanted to say, like in the mock post above? The reality is that a strong(ish) economy with well-behaved risk assets is perhaps the most likely way that the current administration gets re-elected.

I expect that the markets will mostly ignore the spin and hype, instead paying greater attention to who is likely to take the helm in November as opposed to truly listening to the specific figures and overstated platform details.

Clearly there are excesses! 10 years of mostly (if not exclusively) accommodative policy will do that. And recall that the current support in risk assets is not the pet project of the Fed alone, but of several large central banks more or less working in concert with one another.

I'd tell you that I think Powell has tried to resist the markets. He was looking for more rate hikes as recently as December '18. Then he took more of a neutral stance, followed by an "insurance cut" in July '19. I think Powell sees plenty of excesses, but he cannot really say as much given his role.

The FOMC's election to cut the target Fed Funds rate arrived the day of a decent GDP print and now slightly predates a modestly optimistic October NFP release. The large upward revision to August and September (about 95k) hints that, from an employment standpoint at least, the economy remains in good shape.

While unneeded rate cuts may lead to some meaningful problems down the road, they create a backdrop for a stock rally coupled with low volatility in the here and now.

Term Structure

The VIX of VIX is now tracking more or less at the lowest levels of the most recent 90 days. That means that big volatility in VX futures is being discounted at present. From the standpoint of the VIX at least, markets may get less choppy.

This reduction in VX volatility (should it indeed unfold as VVIX is calling for) can bode well for leveraged products, as roll decay may come to prove less of a drag.

Well, October more or less went one way for the VX term structure! I found it interesting that today's ISM release hardly caused US stocks to flinch, after the commotion that the indicator caused on Oct 1.

The Nov ("X") VX contract survives through November 19th. Spot's tracking in the low 12s. There's been a lot of downward movement on the front end of the term structure over the past few days.

Collecting roll yield is quite an attractive prospect for vol shorts near the front end of the curve, and the reduction in the VVIX suggests that a position that suffers from rebalance decay (such as SVXY) could prove to be a beneficial approach.

MarketChameleon.com: UVXY Term Structure

For those who utilize options (either for going long or short) on the UVXY, I'd like to point out that the term structure on the product's options has steepened out in a pretty big way. That is to say that vol at the front end (30 days out) is trading well below vol near the 120-day range on UVXY options.

That said, even at the back the vols have bled off a good deal. Traders of these products should be aware of the opportunities and challenges that face them.

Unless you're looking for a massive vol spike, buying time spreads (shorting a near-dated contract and going long a far-dated contract with a similar strike) on the UVXY looks pretty attractive in this context.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.